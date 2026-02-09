21 Great Things to Watch on HBO Max This Winter

Winter is a good time to settle in for some quality TV time — which should include some cozy binges on HBO Max. Here are 21 great reasons to do so. Get hooked on new and returning prestige TV series before their season finales, catch buzzy movies and vintage films arriving this winter, and schedule some live NCAA March Madness basketball streaming. Fill in your winter watchlist with these top picks.

Members only

Your favorite shows return!

Like Water for Chocolate, Season 2

This beautiful adaptation of Laura Esquivel’s best-selling 1989 novel finally finishes the story of Tita, a supernaturally gifted chef who back-burners her one true love, Pedro, to care for her overbearing mother (following a family tradition for youngest daughters like herself). The final six episodes promise passionate (if sublimated) romance, lushly filmed magic realism and lots of mouthwatering depictions of food.

Co﻿m﻿i﻿n﻿g﻿ Feb. 15

NCAA March Madness

Hoops fans, rejoice! College basketball’s top 68 teams (women and men) will gather for the annual showdown that has spawned untold numbers of office betting pools. Many of the games, including the championship matchup on April 6 in Indianapolis, will stream live on HBO Max.

Coming March 17

The Comeback, Season 3

Sometimes the line between a returning show and a reboot is tissue-paper thin. After all, HBO canceled this sitcom after its first season in 2005 — then brought it back in 2014 for another season. Now, a decade on, it’s back again — with Friends alum Lisa Kudrow, 62, returning as a washed-up star named Valerie Cherish whose craven desire for a 16th minute of fame leads to some over-the-top shenanigans.

Coming in March

Industry, Season 4

The creation of two former London investment bankers, Industry may be the most underrated show in HBO’s lineup. The fourth season offers a perfect chance at a reset. The characters we first met as newbies at a big investment bank are now at a crossroads: Harper (Myha’la) is running her own fund but bristles at the racist attitudes of her old money benefactor, while Yasmin (Marisa Abela) has settled into the machinations of her marriage to Sir Henry Muck.

Season finale March 1

The Pitt, Season 2

Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch (AARP’s Movies for Grownups winner Noah Wyle, 54) is back in the ER of a Pittsburgh hospital. And he and the very capable staff are stretched just as thin as they were in the Emmy-winning first season, which detailed an epic 15-hour shift featuring a mass shooting in real time, over 15 episodes. This season, it’s the last shift before Robby’s planned three-month sabbatical — but it’s also July 4, so expect his workday to end with a bang (and a few fireworks-related injuries).

Season finale April 26

Don't miss this: Meet the Actor Whose ‘Butt Gets Special Billing’ in Season 2 of ‘The Pitt’

And don't miss this: Katherine LaNasa on How Age Informs Her Acting