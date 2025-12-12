How to Meet New SNAP Work Requirements

If you’re an older adult with low income who needs food assistance, applying for help just got a little more complicated.

New federal requirements for millions of beneficiaries ages 55 to 64 mean many will have to submit additional paperwork when applying for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or recertifying their eligibility. These new requirements kicked in Nov. 1. SNAP is the nationwide food aid program formerly known as food stamps.

Members only

Those who can’t satisfy the requirement and don’t qualify for an exemption risk losing their benefits at a time when many are facing an unpredictable job market and rising food prices.

“We’re getting calls from people who are getting letters telling them that they have to meet a work requirement,” says Tina England, neighbor services operations manager at Second Harvest Heartland in Minnesota. “There’s a lot of confusion.”

Here’s what you should know to ensure you don’t miss out on food aid if you need it.

How do I know if this applies to me?

Your state or county-level SNAP office may get in touch with you about these changes. Some states are rolling out robust outreach campaigns to contact beneficiaries and help them navigate the new requirements.

Join Our Fight to Protect Older Americans Here’s what you can do to help: Sign up to become an AARP activist for the latest news and alerts on issues you care about.

Find out more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.

AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Become a member or renew your membership today. ​

Miranda Gray, deputy commissioner within Vermont’s Department for Children and Families, says beneficiaries who may be subject to new rules or at risk of losing an exemption will get a phone call from a benefits specialist.

Other states are sending out mailers, dispatching text messages, hosting town halls, expanding phone service and partnering with local food banks, grocery stores and nonprofits to spread the word.

The best way to make sure you get these messages is to keep your contact details current, experts say.

“It’s a good time to ensure your contact information is up-to-date,” says Michael Leighs, deputy secretary for opportunity and well-being at North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services. “Watch for those communications that will be coming from the state in terms of any changes.”

You can usually update your mailing address, phone number and email address in the online portal where you first applied for SNAP or wherever you track your benefits.

Find contact information for your local SNAP office here.

What counts as proof of work?

“Able-bodied” adults without dependents must prove they are either working, in a training program or volunteering 80 hours per month to qualify for SNAP benefits.

Depending on the type of work you do or the volunteer program you’re participating in, proof of work can vary. It might look like a pay stub, time sheet, or letter or phone call from your employer or volunteer organization certifying your hours.