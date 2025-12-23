FDA Approves New Weight Loss Pill

Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Secure and simplify your digital life with Senior Planet from AARP’s free Digital House Cleaning Challenge

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Approaching Medicare

Enrolling in Medicare

Managing Costs & Coverage

Getting Help

Latest News

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

FDA Approves New Weight Loss Pill

People looking to lose or maintain their weight now have another GLP-1 option

By

Rachel Nania,

 
AARP
Comments
Published December 23, 2025
A close-up shot of white Novo Nordisk oral Wegovy pills in a production tray, the first FDA-approved GLP-1 weight loss pill.
Novo Nordisk A/S: Wegovy® pill approved in the US as first oral GLP-1 for weight management
Courtesy Novo Nordisk

Health regulators have approved the first pill form of the blockbuster drug Wegovy, providing patients with a new option for weight loss and management that eliminates the need for regular injections.

The once-daily Wegovy pill is the first oral GLP-1 to gain federal approval for weight loss. In clinical trials, participants who took the highest dose of the pill lost an average of 16.6 percent of their body weight (approximately 32 pounds for a 200-pound person) after 64 weeks, the drug’s manufacturer, Novo Nordisk, said in a Dec. 22 news release.

One in three people taking the oral medication lost at least 20 percent of their body weight. The trial results were published in September in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Novo Nordisk says the weight loss achieved with the Wegovy pill is comparable to that of the injectable version. Side effects are similar too: Many participants in the trial reported gastrointestinal issues, such as nausea and vomiting, when taking the medication.

A pill containing a much lower dose of the same active ingredient in the Wegovy pill (semaglutide) is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Its weight loss effect, however, is far less pronounced. 

Novo Nordisk expects to launch the Wegovy pill in early January. The pill is also approved to help reduce the risk of serious cardiovascular events like nonfatal heart attacks and strokes.

Expanding options for patients 

Wegovy may be the first GLP-1 pill to receive federal approval for weight loss, but it is likely not the last.

Eli Lilly, which manufactures Mounjaro and Zepbound (tirzepatide), is seeking FDA approval for its own oral weight management option, orforglipron. The company is also studying the pill for treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Expanding the pool of available options could help meet consumer demand more effectively. The active ingredients used to make Wegovy and Zepbound were in short supply for years. A recent poll among older adults found that 63 percent of people ages 50 to 80 who say they are overweight are interested in taking prescription weight-loss medications.

Most Popular

While some people may prefer a weekly injection, Dr. Chetna Bakshi, a bariatric surgeon at Northwell Health’s Syosset Hospital in New York, told AARP that adding a pill to the mix could “offer more options for those patients who are unable to do the injections.”

It could also be a preferable option for people who travel frequently, as the injectable medications require refrigeration. “A pill is very easy to take with you, so it definitely allows for more options for patients,” Bakshi says.

Still, it’s not hassle-free. For example, you have to take the Wegovy pill first thing on an empty stomach and wait 30 minutes before eating or drinking.

Another potential plus: cost. While the injectable GLP-1 drugs can cost up to $1,000 a month, the price tag on the pills is expected to be lower for people paying out of pocket. (Novo Nordisk has not yet published the list price of the Wegovy pill.) Many insurance plans, including Medicare, do not cover medications strictly for weight loss.

In November, the Trump administration announced a deal with Novo Nordisk to offer the Wegovy pill at $150 a month for a starting dose through TrumpRx, a direct-to-consumer website slated to launch in early 2026. The injectable form of Wegovy will cost $350 when purchased through TrumpRx, the White House said. Eli Lilly’s weight loss products — including its pill, if approved — were also part of the administration’s price negotiations.

While we wait for oral options to come to market, health experts say it’s important to talk to your health care provider about your weight loss goals and options if you’re struggling to lose weight.

GLP-1 treatments are not for everyone, Bakshi stresses, and like all medications, they can cause unpleasant side effects. What’s more, they are not recommended for patients with certain health conditions, including a history of medullary thyroid cancer.

“There’s no miracle drug. Everything comes with risks, everything comes with complications,” Bakshi says.

Editor’s note: An earlier version of this article was first published on July 3, 2023.

%{postComment}%

Rachel Nania is an award-winning health editor and writer at AARP.org, who covers a range of topics including diseases and treatments. 

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All