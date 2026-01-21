Javascript is not enabled.

Meet the Actor Whose ‘Butt Gets Special Billing’ in Season 2 of ‘The Pitt’

Michael Nouri’s guest appearance on HBO’s The Pitt puts him back in his comedy comfort zone

By

Natasha Stoynoff,

 
AARP
Comments
Published January 22, 2026
a portrait of michael nouri superimposed on a colorful geometric background
Michael Nouri often portrays serious characters on-screen, but off-camera, the classically tall and swarthy actor has a lighter side: “I love being goofy.”
AARP (Getty Images, 2)

For decades, Michael Nouri has projected a commanding intensity on-screen — from his roles as crime boss Lucky Luciano in The Gangster Chronicles to the smoldering love interest Nick Hurley in Flashdance and, more recently, powerhouse business figures in the television series Damages and Yellowstone.

But off-camera, the classically tall and swarthy actor has a lighter side that audiences have rarely seen.

“I love being goofy,” Nouri says over a Zoom from New York, where he recently celebrated his 80th birthday with family and friends.

That rarely seen playful side will be on full display — in more ways than one — on Jan. 22 ﻿as he guest-stars on the season 2 premiere of the medical drama The Pitt.

“I’m playing a patient with a broken tailbone which prevents him from sitting down,” he says of his multi-episode gig on the show, “so he wanders around the ER in a hospital gown open in the back, flirting with the nurses. My butt gets special billing!”

michael nouri in a scene from the pitt
Langdon swoops in as McKay's wingman to defend her from Nathaniel's amorous advances.
Warrick Page/Courtesy HBO Max

(Sorry, ladies, he did not go commando under the gown. “For modesty’s sake,” he assures us, “I wore an undergarment”).

For a kid who grew up adoring musical theater, it was a welcome chance to finally ham it up and lean into the laugh.

When he was growing up in New Jersey and New York in the 1950s, “my parents would come home from seeing a Broadway musical and play the cast albums — My Fair Lady, Fiorello!, South Pacific,” Nouri recalls. “I grew up listening to Ezio Pinza and Mary Martin.”

Nouri made his Broadway debut the following decade, at age 23, in Forty Carats, opposite legendary, five-time Tony winner Julie Harris. No pressure, of course — but opening night included Katharine Hepburn, Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward in the audience.

Most Popular

“I had the first line,” he recalls. “The music was playing, the curtain was ready to go up ... and I crossed the stage over to Julie and said, ‘Julie, I can’t remember my line!’ She told me what my line was and said, ‘Sweetheart, it’s OK. I just finished throwing up in my dressing room, I’m so nervous.’  ”

A three-year run on the daytime soap Search for Tomorrow brought Nouri a Daytime Emmy nomination and steady TV work. Then came Flashdance, the 1983 cultural phenomenon that catapulted him to a new level of fame. After reading the script, the actor turned down work with famed director Sam Peckinpah (The Wild Bunch) on his final film, The Osterman Weekend, and instead chose the scrappy underdog story of a welder who dreams of dancing.

Flashdance touched me in ways that the Peckinpah script did not,” says Nouri, whose gut instinct was right-on. The Osterman Weekend limped in at No. 90 at the box office that year. Flashdance soared to No. 3.

The film had such a global impact, he says, that on a press junket to Japan “the kids wore torn sweatshirts and leg warmers and were breakdancing. It was really something to be part of that. I haven’t experienced anything like it since.”

The film also cemented Nouri’s forever heartthrob status. To this day, women approach him on the street. “They say, ‘Oh my God, I had such a crush on you when I was a teenager!’ And I say, ‘What about now?’  ”

In the years that followed, Nouri gravitated toward TV projects rooted in real life and social consequences, from Quiet Victory: The Charlie Wedemeyer Story (1988), about a football coach confronting ALS, to Shattered Dreams (1990), which exposed the shocking domestic abuse committed by John Fedders, enforcement director at the Securities and Exchange Commission.

“He was evil,” says Nouri, who found that filming the scenes of abuse with co-star Lindsay Wagner was disturbing but “also rewarding because it had a very positive impact on the audience. And the responses that we got were [that] a lot of women who saw it reached out for help.”

Nouri paired his gravitas with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars, including Sandra Bullock (The Proposal) and Catherine Zeta-Jones (The Terminal). But it was while working opposite Sean Connery on Finding Forrester that Connery got a taste of Nouri’s off-camera humor. After director Gus Van Sant asked the actor to perform his rumored impression of Connery for the crew, “I went to the prop department, got a golf bag, filled it with bottles of J&B, went to the wardrobe, put on a kilt, had the makeup people powder my hair white, and I walked onto the set.”

Armed with his best Scottish brogue, Nouri had the crew in stitches — only to discover that Connery was standing behind him, laughing along.

And while a new generation of TV viewers came to know him through regular roles on The O.C., Damages and Yellowstone, Nouri considers his full-circle return to the Broadway stage in the mid-1990s — as King Marchand in the musical Victor/Victoria — to be “the summit” of his career.

“Singing a wonderful score by Henry Mancini and Leslie Bricusse and kissing Julie Andrews eight times a week, that wasn’t bad,” he says, “Yeah, not a cross to bear.”

And taking his Broadway-loving parents backstage to meet Andrews “really popped my father’s buttons.”

Andrews was one of many illustrious pals who sent the actor a happy 80th birthday message on his birthday, the night before our December Zoom, as friends feted him at a party in New York.

“I sang “O Sole Mio,’  ” he says, “and did a little a little soliloquy from Zorba the Greek.”

But the grandfather of three didn’t go overboard with the birthday toasts. Once a connoisseur of Cuban cigars and single malt whiskey, he has sold off his collections of both to ensure the “third act of my play” continues with vibrancy and vigor.

At home in Los Angeles, as he keeps an eye out for a screwball comedy to come his way, Nouri maintains a calm, Zen rhythm — hiking with his terrier, Charlie; listening to James Taylor ballads; and meditating, a daily practice he’s kept for more than 50 years.

“There’s a wonderful saying,” he says. “  ‘Enlightenment is an accident. Practice makes you accident-prone.’ So I practice.”

Natasha Stoynoff is an award-winning journalist, screenwriter and New York Times best-selling author who frequently writes about celebrities and culture for AARP The Magazine. Her most recent collaboration is Chasing Evil: Shocking Crimes, Supernatural Forces, and an FBI Agent’s Search for Hope and Justice, with John Edward and Robert Hilland.

