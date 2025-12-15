The 7 Best Mattresses for Hip Pain of 2025

Best Edge Support: Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling

Score: 9.5 out of 10

Pros and cons

Pros

Exceptionally strong edges

Relieves pressure on hips

Minimal heat buildup

Cons

Slopes awkwardly with movements on adjustable base

Features

Firmness : Medium

: Medium Trial period : 120 nights

: 120 nights Warranty length: Limited lifetime

Key takeaways from our testing

Strong, supportive edges. The Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling is the only mattress we tested that earned a perfect score for edge support. “This is the best support I have experienced with any mattress,” said tester Donna. “I really like these strong edges, because I do sit on my bed a lot to change my shoes or to get changed. I don't need my hands to support myself — the bed does all the work.” When our lab team measured the 13.5-inch mattress’s sinkage under a 150-pound sandbag, it lost only 2.5 inches.

When our lab team placed a 150-pound sandbag on the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe, the edges showed very little sagging. AARP Smart Picks

Helps promote spinal and hip alignment. “My hips feel aligned with my shoulders and my body feels supported,” said Donna. She rated the bed’s pressure relief and spine alignment highly for back sleeping (4 out of 5) and top-notch for side sleeping (5 out of 5).

Stiff for adjustable beds. We wouldn’t recommend pairing the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling with an adjustable base. Head and foot elevation caused the mattress to slope, so testers could not feel the adjustments. Our testers mostly felt the mattress awkwardly tilt and slope beneath them.

How we tested the best mattresses for hip pain

We started our process by researching the market. What mattresses are popular and why? Who has the best customer reviews — and are the reviews legitimate? After talking with medical experts, we narrowed our list from 50 mattresses to the 26 we tested in our lab.

To identify their strengths and weaknesses, we used controlled tests to assess things like edge support, bounce and temperature regulation. Then we recruited more than 15 testers, ages 50 and older, to give us their unbiased feedback.

These testers answered questions like: Did the mattresses provide good pressure relief on your hips? Are your hips supported in every sleeping position? Do your hips and spine feel aligned when lying down? Beds that excelled in our tests made our list of the best mattresses for hip pain. For more details, see our mattress testing methodology.

How to choose the best mattress for hip pain

Before you shop for a mattress for hip pain, talk to your doctor. A new mattress isn’t guaranteed to resolve the root cause of your hip pain.

All of our survey respondents with hip pain reported that a new mattress had a positive effect on their symptoms. If you think your mattress may be contributing to some discomfort, it may be worth buying a new one. Here’s what to look for when shopping, according to our survey results and advice from experts.

Pressure relief

If you have hip pain that is sensitive to direct contact, a pressure-relieving bed could help. Our top mattresses for pressure relief have all-foam construction or thick foam layers over a spring base. For example, although the Saatva Classic Luxury Firm is an innerspring bed, it relieved pressure well because the thick Euro top hugged testers’ curves.

Some softer beds with plenty of pressure relief lacked support. Joseph Hribick, a doctor of physical therapy and clinical assistant professor of physical therapy at Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania, recommends a balance of pressure relief and support to help maintain alignment of the spine and hips in any sleeping position.

Mattress type

There are four main types of mattresses based on material: innerspring, memory foam, hybrid and latex. Each has its own characteristics that may help with hip pain, depending on what you need. However, no material is scientifically recommended for painful conditions.

Innerspring . Innerspring mattresses are made almost entirely of coils and tend to be bouncy. These beds have a reputation for being firm or unforgiving around the joints. If springy coils help you get in and out of bed, look for an innerspring with a thick foam cover to relieve pressure, like the Saatva Classic Luxury Firm.

. Innerspring mattresses are made almost entirely of coils and tend to be bouncy. These beds have a reputation for being firm or unforgiving around the joints. If springy coils help you get in and out of bed, look for an innerspring with a thick foam cover to relieve pressure, like the Saatva Classic Luxury Firm. Memory foam . All-foam beds come in softer or firmer versions, depending on the density of the layers. Low-density foam relieves more pressure around the hips but isn’t as supportive at the spine. High-density foam relieves less pressure but may offer more spine support and allow for easier — and potentially less painful — movement.

. All-foam beds come in softer or firmer versions, depending on the density of the layers. Low-density foam relieves more pressure around the hips but isn’t as supportive at the spine. High-density foam relieves less pressure but may offer more spine support and allow for easier — and potentially less painful — movement. Hybrid . Hybrid beds have the pressure relief of memory foam with the bounce of an innerspring. However, they vary greatly in construction, and it’s hard to predict how pressure-relieving, cool or supportive a hybrid will feel until you try it.

. Hybrid beds have the pressure relief of memory foam with the bounce of an innerspring. However, they vary greatly in construction, and it’s hard to predict how pressure-relieving, cool or supportive a hybrid will feel until you try it. Latex. Like a higher-density memory foam, latex is bouncy and allows more airflow for hot sleepers. People with hip pain who need a balance of movement assistance, support and pressure relief may like latex beds, but they’re often more expensive.

Firmness

Firmness is the second-most important consideration among our survey respondents with hip pain. Generally, firmness levels are rated on a scale from 1 to 10, with 10 being the firmest, but not all brands use the same firmness rating system. Research suggests that a medium-firm bed, around 6.5 on the firmness scale, can improve sleep quality. It’s also one of the most common firmness levels for mattress brands.

Everyone has their own firmness preference based on comfort. For example, higher-weight sleepers may need a firmer, durable bed to support their weight. Some people with hip pain may choose a softer bed for pressure relief, although softer beds are often less bouncy and harder to move on.

Edge support sometimes falters under this category. Hribick says that firm edges can help adults with hip pain or people who have undergone a hip replacement who need to get in and out of bed more carefully.

Sleeping position

Your sleeping position often determines the firmness level that feels most comfortable, but that varies from person to person. Generally, experts recommend that side sleepers choose a medium-soft to medium mattress. Back sleepers might prefer a medium to medium-firm bed, and stomach sleepers usually need a firmer option. Combination sleepers (those who change positions at night) may want to choose a mattress firmness that matches their favorite sleep position.

These aren’t hard-and-fast rules. You may need a slightly softer or firmer bed based on your preferred sleeping position, depending on your comfort needs.

Price and customer experience

Mattresses can be expensive, so finding the right bed within your budget is key. Our survey respondents with hip pain considered cost less important than finding a comfortable bed with the right firmness. When asked if they would spend the same amount on their next mattress, more than 60 percent said yes and 30 percent said they might. About 50 percent budgeted $500 to $1,500, while about 30 percent budgeted more than $1,500. “I would have paid anything to eliminate the pain,” said one respondent.

Pay attention to a bed’s purchase terms. About 22 percent of survey respondents with hip pain looked for a mattress with a long warranty. Most brands on our list offer a limited lifetime or lifetime warranty. When asked what they would do differently, some said they would have liked to try a different firmness or lie on it longer. Also, consider a brand’s trial period when shopping around. Some companies allow you to sleep on the mattress for a full year before committing to it.

Many brands offer white-glove delivery, where the company delivers and sets up the bed for you, usually at an extra cost. Fewer than 10 percent of survey respondents used this service, but it could be a selling point if your hip pain makes it difficult for you to lift heavy objects.

Expert recommendation

A health care professional can help you determine if you need a new bed to address your hip pain. When patients ask Hribick whether their mattress is causing their hip pain, he poses questions to uncover what’s going on.

First he asks questions about their mattress’s age, firmness, sagging, whether it has lumps, and how their hips feel when getting in and out of bed or changing sides. “If the mattress is old or showing signs of wear, I’d recommend that they consider replacing it or trying a temporary mattress topper and assess whether the hip pain improves,” he says.

How to ease hip pain before bed

Hribick suggests four methods for easing hip pain before bed. Keep in mind, not everyone has the same symptoms or diagnosis. Always consult a health care professional to find the best treatment for your hip pain.

Sleep position adjustments

You may need to adjust your sleep position to feel more comfortable. Here’s what Hribick suggests to his patients:

Side sleepers . If you sleep on your painful hip, try switching to the opposite side. Place a firm pillow between your knees to keep your hips aligned. You can also try placing a thin pillow under the side of your hip to relieve pressure.

. If you sleep on your painful hip, try switching to the opposite side. Place a firm pillow between your knees to keep your hips aligned. You can also try placing a thin pillow under the side of your hip to relieve pressure. Back sleepers . Place a small pillow under your knees. This reduces tension in the hip flexor muscles (the muscles in the front of your hip) and slightly bends your lower back, which can relieve some stress on the hip joint.

. Place a small pillow under your knees. This reduces tension in the hip flexor muscles (the muscles in the front of your hip) and slightly bends your lower back, which can relieve some stress on the hip joint. Stomach sleepers. This position can be challenging for people with hip pain. You may want to shift to lying on your back or side if your hip pain is frequent when you sleep on your stomach. If you must sleep on your stomach, use a thin mattress or a firm surface and a thin pillow under your head. Also, consider placing a pillow under your pelvis to keep your hips and lower back neutral (or slightly curved).

Gentle hip stretches and muscle activation

Stretches and strengthening movements can help ease hip pain before bed. Hribick often suggests two specific exercises, but they may not work for everyone — a physical therapist can help you identify which exercises are best for you. If the following exercises hurt or you’re unsure how to perform them, stop doing them and consult a health care professional.

Twist stretch . Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet on the bed, then rock your hips gently side to side. Doing this for 30 reps can help improve mobility in your hips and lower back.

. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet on the bed, then rock your hips gently side to side. Doing this for 30 reps can help improve mobility in your hips and lower back. Glute bridges. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet shoulder-width apart. Push through your feet to lift your hips to the ceiling, squeezing your glutes. Perform five to 10 reps slowly, holding at the top for a second each time.

Heat or cold therapy

Hribick sometimes suggests heat or cold therapy to calm joint pain. Applying a warm pack for 10 minutes before bed can relax the hip muscles, he says. If the hip is inflamed (red, hot or swollen), a cold pack for 10 minutes may be a better option.

Don’t go overboard. Sleeping with a heating pad or ice pack could damage your skin. You should apply heat or cold in 10- to 20-minute intervals. If you’ve recently had hip surgery, ask your surgeon to see if (or when) this therapy is appropriate.

Medication or topical analgesics

“If your physician approves, a short-acting NSAID (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug) or acetaminophen medication may help decrease overnight hip discomfort,” says Hribick. You can also try topical NSAID gels or creams, which can help reduce hip pain in the affected area.

Before taking an over-the-counter oral or topical analgesic medication, check with your doctor to make sure it’s safe for you to use, especially if you’re taking other medications.

Two signs your mattress is causing hip pain

When you notice hip pain at night, it can be difficult to tell whether your mattress is the cause.

Hribick says hip pain can stem from a variety of issues. “People can have arthritis, bursitis, spinal changes, or other hip or lower back pathologies causing similar pain, he says. “Check with your physical therapist or primary care provider if the pain is persistent, is accompanied by numbness or tingling, or limits your movement.”

Hip pain often worsens when sleeping on your side

Your mattress may be the culprit or exacerbating your hip pain if you notice discomfort while lying on your side. Hribick says that mattress-related hip pain would be on the outside of your hip, where pressure builds against the bed. Groin or thigh discomfort may flag other root causes, like osteoarthritis.

Pain improves on different sleeping surfaces

Hribick says that changing your sleeping surface could help you determine whether or not your mattress is causing hip pain. If your pain improves when sleeping on a hotel mattress or living room couch, or when you try a mattress topper, it may be time to replace your bed.

How much do the best mattresses for hip pain cost?

FAQs: What is the best mattress for hip pain? Based on our testing, the Nectar Premier Memory Foam offers the best balance of pressure relief and support, which could work well for those with hip pain. Studies show that a medium-firm mattress like the Nectar Premier may be the most comfortable and promote better sleep quality for people with hip pain. What is the best type of mattress for hip pain relief? The best type of mattress for hip pain is one that provides the right balance of pressure relief, support and movement assistance. Our top-rated mattress for hip pain is all-foam, but most beds on our list are hybrids that combine the cushioning of foam with the support of coils. How firm should a mattress be for people with hip pain? Studies suggest a medium-firm bed offers the best sleep comfort for people with hip pain, but firmness preference can vary based on your sleep position. Also consider your body type and shape, as higher-weight people may need a denser bed to avoid sagging over time. Can a mattress cause hip pain? Yes, a mattress can cause or worsen hip pain. According to experts, old, sagging or overly soft or firm mattresses can contribute to hip pain by failing to evenly support your hips and maintain proper alignment of your spine. It’s also possible a new mattress can worsen pre-existing symptoms.

Questions or feedback? Email us at AARPSmartPicks@aarp.org.