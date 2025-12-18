Javascript is not enabled.

3 Big Medicare Prescription Drug Changes Coming in 2026

Millions of Part D beneficiaries will save more than $1 billion on medications

By

Rachel Nania and Tony Pugh,

 
AARP
Comments
Published December 18, 2025
a flashlight showing hidden pills on a purple background
Federico Gastaldi

Key takeaways

Big changes have come to Medicare’s prescription drug coverage, known as Part D, in 2026 that could affect how you pay for your medications — and how much you pay.

Here’s what you need to know:

1. Lower negotiated drug prices for 10 Part D meds

The biggest change in 2026 will be the debut of new lower prices on 10 Part D drugs selected for price negotiations under a 2022 law that AARP supported.

The legislation required the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services to negotiate with drug companies for lower Part D prices on costly brand-name drugs with no generic or biosimilar competitors.

The 10 medications selected for the first round of negotiations treat a number of illnesses, including autoimmune diseases, cancer, diabetes and heart disease. Nearly 9 million Medicare Part D enrollees who use the drugs are expected to save an estimated $1.5 billion next year in out-of-pocket costs.

The 10 drugs with negotiated lower prices for 2026:

  • Eliquis for blood clot prevention and treatment
  • Enbrel for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis
  • Entresto for heart failure
  • Farxiga for diabetes﻿, heart failure and chronic kidney disease
  • Fiasp and NovoLog, types of insulin for diabetes
  • Imbruvica for blood cancer﻿s
  • Januvia for diabetes
  • Jardiance for diabetes, heart failure and chronic kidney disease
  • Stelara for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis
  • Xarelto for blood clot prevention and treatment

Out-of-pocket costs for the 10 drugs in 2026 will decline by about 50 percent, on average, compared with 2025 for original Medicare beneficiaries enrolled in certain stand-alone prescription drug plans that the AARP Public Policy Institute reviewed.

The new AARP research, released today, found that average out-of-pocket costs for the 56 plans in the study would be less than $100 a month on seven of the 10 Medicare-negotiated drugs, compared to only two of the 10 drugs in 2025.

The analysis suggests that the Medicare drug price negotiation is working as expected.

“Equally important, Medicare-negotiated drug prices will help lower Part D enrollee costs and provide millions of older Americans with much-needed financial relief,” the report says.

The new lower prices must be made available to all eligible beneficiaries. All Medicare Advantage plans with drug coverage and stand-alone Part D drug plans for beneficiaries in original Medicare must list them as part of their formularies.

Negotiated lower prices on 15 additional drugs are expected to save $8.5 billion to $12 billion a year for Part D enrollees when they take effect in 2027, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services says.

For 2028, up to 15 Part D- or Part B-covered drugs will be selected for price negotiation. That number could rise to 20 for 2029 and later years .

2. Out-of-pocket drug costs will be capped at $2,100

Part D enrollees will face a $2,100 cap on annual out-of-pocket prescription drug expenses in 2026, up from $2,000 in 2025, when the cap was introduced.

The $100 increase, a 5 percent hike, reflects what will be an annual adjustment to the Part D benefit. The 2026 amount is based on the percentage increase in average spending for covered Part D drugs that occurred in 2024.

The maximum Part D deductible will also increase in 2026, to $615, up from $590 in 2025. Some Part D plans will have lower deductibles or none at all.

generic-video-poster

Both the out-of-pocket cap and the maximum Part D deductible are adjusted each year. The cap, which limits enrollees’ cost exposure, results from a provision in the AARP-backed prescription drug law signed in 2022.

For years, Part D plans had no ceiling on out-of-pocket spending. This, combined with rising drug prices, caused many older Americans with high drug costs to skip doses or miss prescription refills. Nearly half of people polled in an AARP survey reported not filling a prescription because of its cost or knowing someone who has done so.

In 2025, the first year with an out-of-pocket Part D spending cap, nearly 3.2 million Americans are expected to save money on prescription medications, according to research that AARP commissioned. By 2029, more than 4 million people with a Medicare drug plan who do not receive the program’s low-income subsidy will hit the annual ceiling and see savings when they go to fill their prescriptions, according to a recent AARP report.

3. Medicare to cut cost of popular weight-loss drugs

Medicare plans to make popular GLP-1 weight-loss drugs available to beneficiaries at reduced prices in 2026.

In November, the White House announced that leading GLP-1 manufacturers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk will lower prices for their popular medications Wegovy and Zepbound when they’re purchased through Medicare.

Medicare coverage of Wegovy and Zepbound is expected to kick in around the middle of 2026.

Copays for Medicare enrollees who have stand-alone Part D prescription plans and Medicare Advantage plans with drug coverage and use Mounjaro, Ozempic, Wegovy or Zepbound will be around $50 a month after any deductibles have been met, administration officials say. The federal government will pay $245, a price that also will be available to state Medicaid programs.

In addition to helping with weight loss, GLP-1s, or glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, have been found to improve heart and liver health and treat sleep apnea in overweight adults. They’ve also been shown to reduce complications from kidney disease and even protect the brain.

Doctors have been prescribing GLP-1s for weight loss because studies have found that losing 5 percent to 10 percent of your weight can have positive effects on your health.

About 9 percent of adults 65 and older are using GLP-1s, compared with 22 percent of adults ages 50 to 64, according to a KFF poll released Nov. 14.

The Medicare Prescription Drug, Improvement and Modernization Act of 2003 prohibits Part D plans from covering anti-obesity medications as part of the standard prescription drug benefit. The restriction followed a late-1990s scandal involving the diet pill known as fen-phen, an appetite suppressant that combined fenfluramine and phentermine and later was linked to heart disease.

But the deal with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk “will enable Medicare to cover Wegovy and Zepbound for patients with obesity and related comorbidities [diseases occurring simultaneously] for the first time,” a White House fact sheet says.

Novo Nordisk calls it part of a pilot program to add obesity to the list of covered medical conditions and expects that most Part D beneficiaries would be covered.

Medicare beneficiaries who will be eligible for lower-cost GLP-1 medications include those with a body mass index (BMI) of:

generic-video-poster


Join our fight to protect Medicare

AARP is working to keep Medicare strong. Here’s how you can help.

  • Sign up to become an AARP activist for the latest news and alerts on issues you care about.
  • Find out more about how we’re fighting for you in Congress and across the country.
  • See the latest AARP research on Medicare and more.﻿
  • AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Become a member or renew your membership today. 

Rachel Nania is an award-winning health editor and writer at AARP.org, who covers a range of topics including diseases and treatments. 

Tony Pugh is an award-winning writer and editor covering Medicare for AARP. He has also covered Medicare for Bloomberg Law and as a national correspondent for Knight Ridder/McClatchy Newspapers.

Most Popular

