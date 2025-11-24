20 Ways AARP Delivered for Older Adults in 2025

It has been a challenging year for many older Americans, and AARP responded by defending the things that are most important to those 50 and older. We hope these efforts make you glad to be part of the AARP family.

1. We helped older Americans send more than 2.6 million messages to Congress urging legislators to protect the vital Social Security lifeline.

2. Taxpayers 65-plus may claim an additional $6,000 deduction, thanks to a provision AARP pushed in the One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

3. The Ethel digital newsletter and social channels reach 1.1 million older women a week, 200,000 of them in Ethel communities on Facebook. ​

4. Our Fraud Watch Network Helpline handled more than 100,000 calls from people who were at risk of fraud.

5. 3.6 million people completed AARP Rewards activities, redeemable for gift cards and more.

6. Veterans used AARP resource guides tens of thousands of times for help on caregiving, jobs and more.

7. More than 26 million people a month visited aarp.org and the AARP Now app, invaluable sources of breaking news plus health and money reports.

8. Our volunteers dedicated 9.4 million hours to support older Americans and their families.

9. AARP Movies for Grownups provided more than 435 free movie screenings to over 200,000 film fans.

10. Over 1.7 million people had their taxes prepared by AARP Foundation Tax-Aide and got more than $1.3 billion in refunds and tax credits.

11. Older adults participated in Senior Planet’s computer classes and training programs more than 800,000 times.

12. Wish of a Lifetime from AARP reached a milestone of over 3,000 wishes granted for older adults since its inception in 2008.

13. AARP The Magazine and the AARP Bulletin remained the most-read publications in America, while winning dozens of publishing awards.

14. AARP Books teamed up with Sanjay Gupta on It Doesn’t Have to Hurt: Your Smart Guide to a Pain-Free Life, a New York Times bestseller.

15. Our state and local teams connected 1.5 million people to over 11,000 AARP-sponsored events.

16. Caregivers can call 211 to connect with an AARP/United Way program that has assisted 1.7 million people in five years.

17. Amigas from AARP launched in 2025 as a bilingual Facebook community where Latinas can meet.

18. Legal Counsel for the Elderly turned 50, having helped nearly 150,000 low-income people with legal problems since 1975.

19. Staying Sharp, AARP’s online brain health program, was visited more than 2.5 million times.

20. Our AARP Studios videos, including the Fraud Wars episodes, were viewed more than 290 million times on YouTube and other digital platforms.