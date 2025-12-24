ReShonda Young’s Affordable Care Act health insurance helped pay for testing and diagnosis of her breast cancer last year.

“The ACA has been a lifesaver,” she says.

Members only

The 50-year-old small-business owner paid $94 per month for her gold-tier plan in 2025. But as she prepared to enroll for 2026, she saw that the monthly premiums would shoot up to $592. That’s a 500 percent increase.

“I can’t go without, but I can’t afford to pay the premiums at basically $600 per month,” she says.

Join Our Fight to Protect Older Americans Here’s what you can do to help: Sign up to become an AARP activist for the latest news and alerts on issues you care about.

Find out more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.

AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Become a member or renew your membership today.

It’s the same story across the country. Adults ages 50 to 64 who rely on marketplace insurance rather than employer-sponsored coverage for a variety of reasons — early retirement, small-business ownership, contract work — are facing skyrocketing costs. The ACA’s enhanced premium tax credits, which give people with incomes that exceed 400 percent of the federal poverty line a break on costs (for the first time) and soften rates for those with lower incomes, are set to expire at the end of this year.

Congress will likely take up the matter in January, but the fate of the tax credits remains unclear. AARP has spent years lobbying for a permanent extension to these tax credits. Now the focus is ensuring that a proposed bipartisan three-year extension is passed when Congress comes back into session.

Generally speaking, Dec. 15 was the last day of open enrollment for coverage that begins Jan. 1, although some states have later deadlines or added last-minute extensions. Those who sign up or change plans from Dec. 16 to Jan. 15 will gain coverage on Feb. 1. As they sifted through options, older adults faced difficult decisions about whether to keep the plans they had at a higher cost, shift to less-generous coverage or gamble on forgoing health insurance altogether.

Here are six stories that illustrate the weight of these decisions.

ReShonda Young changed plans to avoid paying nearly $600 per month. Danny Wilcox Frazier/VII

Downgrading plans to afford coverage

ReShonda Young, 50

Waterloo, Iowa

Young is thrilled with the coverage she receives from the federal ACA marketplace. She turned to the marketplace in 2017 when she left her dad’s maintenance contracting and transportation company to strike out on her own. Young served as a consultant to small-business owners before buying a health and nutrition shop in June. Her premiums decreased noticeably once the enhanced premium tax credits kicked in, from about $190 per month to under $100 per month.

“I’ve got a plan I would have had if I were working for somebody else, at a price I can afford,” she says.

But she can’t afford to shell out nearly $600 per month. Although she weighed the viability of a plan that does not comply with ACA requirements, she decided to downgrade to a bronze marketplace plan that costs $254 per month. Her deductible will shoot up from $1,500 with her current gold plan to $6,000. She intends to contribute to a health savings account to help cover out-of-pocket expenses.

“It really stinks to need to go this route,” she says.

Chris Banescu can afford the higher premiums for his marketplace insurance this year but wonders what the next seven or eight years will bring, until he is eligible for Medicare. Philip Cheung

Tightening the belt to absorb higher premiums

Chris Banescu, 58, and Cindy Banescu, 57

Santa Clarita, California

Before the enhanced premium tax credits existed, Chris Banescu and his wife, Cindy, weighed buying health insurance from California’s marketplace. But the price was unaffordable for them. Instead, they purchased coverage directly from insurers, relied on a Christian sharing plan that they ultimately decided was insufficient and risked going without health insurance for several years. (Christian sharing plans are not compliant with the ACA.)

Then a friend told them that things had changed in the health insurance marketplace. Although the couple’s combined income exceeded 400 percent of the federal poverty level, they were eligible for some help through tax credits. The coverage they found through the marketplace was far better value than what either of them — Chris, a small-business owner and adjunct faculty at universities, and Cindy, a real estate broker — could find through their jobs.

“I was incredibly surprised,” Chris says. In 2025, the couple averaged $376 per month for the lowest-cost bronze plan, “which was fantastic,” he says.

But the same policy will cost $1,431 per month in 2026. Between an increase in the base cost of the plan and the loss of the tax credits they qualified for this year, “we’re getting double-whammied,” he says.

To afford the increased premiums, Chris says they will “tighten the belt” as much as possible. “We have no choice,” he says. “All it takes is one broken leg, one car accident, one slip, one anything, and one week in the hospital is hundreds of thousands of dollars.”

But that’s just for 2026. If there is no fix by Congress, Chris wonders what costs will rack up in the next seven or eight years until he and Cindy are eligible for Medicare. He also questions what the cost will be to the economy if other small-business owners limit their travel and spending because they have to pay high monthly health care premiums.

“We shouldn’t be here, two weeks away from the end of the year, with the iceberg about to hit the Titanic,” he says.