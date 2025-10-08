The federal government’s main tool that enables consumers to compare Medicare Advantage plans and Part D prescription drug plans is getting some notable improvements for the 2026 coverage year.

And enrollees could get a do-over if the effort backfires.

New plan finder info is rolling out now

Medicare.gov’s Medicare Plan Finder began posting in-network provider directories for many Medicare Advantage plans Oct. 1, just in time for the 2026 open-enrollment period that runs Oct. 15 to Dec. 7, 2025.

The first-ever provider listings let people see if their preferred doctor or hospital is included in a Medicare Advantage plan’s network before selecting a plan. Previously, potential enrollees had to get that information by visiting each plan’s website, calling each private insurer or enlisting a broker to assist them.

The goal is for Medicare Plan Finder to house all information about plans, including Medicare Advantage provider networks, on its website.

Although all the details were supposed to be uploaded by Oct. 1, not all plans are displaying this information. The federal government shutdown may have a role in the delays, but the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) has not said when each plan’s provider lists will be on its site.

With original Medicare, enrollees can use any provider that accepts Medicare, which includes 98 percent of doctors who aren’t pediatricians, according to the nonpartisan health policy nonprofit KFF. In contrast, Medicare Advantage plans limit participants to their lists of doctors and other service providers, and the plans charge more — or may not pay for — out-of-network services.

So if the new plan finder directories contain inaccurate information about which providers are in a Medicare Advantage plan’s network, that could create headaches when enrollees head to their next doctor’s appointment.