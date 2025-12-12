Javascript is not enabled.

How to Meet New SNAP Work Requirements

Older adults may face new obstacles to receiving food aid

By

Molly Snow,

 
AARP
Published December 12, 2025
If you’re an older adult with low income who needs food assistance, applying for help just got a little more complicated.

New federal requirements for millions of beneficiaries ages 55 to 64 mean many will have to submit additional paperwork when applying for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or recertifying their eligibility. These new requirements kicked in Nov. 1. SNAP is the nationwide food aid program formerly known as food stamps.

Those who can’t satisfy the requirement and don’t qualify for an exemption risk losing their benefits at a time when many are facing an unpredictable job market and rising food prices.

“We’re getting calls from people who are getting letters telling them that they have to meet a work requirement,” says Tina England, neighbor services operations manager at Second Harvest Heartland in Minnesota. “There’s a lot of confusion.”

Here’s what you should know to ensure you don’t miss out on food aid if you need it.

How do I know if this applies to me?

Your state or county-level SNAP office may get in touch with you about these changes. Some states are rolling out robust outreach campaigns to contact beneficiaries and help them navigate the new requirements.

Miranda Gray, deputy commissioner within Vermont’s Department for Children and Families, says beneficiaries who may be subject to new rules or at risk of losing an exemption will get a phone call from a benefits specialist.

Other states are sending out mailers, dispatching text messages, hosting town halls, expanding phone service and partnering with local food banks, grocery stores and nonprofits to spread the word.

The best way to make sure you get these messages is to keep your contact details current, experts say.

“It’s a good time to ensure your contact information is up-to-date,” says Michael Leighs, deputy secretary for opportunity and well-being at North Carolina’s Department of Health and Human Services. “Watch for those communications that will be coming from the state in terms of any changes.”

You can usually update your mailing address, phone number and email address in the online portal where you first applied for SNAP or wherever you track your benefits.

Find contact information for your local SNAP office here.

What counts as proof of work?

“Able-bodied” adults without dependents must prove they are either working, in a training program or volunteering 80 hours per month to qualify for SNAP benefits.

Depending on the type of work you do or the volunteer program you’re participating in, proof of work can vary. It might look like a pay stub, time sheet, or letter or phone call from your employer or volunteer organization certifying your hours.

Hours can vary from week to week, as long as you work a total of 80 hours each month.

“If you miss some hours for a reason outside your control (such as a medical emergency), you can request ‘good cause’ and still be considered in compliance,” according to the Community Legal Services of Philadelphia website.

So, if your situation changes or if you experience hardship that makes reporting to work difficult, alert your case worker right away.

SNAP experts say a good rule of thumb is to bring as much documentation as possible to your eligibility or recertification appointment. That can prevent you from having to come back if you forgot something; employees are trained to quickly sift through documents and upload them.

Some states are also encouraging individuals to participate in job placement programs to help those who need to satisfy work requirements for the first time.

What exemptions will be granted?

Certain people are exempt from these work requirements, including those who are:

  • Under 18 or over age 64
  • Unable to work due to a physical or mental limitation
  • Caring for someone under age 14 in their household or an incapacitated individual

Automatic exemptions from work requirements for veterans and individuals experiencing homelessness are no longer being granted.

You may qualify for a disability exemption if you receive Supplemental Security Income, Social Security Disability Insurance, veterans’ disability benefits or state-issued disability benefits.

You may also qualify if you’re deemed medically “unfit” for work or if a caseworker makes this determination based on your situation, even if you don’t get disability benefits.

For caregivers, state offices may require you to submit a state-specific medical form or a physician’s statement, while others will accept a verbal confirmation during the interview process.

You may also be temporarily exempt if you’re experiencing a personal hardship, experts say.

“You could be struggling with the loss of a close family member or the loss of someone close to you,” Gray says. “Other folks might be needing to study for a driving exam so they can have transportation to get to work, and that’s taking a little bit of time.”

A number of situations could count toward an exemption. Individuals should reach out to their benefit specialist to see if they are eligible.

If you’re facing food insecurity, these resources near you may be able to connect you with free or reduced-cost meals. ​​

Molly Snow is a writer for AARP covering advocacy issues and state news. She also writes AARP's Today's Tips podcast. She previously worked at other news outlets, including Federal Times, McClatchy and Gannett.

