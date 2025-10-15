Javascript is not enabled.

Learn tips and tools for more confident nighttime driving

Housing Shortages, Costs Push Older Adults Out of Homes. This Law Could Help

Older adults want to stay in their communities as they age, but housing supply shortages and skyrocketing costs make that difficult

By

Molly Snow,

 
Updated October 15, 2025
Published August 18, 2025
/ Updated October 15, 2025
conceptual image for affordable accessible housing
Getty Images

As older adults on fixed incomes contend with a nationwide housing shortage, many are finding it difficult to afford and maintain homes that also meet their needs as they age.

Outdated zoning laws, high prices and red tape limit the availability of diverse housing options, like duplexes and multifamily housing, that can be constructed to support older adults who want less space to maintain and cheaper prices.  

That’s why AARP is advocating for expanded housing options for older adults by urging Congress to pass a series of bills that modernize land-use policies and boost affordable housing.

And recently, there’s been a breakthrough.  ﻿﻿

A sweeping bipartisan federal package that includes dozens of policies intended to improve rural housing, assist with home repairs, increase housing supply and support disaster recovery advanced in the Senate on Oct. 9. Senate lawmakers approved the Renewing Opportunity in the American Dream (ROAD) to Housing Act.  ﻿

​Join Our Fight to Protect Older Americans

Here’s what you can do to help: ​​

  • Sign up to become an AARP activist for the latest news and alerts on issues you care about.
  • Support accessible housing in your community with AARP’s guide for state and local policymakers.
  • Find out more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.
  • AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Become a member, or renew your membership today. ​

“With so many older adults living on fixed incomes and facing rising housing-related costs, this bipartisan legislation offers real hope by making it easier to build and preserve housing that is affordable for older adults,” said Jenn Jones, AARP’s vice president of government affairs. 

Landmark bipartisan legislation gains traction

The ROAD to Housing Act passed as an amendment to the Senate’s national defense policy bill, which despite the current stalemate in Congress to approve a budget, is an annual must-pass priority for lawmakers. Senate lawmakers approved the broader defense bill in a 77-20 vote.

Considered one of the most significant housing reforms in a decade, the ROAD to Housing Act would make federal programs run more efficiently while also empowering states and localities to cut red tape around zoning and streamline affordable housing developments.

It also includes specific provisions AARP has championed, including:

  • Updating and streamlining federal rural housing programs to make financing applications and approvals less burdensome﻿
  • Creating guidance for local zoning rules that support a diverse supply of affordable housing
  • Giving bonus points to federal grant applicants who propose public transit projects that include reforms to legalize new housing near transit stations﻿
  • Piloting a program to provide federal grants and forgivable loans to low-income homeowners and landlords to fix properties in serious disrepair or in need of weatherization 
  • Making permanent a federal disaster recovery grant program specifically for low-to-moderate income populations, so aid can be deployed more quickly when needed

The early success of this legislative push offers hope to many of the 10 million older renters who are considered cost-burdened by housing expenses.  ﻿

More than 70 percent of adults say they want to stay in their homes and communities as long as possible, according to the 2024 AARP Home & Community Preferences Survey. Yet expensive mortgages or rents, costs of home upkeep and property taxes remain some of the key reasons older adults expect to move, according to the findings. ﻿﻿﻿﻿

And finding a new home isn’t easy: There are only 35 affordable rental homes available for every 100 extremely low-income renter households, according to the National Low Income Housing Coalition.  ﻿

At the same time, people 50 and older are the fastest-growing population experiencing homelessness in the country, many for the first time.  ﻿

“There is such a stereotype everywhere of who is homeless,” said Marcy Thompson, vice president of programs and policy at the National Alliance to End Homelessness. “We don’t think of older adults or our grandparents or parents, and we should because they’re the most at risk at this point.” ﻿

AARP and others recognize that affordable, quality housing is essential to healthy aging. Safe, accessible homes reduce fall risks and support in-home caregiving. Proximity to public transit helps older adults reach medical appointments, stay socially connected and commute to work if they don’t drive. ﻿

“[This bill] empowers communities to create the kinds of homes older adults need to age with dignity and independence,” said AARP’s Jones.“AARP applauds the Senate’s leadership and urges the House to act swiftly to make this vision a reality.” ﻿

While land-use and zoning decisions are typically made at the local level, federal lawmakers are also seeking to increase transparency around policies that hinder diverse housing options, especially in rural areas. Some of the provisions would also make it easier for nonprofits to acquire certain properties.

Pushing to expand the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit

AARP has also worked to support other changes in housing for older adults. We backed the expansion of the Low-Income Housing Tax Credit (LIHTC) to promote affordable housing, especially for renters.

The program awards tax credits to homebuilders for building or renovating low-income housing. The One Big Beautiful Bill Act, signed into law by President Trump on July 4, expanded and made changes to the program.

New provisions, some taking effect as early as 2026, increase the number of tax credits states can award and lower the bond-financing threshold developers must meet. This means more projects will be eligible for the tax credit.

Most LIHTC properties rent more than 80 percent of their units to low-income tenants, according to AARP’s Public Policy Institute. Among households in which housing costs are a burden, roughly a third include an adult 62 or older.

“The incentive provided through the LIHTC is critical because rental income and returns from investment in affordable housing are not always enough to cover project costs,” wrote Brad Gudzinas in an AARP Public Policy Institute brief. ​

Tackling outdated zoning laws﻿

Housing options for older adults are also often limited by restrictive local zoning regulations, wrote Bill Sweeney, AARP’s senior vice president of government affairs, in a July 28 letter endorsing the separate bipartisan Identifying Regulatory Barriers to Housing Supply Act.

Introduced in Congress in July, the bill requires cities and counties that receive federal Community Development Block Grants to report on how their land-use policies impact affordable housing.

Nearly three-quarters of land in U.S. cities permits only single-family residences, according to the National Association of Housing and Redevelopment Officials.

“AARP welcomes the transparency this legislation will foster as we work to expand housing options that reflect the growing and changing needs of American families,” Sweeney wrote.

Molly Snow is a writer for AARP covering advocacy issues and state news. She also writes AARP's Today's Tips podcast. She previously worked at other news outlets, including Federal Times, McClatchy and Gannett.

