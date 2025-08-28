Autumn is upon us, so it’s time for another season of Thursday Night Football kicking off on Prime Video. Not fond of the gridiron? There’s also a juicy new series starring Robin Wright, 59, as a successful woman battling her grown son’s new girlfriend, as well as a new action show starring Jesse Williams as a fixer in a coastal Italian hotel that seems to have a lot of high-octane problems that need fixing. There’s a bit of something for everyone on the Amazon-owned streamer. Here are all our picks for the best new movies and shows this month.

Members only

Coming Sept. 1

The Runarounds (Season 1)

Recent high school grads in North Carolina ditch their preprogrammed plans to take a chance on rock stardom, using a TV show as a launching pad for a real-life rock band. Hey, hey, it’s not the Monkees! But this eight-episode series, from the creators of another YA dramedy, Outer Banks, has cast some real-life musicians in the major roles, and the soundtrack features some of their original tunes.

Coming Sept. 6

Confidence Queen (Season 1)

South Korean actress Park Min-young stars as an heiress, living under the radar due to a childhood incident, who decides to use her deliberate anonymity to become a master con artist. With the help of a couple of recruits, she sets her target on criminals and scammers with the intent of reclaiming their illegally obtained wealth.

Coming Sept. 10

The Girlfriend (Season 1)

Robin Wright, 59, stars in a six-episode series about a woman who seems to have it all: a glamorous career, a happy marriage and a devoted grown son (Laurie Davidson) — with a brand-new girlfriend (Olivia Cooke) who threatens to disrupt everything. The son is enamored of this young woman, whom he describes as “ambitious, funny, stunning, insanely clever,” but Wright suspects that something’s not quite right.

Coming Sept. 11

Thursday Night Football

Prime Video will kick off a new season of NFL games at Wisconsin’s Lambeau Field, where the Green Bay Packers take on the Washington Commanders. Veteran broadcasters Al Michaels, 80, Kirk Herbstreit, 55, and Kaylee Hartung lead the streamer’s coverage — which continues through a Black Friday game between the Philadelphia Eagles (reigning Super Bowl champs) and the Chicago Bears. There’s also a Broncos-Chiefs matchup on Christmas Day for gridiron fans who want to escape from family gatherings for a few quarters.