For decades, Michael Nouri has projected a commanding intensity on-screen — from his roles as crime boss Lucky Luciano in The Gangster Chronicles to the smoldering love interest Nick Hurley in Flashdance and, more recently, powerhouse business figures in the television series Damages and Yellowstone.

But off-camera, the classically tall and swarthy actor has a lighter side that audiences have rarely seen.

“I love being goofy,” Nouri says over a Zoom from New York, where he recently celebrated his 80th birthday with family and friends.

That rarely seen playful side will be on full display — in more ways than one — on Jan. 22 ﻿as he guest-stars on the season 2 premiere of the medical drama The Pitt.

“I’m playing a patient with a broken tailbone which prevents him from sitting down,” he says of his multi-episode gig on the show, “so he wanders around the ER in a hospital gown open in the back, flirting with the nurses. My butt gets special billing!”

Langdon swoops in as McKay's wingman to defend her from Nathaniel's amorous advances. Warrick Page/Courtesy HBO Max

(Sorry, ladies, he did not go commando under the gown. “For modesty’s sake,” he assures us, “I wore an undergarment”).

For a kid who grew up adoring musical theater, it was a welcome chance to finally ham it up and lean into the laugh.

When he was growing up in New Jersey and New York in the 1950s, “my parents would come home from seeing a Broadway musical and play the cast albums — My Fair Lady, Fiorello!, South Pacific,” Nouri recalls. “I grew up listening to Ezio Pinza and Mary Martin.”

Nouri made his Broadway debut the following decade, at age 23, in Forty Carats, opposite legendary, five-time Tony winner Julie Harris. No pressure, of course — but opening night included Katharine Hepburn, Paul Newman and Joanne Woodward in the audience.