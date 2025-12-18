AARP Hearing Center
Key takeaways
- Among the changes: Lower costs on 10 high-priced drugs
- Your Part D out-of-pocket costs will be limited to $2,100.
- Popular weight-loss drug prices may be cut around midyear.
Big changes have come to Medicare’s prescription drug coverage, known as Part D, in 2026 that could affect how you pay for your medications — and how much you pay.
Here’s what you need to know:
1. Lower negotiated drug prices for 10 Part D meds
The biggest change in 2026 will be the debut of new lower prices on 10 Part D drugs selected for price negotiations under a 2022 law that AARP supported.
The legislation required the secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services to negotiate with drug companies for lower Part D prices on costly brand-name drugs with no generic or biosimilar competitors.
The 10 medications selected for the first round of negotiations treat a number of illnesses, including autoimmune diseases, cancer, diabetes and heart disease. Nearly 9 million Medicare Part D enrollees who use the drugs are expected to save an estimated $1.5 billion next year in out-of-pocket costs.
The 10 drugs with negotiated lower prices for 2026:
- Eliquis for blood clot prevention and treatment
- Enbrel for rheumatoid arthritis, psoriasis and psoriatic arthritis
- Entresto for heart failure
- Farxiga for diabetes, heart failure and chronic kidney disease
- Fiasp and NovoLog, types of insulin for diabetes
- Imbruvica for blood cancers
- Januvia for diabetes
- Jardiance for diabetes, heart failure and chronic kidney disease
- Stelara for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn’s disease and ulcerative colitis
- Xarelto for blood clot prevention and treatment
Out-of-pocket costs for the 10 drugs in 2026 will decline by about 50 percent, on average, compared with 2025 for original Medicare beneficiaries enrolled in certain stand-alone prescription drug plans that the AARP Public Policy Institute reviewed.
The new AARP research, released today, found that average out-of-pocket costs for the 56 plans in the study would be less than $100 a month on seven of the 10 Medicare-negotiated drugs, compared to only two of the 10 drugs in 2025.
The analysis suggests that the Medicare drug price negotiation is working as expected.
