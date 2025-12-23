FDA Approves New Weight Loss Pill

Health regulators have approved the first pill form of the blockbuster drug Wegovy, providing patients with a new option for weight loss and management that eliminates the need for regular injections.

The once-daily Wegovy pill is the first oral GLP-1 to gain federal approval for weight loss. In clinical trials, participants who took the highest dose of the pill lost an average of 16.6 percent of their body weight (approximately 32 pounds for a 200-pound person) after 64 weeks, the drug’s manufacturer, Novo Nordisk, said in a Dec. 22 news release.

Members only

One in three people taking the oral medication lost at least 20 percent of their body weight. The trial results were published in September in The New England Journal of Medicine.

Novo Nordisk says the weight loss achieved with the Wegovy pill is comparable to that of the injectable version. Side effects are similar too: Many participants in the trial reported gastrointestinal issues, such as nausea and vomiting, when taking the medication.

A pill containing a much lower dose of the same active ingredient in the Wegovy pill (semaglutide) is approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of type 2 diabetes. Its weight loss effect, however, is far less pronounced.

Novo Nordisk expects to launch the Wegovy pill in early January. The pill is also approved to help reduce the risk of serious cardiovascular events like nonfatal heart attacks and strokes.

Expanding options for patients

Wegovy may be the first GLP-1 pill to receive federal approval for weight loss, but it is likely not the last.

Eli Lilly, which manufactures Mounjaro and Zepbound (tirzepatide), is seeking FDA approval for its own oral weight management option, orforglipron. The company is also studying the pill for treatment of type 2 diabetes.

Expanding the pool of available options could help meet consumer demand more effectively. The active ingredients used to make Wegovy and Zepbound were in short supply for years. A recent poll among older adults found that 63 percent of people ages 50 to 80 who say they are overweight are interested in taking prescription weight-loss medications.