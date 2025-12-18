Getting quality sleep is important for everyone. Our sleep supports our physical health, cognitive function and mental wellbeing. But as we age, sleep disorders and disruption become more common, according to the National Institute on Aging. And research estimates that up to 50 percent of people age 65 or older have sleep problems, compared to 22 percent of the general population.

There are a variety of reasons why older adults may not get as restful sleep, including reduced melatonin production, health conditions, medication and hormonal fluctuations. While a new mattress can't solve these problems, it may make it easier for you to fall asleep faster and stay asleep longer. Factors like better pressure relief and temperature regulation can help reduce pain, limit tossing and turning at night, and keep you cool.

If you're ready to buy a new mattress for better sleep, we can help.

Here's how we vet and test mattresses and other sleep accessories:

Research the marketplace. In addition to reviewing what sleep products are offered, we ask experts: What brands are popular and why? What are the best types of mattresses for pressure relief and comfort? Which products have rave reviews (and are they legitimate)? Purchase and test each one in our lab. We assess objective features like bounce, cooling and edge support. Recruit independent testers ages 50-plus to try out each product. Do testers like the look and feel of the mattress? Do they feel pressure building up in any position? Do the surface and edges feel secure? Explore the customer service experience. We contact manufacturers to find out whether customers can get help when needed, whether returns are easy and other key information.

Products that ace these assessments make it onto our lists of the best mattresses and sleep accessories:

Edge support

How much edges sink under a consistently applied weight

How secure testers feel while sitting and lying on edges

Bounce

How far a weighted ball bounces when dropped from a consistent height

Motion isolation

Whether testers feel movement from others getting in and out of bed

Whether testers feel movement from others changing position in bed

Pressure relief

Whether testers report pressure buildup while lying on their side, back and stomach

Spinal alignment

Whether testers' spines are aligned while lying on their side, back and stomach

Cooling

How quickly the mattress cools down after applying a consistent heat source

Materials and base

Testers' first impressions of the materials

Compatibility with an adjustable base

Brand policies

Warranties

Returns

Support options

Affordability

Price

Shipping

Discounts

Availability

Customer support

Types of support offered

Hours of support availability

Questions or feedback? Email us at AARPSmartPicks@aarp.org.