5 Best Mattresses for Shoulder Pain of 2026: Doctor-Reviewed

Key takeaways from our testing

Soft and supportive for side sleepers. Lauren, a 55-year-old combination sleeper, liked how her joints gently sank into the Nolah Evolution Luxury Firm’s soft cover, just enough to promote spinal alignment and avoid feeling sunk into the bed’s strong zoned support system. “I feel great on my side. My hips are supported, and my spine is aligned,” she said. “My shoulders feel good — no pressure building up.”

Tester Lauren said the Nolah Evolution Luxury Firm felt comfortable and supportive. AARP Smart Picks

Regulates surface temperature well. This mattress is one of the best options on our list for hot sleepers. In our cooling gun test, the surface temperature rose from about 69 to 120 degrees. After one minute, it cooled to 82 degrees, earning it an admirable 4 out of 5 score.

Might be too tall. The 14-inch Nolah Evolution Luxury Firm is one of the tallest we’ve tested. Pairing it with a high bed frame may make climbing into bed without using your hands difficult. If shoulder pain or weakness makes this mattress challenging to navigate, consider a shorter bed that’s compatible with side sleepers, like the 11.5-inch Saatva Classic Luxury Firm.

How we tested the best mattresses for shoulder pain

We started our process by researching the market. What mattresses are popular and why? Who has the best customer reviews — and are the reviews legitimate? After talking with medical experts, we narrowed our list from 50 mattresses to the 26 we tested in our lab.

To identify their strengths and weaknesses, we used controlled tests to assess things like edge support, bounce and temperature regulation. Then we recruited more than 15 testers, ages 50 and older, to give us their unbiased feedback.

These testers answered questions like: Did the mattresses provide good pressure relief on your shoulders? Are your shoulders supported in every sleeping position? Do your shoulders and spine feel aligned when lying down? Beds that excelled in our tests made our list of the best mattresses for shoulder pain. For more details, see our mattress testing methodology.

How to choose the best mattress for shoulder pain

While there is no one best mattress for shoulder pain, some mattresses can help you feel more comfortable and reduce stress on your joints, allowing for a more restorative night’s sleep. All of our survey respondents with shoulder pain reported being satisfied with the mattress they purchased, and no one reported worsening pain after upgrading. Our focus group participants reported the same results.

Here are the most important factors to consider when shopping for a mattress for shoulder pain, according to our survey respondents, focus group participants and medical experts.

Firmness

The mattress industry ranks firmness on a scale from 1 to 10, with 10 being the firmest. Some firmness levels tend to work better for certain sleep positions, though they are comfort guidelines, not clinical rules.

Side sleepers : Soft to medium-firm (4–6.5 out of 10)

: Soft to medium-firm (4–6.5 out of 10) Back sleepers : Medium to medium-firm (5–6.5 out of 10)

: Medium to medium-firm (5–6.5 out of 10) Stomach sleepers : Medium-firm to firm (6.5–9 out of 10)

: Medium-firm to firm (6.5–9 out of 10) Combination sleepers: Choose the firmness level that matches your favorite sleep position.

Joseph Hribick, a doctor of physical therapy and clinical assistant professor of physical therapy at Lebanon Valley College in Annville, Pennsylvania, says the spine and shoulder function as a unit. “If you can maintain neutral spinal alignment while sleeping — meaning your head, neck and [torso] stay roughly in one straight line — it will help keep the shoulders in a relaxed, mid-range position that minimizes stress and compression of the shoulder,” he says.

Still, personal preference can vary. One focus group member, a 58-year-old back sleeper, found that choosing a medium-firm feel helped him feel comfortable and well-supported after a shoulder surgery.

Material and construction

Here are some characteristics of each mattress material based on our testing results and industry standards.

Innerspring . These beds are made primarily of coils and tend to be bouncy, supportive and durable. People with shoulder pain may prefer an innerspring because they’re easy to move on; however, they don’t always relieve pressure or isolate motion well.

. These beds are made primarily of coils and tend to be bouncy, supportive and durable. People with shoulder pain may prefer an innerspring because they’re easy to move on; however, they don’t always relieve pressure or isolate motion well. Foam . All-foam beds often excel at pressure relief and motion isolation but may sag or trap heat if too soft. People with shoulder pain should look for a bed with a mixture of soft and resilient layers to provide ample support and durability.

. All-foam beds often excel at pressure relief and motion isolation but may sag or trap heat if too soft. People with shoulder pain should look for a bed with a mixture of soft and resilient layers to provide ample support and durability. Hybrid . Hybrid mattresses provide the pressure relief of memory foam with the bounce of an innerspring, promoting spinal alignment and even weight distribution. Their construction could make them a good fit for those with shoulder pain, although models vary in design.

. Hybrid mattresses provide the pressure relief of memory foam with the bounce of an innerspring, promoting spinal alignment and even weight distribution. Their construction could make them a good fit for those with shoulder pain, although models vary in design. Latex. Natural rubber, or latex, beds share many of the same benefits as foam beds, plus they’re often bouncier and more breathable. Latex can also be a more supportive material for those with shoulder pain. However, latex mattresses are often pricier than other types.

Pressure relief

The mattresses on our list of best beds for shoulder pain scored a 4.2 out of 5 or higher in our pressure relief test. A soft, cushioned surface can help reduce pressure on sensitive shoulders.

One focus group participant, a 56-year-old side sleeper, said pressure relief was the reason she upgraded her mattress. “My bed was too firm. I had too many pressure points on my shoulders and hips. When I lay on my side, my arm would go dead. But since I changed my bed, it’s much better,” she said.

If you want more pressure relief, consider an all-foam bed or a hybrid with generous contouring foam. The Nectar Premier Memory Foam is a solid option for a snug, cushioned surface.

Spinal alignment

Supportive layers help prevent sagging and promote a comfortable, supported sleep position. All mattresses on our list scored a 4.2 out of 5 or higher for spinal alignment.

Caravelli encourages her patients to maintain spinal alignment at night to avoid shoulder joint irritation. “Forward head posture and rounded shoulders, especially during sleep, can significantly worsen nighttime discomfort,” she says.

For a comfortable, supportive mattress, look for strong materials beneath the pressure-relieving layers. Our lab team found that zoned coil support, a feature in some hybrids, often contours the midsection or lower back while offering pressure relief under the shoulders and hips. When shopping for an all-foam bed, look for dense or resilient deep foam layers to complement the plush and conforming upper layers.

Sleep trial and warranty

FAQs Is a memory foam mattress good for shoulder pain? For some people with shoulder pain, memory foam beds feel the most comfortable because they tend to offer strong pressure relief. However, if a memory foam mattress is too soft, it can be difficult or painful to get out of bed or change positions. As you shop, look for responsive foam layers so that you feel supported and not stuck. What is the best mattress firmness for shoulder pain? The Nectar Premier Memory Foam is our top-rated mattress for shoulder pain. Notably, three of the five mattresses on our list are hybrids, which balance cushion and support well. How can you tell if your mattress is causing shoulder pain? To test whether your mattress is contributing to your shoulder pain, try sleeping on a different surface for a night or two. A guest room bed or a temporary mattress topper may reveal whether your pain changes. This test won’t provide a diagnosis — a medical professional can evaluate your shoulder to determine whether underlying factors are causing nighttime discomfort. What is the best sleeping position for shoulder pain? The best sleeping position for shoulder pain is the one that feels most comfortable for you and helps you stay asleep. If you need support under your arm to keep your shoulder in a neutral position, experiment with pillow placement to find relief.

About one-third of our survey respondents prioritized warranty length when shopping for a mattress. Many brands offer lifetime or limited-lifetime warranties that protect against premature sagging or manufacturing defects.

The eight brands on our list of best mattresses for shoulder pain offer 120 to 365 nights to try your mattress before committing. Some allow exchanges and will donate the used mattresses.

What causes shoulder pain at night?

Several conditions can cause or worsen shoulder pain at night. Patients in Caravelli’s clinic who report nighttime shoulder pain often have rotator cuff irritation or a partial tear, impingement, early arthritis or referred pain from the neck. “These conditions tend to feel worse at night because the joint becomes compressed, inflamed tissues lose the distraction they get during the day and certain sleep positions put added pressure on sensitive structures,” she says.

Hribick says certain sleep positions can aggravate existing shoulder conditions. Side sleepers may put pressure directly on their painful shoulder and cause irritation, and back sleepers may let their arm fall into an extended position that stresses the front of the joint.

When to see a doctor for shoulder pain

The best way to determine the source of shoulder pain at night is to see a doctor. Hribick also recommends seeking a medical evaluation for shoulder pain if any of the following occur:

Pain consistently wakes you at night or interrupts your sleep for more than one or two weeks.

You notice significant arm weakness, numbness or loss of shoulder motion.

You injured your shoulder or the pain interferes with daily activities.

Your pain continues despite modifying your sleep position or using over-the-counter pain relief medications.

How to sleep with shoulder pain

Getting quality shut-eye with shoulder pain can be challenging. Hribick recommends finding a neutral shoulder position that avoids compression or strain.

Here are specific tips for side and back sleepers with shoulder pain:

Side sleepers : Place a pillow in front of your body and rest the painful arm on it so that it’s slightly forward and supported. Avoid placing your arm under the pillow or your head.

: Place a pillow in front of your body and rest the painful arm on it so that it’s slightly forward and supported. Avoid placing your arm under the pillow or your head. Back sleepers: Place a small pillow or folded towel under your arm and elbow on the painful side to keep it propped up.

Caravelli notes that stomach sleeping is typically hardest on the shoulder and neck. If you must sleep on your stomach, keep your arm down by your side. Combination sleepers can prevent rolling onto the painful shoulder by using a large body pillow for support.

Hribick recommends gentle, targeted stretches or exercises before bed to reduce stiffness. A physical therapist can help you determine which movements are safe and effective, especially if you recently had a shoulder surgery or procedure.

Pillow choice matters

Both Caravelli and Hribick stress the importance of spinal alignment for people with shoulder pain, and pillow choice plays an important role in keeping your spine supported and your neck comfortable. “The spine and shoulder function as a unit, and one’s sleeping posture can directly influence spinal alignment and shoulder position,” says Hribick. “These postures can impact the amount of stress placed on the shoulder.”

Here are pillow recommendations from medical experts to improve your sleeping posture. No pillow is best for shoulder pain, but this guidance could help you find a more comfortable sleeping position.

Side sleepers : Choose a pillow that fills the space between your ear and the mattress to prevent your neck from tilting. A medium-height, medium-firm pillow generally works well, though shoulder width may affect your ideal pillow height.

: Choose a pillow that fills the space between your ear and the mattress to prevent your neck from tilting. A medium-height, medium-firm pillow generally works well, though shoulder width may affect your ideal pillow height. Back sleepers : Select a softer medium-height pillow that supports the natural curve of the neck without pushing the head forward.

: Select a softer medium-height pillow that supports the natural curve of the neck without pushing the head forward. Stomach sleepers: This position is not ideal for shoulder pain, but if you must sleep on your stomach, choose the thinnest pillow possible to reduce neck rotation.

How much do the best mattresses for shoulder pain cost?

Questions or feedback? Email us at AARPSmartPicks@aarp.org.