Pros

Highly pressure-relieving

Supportive in all sleeping positions

Surface cools quickly

Cons

Allows some motion to transfer across the bed

Mattress may be too high for some people

Features

Materials: Hybrid

Hybrid Firmness: Luxury firm

Luxury firm Pressure relief: 4.3 out of 5

4.3 out of 5 Spinal alignment: 4.3 out of 5

Key takeaways from our testing

Soft upper layers. Many people prefer soft beds, but if the surface is too soft, it may be harder to change positions or get out of bed. Based on our testing, the Nolah Evolution strikes the right balance. Although it's advertised as a luxury firm mattress, our testers immediately noted how thick and soft the bed felt.

Very good cooling. Soft materials often retain heat, yet this model is one of the coolest mattresses on our list, even without the optional cooling pillow top layer.

Challenging mattress height. The 14-inch Nolah Evolution is one of the tallest mattresses we tested. When paired with a taller bed frame, some people may find it hard to get into bed without a step stool. If pain or weakness makes this process difficult for you, consider a shorter option, such as the 12-inch DreamCloud Classic Hybrid. Adjusting the bed frame height can also help set the mattress at a more comfortable level.

How we tested the best mattresses for back pain

We started our process by researching the market. What mattress features help ease back pain? What beds with these features are popular and why? Who has the best customer reviews - and are the reviews legitimate? After talking with medical experts, we narrowed our list from 50 mattresses to the 26 that we tested in our lab.

To identify their strengths and weaknesses, we used controlled lab tests to assess things like edge support, bounce and temperature regulation. Then we recruited more than 15 testers, ages 50 and older, to give us their unbiased feedback.

Testers answered questions like: Did the mattresses provide good pressure relief on your back? Is your lower back supported in every sleeping position? Does your spine feel aligned when lying down? Beds that excelled in our tests made our list of the best mattresses for back pain. For more details, see our mattress testing methodology.

How to choose the best mattress for back pain for you

While no mattress can guarantee relief from back pain, certain features may help you sleep more comfortably. Based on insight from medical experts and our survey results, there are a few key considerations when shopping for a mattress if you experience back pain.

Keep in mind, these considerations are not medical recommendations to treat back pain. They're suggestions based on industry research and real people's experiences.

Sleeping position

Different sleep positions pair well with different firmness levels. Matching your mattress firmness to your preferred position can help you find the right balance of cushioning and support.

Most brands use the same 1 to 10 firmness scale, with 10 being the firmest. These are the mattress industry's recommendations for different sleep positions.

Side sleepers: Soft to medium-firm (between 4 to 6.5)

Soft to medium-firm (between 4 to 6.5) Back sleepers: Medium to medium-firm (between 5 and 6.5)

Medium to medium-firm (between 5 and 6.5) Stomach sleepers: Medium-firm to firm (between 6.5 and 9)

Medium-firm to firm (between 6.5 and 9) Combination sleepers: Choose the firmness based on your main position

Firmness preference can also vary by body type. Higher-weight sleepers may prefer more contouring at the shoulders and hips, while lighter-weight sleepers may prefer slightly softer options.

Spinal support and alignment

All mattresses on our list score at least a 3.5 out of 5 for spinal alignment, meaning they're likely to help maintain a neutral sleep position. Mattresses that sag over time can create uneven surfaces that may lead to discomfort.

Some models, such as the Helix Midnight Luxe and the Saatva Classic Luxury Firm, include zoned support, which reinforces the middle third of the mattress where your lower back rests. All-foam beds use high-density layers that contour to the body to provide additional support.

Pressure relief

Every mattress we chose scores a 3.5 out of 5 or higher for pressure relief. We picked options that offer cushioning around your joints and allow gentle contouring without compromising support.

Overly firm mattresses may create pressure points, while surfaces that are too soft may not provide enough support. A balanced feel provides both comfort and support. Hybrid and all-foam models often offer great pressure relief.

Temperature regulation

A cooler sleep environment may improve comfort, especially for warm sleepers. Twenty percent of survey respondents with back pain said that temperature regulation is a top consideration when shopping. Maintaining a cool sleeping environment helps you feel comfortable throughout the night, and a good night's sleep is important to control pain levels.

Morgan Soffler, MD, sleep specialist and assistant professor of medicine at New York Medical College in Valhalla, New York, says "poor, interrupted sleep may make your nervous system more sensitive the next day. That means the same back pain that might have felt mild after a good night's sleep can feel much sharper or more bothersome after a restless night."

Features that may help include breathable covers, TENCEL (the brand name of several types of sustainable fabrics made from wood pulp that help regulate temperature and wick moisture), cooling foams and coil systems that allow airflow. The coolest mattresses on our list include the DreamCloud Premier Hybrid, Leesa Original and the Nolah Evolution.

Motion isolation

If you sleep with a partner, motion isolation can reduce nighttime disturbances. Memory foam beds typically perform best, while hybrids with pocketed coils can also limit motion transfer.

Top performers in our tests include the Nectar Premier Memory Foam and the DreamCloud Premier Hybrid.

Compatibility with an adjustable base

If back pain makes it difficult for you to move in bed, an adjustable base may help. Raising the head of the bed can also help you sit up and pivot out of bed. One focus group participant found this especially helpful: "My adjustable bed has really helped my lower back. I can raise my legs to relieve some pain," she said.

Not all mattresses flex well with adjustments, even if a brand claims compatibility. Our testing shows the most compatible mattresses include the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid and the Leesa Original.

What causes back pain while you sleep?

Jeanne Ubalde, physical therapist and founder at U First Physical Therapy and Wellness in Longview, Texas, says several factors can contribute to back pain at night.

A new mattress may help ease your back pain "I can't even tell you how much my new mattress has helped me. I went to the point where I couldn't even get up in the morning. My back was in such agony. I'm still in pain at times, but I'm not at that level anymore." - Focus group participant FAQs: Is a soft or firm mattress better for back pain? Research suggests a medium-firm mattress may promote better comfort and sleep quality for people with back pain. However, firmness levels are subjective, so what feels medium-firm to one person may feel different to someone else. Always consider your body shape and comfort preferences when choosing the right firmness level. Is an innerspring, memory foam or hybrid mattress best for back pain? Although there is no scientific consensus on which mattress material is best for back pain, our testing found the Nectar Premier Memory Foam, which features a plush foam on top and responsive foam below, is the best overall mattress for back pain. Most beds on our list are hybrids that combine cushioning foam with supportive coils. Hybrids tend to be bouncier than all-foam beds, which can make getting in and out of bed easier. How do you know if your mattress is causing back pain? Caravelli says that if your mattress is about 10 years old and starting to sag, it may no longer be providing the support you need. Another sign that you may need a new bed is if you're feeling more comfortable sleeping on a different surface, such as a mattress topper.

Sometimes the issue is an old or uneven mattress. In other cases, it's your spine's position on the bed. "Sleeping in a position that twists the spine or a mattress that doesn't support natural alignment can stress the lower back, which could make existing pain feel worse overnight," says Caravelli.

Back pain at night can also reflect pre-existing issues that become more noticeable when lying down, Ubalde says.

In addition, inflammation tends to peak at night. "With less distraction and more pressure on irritated joints or discs, the pain can become more noticeable," Caravelli says. She notes that tight or overworked muscles may compensate for underlying spine issues during the day. "At night, as those muscles relax, the underlying problem becomes more obvious and more painful," she says.

When to consult a doctor

"Back pain that lasts more than four to six weeks, is getting worse or interferes with the daily routine is something that should be addressed," says Soffler. Ubalde agrees, adding that if pain affects work or leisure, you should get it checked by a doctor.

Ubalde says back pain accompanied by weight loss, numbness, tingling or loss of control of your bladder or bowel requires immediate medical attention. "Your primary care doctor can evaluate any serious health concerns, determine the need for any imaging and, most likely, provide a prescription for physical therapy," she says. "Sometimes referrals to a pain specialist, orthopedic doctor or rehab doctor are appropriate."

How to ease back pain before bed

If you suffer from back pain, medical experts say a few remedies could help you feel more comfortable.

Perform gentle stretches

Ubalde, Caravelli and Soffler all encourage movement, such as light stretching or mobility work, to relax the body. "I often give patients a five to 10-minute set of movements to do before bed," says Caravelli.

If you're new to stretching, start slow and avoid any movements that feel jarring. A physical therapist can recommend stretches that fit your activity level and pain patterns.

Try temperature therapy

Experts often recommend ice or heat for pain. Ubalde suggests applying whichever feels best. Caravelli prefers heat, such as a warm shower or warm compress, to calm muscle tension.

If you use a hot or cold pack, protect your skin with a thick towel and stick to 10- to 20-minute intervals to avoid irritation.

Practice your breathing

Ubalde shows patients specific breathing exercises and meditation to calm the nervous system. She says breathing can influence muscle coordination and may help ease discomfort.

Adjust your sleeping position

Caravelli and Soffler sometimes tell patients to modify their sleep position to maintain spinal alignment. If you're a back sleeper, place a thick pillow under your knees.

If you're a side sleeper, place a pillow between your knees. Doing so can help ease pressure on your back and keep your spine neutral.

Ask your doctor about medication

Acetaminophen (Tylenol) or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are common pain medications that may help reduce back pain at night. Topical medications can also target specific areas of discomfort. Check with your doctor before starting any medication, especially if you take other drugs or supplements.

How much do the best mattresses for back pain cost?

Questions or feedback? Email us at AARPSmartPicks@aarp.org.