AARP Smart Guide to a Healthy Heart

Three out of 4 people with high blood pressure — and about half with diabetes and high cholesterol — don’t have these heart threats under control. There are plenty of reasons — you may have trouble sticking with a healthy diet or getting exercise, for example. (Read on for ways to make it easier.) But skipping or skimping on prescription medications because of cost, side effects or other factors is a major stumbling block.

Whatever the reason, don’t be embarrassed. Tell your doctor what’s going on, says Dr. Madeline Sterling, a general internist and associate professor at Weill Cornell Medicine in New York City. “My best advice is to be transparent,” she says. “The danger is stopping medications and not saying anything. Then we can’t help you. These are silent killers. You can feel good for a long time until you have a heart attack or stroke.” Sterling says your doctor can help you find affordable alternatives or medications with fewer side effects, and work with you on a healthy lifestyle strategy.

14. Weight-loss drugs can help your heart, too

GLP-1 agonists like semaglutide (Ozempic, Wegovy) and tirzepatide (Zepbound) are wildly popular as injectable weight-loss drugs, not just diabetes meds. In a review of 10 studies involving 29,325 overweight and obese adults published in Current Problems in Cardiology in 2024, those who used GLP-1s for weight loss were 29 percent less likely to have a major cardiovascular event such as a heart attack or stroke, and 24 percent less likely to need an artery-clearing heart procedure, compared to people who didn’t use those medications. In June 2025, the ACC recommended that doctors prescribe them as a first-line treatment for obesity, noting their heart-protecting benefits. “Exciting new trials are also demonstrating benefits in obstructive sleep apnea and in a common type of heart failure called HF-pEF, [which occurs] when the squeeze function of the heart is normal but relaxation is suppressed,” Milks says. “Talk to your doctor about them.”

15. Get these three vaccines with a surprising heart bonus

Catching the flu, pneumonia or shingles (herpes zoster) is a surprising threat to your heart and blood vessels. Those illnesses can ratchet up inflammation and rupture fat deposits in artery walls, triggering dangerous blood clots. This can boost risk for a heart attack by 30 percent or more. The good news: The vaccines that guard against these common infections protect your ticker, too. In a 2025 study that followed 1.2 million midlife and older adults for six years, getting a shingles vaccine — which is recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control (CDC) for adults age 50 and older — lowered the risk of several types of cardiovascular events by 16 percent. Recipients of a flu vaccine, recommended annually by the CDC, were 34 percent less likely to have heart attacks, per a 2022 meta-analysis of six studies involving 9,001 midlife and older adults. And getting the pneumococcal pneumonia vaccine — also recommended by health officials for adults aged 50 and older — lowers heart attack risk by 12 percent, according to a 2020 meta-analysis of 18 studies involving 716,108 adults.

16. Monitor your blood pressure at home

“Home blood-pressure recordings are more reliable than office blood pressures due to white coat hypertension [anxiety at the doctor’s office],” says Eimer. “For that reason, all of my patients with high blood pressure have home blood pressure cuffs.” Eimer recommends using a home monitor with an arm cuff rather than a wrist cuff. (Choose one from the American Medical Association’s list of independently validated monitors.) For an accurate reading, “a helpful hint is that one should take the blood pressure three times in a row, and keep the third value as the one to record,” Eimer says. Measuring at home can help you stick with blood-pressure medications and report changes before your next doctor’s appointment.

17. Low-dose aspirin? You probably don’t need it

If you’re among the 1 in 4 midlife or older Americans who still pop a low-dose aspirin frequently for its purported heart perks, listen up: It could do more harm than good. Previously, low-dose aspirin was dubbed a “wonder drug” and a “miracle” that was thought to slash heart attack risk by discouraging blood clots. Six years ago, the AHA recommended limiting its use. The reason: Aspirin does lower heart risks a little, and can be helpful if you’ve already had a heart attack, but it also increases the risk of bleeding in the brain by 31 percent, and in the digestive system by 58 percent.

The U.S. Preventive Services Task Force recommends against adults age 60 and older taking low-dose aspirin to prevent a first heart attack or stroke, and that people ages 40-59 at high risk for heart or blood vessel problems should discuss it with their doctor first.

A salad is a great way to load up on heart-healthy veggies and fiber. Getty Images

HEART-HEALTHY EATING

18. Get heart-healthy protein at every meal

Over 40 percent of U.S. women and 30 percent of U.S. men age 50 and older don’t meet the national guidelines for daily protein, according to a study of national nutrition data by researchers at Abbott and the Ohio State University that was published in 2019. That can lead to muscle loss, making everyday activities and formal exercise, two key components of heart-healthy living, difficult. However, some nutrition experts argue that older adults need more protein than the recommended amount to meet the increased demands associated with aging and chronic health conditions. Instead of .8 grams of protein for every 2.2 pounds you weigh, nutrition researchers recommend getting 1 to 1.6 grams instead. If you weigh 150 pounds, that means aiming for 68 to 109 grams a day. Spreading it across three meals instead of loading up at dinner may be better for retaining more muscle, too.

It’s easy to get protein at lunch and dinner: Think tuna salad, grilled chicken breast, three-bean chili or baked salmon. Breakfast can be more of a challenge, notes Kate Patton, a preventive cardiology registered dietitian with the Cleveland Clinic’s Center for Human Nutrition. Healthy foods like oatmeal and a little milk won’t get you there, Patton says. Breakfast meats are high in saturated fat, sodium and often preservatives. Even lower-fat versions can be salty. Instead, enjoy a couple of eggs several times a week. (“Eggs shouldn’t be villainized,” says Patton.) Top your Greek yogurt with nuts and berries. Repurpose dinner leftovers like roast chicken or lean beef into a breakfast sandwich, or create a breakfast burrito by adding beans to warmed-up leftover veggies in a whole-wheat tortilla with a scattering of grated cheese.

19. Focus on fiber

Your heart loves produce, whole grains, beans and nuts because they’re packed with fiber and other nutrients that cool inflammation, regulate blood pressure and keep blood sugar levels healthy. Women age 50 and older need 2﻿5 grams of fiber daily, and men need 38 grams, yet less than 8 percent reach that goal. The U.S. Department of Agriculture recommends that older adults munch 3½ to 5½ cups of fiber-rich fruit and vegetables, and three to five servings of fiber-packed whole grains daily. It makes a difference: Getting five daily servings of fruits and vegetables cut the risk for fatal heart disease by 12 percent in a recent Harvard University study that tracked 108,735 Americans for ﻿28 to ﻿30 years.

20. Go for omega-3s

Heart-healthy omega-3 fatty acids reduce high blood pressure, nurture artery walls, lower triglycerides and even cool inflammation. Cold-water fish like salmon, herring, sardines and mackerel are packed with two potent omega-3s: eicosapentaenoic acid (EPA) and docosahexaenoic acid (DHA). No other foods come close. Alpha-linolenic acid (ALA), another type of omega-3 with heart benefits, is found in flaxseed, walnuts, chia seeds and canola oil.

The AHA recommends eating two 3-ounce servings of fish, especially fatty types, a week. Getting omega-3s from food reduced coronary heart disease risk by up to 24 percent in a 202﻿3 study of 31,184 Americans. If you’ve already had a heart attack, aiming for 1 gram a day of EPA and DHA, preferably from fish, might be a good idea, the AHA says. You’ll find that amount in 2 to 3 ounces of Atlantic salmon. For easy fish meals, turn canned salmon into salmon salad or croquettes, or snack on canned sardines, mackerel or herring, Patton suggests.

If you don’t like fish, talk to your doctor about whether highly purified EPA capsules would be a good alternative, the ACC says. Several studies have found that prescr﻿iption-grade EPA offered protection against heart attacks and heart failure in people who already had heart disease﻿.

21. Make a colorful, crunchy salad

Toss together three cups of leafy greens, a cup of cherry tomatoes and a splash of olive oil. Sprinkle with blueberries and a few chopped pecans for crunch. Three cups of raw leafy greens a day lowered heart disease risk by 25 percent in a large 2023 meta-analysis. Lycopene, found in tomatoes, protects the heart’s muscle tissue and blood vessels from damage. Polyphenol compounds in berries guard against plaque buildup, help tame blood pressure and discourage dangerous blood clots. Nuts deliver fiber, nutrients and good fats, Patton says.

22. Kick ultra-processed foods to the curb

Eating lots of ultra-processed foods (UPFs) such as sugar-sweetened drinks and processed meats such as lunch meat, bacon and sausage could increase your risk for heart disease by ﻿17 percent, according to a 2024 Harvard University meta-analysis of 19 studies involving 1.2﻿5 million people. UPFs are packed with calories, added sugar, saturated fat and sodium, and compounds added during processing likely contribute to the risk.

Midlife and older U.S. adults get half of their daily calories from ultra-processed foods, according to a 2024 University of Michigan study of 6,220 people. In addition to choosing unsweetened drinks, cutting back on processed meats and eating fresh food instead of processed or fast food, Patton suggests creating your own grab-and-munch snacks, such as carrot sticks and hummus, grapes, cherries, raspberries, dark chocolate and nuts.

23. Have a plant-based lunch or dinner﻿

Stir up a hearty bean soup, make bean chili or grill a bean-based burger. The fiber, nutrients and plant compounds in beans make them great for your heart, while the protein they pack makes them a satisfying centerpiece at dinnertime, Patton says. A cup of black beans, for instance, delivers 15 grams each of protein and fiber, along with cell-protecting antioxidants. You don’t have to stop eating animal proteins like chicken, fish, beef or pork — just swap some for plant proteins like beans or tofu. In a 2024 Harvard University study that tracked about 203,000 people for 30 years, those whose ratio of plant- to animal-based proteins was close to 1:1 were 19 percent less likely to develop cardiovascular disease and 27 percent less likely to have clogged or narrowed arteries in their hearts than Americans who ate four times more animal protein than plant protein. It also found that heart benefits for those who ate twice as much animal as plant protein, but a ratio of 1-to-1.3 was even more protective.

24. Reconsider that extra cocktail

The “French Paradox” is passé. Red wine was once considered heart-healthy due to 30-year-old research that suggested it guarded our arteries from a diet rich in artery-clogging saturated fat. Now, a growing number of better-designed studies suggest that having more than two alcoholic drinks a day boosts our risk for high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, offbeat heart rhythms and heart failure.

For those who already have high blood pressure, even moderate drinking (1-2 drinks per day) can exacerbate it. ﻿﻿For those individuals, ﻿“reducing or eliminating alcohol intake may be an important part of managing hypertension,” says Dr. Mariann Piano, a Vanderbilt University professor who studies the cardiovascular effects of alcohol.

In one U.K. study, people who cut out alcoholic drinks for a month saw their systolic blood pressure levels fall by 11 points, Piano notes.

Get up from your desk and move around at least once an hour during your workday. Getty Images

MOVE FOR HEART HEALTH

25. Take mini breaks from sitting

Stroll around the house for five minutes every hour when you’ve been sitting at the computer or watching TV. Sweep the hallway in addition to the kitchen, take out the trash, walk the dog. All of this counts as extra steps your heart craves, and breaks up sitting time. In a 2025 study from Massachusetts General Hospital of 89,530 midlife and older adults, those who spent the most time sitting each day (10.6 hours or more) had a 54 percent higher risk for fatal cardiovascular disease, and a 40 percent higher risk for heart failure, than those who sat for less than 8.2 hours a day.

Even people who did regular, formal exercise had higher heart risks if they’d also spent long periods of time sitting.

“What’s important is to be very cautious about how long we’re sitting,” says Balfour. “Too many hours without any movement isn’t good for your heart. Your body needs to move throughout the day. Anything that gets your heart rate up even a little helps. Take a couple of 10-minute walks. Play with your kids or pets. Do some yard work.”

26. Stretch to support healthier blood pressure

Moves that stretch out your muscles, like gentle yoga or stretching your thigh and calf muscles, could do your blood pressure some good, too.

In a 2020 Canadian study of older adults with above-normal blood pressure, a daily stretching routine reduced blood pressure readings as much as seven points. In 2024, a Georgia Southern University study of midlife and older adults found that torso stretches reduced blood pressure by two to three points. The researchers who did the 2020 Canadian study say stretching muscles also stretches arteries, improves blood flow and activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which regulates the body’s relaxation response. People in the study stretched for 30 minutes a day, five days a week, for eight weeks. But Chilibeck says yoga or a few moves that stretch the major leg muscles could have similar effects.

27. Give your heart a workout

“If exercise were a pill, everyone would take it,” says Dr. Benjamin Levine, a cardiologist, director of the Institute for Exercise and Environmental Medicine at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital Dallas and professor of internal medicine and cardiology at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. For adults of any age, he explains, physical activity helps control or prevent high blood pressure, diabetes, cholesterol problems, stress, depression, weight gain and sleep problems. In 2021, Levine and his colleagues found that exercise improved heart function in people with heart failure, too. Aim for 150 minutes a week of moderate-intensity exercise, such as a brisk walk, riding an exercise bike or swimming, the AHA recommends.

Want to mix it up? Levine recommends getting 30 minutes of moderate-intensity activity two to three days a week; an hour of active fun once a week (hiking, dancing, playing a sport); a set of high-intensity intervals once a week (four minutes of brisk activity plus three minutes of recovery at a moderate pace, repeated four times); plus strength training for 30 minutes once or twice a week.

You can get started with any part of the plan. “After a couple more weeks, add another day where you’re active for an hour. Then gradually add the other components,” says Levine. “The idea is to build a habit. Exercise should be part of personal hygiene, like brushing your teeth or changing your underwear.”

28. Start slow if you haven’t been exercising

If you’re not used to regular exercise, talk to your doctor first, Levine advises. And go at your own pace. “Take an easy stroll three days a week. After a few weeks, add more minutes or make it more intense until you’re up to 30 minutes at a pace where you can talk but not sing,” he says. Sterling agrees. “Even being a little bit more active is good for cardiovascular health. You feel better, you sleep better,” she says. “In addition to walking and everyday activity, get some activities that strengthen muscles and improve balance.”