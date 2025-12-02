5 Lessons on Healthy Aging From AARP’s CEO

More and more older adults are living longer. But are they living better?

In the U.S., there’s a nearly 13-year gap between lifespan and “healthspan,” or the years we live in good, vital health. Longevity alone doesn’t tell the full story when it comes to aging. Quality of life during those years matters just as much, if not more.

So what can help close the gap?

That’s the question AARP’s CEO, Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan, dove into recently at The Washington Post’s Global Women’s Summit.

“If you’re over 50, you have the second half of your life to do so much,” she said during the Nov. 20 event. “When we think about what it means to live to 100, we have to think about health, wealth and self.”

Health, Minter-Jordan says, goes far beyond conversations at the doctor’s office. True wellness in our later years encompasses financial security, emotional well-being and social connection.

As people age, these areas of well-being evolve. For many people 50-plus, barriers to accessing nutritious food, health care, safe housing and employment make overall health increasingly difficult to achieve.

These issues are likely to become more acute. Within the decade, for the first time in American history there will be more people over 65 than under 18.

But this doesn’t represent a crisis. It is an opportunity, Minter-Jordan said. And it’s one we can prepare ourselves, our loved ones and our communities for, she added.

Thanks to advances in technology, strong advocacy on important issues and a better collective understanding of aging, there are five lessons Minter-Jordan encourages people to learn and adopt to age well.

1. Recharge your mind — daily

Minter-Jordan, 53, begins each day with meditation. It’s a way of setting aside time intentionally to find peace, rest and positivity.

It’s so important, in fact, that she puts it in her calendar like any other meeting.