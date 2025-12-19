Javascript is not enabled.

Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

8 Best Mattresses for Back Pain of 2025 | Tested and Approved

We tested more than 20 beds for back pain to help you sleep better based on pressure relief, spine support and price

By

Taylor Leamey,

 
AARP
Medically Reviewed by

 Dr. Jamila Battle

Comments
Published December 19, 2025

The products and services discussed on this page have been independently tested and researched. AARP may earn a commission through affiliate links, but this does not influence our objective reviews. Proceeds earned go toward supporting our mission.

a mattress
Courtesy Saatva

Shopping for a new mattress can feel overwhelming. When back pain is part of the equation, it's even harder to know which bed will offer meaningful relief.

The good news? According to our survey of 300 adults ages 50 and older who recently bought a new mattress, 92 percent of those with back pain reported that their new bed helped relieve their symptoms. And in a focus group of adults over age 65 who recently upgraded from an old mattress, all reported improved sleep and comfort.

While buying a new mattress won't address the root cause of back pain, it could help you feel more comfortable at night and get better quality sleep - a boon for the 70 percent of adults 40 and older who reported having sleep difficulties in a 2024 AARP survey.

Our lab team tested 26 of the top mattresses on the market to bring you the eight best options for back pain. We based our picks on input from medical experts and survey respond                        ents, zeroing in on features like pressure relief, spinal alignment, firmness and price.

Our Top Mattress for Back Pain: Nectar Premier Memory Foam

Score: 9.9 out of 10

Visit Site

  • Overall best option for spinal alignment, pressure relief and motion isolation
  • Strong performance in all sleeping positions
  • Generous one-year trial period

The best mattresses for back pain

  1. Nectar Premier Memory Foam: Best Overall
  2. Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid: Best Value for Back Pain
  3. Helix Midnight Luxe with ErgoAlign Layer: Best for Side Sleepers with Back Pain
  4. Saatva Classic Luxury Firm: Best Luxury Mattress for Back Pain
  5. DreamCloud Classic Hybrid: Best for Combination Sleepers with Back Pain
  6. DreamCloud Premier Hybrid: Best Hybrid for Back Pain
  7. Leesa Original: Best Memory Foam for Back Pain
  8. Nolah Evolution: Best Soft Mattress for Back Pain

Comparing the best mattresses for back pain

Meet the testers

the testers of the mattresses
AARP Smart Picks™

Best Overall: Nectar Premier Memory Foam

a mattress
Courtesy Nectar

Score: 9.9 out of 10

Visit Site

Pros and cons

Pros

  • Impressive pressure relief and spinal alignment in all positions
  • Reasonably priced
  • Motion doesn't transfer across the bed

Cons

  • Lacks bounce to help movement
  • Retains heat

Features

  • Materials: Memory foam
  • Firmness: Medium firm
  • Pressure relief: 4.5 out of 5
  • Spinal alignment: 4.7 out of 5

Key takeaways from our testing

Comfortable in every sleep position. About 4 in 5 survey respondents with back pain said they prioritized overall comfort above all other factors while shopping for a mattress. That's why the Nectar Premier Memory Foam is our best overall pick. It's the most comfort-forward bed on our list, outscoring all others in pressure relief, spinal alignment and material quality. It also has a true medium-firm feel, which research suggests can promote better sleep quality.

the inside of a mattress
According to testers, the Nectar Premier’s memory foam relieved pressure and kept their spines aligned better than almost any other mattress we tested.
AARP Smart Picks

Dampens motion from a partner. To measure the mattress's motion isolation, we performed a ripple test where we placed a beaker of red liquid on one side of the bed. The liquid remained steady even when a tester moved on the other side of the mattresses. This is the only mattress on our list that earned a perfect motion isolation score.

Ashley Caravelli, medical director and doctor of osteopathic medicine at QC Kinetix in Chicago, stresses the importance of undisturbed sleep. "Any time your sleep cycle is disturbed, the body misses out on the stages of sleep where it repairs tissues and resets the nervous system," she says. "Repeated awakenings from movement, heat or noise can increase stress and make pain feel more intense during the day."

Doesn't assist movement. While the Nectar Premier's all-foam construction delivered an average amount of bounce, one tester, 60-year-old Donna, didn't find it helpful when getting out of bed. If you need a boost while repositioning or getting up in the morning, you can pair this mattress with an adjustable base that raises your head. Or you may prefer a mattress with coils, like the Saatva Classic Luxury Firm.

Best Value For Back Pain: Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid

a mattress
Courtesy Brooklyn Bedding

Score: 9.9 out of 10

Visit Site

Pros and cons

Pros

  • Outstanding pressure relief and support in every position
  • Low price
  • Promotes easier movement

Cons

  • Retains some heat
  • Movement may wake lighter sleepers

Features

  • Materials: Hybrid
  • Firmness: Medium
  • Pressure relief: 5 out of 5
  • Spinal alignment: 5 out of 5

Key takeaways from our testing

Ideal joint support at a low cost. The Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid is the highest-scoring mattress in its price range and the lowest-priced on this list by about $200. Allison, a 51-year-old lighter-weight tester, liked this mattress in every position, highlighting the bed's soft quilted cover and plush feel. It features a responsive foam layer that supports the lower back and prevents uncomfortable sagging, unlike some plush surfaces. "There was no pressure in my lower back or my hips. No gaps or spaces, and there was good contouring on my lower back," she said. "I felt that this gave me comfort and support."

a person sitting on the edge of the bed
Tester Allison said the Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid had strong edges and good bounce to help her move easier on the bed.
AARP Smart Picks

Supports movement. Allison liked how easy it felt to move on the mattress. She did not have to use her hands to get out of bed, and she appreciated how sturdy the edges felt under her body. She also said the mattress provided plenty of bounce, which our lab team confirmed by dropping a 15-pound ball to see how it would rebound. The ball bounced 19 inches in the air, among the highest rebound heights of any mattress we tested. We consider it a strong choice for anyone who would benefit from movement assistance due to pain or weakness.

Absorbs too much heat. While Allison liked the quilted top and foam layers, our lab team found that they retain heat, and this bed is no exception. During our cooling gun test, the cover's temperature increased from about 70 to 151 degrees. It cooled off quickly to about 87 degrees, earning a 3 out of 5 for temperature regulation. If you are a hot sleeper, consider a bed with stronger cooling ability, such as the Nolah Evolution.

Best for Side Sleepers: Helix Midnight Luxe with ErgoAlign Layer

a mattress
Courtesy Helix

Score: 8.9 out of 10

Visit Site

Pros and cons

Pros

  • Firm support along the center of the bed
  • Conforms to side sleepers' curves
  • Good edge support while lying down

Cons

  • Pricey, especially with upgrades
  • Does not stay cool

Features

  • Materials: Hybrid (foam and coils)
  • Firmness: Medium
  • Pressure relief: 4 out of 5
  • Spinal alignment: 3.7 out of 5

Key takeaways from our testing

Helps keep your spine neutral. Allison, who sleeps on her side, liked the Helix Midnight Luxe because it aligned her spine well in every position. While side sleeping, she noticed how well-balanced her body felt and did not experience pressure buildup from the mattress's materials. Our lab team attributed this to the optional ErgoAlign Layer, a dense foam add-on that makes the center of the bed firmer under the midsection than the rest of the surface.

a person on a mattress
Tester Allison said the Helix Midnight Luxe provided great pressure relief when lying on her side.
AARP Smart Picks

Sound design for side-switchers. Some side sleepers switch from one side to the other throughout the night. The Helix Midnight Luxe offered enough bounce (3 out of 5) and strong edge support while lying down (4 out of 5) to make repositioning easier. One tester, 67-year-old Dana who has lower back pain after a fall, felt that the edge provided ample support in different sleep positions. However, the soft top layer, while comfortable, made it slightly harder for some testers to quickly and easily get out of bed.

Retains heat. This model includes the optional GlacioTex Cooling Cover, so our lab team expected strong cooling performance, but the results were disappointing. In our cooling gun test, we placed a heating pad on the mattress for one minute. The surface temperature rose from about 67 to 127 degrees. After cooling for another minute, the temperature dropped to about 89 degrees, still 22.5 degrees above its starting temperature. Hot sleepers may need a mattress that retains less heat, such as the Nolah Evolution.

Best Luxury: Saatva Classic Luxury Firm

a mattress
Courtesy Saatva

Score: 9.7 out of 10

Visit Site

Pros and cons

Pros

  • High-scoring back support in every position
  • Edges hold their shape under body weight
  • Springy feel for getting out of bed easily

Cons

  • Retains more heat than other beds
  • Lacks motion isolation for light sleepers

Features

  • Materials: Innerspring
  • Firmness: Luxury firm
  • Pressure relief: 4.5 out of 5
  • Spinal alignment: 4.7 out of 5

Key takeaways from our testing

Luxurious and supportive. When our testers examined the Saatva Classic Luxury Firm's materials, they noted a high level of craftsmanship. "The stitching and piping seemed handcrafted, and the cover felt very comfortable," said Allison. She also liked how the bed felt in every position. "This felt like a true medium-firm mattress, and the zoned support helped my lower back," she said. The zoned design includes firmer foam across the center third of the bed and enhanced firmness in the center coils and quilting.

inside of a mattress
The Saatva Classic Luxury Firm’s combination of sturdy coils and pressure-relieving memory foam helps provide support and comfort.
AARP Smart Picks

Strong edges. This mattress has a fortified edge made with thick foam that helps the surface maintain its shape under weight. Dana said she felt just as supported on the edge of the bed as she did in the center. She also noted that the edge helped her get out of bed with less effort, a selling point for people with back pain or stiff joints.

Too bouncy for some sleepers. The mattress's bouncy innerspring design comes with a tradeoff: low motion isolation. This model scored 2 out of 5 in our ripple test and 2.5 out of 5 in our couple's test, where two testers lied side by side to evaluate movement transfer. If you like some bounce but need better motion isolation, consider the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid.

Best for Combination Sleepers: DreamCloud Classic Hybrid

a mattress
Courtesy DreamCloud

Score: 9.8 out of 10

Visit Site

Pros and cons

Pros

  • Bouncy with strong edges
  • Good motion isolation
  • Firm yet flexible when paired with adjustable base

Cons

  • Too firm for some sleepers
  • So-so cooling performance

Features

  • Materials: Hybrid
  • Firmness: Firm
  • Pressure relief: 3.7 out of 5
  • Spinal alignment: 3.8 out of 5

Key takeaways from our testing

Ideal for combination sleepers with partners. Combination sleepers, or people who change positions at night, need a bed that makes movement easier. The DreamCloud Classic Hybrid fits the bill - it's bouncy with solid edges, making it easier to get up or reposition.

Works well with an adjustable base. The DreamCloud Classic Hybrid leans firmer than most beds on our list, but it's flexible enough to bend with the movements of an adjustable base. Testers did not notice tilting, gapping or sloping as the base moved under the mattress. Combination sleepers who find pain relief by raising their head or feet might like to pair this bed with an adjustable base.

Too firm for some. Testers with curves reported feeling pressure on their stomach and chests while sleeping on this bed due to the mattress's firmness. While the mattress industry generally recommends firmer beds for stomach sleepers to maintain spinal alignment, you should always take your body shape and firmness preferences into account. If you sometimes sleep on your stomach and have a curvy body shape, you may feel more comfortable on a slightly softer bed, such as the Nolah Evolution. It's also worth noting that the DreamCloud Premier Hybrid is only average at keeping you cool. It only earned a 3 out of 5 for its ability to limit heat buildup.

Best Hybrid: DreamCloud Premier Hybrid

a mattress
Courtesy DreamCloud

Score: 9.8 out of 10

Visit Site

Pros and cons

Pros

  • Excellent motion isolation
  • Strong spinal alignment and pressure relief
  • Impressive cooling

Cons

  • Not bouncy
  • Plush cover may make it harder to change positions

Features

  • Materials: Hybrid
  • Firmness: Medium firm
  • Pressure relief: 4.5 out of 5
  • Spinal alignment: 4.7 out of 5

Key takeaways from our testing

Comfortable and supportive. The DreamCloud Premier Hybrid is the upgrade to the brand's base model, the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid, and it shows. Our lab team found that the Premier Hybrid outscored the Classic Hybrid in comfort qualities that are important for people with back pain, such as pressure relief and spinal alignment. It also isolated motion better for light sleepers, though the base model performed strongly in that test too.

an image showing the hot spot on a mattress
The DreamCloud Premier Hybrid boasts exceptional heat regulation, cooling down to 84 degrees after our heat test (shown here in Celsius).
AARP Smart Picks

Helps keep sleepers cool. DreamCloud advertises better cooling with the Premier Hybrid, which our lab tests confirmed. The mattress earned a 4 out of 5 for its ability to keep testers cool. "When I touch the cover, it feels instantly cold to the touch," Donna said.

Lacks bounce. One of the only areas where the Premier Hybrid did not outperform the base model was in our bounce assessment. Testers noticed the bed's thicker cushioning layers provided strong pressure relief but reduced bounce from the coil layer. While the mattress felt responsive enough to keep testers lifted on the surface, it did not provide extra momentum when switching positions or getting out of bed. If you need that boost, consider the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid.

Best Memory Foam: Leesa Original

a mattress
Courtesy Leesa

Score: 9.1 out of 10

Visit Site

Pros and cons

Pros

  • Cradling, all-foam design
  • Exceptional compatibility with adjustable base
  • Strong pressure relief and back support in all positions

Cons

  • Not resilient enough to assist movement
  • Less motion isolation than most all-foam beds

Features

  • Materials: Foam
  • Firmness: Medium
  • Pressure relief: 3.5 out of 5
  • Spinal alignment: 3.5 out of 5

Key takeaways from our testing

Classic memory foam feel. If you love the feeling of sinking into a soft bed, give this all-foam model a close look. Tester Toni said that despite the softness, she felt a fair amount of support. "I thought my spine felt aligned in all positions," she said. For many memory-foam lovers with back pain, supportive layers should be a top consideration to avoid early sagging and pressure-building lumps.

Excellent compatibility with an adjustable base. Since this all-foam bed is relatively thin, it flexes well with the movements of an adjustable base and fits snugly on the base in every position. Some thicker, stiffer mattresses lift off the base during adjustments, such as raising the head of the bed to its maximum.

Noticeable motion transfer. In our motion isolation test, we observed that the beaker of liquid wobbled as the tester got in and out of bed, earning the bed a middle-of-the-road motion isolation rating. That's a notable drawback for couples. "There was more disturbance than I would have liked to see, especially for an all-foam mattress that should muffle motion," Toni said. The knit cover sits loosely on the surface, which may have contributed to the motion transfer. "I felt the cover pulling," she said. If this could be an issue, consider the Nectar Premier Memory Foam, an all-foam bed with first-rate motion isolation.

Best Soft: Nolah Evolution

a mattress
Courtesy Nolah

Score: 9.8 out of 10

Visit Site

Pros and cons

Pros

  • Highly pressure-relieving
  • Supportive in all sleeping positions
  • Surface cools quickly

Cons

  • Allows some motion to transfer across the bed
  • Mattress may be too high for some people

Features

  • Materials: Hybrid
  • Firmness: Luxury firm
  • Pressure relief: 4.3 out of 5
  • Spinal alignment: 4.3 out of 5

Key takeaways from our testing

Soft upper layers. Many people prefer soft beds, but if the surface is too soft, it may be harder to change positions or get out of bed. Based on our testing, the Nolah Evolution strikes the right balance. Although it's advertised as a luxury firm mattress, our testers immediately noted how thick and soft the bed felt.

Very good cooling. Soft materials often retain heat, yet this model is one of the coolest mattresses on our list, even without the optional cooling pillow top layer.

Challenging mattress height. The 14-inch Nolah Evolution is one of the tallest mattresses we tested. When paired with a taller bed frame, some people may find it hard to get into bed without a step stool. If pain or weakness makes this process difficult for you, consider a shorter option, such as the 12-inch DreamCloud Classic Hybrid. Adjusting the bed frame height can also help set the mattress at a more comfortable level.

How we tested the best mattresses for back pain

We started our process by researching the market. What mattress features help ease back pain? What beds with these features are popular and why? Who has the best customer reviews - and are the reviews legitimate? After talking with medical experts, we narrowed our list from 50 mattresses to the 26 that we tested in our lab.

To identify their strengths and weaknesses, we used controlled lab tests to assess things like edge support, bounce and temperature regulation. Then we recruited more than 15 testers, ages 50 and older, to give us their unbiased feedback.

Testers answered questions like: Did the mattresses provide good pressure relief on your back? Is your lower back supported in every sleeping position? Does your spine feel aligned when lying down? Beds that excelled in our tests made our list of the best mattresses for back pain. For more details, see our mattress testing methodology.

How to choose the best mattress for back pain for you

While no mattress can guarantee relief from back pain, certain features may help you sleep more comfortably. Based on insight from medical experts and our survey results, there are a few key considerations when shopping for a mattress if you experience back pain.

Keep in mind, these considerations are not medical recommendations to treat back pain. They're suggestions based on industry research and real people's experiences.

Sleeping position

Different sleep positions pair well with different firmness levels. Matching your mattress firmness to your preferred position can help you find the right balance of cushioning and support.

Most brands use the same 1 to 10 firmness scale, with 10 being the firmest. These are the mattress industry's recommendations for different sleep positions.

  • Side sleepers: Soft to medium-firm (between 4 to 6.5)
  • Back sleepers: Medium to medium-firm (between 5 and 6.5)
  • Stomach sleepers: Medium-firm to firm (between 6.5 and 9)
  • Combination sleepers: Choose the firmness based on your main position

Firmness preference can also vary by body type. Higher-weight sleepers may prefer more contouring at the shoulders and hips, while lighter-weight sleepers may prefer slightly softer options.

Spinal support and alignment

All mattresses on our list score at least a 3.5 out of 5 for spinal alignment, meaning they're likely to help maintain a neutral sleep position. Mattresses that sag over time can create uneven surfaces that may lead to discomfort.

Some models, such as the Helix Midnight Luxe and the Saatva Classic Luxury Firm, include zoned support, which reinforces the middle third of the mattress where your lower back rests. All-foam beds use high-density layers that contour to the body to provide additional support.

Pressure relief

Every mattress we chose scores a 3.5 out of 5 or higher for pressure relief. We picked options that offer cushioning around your joints and allow gentle contouring without compromising support.

Overly firm mattresses may create pressure points, while surfaces that are too soft may not provide enough support. A balanced feel provides both comfort and support. Hybrid and all-foam models often offer great pressure relief.

Temperature regulation

A cooler sleep environment may improve comfort, especially for warm sleepers. Twenty percent of survey respondents with back pain said that temperature regulation is a top consideration when shopping. Maintaining a cool sleeping environment helps you feel comfortable throughout the night, and a good night's sleep is important to control pain levels.

Morgan Soffler, MD, sleep specialist and assistant professor of medicine at New York Medical College in Valhalla, New York, says "poor, interrupted sleep may make your nervous system more sensitive the next day. That means the same back pain that might have felt mild after a good night's sleep can feel much sharper or more bothersome after a restless night."

Features that may help include breathable covers, TENCEL (the brand name of several types of sustainable fabrics made from wood pulp that help regulate temperature and wick moisture), cooling foams and coil systems that allow airflow. The coolest mattresses on our list include the DreamCloud Premier Hybrid, Leesa Original and the Nolah Evolution.

Motion isolation

If you sleep with a partner, motion isolation can reduce nighttime disturbances. Memory foam beds typically perform best, while hybrids with pocketed coils can also limit motion transfer.

Top performers in our tests include the Nectar Premier Memory Foam and the DreamCloud Premier Hybrid.

Compatibility with an adjustable base

If back pain makes it difficult for you to move in bed, an adjustable base may help. Raising the head of the bed can also help you sit up and pivot out of bed. One focus group participant found this especially helpful: "My adjustable bed has really helped my lower back. I can raise my legs to relieve some pain," she said.

Not all mattresses flex well with adjustments, even if a brand claims compatibility. Our testing shows the most compatible mattresses include the DreamCloud Classic Hybrid and the Leesa Original.

What causes back pain while you sleep?

Jeanne Ubalde, physical therapist and founder at U First Physical Therapy and Wellness in Longview, Texas, says several factors can contribute to back pain at night.

A new mattress may help ease your back pain

"I can't even tell you how much my new mattress has helped me. I went to the point where I couldn't even get up in the morning. My back was in such agony. I'm still in pain at times, but I'm not at that level anymore." - Focus group participant

FAQs:

Is a soft or firm mattress better for back pain?

Research suggests a medium-firm mattress may promote better comfort and sleep quality for people with back pain. However, firmness levels are subjective, so what feels medium-firm to one person may feel different to someone else. Always consider your body shape and comfort preferences when choosing the right firmness level.

Is an innerspring, memory foam or hybrid mattress best for back pain?

Although there is no scientific consensus on which mattress material is best for back pain, our testing found the Nectar Premier Memory Foam, which features a plush foam on top and responsive foam below, is the best overall mattress for back pain. Most beds on our list are hybrids that combine cushioning foam with supportive coils. Hybrids tend to be bouncier than all-foam beds, which can make getting in and out of bed easier.

How do you know if your mattress is causing back pain?

Caravelli says that if your mattress is about 10 years old and starting to sag, it may no longer be providing the support you need. Another sign that you may need a new bed is if you're feeling more comfortable sleeping on a different surface, such as a mattress topper.

Sometimes the issue is an old or uneven mattress. In other cases, it's your spine's position on the bed. "Sleeping in a position that twists the spine or a mattress that doesn't support natural alignment can stress the lower back, which could make existing pain feel worse overnight," says Caravelli.

Back pain at night can also reflect pre-existing issues that become more noticeable when lying down, Ubalde says.

In addition, inflammation tends to peak at night. "With less distraction and more pressure on irritated joints or discs, the pain can become more noticeable," Caravelli says. She notes that tight or overworked muscles may compensate for underlying spine issues during the day. "At night, as those muscles relax, the underlying problem becomes more obvious and more painful," she says.

When to consult a doctor

"Back pain that lasts more than four to six weeks, is getting worse or interferes with the daily routine is something that should be addressed," says Soffler. Ubalde agrees, adding that if pain affects work or leisure, you should get it checked by a doctor.

Ubalde says back pain accompanied by weight loss, numbness, tingling or loss of control of your bladder or bowel requires immediate medical attention. "Your primary care doctor can evaluate any serious health concerns, determine the need for any imaging and, most likely, provide a prescription for physical therapy," she says. "Sometimes referrals to a pain specialist, orthopedic doctor or rehab doctor are appropriate."

How to ease back pain before bed

If you suffer from back pain, medical experts say a few remedies could help you feel more comfortable.

Perform gentle stretches

Ubalde, Caravelli and Soffler all encourage movement, such as light stretching or mobility work, to relax the body. "I often give patients a five to 10-minute set of movements to do before bed," says Caravelli.

If you're new to stretching, start slow and avoid any movements that feel jarring. A physical therapist can recommend stretches that fit your activity level and pain patterns.

Try temperature therapy

Experts often recommend ice or heat for pain. Ubalde suggests applying whichever feels best. Caravelli prefers heat, such as a warm shower or warm compress, to calm muscle tension.

If you use a hot or cold pack, protect your skin with a thick towel and stick to 10- to 20-minute intervals to avoid irritation.

Practice your breathing

Ubalde shows patients specific breathing exercises and meditation to calm the nervous system. She says breathing can influence muscle coordination and may help ease discomfort.

Adjust your sleeping position

Caravelli and Soffler sometimes tell patients to modify their sleep position to maintain spinal alignment. If you're a back sleeper, place a thick pillow under your knees.

If you're a side sleeper, place a pillow between your knees. Doing so can help ease pressure on your back and keep your spine neutral.

Ask your doctor about medication

Acetaminophen (Tylenol) or nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs) are common pain medications that may help reduce back pain at night. Topical medications can also target specific areas of discomfort. Check with your doctor before starting any medication, especially if you take other drugs or supplements.

How much do the best mattresses for back pain cost?

Questions or feedback? Email us at AARPSmartPicks@aarp.org.

Taylor Leamey is a Senior Writer based in North Carolina. She has also written for CNET, The Slumber Yard and creditcards.com.

