Shopping for a new mattress can feel overwhelming. When back pain is part of the equation, it's even harder to know which bed will offer meaningful relief.
The good news? According to our survey of 300 adults ages 50 and older who recently bought a new mattress, 92 percent of those with back pain reported that their new bed helped relieve their symptoms. And in a focus group of adults over age 65 who recently upgraded from an old mattress, all reported improved sleep and comfort.
While buying a new mattress won't address the root cause of back pain, it could help you feel more comfortable at night and get better quality sleep - a boon for the 70 percent of adults 40 and older who reported having sleep difficulties in a 2024 AARP survey.
Our lab team tested 26 of the top mattresses on the market to bring you the eight best options for back pain. We based our picks on input from medical experts and survey respond ents, zeroing in on features like pressure relief, spinal alignment, firmness and price.
Our Top Mattress for Back Pain: Nectar Premier Memory Foam
Score: 9.9 out of 10
- Overall best option for spinal alignment, pressure relief and motion isolation
- Strong performance in all sleeping positions
- Generous one-year trial period
Best Overall: Nectar Premier Memory Foam
Score: 9.9 out of 10
Pros and cons
Pros
- Impressive pressure relief and spinal alignment in all positions
- Reasonably priced
- Motion doesn't transfer across the bed
Cons
- Lacks bounce to help movement
- Retains heat
Features
- Materials: Memory foam
- Firmness: Medium firm
- Pressure relief: 4.5 out of 5
- Spinal alignment: 4.7 out of 5
Key takeaways from our testing
Comfortable in every sleep position. About 4 in 5 survey respondents with back pain said they prioritized overall comfort above all other factors while shopping for a mattress. That's why the Nectar Premier Memory Foam is our best overall pick. It's the most comfort-forward bed on our list, outscoring all others in pressure relief, spinal alignment and material quality. It also has a true medium-firm feel, which research suggests can promote better sleep quality.
Dampens motion from a partner. To measure the mattress's motion isolation, we performed a ripple test where we placed a beaker of red liquid on one side of the bed. The liquid remained steady even when a tester moved on the other side of the mattresses. This is the only mattress on our list that earned a perfect motion isolation score.
Ashley Caravelli, medical director and doctor of osteopathic medicine at QC Kinetix in Chicago, stresses the importance of undisturbed sleep. "Any time your sleep cycle is disturbed, the body misses out on the stages of sleep where it repairs tissues and resets the nervous system," she says. "Repeated awakenings from movement, heat or noise can increase stress and make pain feel more intense during the day."
Doesn't assist movement. While the Nectar Premier's all-foam construction delivered an average amount of bounce, one tester, 60-year-old Donna, didn't find it helpful when getting out of bed. If you need a boost while repositioning or getting up in the morning, you can pair this mattress with an adjustable base that raises your head. Or you may prefer a mattress with coils, like the Saatva Classic Luxury Firm.
Best Value For Back Pain: Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid
Score: 9.9 out of 10
Pros and cons
Pros
- Outstanding pressure relief and support in every position
- Low price
- Promotes easier movement
Cons
- Retains some heat
- Movement may wake lighter sleepers
Features
- Materials: Hybrid
- Firmness: Medium
- Pressure relief: 5 out of 5
- Spinal alignment: 5 out of 5
Key takeaways from our testing
Ideal joint support at a low cost. The Brooklyn Bedding Signature Hybrid is the highest-scoring mattress in its price range and the lowest-priced on this list by about $200. Allison, a 51-year-old lighter-weight tester, liked this mattress in every position, highlighting the bed's soft quilted cover and plush feel. It features a responsive foam layer that supports the lower back and prevents uncomfortable sagging, unlike some plush surfaces. "There was no pressure in my lower back or my hips. No gaps or spaces, and there was good contouring on my lower back," she said. "I felt that this gave me comfort and support."
Supports movement. Allison liked how easy it felt to move on the mattress. She did not have to use her hands to get out of bed, and she appreciated how sturdy the edges felt under her body. She also said the mattress provided plenty of bounce, which our lab team confirmed by dropping a 15-pound ball to see how it would rebound. The ball bounced 19 inches in the air, among the highest rebound heights of any mattress we tested. We consider it a strong choice for anyone who would benefit from movement assistance due to pain or weakness.
Absorbs too much heat. While Allison liked the quilted top and foam layers, our lab team found that they retain heat, and this bed is no exception. During our cooling gun test, the cover's temperature increased from about 70 to 151 degrees. It cooled off quickly to about 87 degrees, earning a 3 out of 5 for temperature regulation. If you are a hot sleeper, consider a bed with stronger cooling ability, such as the Nolah Evolution.
Best for Side Sleepers: Helix Midnight Luxe with ErgoAlign Layer
Score: 8.9 out of 10
Pros and cons
Pros
- Firm support along the center of the bed
- Conforms to side sleepers' curves
- Good edge support while lying down
Cons
- Pricey, especially with upgrades
- Does not stay cool
Features
- Materials: Hybrid (foam and coils)
- Firmness: Medium
- Pressure relief: 4 out of 5
- Spinal alignment: 3.7 out of 5
Key takeaways from our testing
Helps keep your spine neutral. Allison, who sleeps on her side, liked the Helix Midnight Luxe because it aligned her spine well in every position. While side sleeping, she noticed how well-balanced her body felt and did not experience pressure buildup from the mattress's materials. Our lab team attributed this to the optional ErgoAlign Layer, a dense foam add-on that makes the center of the bed firmer under the midsection than the rest of the surface.
Sound design for side-switchers. Some side sleepers switch from one side to the other throughout the night. The Helix Midnight Luxe offered enough bounce (3 out of 5) and strong edge support while lying down (4 out of 5) to make repositioning easier. One tester, 67-year-old Dana who has lower back pain after a fall, felt that the edge provided ample support in different sleep positions. However, the soft top layer, while comfortable, made it slightly harder for some testers to quickly and easily get out of bed.
Retains heat. This model includes the optional GlacioTex Cooling Cover, so our lab team expected strong cooling performance, but the results were disappointing. In our cooling gun test, we placed a heating pad on the mattress for one minute. The surface temperature rose from about 67 to 127 degrees. After cooling for another minute, the temperature dropped to about 89 degrees, still 22.5 degrees above its starting temperature. Hot sleepers may need a mattress that retains less heat, such as the Nolah Evolution.
