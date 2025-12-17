Lower out of pocket costs are coming for millions of people when the first Medicare-negotiated drug prices take effect on January 1, 2026. The 10 negotiated drugs are used by nearly 9 million Part D enrollees to treat conditions including heart disease, diabetes, autoimmune diseases, and cancer. According to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the first Medicare-negotiated prices are substantially lower than what private Part D prescription drug plans were negotiating and could save enrollees a collective $1.5 billion in out-of-pocket expenses in 2026. Read the full report.

Key Takeaways:

The first 10 Medicare-negotiated drug prices will become available on January 1, 2026, and additional drugs will be selected and negotiated every year going forward.

Part D plan enrollee cost-sharing for these 10 drugs will decrease by an average of approximately 50 percent among stand-alone Part D plans that were available in five states with high Medicare enrollment.

Medicare drug price negotiation is currently working as anticipated and will reduce enrollees’ out-of-pocket costs in 2026, likely due to the prevalence of cost-sharing that is directly linked to drug prices.

Ongoing efforts to exempt more drugs from Medicare drug price negotiation will negatively affect Part D enrollees by effectively eliminating the possibility of lower cost-sharing that could help improve enrollee access to those products.

The 10 medications included in the first round of Medicare drug price negotiation are: