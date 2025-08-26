The Best Things Coming to Netflix in September 2025

And just like that, the summer is over. So take advantage of those last few days of outdoor grilling and get ready for the season of hibernating indoors in front of the TV bingeing Netflix. We’ve handpicked the 15 titles we’re most looking forward to in September.

Coming September 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982, PG)

Netflix isn’t usually known for its library of classic movies. But this month a cornucopia of celluloid gems arrives on the streamer. Some of our faves include La La Land, Boyz n the Hood, Bridesmaids, and Inglourious Basterds. But clearly the best of the bunch is this Steven Spielberg coming-of-age charmer about the unexpectedly poignant relationship between a young boy (Henry Thomas) and a pint-size alien who’s left behind in suburban California. E.T. has aged like a fine wine, so if you’re afraid that it can’t possibly hold the same spellbinding power it did in the summer of 1982, fear not. It’s a timeless masterpiece.

A Thousand Tomorrows

Based on a bestselling novel by Karen Kingsbury, this faith-based drama series should be catnip for fans of Virgin River and Ransom Canyon. Shot in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the rodeo-set romance stars Colin Ford as a champion bull rider who falls head over heels for a barrel racer (Rose Reid) with a fatal illness. Together, they must seize the day before happiness is taken away.

Coming September 3

Wednesday, Season 2, Part 2

Netflix’s breakout hit from 2022 returned for its sophomore season last month. But since Netflix likes to occasionally build anticipation, it held back the second half of the season, leaving fans hanging. Well, the wait is finally over. Draped in the gothic sensibility of executive producer Tim Burton, 67, this inventive Addams Family spin-off stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, the moodiest and most macabre student at the infamous Nevermore Academy. Ortega’s deadpan, scalpel-sharp performance is one of the best things on TV right now.

Coming September 5

Love Con Revenge

It's basically Netflix’s version of Catfish. But based on the first trailer, this true-crime series looks plenty juicy. Featuring The Tinder Swindler’s Cecillie Fjellhoy (who partners with a veteran private detective), this six-episode exposé pulls back the curtain on the rise of online romantic fraud, in which innocent folks looking for love on the internet fall prey to scammers who promise the world while emptying their bank accounts.

Don’t miss this: AARP’s 'How to Protect Yourself Against Romance Scams