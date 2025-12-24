AARP Hearing Center
The FDA approved the first GLP-1 pill for weight loss earlier this week, and the oral form of Wegovy is expected in pharmacies in early January 2026.
But unless you’re overweight and have another ailment, such as diabetes, Medicare won’t cover any of the popular weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy until at least July 2026. And because the program is a test, coverage will end in December 2031 unless the program is extended.
As early as May, GLP-1 coverage for beneficiaries of Medicaid — joint federal-state health programs for people of all ages with limited incomes — will begin, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) said Dec. 23. State agencies have until Jan. 8 to opt in.
By July, CMS will launch its own short-term program to allow eligible Medicare Part D prescription plan beneficiaries to pay $50 a month for GLP-1 medications for the rest of the year.
Medicare and diabetes
Then in January 2027, when Part D policy years begin, standalone prescription plans in original Medicare and within Medicare Advantage will have determined whether they want to be part of the 5-year CMS pilot program with the same $50-a-month cost sharing, but you’ll have to meet your plan’s deductibles first. Commercial insurers have until Jan. 8 to decide to participate.
“Today’s announcement builds upon our … goal of democratizing access to weight-loss medication, which has been out of reach for so many in need,” says Dr. Mehmet Oz, CMS administrator.
The long lead time for Part D participation allows plans to include GLP-1s in their drug coverage lists, update their computer systems and fine-tune their marketing before next year’s open enrollment Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. It also allows the government’s Medicare Plan Finder to include the information as potential enrollees shop for standalone Part D prescription plans and Medicare Advantage coverage.
What if I don’t have Medicare Part D yet?
On Nov. 6, the White House announced that leading GLP-1 manufacturers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk will lower prices for the popular medications when they’re purchased through Medicare. The discounts also would apply to purchases made via a new direct-to-consumer portal, TrumpRx, scheduled to launch in early 2026 to link users to manufacturers’ websites to buy the prescriptions.
“Coverage and pricing changes will phase in during 2026 with cash prices [for TrumpRx purchases] as early as January,” says Michael Baker, director of health care policy at the American Action Forum. The Washington-based nonprofit is a domestic and fiscal policy think tank.
$50 copayments. Copays for Medicare enrollees who have stand-alone Part D prescription plans in original Medicare or Medicare Advantage plans with drug coverage and use injectable Mounjaro, Ozempic, Wegovy, Zepbound or the Wegovy pill will be around $50 a month after any deductibles. The federal government will pay $245, a price that also will be available to state Medicaid programs.
About 9 percent of adults 65 and older are now using GLP-1s, a lower rate than the 22 percent of adults age 50 to 64, according to a KFF poll released Nov. 14. The lower usage is likely because Medicare doesn’t cover prescriptions specifically for weight loss, the nonpartisan health policy nonprofit says.
