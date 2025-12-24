Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Secure and simplify your digital life with Senior Planet from AARP’s free Digital House Cleaning Challenge

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Approaching Medicare

Enrolling in Medicare

Managing Costs & Coverage

Getting Help

Latest News

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

View Series

When Will Medicare Cover Ozempic, Other Weight-Loss Drugs?

To fight obesity, Medicare — and Medicaid — will cover GLP-1s at a reduced cost starting in mid-2026


13-minute read

 

 

By

Tony Pugh and Kimberly Lankford,

 
Updated December 24, 2025
AARP
Reviewed by

Leigh Purvis, MPA

Published September 13, 2023
/ Updated December 24, 2025
syringe of weight loss drugs with the silhouette of a body on red background
Getty Images

Key takeaways

The FDA approved the first GLP-1 pill for weight loss earlier this week, and the oral form of Wegovy is expected in pharmacies in early January 2026.

But unless you’re overweight and have another ailment, such as diabetes, Medicare won’t cover any of the popular weight loss drugs like Ozempic and Wegovy until at least July 2026. And because the program is a test, coverage will end in December 2031 unless the program is extended.

As early as May, GLP-1 coverage for beneficiaries of Medicaid — joint federal-state health programs for people of all ages with limited incomes — will begin, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) said Dec. 23. State agencies have until Jan. 8 to opt in.

By July, CMS will launch its own short-term program to allow eligible Medicare Part D prescription plan beneficiaries to pay $50 a month for GLP-1 medications for the rest of the year.

Then in January 2027, when Part D policy years begin, standalone prescription plans in original Medicare and within Medicare Advantage will have determined whether they want to be part of the 5-year CMS pilot program with the same $50-a-month cost sharing, but you’ll have to meet your plan’s deductibles first. Commercial insurers have until Jan. 8 to decide to participate.

“Today’s announcement builds upon our … goal of democratizing access to weight-loss medication, which has been out of reach for so many in need,” says Dr. Mehmet Oz, CMS administrator.

The long lead time for Part D participation allows plans to include GLP-1s in their drug coverage lists, update their computer systems and fine-tune their marketing before next year’s open enrollment Oct. 15 to Dec. 7. It also allows the government’s Medicare Plan Finder to include the information as potential enrollees shop for standalone Part D prescription plans and Medicare Advantage coverage.

What if I don’t have Medicare Part D yet?

On Nov. 6, the White House announced that leading GLP-1 manufacturers Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk will lower prices for the popular medications when they’re purchased through Medicare. The discounts also would apply to purchases made via a new direct-to-consumer portal, TrumpRx, scheduled to launch in early 2026 to link users to manufacturers’ websites to buy the prescriptions.

“Coverage and pricing changes will phase in during 2026 with cash prices [for TrumpRx purchases] as early as January,” says Michael Baker, director of health care policy at the American Action Forum. The Washington-based nonprofit is a domestic and fiscal policy think tank.

$50 copayments. Copays for Medicare enrollees who have stand-alone Part D prescription plans in original Medicare or Medicare Advantage plans with drug coverage and use injectable Mounjaro, Ozempic, Wegovy, Zepbound or the Wegovy pill will be around $50 a month after any deductibles. The federal government will pay $245, a price that also will be available to state Medicaid programs.

About 9 percent of adults 65 and older are now using GLP-1s, a lower rate than the 22 percent of adults age 50 to 64, according to a KFF poll released Nov. 14. The lower usage is likely because Medicare doesn’t cover prescriptions specifically for weight loss, the nonpartisan health policy nonprofit says.

Administration officials expect that percentage to rise to 10 percent, about 7 million people, with the GLP-1 discounts. Pharmaceutical manufacturers recently have been selling their GLP-1 medications for around $500 a month when patients purchased them directly, but as recently as 2023 as the shots gained popularity, prices had risen to more than $1,300 a month before insurance.

$350 without insurance. The cost of Ozempic, Wegovy and Zepbound for everyone will fall to roughly $350 a month through TrumpRx. Mounjaro, which has the same active ingredient in the same doses as Zepbound, was not listed for reduced costs beyond Medicare beneficiaries.

The pill version of Wegovy that was just approved could cost $150 on the website. If the federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves a different GLP-1 called orforglipron that’s now being studied to treat type 2 diabetes and obesity, it also will be about $350 a month.

Some experts have noted that these prices may vary depending on the dose.

In addition to helping with weight loss, GLP-1s, or glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists, have been found to improve heart and liver health and treat sleep apnea in overweight adults. They’ve also been shown to reduce complications from kidney disease and even protect the brain.

Nearly 40 percent of Americans age 60 and older are considered obese — defined as having a body mass index (BMI) of 30 or higher based on height and weight — according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Obesity increases the risk of heart disease, stroke, type 2 diabetes and other conditions.

Doctors have been prescribing GLP-1s for weight loss because studies have found that losing 5 percent to 10 percent of your weight can have positive effects on your health. In drug trials sponsored by manufacturer Novo Nordisk, the Wegovy pill resulted in an average weight loss of more than 16 percent for those who took it as directed.

Isn’t Medicare banned from covering weight-loss drugs?

Yes, the Medicare Prescription Drug, Improvement and Modernization Act of 2003 prohibits Part D plans from covering anti-obesity medications as part of the standard prescription drug benefit. The restriction followed a late 1990s scandal involving the diet pill known as fen-phen, an appetite suppressant that combined fenfluramine and phentermine and later was linked to heart disease.

Drugs prescribed for weight gain, cosmetic purposes, fertility, hair growth and treatment of sexual or erectile dysfunction also aren’t allowed to be covered. Medicare now covers GLP-1s for diabetes and other approved ailments, such as obesity in conjunction with heart disease.

“There was skepticism of weight loss medications that existed at the time, and a sense that obesity was more of a behavioral problem than a medical condition,” says Juliette Cubanski, deputy director of the program on Medicare policy for KFF.

In April, the Trump administration rejected a Biden-era proposal to cover GLP-1s in 2026. However, the Trump administration deal with Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk “will enable Medicare to cover Wegovy and Zepbound for patients with obesity and related comorbidities [diseases occurring simultaneously] for the first time,” the announcement said.

Novo Nordisk calls it part of a pilot program to add obesity to the list of covered medical conditions and expects that most Part D beneficiaries would be covered.

Medicare beneficiaries who will be eligible for lower-cost GLP-1 medications include those with a body mass index (BMI) of:

In January 2025, CMS selected Ozempic, Rybelsus and Wegovy, all GLP-1s manufactured by Novo Nordisk, for its second round of Medicare drug price negotiations

Rybelsus was the first-ever GLP-1 pill to be given the FDA’s OK. The once-a-day tablet is prescribed for type 2 diabetes to help control blood sugar levels along with diet and exercise and reduce the risk of heart attack or stroke, but in medical trials Rybelsus’ lower doses have resulted in fewer pounds lost compared to the other, higher-dose GLP-1s that are injected once a week.

Rybelsus’ price per month was lowered to $274 as part of the negotiations, but the reduction from more than $950 a month also won’t take effect until 2027. It was not included among the medications in the November White House announcement.

What uses of GLP-1 medications have been covered?

In March 2024, the FDA approved Wegovy’s use for adults with cardiovascular disease who are also overweight, which opened the door for Medicare Part D plans to cover it.

In mid-August 2025, the FDA also OK’d Wegovy to treat a serious liver disease called metabolic-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) that develops when fat buildup in the liver causes inflammation and scarring.

Ozempic, which the FDA first approved for diabetes and then for kidney disease, is popular for weight loss﻿, but Medicare has been covering it only when it’s prescribed for diabetes or kidney disease.

What are popular GLP-1 drugs for weight loss?

GLP-1 is a class of medications created to treat type 2 diabetes by helping the pancreas release the right amount of insulin when blood sugar levels are high. The FDA approved the first GLP-1 drug in 2005.

These medications also can help with weight loss because they make you feel fuller faster. On average, the trendy GLP-1 medications have helped people lose 12 percent of their total weight.

Though some GLP-1s have been FDA-approved for weight loss, others have not. Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy have the same underlying product, but they come in slightly different dosages and are approved for different reasons.

  • Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is an FDA-approved diabetes drug that isn’t approved for weight loss. More than 90 percent of commercial and Part D plans cover Mounjaro for people with type 2 diabetes, according to an Eli Lilly spokesperson. It contains the same active ingredient in the same doses as Zepbound.
  • Ozempic (semaglutide) was approved in 2017 by the FDA for treating diabetes and approval was expanded to cardiovascular disease and kidney disease but not weight loss, even though some people use it off-label for that purpose.
  • Wegovy (semaglutide) was also approved in 2021 by the FDA for weight loss for people with a BMI of 30 or higher, or with a BMI of 27 or higher and at least one weight-related health issue, such as high blood pressure or high cholesterol, and for adults with cardiovascular disease who are also overweight and for the liver disease MASH.
  • Zepbound (tirzepatide) is FDA-approved for weight loss, so Medicare had not been covering it. However, the FDA approved it Dec. 20, 2024, to treat moderate to severe sleep apnea in adults with obesity, so that opens the door for its use in weight loss.

When deciding what medication to prescribe, Sha﻿una Levy, M.D., medical director of the Tulane Bariatric and Weight Loss Center in New Orleans, says insurance is her number one limiting factor.

“With obesity, every insurance and every employer follow their own plan,” she says. “We actually have to employ a person in our clinic whose job it is to call the insurance company for every single patient we see to figure out what are the criteria for medical weight loss, surgical weight loss and what medications are approved.”

Outside of Medicare, typical requirements include a BMI of 30 or higher or 27 or higher when combined with another health condition. Employers may stipulate that employees participate in a lifestyle modification program.﻿

“You can get your doctor to write you a prescription for off-label use as a weight loss drug. But that definitely does not mean it will be covered by your plan as a weight loss medication, even if it’s covered for diabetes” or sleep apnea, Cubanski says.

Can I get Ozempic covered now?

If your doctor prescribes Ozempic for type 2 diabetes or kidney disease rather than weight loss, Medicare Part D can cover it. Medicare spent $2.6 billion on Ozempic in 2021 and $4.6 billion in 2022, making it one of the 10 drugs it spends the most on.

Even though the Medicare Plan Finder may identify Ozempic as covered, that doesn’t mean you will qualify for coverage. You’ll need to share documentation of your type 2 diagnosis with your Part D plan.

“Ozempic is a medication for diabetes,” Levy said before its approval for kidney disease. “People call their insurance and ask if Ozempic is covered, and they say it is, but if you don’t have diabetes, it’s not covered.”

Some plans require you to try other medications first. Similar rules apply to Mounjaro.

How do I get Medicare coverage for Wegovy?

Medicare Part D plans can cover Wegovy for adults who have cardiovascular disease or the liver disease MASH and are also overweight. But plans will decide on prior authorization requirements showing that people meet the cardiovascular or liver disease risks.

How do I get Medicare coverage for Zepbound?

Before late 2024, Medicare had not been covering Zepbound because the FDA has approved it for weight loss only. In June 2024, pharmaceutical company Eli Lilly submitted a study to the FDA of tirzepatide for treatment of moderate to severe obstructive sleep apnea and obesity, and the FDA approved its use in December 2024.

Its approval for sleep apnea and obesity allowed Medicare Part D plans to cover it for those reasons.

What other ways can I pay for weight loss drugs?

You can pay out-of-pocket, taking advantage of the lower prices expected to be available on drug manufacturers’ websites linked to from TrumpRx. But you also have other options:

Some employer insurance. In 2025, nearly all health plans covered GLP-1s for diabetes and 49 percent of plans from companies with 500 or more employees for weight loss, according to Mercer’s National Survey of Employer-Sponsored Health Plans. Two-thirds of companies with 20,000 or more workers covered them.

Retiree health insurance. About 50 percent of employer plans that work with Aon, a benefits consulting firm, cover weight loss medications; many continue coverage under their retiree plans. You typically need to have a certain BMI and participate in a weight loss coaching program.

Pharmaceutical assistance programs. Drug manufacturers often have programs to help with drug costs and copayments for people without insurance. Novo Nordisk offers access to a health coach for diet and exercise to help people taking Wegovy. And it has a savings card for people without insurance.

Pharmaceutical assistance programs are usually limited to FDA-approved use. Eli Lilly has a Mounjaro savings program available to adults with an on-label prescription for type 2 diabetes, but you’ll need proof of your condition to enroll in the savings program.

Tax-free money from an HSA. You can’t contribute to a health savings account after you enroll in Medicare, but if you’ve already accumulated money in an account, you can withdraw it tax-free at any time for eligible expenses. Weight loss medications can be an eligible expense if your doctor prescribes them, even if your Part D plan doesn’t cover them.

generic-video-poster

Join our fight to protect Medicare

AARP is working to keep Medicare strong. Here’s how you can help.

  • Sign up to become an AARP activist for the latest news and alerts on issues you care about.
  • Find out more about how we’re fighting for you in Congress and across the country.
  • See the latest AARP research on Medicare and more.﻿
  • AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Become a member or renew your membership today.

Tax-deductible medical expense. If you don’t use tax-free money from an HSA, weight loss medication prescribed for a medical condition, such as diabetes or obesity, can be a tax-deductible medical expense, says Barbara Weltman, author of J.K. Lasser’s 1001 Deductions & Tax Breaks 2026. You must itemize your deductions, and qualified medical expenses are deductible only if they’re more than 7.5 percent of your adjusted gross income.

This story, originally published Sept. 13, 2023, was updated to reflect the FDA’s recent approval of a pill form of Wegovy and CMS’s two-step plan to lower prices for Medicare Part D enrollees.

%{postComment}%

About the authors

Tony Pugh is an award-winning writer and editor covering Medicare for AARP. He has also covered Medicare for Bloomberg Law and as a national correspondent for Knight Ridder/McClatchy Newspapers.

Kimberly Lankford is a contributing writer who covers Medicare and personal finance. She wrote about insurance, Medicare, retirement and taxes for more than 20 years at Kiplinger’s Personal Finance and has written for The Washington Post and Boston Globe. She received the personal finance Best in Business award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers and the New York State Society of CPAs’ excellence in financial journalism award for her guide to Medicare.

About the reviewer

Leigh Purvis, prescription drug policy principal at the AARP Public Policy Institute, is also chairman of the governance board for the nonprofit Institute for Clinical and Economic Review, has held a variety of health care policy positions at AARP for more than 20 years and previously worked at the American Psychological Association. She earned her master’s degree in public administration and policy from George Mason University and has a certificate in gerontology from the University of Washington.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

In addition to interviews with experts:

Back to Top
Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

Next in Series

Recommended For You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All