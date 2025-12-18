“Equally important, Medicare-negotiated drug prices will help lower Part D enrollee costs and provide millions of older Americans with much-needed financial relief,” the report says.

The new lower prices must be made available to all eligible beneficiaries. All Medicare Advantage plans with drug coverage and stand-alone Part D drug plans for beneficiaries in original Medicare must list them as part of their formularies.

Negotiated lower prices on 15 additional drugs are expected to save $8.5 billion to $12 billion a year for Part D enrollees when they take effect in 2027, the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services says.

For 2028, up to 15 Part D- or Part B-covered drugs will be selected for price negotiation. That number could rise to 20 for 2029 and later years .

2. Out-of-pocket drug costs will be capped at $2,100

Part D enrollees will face a $2,100 cap on annual out-of-pocket prescription drug expenses in 2026, up from $2,000 in 2025, when the cap was introduced.

The $100 increase, a 5 percent hike, reflects what will be an annual adjustment to the Part D benefit. The 2026 amount is based on the percentage increase in average spending for covered Part D drugs that occurred in 2024.

The maximum Part D deductible will also increase in 2026, to $615, up from $590 in 2025. Some Part D plans will have lower deductibles or none at all.

Video: Who Actually Saves Money From Medicare's Negotiated Drug Prices?

Both the out-of-pocket cap and the maximum Part D deductible are adjusted each year. The cap, which limits enrollees’ cost exposure, results from a provision in the AARP-backed prescription drug law signed in 2022.

For years, Part D plans had no ceiling on out-of-pocket spending. This, combined with rising drug prices, caused many older Americans with high drug costs to skip doses or miss prescription refills. Nearly half of people polled in an AARP survey reported not filling a prescription because of its cost or knowing someone who has done so.

In 2025, the first year with an out-of-pocket Part D spending cap, nearly 3.2 million Americans are expected to save money on prescription medications, according to research that AARP commissioned. By 2029, more than 4 million people with a Medicare drug plan who do not receive the program’s low-income subsidy will hit the annual ceiling and see savings when they go to fill their prescriptions, according to a recent AARP report.

3. Medicare to cut cost of popular weight-loss drugs

Medicare plans to make popular GLP-1 weight-loss drugs available to beneficiaries at reduced prices in 2026.

In November, the White House announced that leading GLP-1 manufacturers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk will lower prices for their popular medications Wegovy and Zepbound when they’re purchased through Medicare.

Medicare coverage of Wegovy and Zepbound is expected to kick in around the middle of 2026.

Members only

Copays for Medicare enrollees who have stand-alone Part D prescription plans and Medicare Advantage plans with drug coverage and use Mounjaro, Ozempic, Wegovy or Zepbound will be around $50 a month after any deductibles have been met, administration officials say. The federal government will pay $245, a price that also will be available to state Medicaid programs.

In addition to helping with weight loss, GLP-1s, or glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, have been found to improve heart and liver health and treat sleep apnea in overweight adults. They’ve also been shown to reduce complications from kidney disease and even protect the brain.

Doctors have been prescribing GLP-1s for weight loss because studies have found that losing 5 percent to 10 percent of your weight can have positive effects on your health.