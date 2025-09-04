Older Adults Are Looking for Jobs, but Age Discrimination Hampers the Search

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

AARP offers savings & planning resources for all—members also get a course on maximizing retirement income

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Older Adults Are Looking for Jobs, but Age Discrimination Hampers the Search

In a Senate hearing, AARP pushes Congress to protect workers from bias

By

Miriam Cross,

 
AARP
Comments
Published September 04, 2025
a person speaking at a hearing
Nancy LeaMond testifies before the Senate Special Committee on Aging.
Greg Kahn for AARP

Age discrimination in the workplace can be as blatant as an interviewer probing for an applicant’s age or as subtle as coded terms like “digital native” in job advertisements.

Older job seekers are often told they are overqualified or have too much experience, and they worry their age will count against them, Nancy LeaMond, AARP chief advocacy and engagement officer, told U.S. Senate lawmakers Sept. 3.

“Simply put, sidelining workers is a loss we cannot afford,” LeaMond said in testimony before the Senate Special Committee on Aging. The hearing was organized by ranking member Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) to focus on age discrimination in the workplace.

About two-thirds of workers 50-plus have seen or experienced age discrimination in the workplace, according to a 2024 AARP survey. The rates are even higher for Black workers and women over 50. These snubs are damaging to older adults who want or need to stretch out their years on the job: Workers age 75 and older are the fastest-growing age group in the workforce, according to the Pew Research Center.

Join Our Fight Against Age Discrimination

  • Sign up to become an AARP activist on issues important to people 50 and older, including age discrimination. ﻿
  • Find out more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.﻿
  • AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Become a member or renew your membership today.﻿

Age discrimination also impacts the country at large: Research conducted by AARP and the Economist Intelligence Unit found that bias against older workers cost the U.S. economy an estimated $850 billion in gross domestic product in 2018, a number that could rise to $3.9 trillion by 2050.

That’s why AARP is fighting for legislation and programs that protect older workers, ensure fair treatment and highlight the value and expertise they bring to an organization.

Rick Scott (R-Fla.), chairman of the Senate committee, echoed this sentiment during his opening remarks.

“Age discrimination is clearly wrong. It’s stupid,” he said. “Looking at someone’s age instead of the value they bring to an organization makes zero sense.”

Most Popular

How older workers get sidelined

Adults 50-plus are actively hunting for new jobs. About a quarter of those surveyed by AARP in 2024 reported they planned to switch roles in 2025, up from 14 percent the year before. Three-quarters of respondents worried their age would be held against them, while one-third were concerned that AI could affect their job security.

In fact, artificial intelligence–driven algorithms may screen out candidates who appear to be older, LeaMond said in her testimony.

“Algorithms used to scan résumés and applications can accelerate bias using graduation dates or years of experience as proxies for age,” she said during the hearing. 

a person speaking at a hearing
Gretchen Carlson testifies before the Senate Special Committee on Aging.
Greg Kahn for AARP

Discrimination against older workers is often felt in subtler ways, as well. In AARP’s 2024 age discrimination survey, older adults noted several signals that their presence was less valued, such as jokes about generational differences or assumptions that they are technologically inept.

Restoring protections, ending arbitration

AARP is taking action to address this problem.

On a national scale, AARP has supported several bipartisan bills that defend older adults against age discrimination.

  • The Protecting Older Workers Against Discrimination Act would restore protections that a 2009 U.S. Supreme Court decision stripped away from older workers. That decision required older workers to prove their age was the sole reason they experienced an adverse employment action. The bipartisan bill was reintroduced in the U.S. House of Representatives and the Senate in May, and AARP sent letters to the House and Senate sponsors endorsing the bill.
  • The Protecting Older Americans Act lets workers pursue age discrimination claims in court rather than funneling them into forced arbitration. AARP endorsed the bipartisan bill in 2023 and sent a letter supporting its reintroduction on September 3.
  • The Protect Older Job Applicants Act would expand protections under previous age discrimination legislation to include people who are applying for jobs, before they have reached the hiring stage. AARP supported the proposed legislation in 2023 and is urging its reintroduction.

On the state level, AARP has backed legislation in states including Connecticut and Oregon that ban employers from asking questions in job applications that could reveal age. AARP has won funding in other parts of the country for retraining programs for older workers.

“Passing bipartisan reforms to strengthen age discrimination protections, promoting inclusive use of AI and supporting age-diverse workplaces will allow older Americans to continue to contribute to, and meet the demands of, our economy,” LeaMond said in her written testimony.

people talking after a hearing
Nancy LeaMond talks with members of AARP's Capitol Hill Strike Force after a hearing organized by the Senate Special Committee on Aging.
Greg Kahn for AARP

Both companies and individuals can find resources through AARP to help them thrive in an equitable workplace. Employers can join the AARP Employer Pledge Program to show their commitment to building an age-inclusive workforce and access related resources; more than 2,000 businesses have taken the pledge thus far. Job seekers can start with AARP’s Job Search resources.

LeaMond noted during her testimony that when she met AARP volunteers that morning before heading to the hearing, one person thanked her for testifying because she’d had her own experience with age discrimination.

“That’s what I hear everywhere,” LeaMond said. “The emotional toll of losing your job — so much of it is your identity, your social group, your income and the ability to have health insurance. It’s all woven together.”

%{postComment}%

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All