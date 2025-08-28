Javascript is not enabled.

The Best Things Coming to Prime Video in September

Are you ready for some football — and a juicy new series starring Robin Wright?

By

Thom Geier,

 
Updated August 29, 2025
AARP
Comments
Published January 29, 2025
/ Updated August 29, 2025
Robin Wright in 'The Girlfriend'
Robin Wright stars in the new series "The Girlfriend."
Christopher Raphael/Prime

Autumn is upon us, so it’s time for another season of Thursday Night Football kicking off on Prime Video. Not fond of the gridiron? There’s also a juicy new series starring Robin Wright, 59, as a successful woman battling her grown son’s new girlfriend, as well as a new action show starring Jesse Williams as a fixer in a coastal Italian hotel that seems to have a lot of high-octane problems that need fixing. There’s a bit of something for everyone on the Amazon-owned streamer. Here are all our picks for the best new movies and shows this month.

Coming Sept. 1

The Runarounds (Season 1)

Recent high school grads in North Carolina ditch their preprogrammed plans to take a chance on rock stardom, using a TV show as a launching pad for a real-life rock band. Hey, hey, it’s not the Monkees! But this eight-episode series, from the creators of another YA dramedy, Outer Banks, has cast some real-life musicians in the major roles, and the soundtrack features some of their original tunes.

Coming Sept. 6

Confidence Queen (Season 1)

South Korean actress Park Min-young stars as an heiress, living under the radar due to a childhood incident, who decides to use her deliberate anonymity to become a master con artist. With the help of a couple of recruits, she sets her target on criminals and scammers with the intent of reclaiming their illegally obtained wealth. 

Coming Sept. 10

The Girlfriend (Season 1)

Robin Wright, 59, stars in a six-episode series about a woman who seems to have it all: a glamorous career, a happy marriage and a devoted grown son (Laurie Davidson) — with a brand-new girlfriend (Olivia Cooke) who threatens to disrupt everything. The son is enamored of this young woman, whom he describes as “ambitious, funny, stunning, insanely clever,” but Wright suspects that something’s not quite right.

Coming Sept. 11

Thursday Night Football

Prime Video will kick off a new season of NFL games at Wisconsin’s Lambeau Field, where the Green Bay Packers take on the Washington Commanders. Veteran broadcasters Al Michaels, 80, Kirk Herbstreit, 55, and Kaylee Hartung lead the streamer’s coverage — which continues through a Black Friday game between the Philadelphia Eagles (reigning Super Bowl champs) and the Chicago Bears. There’s also a Broncos-Chiefs matchup on Christmas Day for gridiron fans who want to escape from family gatherings for a few quarters.

Most Popular

Coming Sept. 12

Every Minute Counts (Season 2)

Inspired by the real-life 8.1-magnitude earthquake that devastated Mexico City in 1985, this fictional series explores the fallout from the catastrophe through a wide lens. Season 2 picks up 24 hours after the first tremors rocked the capital city as rescue efforts remain paralyzed following the army’s takeover of the central hospital. Ob-gyn Ángel Zambrano (Osvaldo Benavides) remains missing in the rubble with a baby he just delivered; some students aid a deaf woman frantically seeking her lost nephew; and an ambitious TV journalist (Maya Zapata) stumbles on a dark secret involving the Army and foreign aid.

Coming Sept. 17

Gen V (Season 2)

The battle between Humans and Supes continues at Godolkin University, where a new dean named Cipher (Hamish Linklater) promises to make the unnaturally gifted student body more powerful than ever. This bloody, hormone-charged series spun off from the Emmy-winning hit The Boys delves deeper into the mythology of a world where corporately backed superheroes have a hidden agenda, while their more progressive foes strive to use their powers for the greater good (whatever that means). Just don’t plan to binge the new season all at once. After debuting the first three episodes on Sept. 17, Prime will ration out new installments weekly ahead of the season finale on Oct. 22. 

The Summer I Turned Pretty (Final Episodes)

Isabel “Belly” Conklin (Lola Tung) is still sorting out her feelings about the heartthrob Fisher brothers (Christopher Briney and Gavin Casalegno), who have each staked a claim on her affections since she was spending her high school summers in idyllic Cousins Beach, Massachusetts. The third and final season jumped four years into the future, with Briney’s Conrad now in med school and Casalegno’s Jeremiah planning his wedding to Belly after an impulsive proposal. Will she actually walk down the aisle — and which brother will be waiting for her at the altar? Even devotees of Jenny Han’s YA bestsellers can expect a few surprises on the march to happily ever after.

Coming Sept. 18

Belén (2025)

Argentine actress Dolores Fonzi directs and stars in this harrowing true story about a woman from the conservative northern Argentine province of Tucumán who went to her local hospital with a serious vaginal hemorrhage, suffered a miscarriage and then was arrested (and later convicted) on aggravated murder charges. Fonzi plays the lawyer who took the woman’s legal case, which became a flash point for reproductive rights in the deeply Catholic country and led to the 2020 passage of a law allowing abortion up to 14 weeks of pregnancy.

Coming Sept. 24

Hotel Costiera (Season 1)

Grey’s Anatomy alum Jesse Williams stars in this action drama as a former U.S. Marine who returns to Italy, where he was raised as a child, to serve as an all-around problem-solver at a luxurious hotel on the Positano coastline. Not only does he handle the challenges of the hotel’s wealthy guests, which seem to involve a lot of dives off yachts and high-speed chases along narrow cliffside roads, but he also investigates the mysterious kidnapping of the hotel owner’s daughter.

Thom Geier is an AARP contributor and the award-winning former executive editor of TheWrap, senior editor at Entertainment Weekly, film reporter at The Hollywood Reporter and associate editor at U.S. News & World Report.

