Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Medical Breakthroughs: Discover how the latest innovations are transforming health care for adults 50 and older

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Treating Common Arthritis Pain: What Can Work, What to Avoid

More than half of older adults experience pain and discomfort from arthritis

By

Rachel Nania,

 
Updated October 09, 2025
AARP
Comments
Published December 01, 2022
/ Updated October 09, 2025
man exercising with a resistance band during a rehabilitation session
AARP (Getty Images, 2)

Aching elbow? Crackly knees? Hurting hip? You’re in good company.

About 70 percent of adults 50 and older experience joint pain at least occasionally, and 60 percent have been told they have some form of arthritis, according to a 2022 report from the University of Michigan National Poll on Healthy Aging, supported by AARP. More than 32.5 million U.S. adults have the most common form of arthritis, known as osteoarthritis.

When it comes to managing this pain, many adults are taking matters into their own hands, testing out acupuncture and massage, the University of Michigan poll found. Others are popping pain relievers, swallowing supplements and even seeking experimental therapies.

Dr. Beth Wallace, an assistant professor in internal medicine at the University of Michigan and a rheumatologist at the VA Ann Arbor Healthcare Center, says if joint pain is getting in the way of your everyday life, you don’t have to go at it alone.

Risk Factors for Osteoarthritis

  • Joint injury or overuse
  • Age: The risk of developing osteoarthritis increases as you get older.
  • Sex: Women are more likely to develop osteoarthritis than men, especially after age 50.
  • Obesity: Extra weight puts more stress on joints, particularly weight-bearing joints like the hips and knees, increasing the risk of osteoarthritis.
  • Genetics: People who have family members with osteoarthritis are more likely to develop it.
  • Osteoarthritis in another body location: If you have osteoarthritis in the hand, you’re more likely to develop it in the knee.
  • Race: Some Asian populations have lower risk for osteoarthritis.

Source: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

“Don’t hesitate to talk to your doctor, especially if you’re taking medications to help manage it,” she says. “Even over-the-counter medications can have risks.”

Another reason to consult a doctor: Given the plethora of treatments available for joint pain, some of which don’t work or might not work for you, “it is our job to synthesize the evidence and the science that’s out there,” says Dr. Karl Koenig, an orthopedic surgeon who specializes in hip and knee arthritis and executive director of the Musculoskeletal Institute at UT Health Austin.

Just know there is no cure for osteoarthritis, which occurs when the joint cartilage between bones breaks down, and there’s nothing that can stop the process once it has started.

“It’s a natural wear and tear phenomenon from living in a world with gravity,” says Dr. Robert Sterling, chair of the Department of Orthopaedic Surgery at the George Washington University School of Medicine and Health Sciences.

But there are things that can help mitigate the pain from osteoarthritis. Here are some joint pain treatments older adults are trying, according to the research, and the evidence behind them.

Exercise

Physical activity is an effective strategy

It may sound counterintuitive, but moving your body can help alleviate some of the pain, stiffness and swelling you feel before, during or after physical activity.

“People often think if it hurts, I shouldn’t move,” Koenig says. With osteoarthritis pain, however, it’s the opposite.

“The nutrition of the cartilage is actually driven by the fluid in the joint, and so by moving, you’re actually providing nutrition to the remaining cartilage that’s there and you prevent some of the stiffness that goes on,” Koenig explains.

People with arthritis pain also tend to have some associated weakness in the muscles around the affected joint, Sterling says. Doing a supervised exercise program like physical therapy has been shown to improve arthritis symptoms, he adds.

Furthermore, exercise helps keep your weight down, which is another important factor in controlling osteoarthritis pain. Studies have shown that every pound of body weight you lose takes four pounds of force off the knee, says Sean S. Rajaee, an adult reconstruction and joint replacement surgeon at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles.

“If someone were to lose five or 10 pounds, that’s taking up to 20 or 40 pounds off their knee, and if they’re taking 5,000 steps or 10,000 steps a day, that’s a lot of potential protection that you’d get from a little bit of weight loss,” Rajaee says.

The American College of Rheumatology recommends exercises like cycling, tai chi and yoga, in addition to strength and balance work. If you’re still experiencing some discomfort, Sterling says, wearing a brace or splint over the affected joint can help. Likewise, a cane can provide support for people with pain in their knee or hip.

No need to spend extra money on a brace lined with copper, says Wallace, who is an author on the joint pain poll. There’s no evidence to support that the metal, sometimes marketed as a helpful tool for arthritis, has any pain-relieving properties.

The National Poll on Healthy Aging found that while most joint-pain sufferers exercise (64 percent) and a smaller share do physical therapy (24 percent), far fewer opt for nondrug options such as splints and braces (13 percent).

Most Popular

Over-the-counter pain relievers

They can help with intermittent pain, but talk to your doctor first

More than half (66 percent) of poll respondents who have joint pain report taking over-the-counter pain relievers to quell it. Short-term use of these medications can be helpful, but Koenig says patients should talk to their doctor first before opening a pill bottle. The reason: These drugs, while available without a prescription, are “not always safe for everybody,” he says.

For example, nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), such as ibuprofen (brand names Advil, Motrin) and naproxen (Aleve), can reduce pain caused by inflammation common with arthritis. But chronic use carries heart, kidney and bleeding risks, especially in people with certain underlying conditions. “These are not drugs you want to be on for your entire life,” Rajaee says.

Similarly, too much of the pain reliever acetaminophen (Tylenol) can cause liver damage. Topical NSAIDs such as diclofenac (Voltaren) “can be a low-risk way to deliver anti-inflammatory” effects, Koenig says. Creams containing capsaicin may also help with knee pain.

Dietary supplements and CBD

They may or may not help your joints, and may hurt your pocketbook

Twenty-six percent of poll respondents say they turn to supplements like glucosamine and chondroitin to help manage joint pain, but osteoarthritis guidelines don’t recommend them because of scant scientific evidence.

A 2016 study published in Arthritis & Rheumatology found these supplements, when given in combination, had the opposite effect: Patients reported worse symptoms compared with those taking a placebo.

That said, there’s little danger in trying these supplements, doctors interviewed for this article say. Supplements can interact with other drugs you’re taking, so talk to your doctor first to make sure you’re in the clear. (For example, both glucosamine and chondroitin can interact with blood thinners like warfarin, increasing the risk for serious bruising and bleeding.)

Supplements can also be expensive, so “if you’re using an expensive version and you’re trying to choose between other important things to purchase and this, then there probably is not enough evidence to suggest [the supplements] are going to help you [enough] that it makes it worth it,” Koenig says.

When Sterling sees a patient who is interested in trying supplements — turmeric and fish oil are others commonly marketed for osteoarthritis improvement — he usually gives them the green light. “I tell them to try it for about six weeks. And if they feel like it’s helping, then it’s helping. And if they don’t feel like it’s helping, then don’t keep spending money,” he says.

Just be sure to look at the ingredient list on the bottle and make sure you know everything that is in the pill or capsule to avoid potential medication interactions, Wallace says. Dietary supplements aren’t regulated like over-the-counter medications and are not approved by the Food and Drug Administration before hitting store shelves.

“I strongly discourage people from taking any supplement where you don’t have the whole ingredient list,” she adds.

Similar to supplements, “we just don’t have enough evidence” on the effectiveness of cannabidiol, or CBD, Sterling says. Still, 11 percent of survey respondents have turned to CBD to help relieve joint pain, the National Poll on Healthy Aging found.

Nine percent use marijuana, which Sterling says may worsen outcomes if used routinely before surgery. (Surgery, often joint replacement, is typically the final treatment option when joint pain is no longer manageable.)

Studies are underway to learn more about the safety of CBD, including potential drug interactions, so, again, be sure to talk to your doctor before giving it a try.

Steroid injections

An option for some osteoarthritis patients if other therapies fail

When exercise, bracing and over-the-counter pain relievers stop working, many patients turn to steroid injections before exploring surgery. Nearly 20 percent of poll respondents said they get steroid injections to help manage joint pain.

This is not to be confused with oral steroids, which come with more side effects and are not recommended to treat osteoarthritis. (Oral steroids may be prescribed for other types of arthritis, such as rheumatoid arthritis.)

There is a menu of joint injections available these days, but steroid injections are often the first choice for hip, knee and hand osteoarthritis “because they are generally effective” — though the effects can vary — “and they’re very cost-effective,” Sterling says.

When the steroid is injected into the joint, “it basically shuts down inflammation,” Rajaee says. “It does not bring cartilage back. No injection actually brings any cartilage back.”

If your joint pain is in the knee and steroid injections don’t work, or if you’re not a good candidate for them, your doctor may talk to you about hyaluronic acid injections (also known as viscosupplementation therapy), which can help lubricate the knee joint. The scientific evidence behind hyaluronic acid injections is less consistent, Sterling says, and the shots are more expensive than steroid injections.

What’s more, insurance companies, including Medicare, often require that certain conditions be met before they will cover them. Still, doctors say they can help some people, even if the improvement is minor.

Two other alternatives that are less common but gaining popularity are platelet-rich plasma and stem cell injections. But the evidence, many health experts say, needs to catch up.

“We just don’t have enough good, longer-term studies to show how well these will or will not help patients avoid joint replacement surgery,” the last rung on the treatment ladder, says Sterling. He notes that these injections are often not covered by insurance.

When considering your options, beware of any injection that claims to restore cartilage in the joint, Koenig warns. “The idea of injecting stem cells or platelet-rich plasma into your joint for relieving your pain, that may or may not be a useful strategy … but it is not going to give you a new knee. So that just needs to be really clear,” he says.

Non-opioid prescription pain medications

These are prescribed for some people with osteoarthritis

Some people with osteoarthritis take prescription NSAIDs for the pain. Celecoxib (Celebrex) is a common one; it’s known for having fewer gastrointestinal side effects than other commonly used NSAIDs. Other patients may benefit from duloxetine (Cymbalta), which is an antidepressant that has been approved to treat chronic pain, including osteoarthritis.

Still, Wallace says, most of the drugs that are used to treat osteoarthritis, and have strong evidence for doing so, are over-the-counter medications.

Opioids

Generally not recommended for osteoarthritis pain

According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, there is limited evidence on the long-term effectiveness of opioids, also referred to as narcotics, when used for chronic conditions such as arthritis. And emerging data suggests over-the-counter pain relievers are safer and more effective.

A new study, published in the journal BMJ Evidence-Based Medicine, found that the opioid tramadol, commonly prescribed for chronic pain like arthritis, isn’t as effective as once thought, and that the risks of the drug outweigh the benefits. The researchers looked at 6,506 participants who were taking tramadol for neuropathic pain, osteoarthritis, chronic low back pain and fibromyalgia.

“Given the limited analgesic benefits and increased risk of harm, tramadol use for chronic pain should be reconsidered, with preference for safer alternatives and further high-quality trials to clarify its risk-benefit profile,” the researchers wrote in the study.

The National Poll on Healthy Aging found that 14 percent of respondents reported taking opioids for joint pain.

This article, originally published December 22, 2022, had been updated with new information.

Osteoarthritis vs. Rheumatoid Arthritis​

What’s the difference?

Osteoarthritis is the most common type of arthritis, affecting more than 32.5 million Americans. It occurs most frequently in the hands, hips and knees, and it happens when cartilage within a joint begins to break down and the underlying bone begins to change. It’s often referred to as “wear and tear” arthritis.

Rheumatoid arthritis is less common, affecting an estimated 1.3 million U.S. adults. It’s an autoimmune and inflammatory disease where the immune system attacks the joints, most commonly the joints in the hands, wrists and knees.

Other types of arthritis include gout, fibromyalgia, psoriatic arthritis and childhood arthritis.

Source: U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Arthritis Foundation

%{postComment}%

Rachel Nania is an award-winning health editor and writer at AARP.org, who covers a range of topics including diseases and treatments. 

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All