Whether you have a new Part D plan for 2026 or kept one that you’ve had for years, don’t forget to review your plan’s pharmacy network, even though Medicare open enrollment is over.

Just like health plans have in-network doctors and hospitals, stand-alone Part D drug plans and private Medicare Advantage plans with drug coverage have in-network pharmacies where you’ll save money on your prescription medications. Some plans cover only medications filled at in-network pharmacies.

And some plans go a step further and have in-network preferred pharmacies where consumers can pay even less on their out-of-pocket drug costs.

“Many people understand that there are certain pharmacies where their drugs may be less expensive,” says James McSpadden, senior policy adviser at AARP’s Public Policy Institute and the author of a September 2024 AARP report on the topic. “But I’m not sure that people fully grasp the cost differences that may be available” between in-network and out-of-network pharmacies and even between pharmacies within a network.

Here are five things to know about how pharmacy networks work and steps you can take to get the best deal on your meds.

1. An in-network pharmacy offers the best Rx benefits

Ever notice how the same medication can cost more at one pharmacy versus another?

If you’re filling your prescription drugs at an out-of-network pharmacy, you’ll most likely pay more than at an in-network pharmacy. That’s because health plans contract with a group, or network, of pharmacies — including in-person pharmacies and mail-order pharmacies — to offer prescription drugs and other services to their members at a lower cost.

So see if your favorite pharmacy is included in your plan’s network. If not, your budget will thank you for finding a new favorite within your prescription drug plan.

And next year, make sure that your favorite pharmacy and possibly a few other convenient ones are included in your plan’s network. Your pharmacy should be able to let you know if it’s in-network for your plan or a plan that you are considering.