MEMBERS ONLY

MEMBERS ONLY

MEMBERS ONLY

MEMBERS ONLY

MEMBERS ONLY

MEMBERS ONLY

MEMBERS ONLY

MEMBERS ONLY

MEMBERS ONLY

MEMBERS ONLY

MEMBERS ONLY

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

MEMBERS ONLY

MEMBERS ONLY

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

MEMBERS ONLY

The 7 Best Mattresses for Hip Pain of 2025

We tested beds from 11 brands to find the top models for hip pain based on factors like pressure relief, support and price

Edited by

Daniel Bortz,

 
AARP
Medically Reviewed by

Dr. Jamila Battle

Comments
Published December 15, 2025

The products and services discussed on this page have been independently tested and researched. AARP may earn a commission through affiliate links, but this does not influence our objective reviews. Proceeds earned go toward supporting our mission.

The Helix Midnight Luxe on display
Courtesy of Helix Sleep

Hip pain shouldn’t keep you from getting a good night’s sleep. But shopping for a new bed can feel overwhelming when you’re looking for one to help ease sore hips.

In our exclusive survey of 300 adults ages 50 and over, all respondents with hip pain found some pain relief with a new mattress, and 91 percent were happy with the one they chose. The other 9 percent were neutral, and none were disappointed. 

Although our survey respondents reported positive experiences overall, it’s important to talk with your doctor to see whether a new mattress could complement your treatment plan before you buy one.

Our lab team tested 26 beds from 11 brands to find the best mattresses for hip pain. We based our selections on tester experiences and input from experts, focusing on factors like pressure relief, support and cost. Read on to see which ones checked all our boxes.

Our top mattress for hip pain

Nectar Premier Memory Foam

  • Eases hip pressure in all positions
  • Top-notch pressure relief and support
  • Very good motion isolation for couples

The best mattresses for hip pain of 2025

  1. Nectar Premier Memory Foam: Best Overall
  2. Helix Midnight Luxe: Best for Back Sleepers
  3. DreamCloud Premier Hybrid: Best Hybrid 
  4. Saatva Classic Luxury Firm: Best for Side Sleepers
  5. WinkBed Luxury Firm: Best for Adjustable Bed
  6. Leesa Sapira Chill Hybrid: Best for Cooling
  7. Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling: Best Edge Support

Comparing the best mattresses for hip pain

Meet the testers

the testers of the mattresses
AARP Smart Picks™

Best for Hip Pain Overall: Nectar Premier Memory Foam

the nectar premier foam mattress
Courtesy of Nectar

Score: 9.9 out of 10

Visit Site

Pros and cons

Pros

  • Relieves hip pressure in all sleeping positions
  • Excellent spinal alignment
  • Minimal motion isolation for couples

Cons

  • Lacks springs to boost movement
  • Traps heat

Features

  • Firmness: Medium firm
  • Trial period: 365 nights
  • Warranty length: Lifetime

Key takeaways from our testing

Eases pressure on hips in all positions. The Nectar Premier Memory Foam was our top-performing mattress for hip pain because of its great pressure relief and spinal support — two key comfort factors. One tester, 60-year-old Donna, who experiences pain in both hips and sleeps on her side, said the bed felt comfortable in every position. “[My hips] feel great on this mattress. I think it would work the best for all types of people,” she said. This all-foam bed allows your hips to sink comfortably, even when sleeping on your stomach. “Lying on my stomach, I’m shocked how good my hips feel,” she said. “I usually don't sleep on my stomach, but with this mattress I would be able to.”

a woman laying on a mattress during a test
AARP Smart Picks

Works well with an adjustable base. Testers liked this mattress’s luxurious materials, which felt durable even when the Nectar Premier was placed on an adjustable base. “The cover didn’t bunch at all when the adjustable base changed positions,” one lab tester said.

Lacks bounce. The bed’s thick memory foam felt forgiving under testers’ bodies, but the materials didn’t bounce back quickly. Donna noticed the lack of bounce while sitting on the edge. “It’s not assisting me up,” she said. If you rely on a springy bed to help you move with hip pain, this may not be the best option. Instead, consider the Saatva Classic Luxury Firm.

Best for Back Sleepers: Helix Midnight Luxe

the helix lifestyle luxe midnight mattress
Courtesy of Helix Sleep

Score: 8.9 out of 10

Visit Site

Pros and cons

Pros

  • Near-perfect pressure relief for back sleeping
  • Solid spine support
  • Strong edges

Cons

  • Traps heat
  • Short 120-night trial period

Features

  • Firmness: Medium
  • Trial period: 120 nights
  • Warranty length: Limited lifetime

Key takeaways from our testing

Great pressure relief for back sleepers. One tester, 51-year-old Allison, rated the Helix Midnight Luxe 4.5 out of 5 for pressure relief and 4 out of 5 for spinal alignment while on her back. As a combination sleeper who prefers medium firmness, she liked the mattress’s feel. “I'm not sinking much through the comfort plush topper, but I’m loving the firmness and support. My hips feel great,” she said. 

a woman laying on a mattress during a test
AARP Smart Picks

Secure edges. While the mattress’s edges aren’t more assistive or bouncier than the Nectar Premier, they provided strong support under body weight. Another tester, 67-year-old Dana, said she felt secure on the edge even though there was slight sinkage. The mattress doesn’t offer the same lift as the Saatva Classic Luxury Firm, so it won’t give you a noticeable boost. But if you need secure edges to get out of bed with less hip pain, the Nectar Premier may be a good choice.

Traps heat. The Helix Midnight Luxe was one of the worst mattresses we tested for temperature regulation, earning only 1 out of 5 in that assessment. Our lab team performed a cooling gun test to measure the change in surface temperature before and after applying a heating pad. After one minute, the heat sensor showed the surface was still 22.5 degrees hotter than its original temperature. The average increase of all the mattresses we tested was 16 degrees. 

Best Hybrid: DreamCloud Premier Hybrid

dreamcloud premier hybrid mattress
Courtesy of DreamCloud

Score: 9.8 out of 10

Visit Site

Pros and cons

Pros

  • Snug, pressure-relieving Euro top
  • Coils support the spine in every position
  • Edges feel secure under body weight

Cons

  • Lack of bounce may make it difficult to change positions

Most Popular

Features

  • Firmness: Medium firm
  • Trial period: 365 nights 
  • Warranty length: Limited lifetime

Key takeaways from our testing

Balanced feel hugs the hips. Our testers said the DreamCloud Premier Hybrid felt supportive and cushioning in every position. “It feels great! I don't think I could feel any better,” Donna said while lying on her back. She also noted how well the Euro top, a quilted foam layer, conformed to her curves. She rated the bed’s pressure relief highly for side sleeping (4 out of 5), back sleeping (5 out of 5) and stomach sleeping (5 out of 5).

Edges feel supportive. Donna was most impressed by this mattress’s edge support, rating it 5 out of 5 while sitting and lying near the edge. “The bed is very easy to get in and out of. It has so much cushioning on top that I thought the edge would do more poorly, but it is very supportive,” she said. Our lab testers evaluated edge support further by placing a 150-pound sandbag on the edge and measuring the 13-inch mattress’s height loss. It sank five inches through the cushioned top, which is above average compared to the other beds we tested.

a woman is sitting on a mattress during a test
AARP Smart Picks

Lacks bounce. Hybrids are known for having bounce due to their coils, but this bed earned only a 3 out of 5 in our bounce test. When our lab team dropped a 15-pound ball onto the mattress, it bounced only 15 inches; the average from all mattresses we tested was 19 inches. If you need extra bounce to help you change positions or get in and out of bed, the Saatva Classic Luxury Firm earned our highest score in that assessment.  

Best for Side Sleepers: Saatva Classic Luxury Firm

saatva classic mattress
Courtesy of Saatva

Score: 9.7 out of 10

Visit Site

Pros and cons

Pros

  • Relieves pressure when side sleeping
  • Soft, cradling support for the spine
  • Good bounce and strong edges

Cons

  • Retains heat
  • Testers felt motion across the bed

Features

  • Firmness: Luxury firm
  • Trial period: 365 nights
  • Warranty length: Limited lifetime

Key takeaways from our testing

Comfortable for side sleeping. If you’re a side sleeper looking for pressure relief at the hips without sinking too deep into a mattress, this bed could be a good option. Tester Allison, a side sleeper, liked lying on the Saatva Classic Luxury Firm. She sometimes experiences pain in her right hip when lying on her side, but she didn’t have any issues with this mattress. “There's the right amount of sinkage in my hips to allow my spine to align,” she said, pointing out the soft support under her midsection.

a woman laying on a mattress during a test
AARP Smart Picks

Good bounce. Our team was impressed by how easy it was to move on this bed. Dana loved the way that the bouncy surface and secure edges helped her get out of bed and kept her from rolling off. But there’s a tradeoff: While the bed’s bounciness is great for edge support and changing position, it’s not as effective for isolating motion. Our testers could feel each other change positions and get out of bed, which can disturb a sleeping partner at night.

Doesn’t cool well. Despite its thick innerspring core, which typically promotes airflow, the Saatva Classic Luxury Firm’s plush Euro top surface retained the most heat of any mattress we tested. After heating the mattress and seeing how quickly it cooled down, the bed registered a temperature difference of 25.9 degrees — the highest swing we measured. If you’re a hot side sleeper with hip pain, the Leesa Sapira Chill Hybrid could be a good alternative.

Best for Adjustable Bed: The WinkBed Luxury Firm

winkbeds luxury firm mattress
Courtesy of WinkBeds

Score: 9 out of 10

Visit Site

Pros and cons

Pros

  • Works great with an adjustable base
  • Cradling support for hips
  • Excellent motion isolation for couples

Cons

  • Middling cooling
  • No bounce despite coil layer

Features

  • Firmness: Luxury firm
  • Trial period: 120 nights
  • Warranty length: Limited lifetime

Key takeaways from our testing

Flexes with an adjustable base. The WinkBeds Luxury Firm conformed almost perfectly to the movements of an adjustable base, earning a perfect score for compatibility. Our lab team did not see any major gaps or bunching fabric in extreme adjustable-base positions, including full head elevation and combined head and foot elevation. If you have hip weakness or pain that makes getting out of bed difficult, pairing this mattress with an adjustable base could be helpful. 

a person on a bed that is set an at angle during a test
Courtesy of WinkBeds

Strong hip support. “My hips feel good and well-supported [when lying on my side],” said our tester, Dana. She also found the bed comfortable while lying on her back, which is ideal for people who use adjustable bases. “I usually like a more plush topper, but this mattress’s firmness gives good support,” she said. 

Lacks bounce. The center of the bed is not bouncy. As a result, changing positions may take more effort, especially if you have pain or weakness moving in bed. We tested its bounce by dropping a 15-pound ball onto the center of the mattress and measured how high it recoiled. It traveled about 14 inches high, on par with most of the all-foam beds we tested. This was surprising because WinkBeds uses hybrid materials, including a thick base layer of springs. On the plus side, less bounce meant better motion isolation for couples. Our testers barely felt each other move while lying on either side of the bed.

Best cooling: Leesa Sapira Chill Hybrid

sapira chill hybrid mattress
Courtesy of Leesa

Score: 9.6 out of 10

Visit Site

Pros and cons

Pros

  • Excellent cooling 
  • Good pressure relief around the hips
  • Aligns the spine in all sleep positions

Cons

  • Below-average edge support

Features

  • Firmness: Medium firm
  • Trial period: 120 nights
  • Warranty length: Lifetime 

Key takeaways from our testing

Ideal for hot sleepers. Our lab team rated the Leesa Sapira Chill Hybrid 5 out of 5 for temperature regulation. In our cooling gun test, it retained less heat than most of the other mattresses we tested. From a starting temperature of 76 degrees, the temperature rose to 120 degrees. After cooling off for one minute, the temperature lowered to about 84 degrees. This mattress is the only bed we tested that returned within 10 degrees of the original temperature. That’s likely due to its breathable cover and ventilated foam layers.

heat map showing the temperature on a mattress
The Leesa Sapira Chill Hybrid cooled to an impressive 84 degrees in our heating test (shown here in Celsius)
AARP Smart Picks

Hugs the hips in every position. This mattress’s hybrid design has a plush topper, four foam layers and supportive coils at its base. Donna liked how its construction balanced cushion and firmness, noting the material hugged her hips in every position. “It has the right amount of give in all the right places,” she said. “My hips and lower back feel really good.”

Weak edges. While the bed scored a 5 out of 5 in our bounce test, the edges were surprisingly unhelpful. Donna didn’t feel like she would fall off, but she noticed some sinkage under her body weight while sitting. When our lab team measured how low the edges sank under a 150-pound sandbag, we found a 5.5-inch dip in the 14-inch mattress. The average sinkage of all the mattresses we tested was 3.8 inches. If you need a tall mattress with firm edges to help you get out of bed confidently, consider the DreamCloud Premier Hybrid.

Keep it cool

While pressure relief and support are key comfort factors for those with hip pain, temperature regulation matters too. Maintaining a cool bedroom, between 68 and 77 degrees, can help you feel more comfortable and sleep better.

Best Edge Support: Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling

aurora pillowtop mattress
Courtesy of Brooklyn Bedding

Score: 9.5 out of 10

Visit Site

Pros and cons

Pros

  • Exceptionally strong edges
  • Relieves pressure on hips
  • Minimal heat buildup

Cons

  • Slopes awkwardly with movements on adjustable base

Features

  • Firmness: Medium
  • Trial period: 120 nights
  • Warranty length: Limited lifetime

Key takeaways from our testing

Strong, supportive edges. The Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling is the only mattress we tested that earned a perfect score for edge support. “This is the best support I have experienced with any mattress,” said tester Donna. “I really like these strong edges, because I do sit on my bed a lot to change my shoes or to get changed. I don't need my hands to support myself — the bed does all the work.” When our lab team measured the 13.5-inch mattress’s sinkage under a 150-pound sandbag, it lost only 2.5 inches.

a weight on a mattress during a test
When our lab team placed a 150-pound sandbag on the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe, the edges showed very little sagging.
AARP Smart Picks

Helps promote spinal and hip alignment. “My hips feel aligned with my shoulders and my body feels supported,” said Donna. She rated the bed’s pressure relief and spine alignment highly for back sleeping (4 out of 5) and top-notch for side sleeping (5 out of 5).

Stiff for adjustable beds. We wouldn’t recommend pairing the Brooklyn Bedding Aurora Luxe Cooling with an adjustable base. Head and foot elevation caused the mattress to slope, so testers could not feel the adjustments. Our testers mostly felt the mattress awkwardly tilt and slope beneath them.

How we tested the best mattresses for hip pain

We started our process by researching the market. What mattresses are popular and why? Who has the best customer reviews — and are the reviews legitimate? After talking with medical experts, we narrowed our list from 50 mattresses to the 26 we tested in our lab.

To identify their strengths and weaknesses, we used controlled tests to assess things like edge support, bounce and temperature regulation. Then we recruited more than 15 testers, ages 50 and older, to give us their unbiased feedback. 

These testers answered questions like: Did the mattresses provide good pressure relief on your hips? Are your hips supported in every sleeping position? Do your hips and spine feel aligned when lying down? Beds that excelled in our tests made our list of the best mattresses for hip pain. For more details, see our mattress testing methodology.

How to choose the best mattress for hip pain

Before you shop for a mattress for hip pain, talk to your doctor. A new mattress isn’t guaranteed to resolve the root cause of your hip pain. 

All of our survey respondents with hip pain reported that a new mattress had a positive effect on their symptoms. If you think your mattress may be contributing to some discomfort, it may be worth buying a new one. Here’s what to look for when shopping, according to our survey results and advice from experts.

Pressure relief

If you have hip pain that is sensitive to direct contact, a pressure-relieving bed could help. Our top mattresses for pressure relief have all-foam construction or thick foam layers over a spring base. For example, although the Saatva Classic Luxury Firm is an innerspring bed, it relieved pressure well because the thick Euro top hugged testers’ curves. 

Some softer beds with plenty of pressure relief lacked support. Joseph Hribick, a doctor of physical therapy and clinical assistant professor of physical therapy at Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania, recommends a balance of pressure relief and support to help maintain alignment of the spine and hips in any sleeping position. 

Mattress type

There are four main types of mattresses based on material: innerspring, memory foam, hybrid and latex. Each has its own characteristics that may help with hip pain, depending on what you need. However, no material is scientifically recommended for painful conditions.

  • Innerspring. Innerspring mattresses are made almost entirely of coils and tend to be bouncy. These beds have a reputation for being firm or unforgiving around the joints. If springy coils help you get in and out of bed, look for an innerspring with a thick foam cover to relieve pressure, like the Saatva Classic Luxury Firm.
  • Memory foam. All-foam beds come in softer or firmer versions, depending on the density of the layers. Low-density foam relieves more pressure around the hips but isn’t as supportive at the spine. High-density foam relieves less pressure but may offer more spine support and allow for easier — and potentially less painful — movement.
  • Hybrid. Hybrid beds have the pressure relief of memory foam with the bounce of an innerspring. However, they vary greatly in construction, and it’s hard to predict how pressure-relieving, cool or supportive a hybrid will feel until you try it.
  • Latex. Like a higher-density memory foam, latex is bouncy and allows more airflow for hot sleepers. People with hip pain who need a balance of movement assistance, support and pressure relief may like latex beds, but they’re often more expensive.

Firmness

Firmness is the second-most important consideration among our survey respondents with hip pain. Generally, firmness levels are rated on a scale from 1 to 10, with 10 being the firmest, but not all brands use the same firmness rating system. Research suggests that a medium-firm bed, around 6.5 on the firmness scale, can improve sleep quality. It’s also one of the most common firmness levels for mattress brands.

Everyone has their own firmness preference based on comfort. For example, higher-weight sleepers may need a firmer, durable bed to support their weight. Some people with hip pain may choose a softer bed for pressure relief, although softer beds are often less bouncy and harder to move on.  

Edge support sometimes falters under this category. Hribick says that firm edges can help adults with hip pain or people who have undergone a hip replacement who need to get in and out of bed more carefully.

Sleeping position

Your sleeping position often determines the firmness level that feels most comfortable, but that varies from person to person. Generally, experts recommend that side sleepers choose a medium-soft to medium mattress. Back sleepers might prefer a medium to medium-firm bed, and stomach sleepers usually need a firmer option. Combination sleepers (those who change positions at night) may want to choose a mattress firmness that matches their favorite sleep position.

These aren’t hard-and-fast rules. You may need a slightly softer or firmer bed based on your preferred sleeping position, depending on your comfort needs.

Price and customer experience

Mattresses can be expensive, so finding the right bed within your budget is key. Our survey respondents with hip pain considered cost less important than finding a comfortable bed with the right firmness. When asked if they would spend the same amount on their next mattress, more than 60 percent said yes and 30 percent said they might. About 50 percent budgeted $500 to $1,500, while about 30 percent budgeted more than $1,500. “I would have paid anything to eliminate the pain,” said one respondent.

Pay attention to a bed’s purchase terms. About 22 percent of survey respondents with hip pain looked for a mattress with a long warranty. Most brands on our list offer a limited lifetime or lifetime warranty. When asked what they would do differently, some said they would have liked to try a different firmness or lie on it longer. Also, consider a brand’s trial period when shopping around. Some companies allow you to sleep on the mattress for a full year before committing to it. 

Many brands offer white-glove delivery, where the company delivers and sets up the bed for you, usually at an extra cost. Fewer than 10 percent of survey respondents used this service, but it could be a selling point if your hip pain makes it difficult for you to lift heavy objects. 

Expert recommendation

A health care professional can help you determine if you need a new bed to address your hip pain. When patients ask Hribick whether their mattress is causing their hip pain, he poses questions to uncover what’s going on. 

First he asks questions about their mattress’s age, firmness, sagging, whether it has lumps, and how their hips feel when getting in and out of bed or changing sides. “If the mattress is old or showing signs of wear, I’d recommend that they consider replacing it or trying a temporary mattress topper and assess whether the hip pain improves,” he says. 

How to ease hip pain before bed

Hribick suggests four methods for easing hip pain before bed. Keep in mind, not everyone has the same symptoms or diagnosis. Always consult a health care professional to find the best treatment for your hip pain.

Sleep position adjustments

You may need to adjust your sleep position to feel more comfortable. Here’s what Hribick suggests to his patients:

  • Side sleepers. If you sleep on your painful hip, try switching to the opposite side. Place a firm pillow between your knees to keep your hips aligned. You can also try placing a thin pillow under the side of your hip to relieve pressure.
  • Back sleepers. Place a small pillow under your knees. This reduces tension in the hip flexor muscles (the muscles in the front of your hip) and slightly bends your lower back, which can relieve some stress on the hip joint.
  • Stomach sleepers. This position can be challenging for people with hip pain. You may want to shift to lying on your back or side if your hip pain is frequent when you sleep on your stomach. If you must sleep on your stomach, use a thin mattress or a firm surface and a thin pillow under your head. Also, consider placing a pillow under your pelvis to keep your hips and lower back neutral (or slightly curved).

Gentle hip stretches and muscle activation

Stretches and strengthening movements can help ease hip pain before bed. Hribick often suggests two specific exercises, but they may not work for everyone — a physical therapist can help you identify which exercises are best for you. If the following exercises hurt or you’re unsure how to perform them, stop doing them and consult a health care professional.

  • Twist stretch. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet on the bed, then rock your hips gently side to side. Doing this for 30 reps can help improve mobility in your hips and lower back.
  • Glute bridges. Lie on your back with your knees bent and feet shoulder-width apart. Push through your feet to lift your hips to the ceiling, squeezing your glutes. Perform five to 10 reps slowly, holding at the top for a second each time.

Heat or cold therapy

Hribick sometimes suggests heat or cold therapy to calm joint pain. Applying a warm pack for 10 minutes before bed can relax the hip muscles, he says. If the hip is inflamed (red, hot or swollen), a cold pack for 10 minutes may be a better option.

Don’t go overboard. Sleeping with a heating pad or ice pack could damage your skin. You should apply heat or cold in 10- to 20-minute intervals. If you’ve recently had hip surgery, ask your surgeon to see if (or when) this therapy is appropriate.

Medication or topical analgesics

“If your physician approves, a short-acting NSAID (non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug) or acetaminophen medication may help decrease overnight hip discomfort,” says Hribick. You can also try topical NSAID gels or creams, which can help reduce hip pain in the affected area. 

Before taking an over-the-counter oral or topical analgesic medication, check with your doctor to make sure it’s safe for you to use, especially if you’re taking other medications. 

Two signs your mattress is causing hip pain

When you notice hip pain at night, it can be difficult to tell whether your mattress is the cause. 

Hribick says hip pain can stem from a variety of issues. “People can have arthritis, bursitis, spinal changes, or other hip or lower back pathologies causing similar pain, he says. “Check with your physical therapist or primary care provider if the pain is persistent, is accompanied by numbness or tingling, or limits your movement.”

Hip pain often worsens when sleeping on your side

Your mattress may be the culprit or exacerbating your hip pain if you notice discomfort while lying on your side. Hribick says that mattress-related hip pain would be on the outside of your hip, where pressure builds against the bed. Groin or thigh discomfort may flag other root causes, like osteoarthritis.

Pain improves on different sleeping surfaces

Hribick says that changing your sleeping surface could help you determine whether or not your mattress is causing hip pain. If your pain improves when sleeping on a hotel mattress or living room couch, or when you try a mattress topper, it may be time to replace your bed.

How much do the best mattresses for hip pain cost?

FAQs:

What is the best mattress for hip pain? 

Based on our testing, the Nectar Premier Memory Foam offers the best balance of pressure relief and support, which could work well for those with hip pain. Studies show that a medium-firm mattress like the Nectar Premier may be the most comfortable and promote better sleep quality for people with hip pain.

What is the best type of mattress for hip pain relief? 

The best type of mattress for hip pain is one that provides the right balance of pressure relief, support and movement assistance. Our top-rated mattress for hip pain is all-foam, but most beds on our list are hybrids that combine the cushioning of foam with the support of coils. 

How firm should a mattress be for people with hip pain? 

Studies suggest a medium-firm bed offers the best sleep comfort for people with hip pain, but firmness preference can vary based on your sleep position. Also consider your body type and shape, as higher-weight people may need a denser bed to avoid sagging over time.

Can a mattress cause hip pain? 

Yes, a mattress can cause or worsen hip pain. According to experts, old, sagging or overly soft or firm mattresses can contribute to hip pain by failing to evenly support your hips and maintain proper alignment of your spine. It’s also possible a new mattress can worsen pre-existing symptoms.

Questions or feedback? Email us at AARPSmartPicks@aarp.org.

%{postComment}%

Daniel Bortz is a personal finance editor at AARP. His work has been published by the New York Times, Washington Post, Consumer Reports, Entrepreneur, Kiplinger, Newsweek, Money and other national publications.

