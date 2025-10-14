Millions of taxpayers ages 65 and older got a big tax break in the “One Big Beautiful Bill”: a new $6,000 tax deduction, effective this year.

The deduction, which AARP supported, will reduce tax bills for many older Americans, starting with their next tax filing and running through the 2028 tax year, after which it is set to expire.

Applying the new deduction, though, may come with some complexity.

The deduction is available in full only to taxpayers with incomes below a certain level, and it phases out above that threshold. There has also been confusion among older adults as to whether the measure passed by Congress on July 3 and signed by President Donald Trump the next day eliminates taxes on Social Security benefit income.

In a July 3 email to beneficiaries, the Social Security Administration (SSA) said that, in addition to the new tax deduction, the bill “includes a provision that eliminates federal income taxes on Social Security benefits for most beneficiaries,” which it does not. The agency has since issued a corrected statement.

Here’s what you need to know about the new deduction.

Who is eligible for the deduction?

To qualify for the deduction, you must be at least 65 years old by the end of the tax year and have a modified adjusted gross income (MAGI) of less than $175,000. If you’re married and filing a joint tax return, your spouse can also claim the deduction if they’re 65 or older and your combined MAGI is less than $250,000.

How much is the deduction?

The maximum deduction is $6,000 per eligible taxpayer. For married couples filing jointly, the maximum deduction is $12,000 if both people are age 65 or older.