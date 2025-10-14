Javascript is not enabled.

Learn tips and tools for more confident nighttime driving

View Series

How to Avoid 10 Common Medicare Mistakes

Some errors can set enrollees up for costly, lifelong penalties

 

14-minute read

 

 

By

Dena Bunis and Kim Lankford,

 
Updated June 30, 2025
AARP
Reviewed by

Claire Noël-Miller, MPA, Ph.D.

Published October 11, 2021
/ Updated June 30, 2025
AARP/Getty Images

Key takeaways

Though Medicare covers most of your health care costs when you’re 65 or older or have an eligible disability, confusing enrollment periods and decisions about which coverage works best for you can complicate the sign-up.

Missing deadlines, delaying enrollment or choosing the wrong plan can cost you. Here are 10 mistakes new Medicare enrollees often make and how to avoid them..

1. Not signing up for Medicare at the right time

Not automatic. You won’t be automatically enrolled in Medicare at age 65 unless you receive Social Security benefits at least four months before your 65th birthday.

If you bought a health plan through the Affordable Care Act insurance marketplace, your premium subsidies end after you’re eligible for Medicare Part A at age 65. And you can’t file for your Medicare card any time you want.

If you wait too long, you could pay a monthly late enrollment penalty for Medicare Part B for the rest of your life. A 10 percent penalty could be levied for each full year you go without Part B after you’re eligible to sign up.

The fix. If you don’t qualify for automatic enrollment, make sure to sign up during your seven-month initial enrollment period, which starts three months before the month you turn 65 and ends three months after.

If you live in Puerto Rico and receive Social Security benefits at least four months before your 65th birthday, you’ll get only Part A automatically. You’ll have to sign up for Part B.

If you’re older, you’ll get another opportunity during Medicare’s general enrollment period, Jan. 1 through March 31. And if you or your spouse is still working and has health insurance through that job at a business with 20 or more employees, you could qualify for a special enrollment period to sign up later without penalty.

2. Missing your special enrollment period

Limited-time offer. After you stop working and lose your job-based health insurance, or when the coverage you have through your spouse ends, you’ll have a few months to sign up for Medicare Part B without penalty. That’s what Medicare calls a special enrollment period.

Medicare doesn’t count retiree health insurance or COBRA extended coverage as job-based insurance, even though those options continue policies you used while working.

The fix. Keep an eye on the calendar. If you know when you or your spouse will be leaving the job that provides health insurance, you can sign up for Medicare in advance of that final day at work and have coverage start up to three months later. If you wait longer, you have eight months from the month you left or from the time your company insurance ended to enroll. Remember, being offered retiree health insurance or COBRA doesn’t matter in this calculation.

3. Delaying sign-up when your job insurance is second in line

A potential coverage gap. You may think that if you or your spouse works and you’re covered with health insurance through that job, you don’t have to think about Medicare during your initial enrollment period.

But many companies with fewer than 20 workers designate Medicare as their primary health coverage when an employee reaches 65. In that case, your job-based insurance will pay for medical claims only after Medicare has paid its share.

If you don’t have Medicare but your insurance from work is secondary coverage, you could be left holding the bag for any health care bills that Medicare would have covered. Your existing insurance will not step up and pay more.

If you haven’t signed up for Medicare, you could be the one paying first, footing a big bill that Medicare would have covered. Your company plan would pick up a smaller amount, and you may still have to pay more afterward if your company plan has deductibles and other cost sharing.

The fix. If your employer is small, you may need to sign up for Medicare at 65 during your initial enrollment period. Check with your benefits manager because small businesses can choose whether to make their insurance first in line to pay or second.

4. Misunderstanding late enrollment penalties

​​Part B. For every 12 months you delay Medicare Part B past your initial enrollment period, you could get a 10 percent late fee on your monthly premium.

Part D. You may be subject to a different late enrollment penalty if you don’t sign up for Part D prescription coverage or have similar drug coverage from another source, such as an employer, retiree plan or Tricare military coverage. This 1 percent-per-month penalty can happen even if you take no prescriptions now.

The fix. The Part B late enrollment penalty won’t apply if you or your spouse has job-based insurance with a company of 20 or more employees. Sign up for Medicare during your eight-month special enrollment period after you lose that insurance to stay clear of any extra charges.

You won’t have to pay the Part D penalty if you can show Medicare that you had drug coverage as good as a Medicare Part D plan. You should receive a letter from your employer or insurance plan in September each year letting you know if you have qualifying drug coverage, called “creditable” coverage.

If you lose your prescription coverage, you’ll be eligible for a two-month Part D special enrollment period, which allows you to sign up for a drug plan without penalty. That’s a much smaller sign-up window than for Part B.

5. Not comparing original Medicare and Medicare Advantage

Tough to change later. People have opinions about health insurance — or maybe they gravitate toward a concept that feels familiar.

But they might not study the pros and cons of original Medicare and Medicare Advantage plans based on their life and health care needs. The decision you make before you’ve had a lot of experience with Medicare can be difficult to undo 20 years or even five years later.

Join our fight to protect Medicare

AARP is working to keep Medicare strong. Here’s how you can help. 

  • Sign up to become an AARP activist for the latest news and alerts on issues you care about.
  • Find out more about how we’re fighting for you in Congress and across the country.
  • See the latest AARP research  on Medicare Advantage enrollee satisfaction. 
  • AARP is your fierce defender  on the issues that matter to adults 50 and older. Become a member or renew your membership today.

The fix. Look now at your health care needs, the insurance your doctors accept, where you live, whether you travel often and your financial situation. Anticipate what you might need in the future, in part based on any chronic conditions you have and the experiences of older members of your family. This seven-step, printable checklist can help, along with this information:

  • Original Medicare is insurance coverage managed through the federal government: Part A covers hospital costs, and Part B deals with doctor visits and other outpatient services. It doesn’t include Part D prescription coverage, so you must sign up for a stand-alone plan if you don’t have other drug coverage.

Original Medicare doesn’t limit your annual out-of-pocket costs. But purchasing a private insurer’s Medigap plan, finding out if you have a company retiree health plan or checking about eligibility for your state’s Medicaid program can help.

  • Medicare Advantage is a private insurance alternative to original Medicare that offers Part A, Part B and usually Part D benefits. You must be enrolled in Parts A and B to opt for one of these plans.

Medicare Advantage plans may have extra benefits that original Medicare doesn’t cover, such as dental or vision care. And they have some different costs and rules than original Medicare.

The private plans frequently have prior authorization requirements and provider networks. They may charge more, or not cover care at all, if you see an out-of-network provider except in emergencies. Unlike original Medicare, Medicare Advantage plans have an annual out-of-pocket limit.

6. Delaying purchase of a Medigap policy

​​Procrastination. With so many decisions to make as you first enroll in Medicare, those who choose original Medicare but don’t qualify for financial help or their company’s retiree insurance may try to save money by waiting to buy a Medicare supplement insurance policy, better known as Medigap.

Medigap works with original Medicare to pay some out-of-pocket costs that Medicare doesn’t cover, such as Part A’s hospital deductible or Part B’s 20 percent coinsurance. Not choosing a Medigap plan during your Medigap open enrollment period could mean you’ll be rejected later or charged more if you have a preexisting condition. 

The fix. As soon as you’ve enrolled in Part B at 65 or older, the six-month open enrollment period for Medigap begins. It’s not as short as the two-month window in which you’re allowed to choose a Part D prescription plan when you lose your qualifying drug coverage, but the time can go by quickly.

Depending on where you live, you can choose from as many as 10 types of standardized Medigap plans from several insurers, whose rates can vary. If you’re beyond that six-month window, check with your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) about state-specific Medigap rights. 

7. Not preparing for Medicare's coverage gaps

​​Never free. Although Medicare pays the lion’s share of enrollees’ medical costs, you need to be prepared for substantial out-of-pocket costs. Here’s a rundown: ​​

  • Premium. Each part of Medicare typically has its own monthly cost although most people don’t pay premiums for Part A. You’ll be responsible for the Part B premium unless you qualify for financial assistance, and you may have to pay more if you enroll in a Medicare Advantage plan or a Part D plan and Medigap.
  • Deductible. Before Medicare starts covering your care, you may have to pay a certain amount. Parts A and B in original Medicare have annual deductibles though some preventive screenings may not be subject to the Part B deductible. Some Medicare Advantage and Part D prescription plans also have deductibles.
  • Copayment. With Medicare Advantage plans, you may have to pay a fixed amount, usually around $25, for specific services, such as seeing a doctor or receiving care. Part D plans also require a copay for most prescriptions.
  • Coinsurance. If you have original Medicare, you’ll owe a percentage of the cost of a medical visit or service — 20 percent for many Part B services after you meet your deductible. For example, if a blood test costs $100, Medicare will pay $80 and you’ll be responsible for $20. And drug plans may charge you a percentage of a prescription’s cost.

The fix. If you have original Medicare, make sure the health provider you see accepts Medicare and takes “assignment.” That means the provider is willing to accept the fee that Medicare pays for the service performed.

Make sure your health care provider accepts ‘assignment.’ That word saves you money because the doctor won’t charge you additional fees beyond what Medicare reimburses.

If your physician doesn’t accept assignment but seeing this doctor is important to you, verify the costs you will have to pay before you arrive at your appointment.

Also for original Medicare, make sure to buy a Medigap plan or have other supplemental insurance that is equivalent. The plans often cover the Part A deductible and Part B’s 20 percent coinsurance.

You aren’t allowed to buy a Medigap plan if you’re enrolled in a Medicare Advantage plan, but federal law requires Medicare Advantage plans to have out-of-pocket limits. In 2025, the maximum is $9,350 for covered in-network services and $14,000 for covered in-network and out-of-network services combined. Some plans have lower limits.

If you’re enrolled in a Part D plan, make sure any required cost-sharing is affordable for you. In 2025, all Part D plans have a $2,000 out-of-pocket limit.

If you’re choosing a Medicare Advantage plan, contact your doctors or other service providers to determine whether they’re in your plan’s network.

8. Choosing a Medicare Advantage plan without your doctors

Enticing extra benefits. Don’t pick a Medicare Advantage plan based only on extras offered beyond original Medicare. Medicare Advantage plans typically have provider networks, and the rules depend on the type of plan.

  • A health maintenance organization (HMO) may not cover out-of-network providers except for emergencies.
  • A preferred provider organization (PPO) may charge larger copayments for out-of-network doctors than for those in the network.

The fix. Find out if your doctors and professionals you rely on for your care are in the plan’s network and whether you’ll have coverage if you go out of network.

9. Selecting coverage that doesn't include your drugs

​​Cost over quality? When choosing prescription coverage, make sure your plan covers all medications you take.

Each Part D plan has a list of covered drugs called a formulary. If your drug isn’t on the plan’s list, you may have to request an exception, pay the full price out of pocket or file an appeal.

The fix. Plans change formularies, so during Medicare’s Oct. 15 to Dec. 7 open enrollment period, check your plan’s drug list to make sure your prescriptions are available at a price you can afford. Find out if your plan places restrictions on coverage.

The plan may require you to get prior approval before it will pay for a particular drug, even if your doctor prescribes it. And see if you can save money using a preferred pharmacy.

10. Assuming you can't afford Medicare

​​Not just for the wealthy. One misperception is that having a limited income means you can’t obtain Medicare.

The fix. Thanks to these programs, you may be able to get assistance with your Medicare costs:

​​​Medicare Savings Programs — three types are available — help pay the monthly Part B premium and help with Medicare cost sharing, depending on the program. Contact your State Health Insurance Assistance Program (SHIP) to learn if you are eligible.

Extra Help is a federal program that helps pay the costs of Part D prescription drug coverage. Contact the Social Security Administration at 800-772-1213 or visit the agency’s website to learn if you’re eligible for Extra Help and to start an application.

State Pharmaceutical Assistance Programs are offered in some states to help eligible individuals pay for prescriptions. Check Medicare.gov’s list of assistance programs or contact your SHIP to learn if a program is your state.

Thirteen states also have prescription discount cards. Some of these programs are for all residents regardless of age, and others are for those of Medicare age.

​This story, originally published Oct. 11, 2021, is regularly updated to include new Medicare policy and information.

About the authors



Dena Bunis covered Medicare, health care, health policy and Congress. She also wrote the “Medicare Made Easy” column for the AARP Bulletin. An award-winning journalist, Bunis spent decades working for metropolitan daily newspapers, including as Washington bureau chief for the Orange County Register and as a health policy and workplace writer for Newsday.



Kimberly Lankford is a contributing writer who covers Medicare and personal finance. She wrote about insurance, Medicare, retirement and taxes for more than 20 years at Kiplinger’s Personal Finance and has written for The Washington Post and Boston Globe. She received the personal finance Best in Business award from the Society of American Business Editors and Writers and the New York State Society of CPAs’ excellence in financial journalism award for her guide to Medicare.



About the reviewer



Claire Noël-Miller, senior strategic policy adviser for Medicare at the AARP Public Policy Institute, previously worked as a postdoctoral researcher and a research associate at the Center for the Demography of Health and Aging at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. She earned her master’s degree in public affairs from Princeton University and her doctorate in demography from the University of Pennsylvania.

