5 Ways AARP Is Fighting to Protect Medicaid

Low-income older Americans who rely on Medicaid for their health insurance could face stringent new work requirements, higher medical bills and possible loss of coverage under President Donald Trump’s sweeping tax and spending bill, which is making its way through Congress.

The One Big Beautiful Bill Act narrowly passed the House on May 22, with ballots cast primarily along party lines. The legislation is now headed to the Senate as Republicans aim to get the bill through Congress and to Trump before July 4. The proposed $793 billion cuts to Medicaid over the next 10 years are part of the GOP’s effort to shrink federal spending in some areas to help offset Trump’s campaign promise of bigger tax breaks.

Members only

More than 17 million adults ages 50 and older rely on Medicaid for health care and other services. Federal and state governments run Medicaid jointly, and it covers the cost of everything from doctor’s visits to prescription drugs, as well as long-term care in nursing homes or services that allow older adults to remain in their homes.

The slate of proposed cuts and changes to Medicaid in the bill could harm older adults, AARP argues. A new requirement that able-bodied adults under age 65 must work to remain Medicaid eligible could affect as many as 9.2 million enrollees ages 50 to 64, according to a new report by AARP’s Public Policy Institute (PPI). Some risk losing coverage because they don’t meet the new requirement or qualify for an exemption. Most, however, risk losing coverage, not because they are ineligible but because they will become entangled in the legislation’s burdensome new paperwork to prove eligibility.

Join Our Fight for Affordable Health Care Here’s what you can do to help older Americans get the health and long-term care coverage they deserve. Email your lawmakers and demand that they reject cuts to Medicaid.

Sign up to become an AARP activist for the latest news and alerts on issues you care about.

Read more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.

AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Become a member or renew your membership today.

Other harmful changes include new “cost-sharing” measures that would require some enrollees to start paying fees for services. The bill also includes a proposal to shorten the period in which the program makes retroactive payments for those newly enrolled. Such changes are expected to create confusion and coverage gaps.

“Millions of older Americans have worked hard, played by the rules, and now find themselves barely getting by,” Nancy LeaMond, AARP’s chief advocacy and engagement officer, wrote in a May 21 letter to the House's speaker and minority leader. “What they need are common-sense policies that lower costs, make health care more affordable, and reflect the contributions they’ve made to this country.”

As the bill makes its way through the Senate, AARP is urging lawmakers to “prioritize policies that help older adults make ends meet and age in their own homes and communities, and to oppose those policies that make it harder for those same Americans who are most in need to get health care,” LeaMond wrote.

Here’s what AARP is doing to ensure that Medicaid remains available to, and reliable for, those older adults who need it:

1. Opposing work requirements for older adults and family caregivers

The new bill calls for broad Medicaid work requirements for able-bodied adults ages 19 to 64, starting by the end of 2026 at the latest. Older adults would need to work, volunteer or enroll in a training course for 80 hours a month and would need to submit documentation to prove they are complying — or risk losing coverage. Adults who work hourly jobs where schedules are variable, do seasonal work, work in unstable industries or are facing age discrimination in the workplace may struggle to work the required number of hours and could lose their Medicaid coverage.

People with a disability, those who suffer from a serious medical condition, or people who are the parents, guardians or caretaker relatives of a child or a disabled person would be exempt. However, they would be required to prove as much by supplying the right documents at the right intervals to their Medicaid agency. Some enrollees would be required to prove their eligibility at double the frequency of what is required now. How exactly you must prove your eligibility is unclear. The additional red tape, however, could create new barriers to gaining or maintaining coverage.

A study by KFF, a health policy research nonprofit, examined the impact of work requirements instituted in Arkansas during the first Trump administration. The study found that a quarter of those who either met the requirements or qualified for the exemption lost benefits because of difficulties complying with the requirements to collect and file paperwork regularly online.

AARP opposes “efforts to add new burdens that could cost people their health care coverage not because they are ineligible, but because they missed a deadline or could not navigate a complex system,” LeaMond wrote. If lawmakers do move forward with these requirements, AARP urges that “additional, reasonable, and common-sense exemptions be made,” she added, including a lower age-based exemption and expanding the definition of who is considered a caregiver.