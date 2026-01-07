AARP Work & Jobs Data Series: Current Workforce Trends Among the 50+

Since the pandemic began, workers ages 50 and older are figuring out how to manage work-life balance — evaluating the type of work they do or want to do, workplace schedules and flexibility, amount of time spent with family, and caregiving responsibilities. They are leaving the workforce, changing jobs, rethinking their careers, or looking for new jobs — an individual decision based on a myriad of personal circumstances.

As a result of the shifting workforce, employers are struggling to address the changing world of work. They are faced with worker shortages, overworked staff, and flexible or remote work schedules. Employers are having to think of innovative ways to draw in new talent and keep their current employees engaged and feeling valued.