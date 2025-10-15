Housing Shortages, Costs Push Older Adults Out of Homes. This Law Could Help

As older adults on fixed incomes contend with a nationwide housing shortage, many are finding it difficult to afford and maintain homes that also meet their needs as they age.

Outdated zoning laws, high prices and red tape limit the availability of diverse housing options, like duplexes and multifamily housing, that can be constructed to support older adults who want less space to maintain and cheaper prices.

Members only

That’s why AARP is advocating for expanded housing options for older adults by urging Congress to pass a series of bills that modernize land-use policies and boost affordable housing.

And recently, there’s been a breakthrough. ﻿﻿

A sweeping bipartisan federal package that includes dozens of policies intended to improve rural housing, assist with home repairs, increase housing supply and support disaster recovery advanced in the Senate on Oct. 9. Senate lawmakers approved the Renewing Opportunity in the American Dream (ROAD) to Housing Act. ﻿

​Join Our Fight to Protect Older Americans Here’s what you can do to help: ​​ Sign up to become an AARP activist for the latest news and alerts on issues you care about.

Support accessible housing in your community with AARP’s guide for state and local policymakers.

Find out more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.

AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Become a member, or renew your membership today. ​

“With so many older adults living on fixed incomes and facing rising housing-related costs, this bipartisan legislation offers real hope by making it easier to build and preserve housing that is affordable for older adults,” said Jenn Jones, AARP’s vice president of government affairs.

Landmark bipartisan legislation gains traction

The ROAD to Housing Act passed as an amendment to the Senate’s national defense policy bill, which despite the current stalemate in Congress to approve a budget, is an annual must-pass priority for lawmakers. Senate lawmakers approved the broader defense bill in a 77-20 vote.

Considered one of the most significant housing reforms in a decade, the ROAD to Housing Act would make federal programs run more efficiently while also empowering states and localities to cut red tape around zoning and streamline affordable housing developments.