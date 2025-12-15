8 Surprising Secrets to a Good Night’s Sleep

Even just a couple nights of poor sleep can throw your body off balance and trigger irritability, grogginess and volatile moods — something many of us know from firsthand experience. But you don’t have to fall victim to these bad bouts.

Here are some surprisingly effective tips to help you get a good night’s sleep.

Members only

1. Fret strategically

Worry is a major sleep hijacker. Many sleep experts say that worry has its place in our lives — but not at bedtime. One definition of insomnia could be the mind having its payback for the thoughts you carefully avoided during the day. Wendy Troxel, senior behavioral and social scientist at RAND and author of Sharing the Covers: Every Couple’s Guide to Better Sleep, recommends scheduling a worry exercise to help disarm obtrusive fears.

“I think of it as a worry download,” she says. “It involves spending 15 minutes, several hours before bedtime, in which you allow your brain to go hog wild on all the worries and thoughts that come to mind. Write them down, make lists, think about the dry cleaning you forgot to pick up, the work that you still must do, the deadlines that are approaching, the doctor’s appointments that must be made. Let your brain run free for those 15 minutes.”

When the timer goes off, Troxel says, you literally and figuratively close the book on that worry exercise. The worry exercise replaces the habit of worrying in bed, and it gives your brain a chance to experience the worry during a more productive time of day.

Later, she says, you can return to the list and take action, completing tasks and crossing things off your list.

2. Wind down together

Troxel says healthy relationships and healthy sleep are good bedfellows. “There’s a really important role for each partner to support each other’s sleep health,” she says.

Being well rested, she writes, allows us to fight more productively and love more fully. She encourages couples to spend time together at night, unwinding, because that shared sense of connection is often inherently soothing.

“Partners can also play a huge role in regularizing each other’s schedule — having a regular and consistent bedtime and wake-up routine are critically important for healthy sleep, particularly as we age,” Troxel says.

Partners who wind down together tend to follow a shared routine, reducing their chance of getting sucked back into work or binge-watching. When we are alone, we are more prey to bedtime procrastination.

One of Troxel’s favorite ways of creating connection and fostering bedtime readiness is what she calls the high-low-compliment technique: “One partner describes a high from their day, something they felt good or proud about. Then the same partner describes a low or frustrating moment. The last thing that partner does is compliment the other partner. Then it’s time for the other partner to take a turn.”

This simple strategy, Troxel says, facilitates emotional disclosure, which has been shown to be beneficial for sleep and for relationships.