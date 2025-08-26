Javascript is not enabled.

The Best Things Coming to Netflix in September 2025

See Jude Law's ‘Black Rabbit,’ ‘aka Charlie Sheen,’ ‘E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial,’ Toni Collette's ‘Wayward’ and more

By

Chris Nashawaty,

 
Updated August 29, 2025
AARP
Published January 30, 2025
/ Updated August 29, 2025
jude law and jason bateman running on a street in a scene from black rabbit
Catch "Black Rabbit" on Netflix September 18.
And just like that, the summer is over. So take advantage of those last few days of outdoor grilling and get ready for the season of hibernating indoors in front of the TV bingeing Netflix. We’ve handpicked the 15 titles we’re most looking forward to in September.

Coming September 1

E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial (1982, PG)

Netflix isn’t usually known for its library of classic movies. But this month a cornucopia of celluloid gems arrives on the streamer. Some of our faves include La La LandBoyz n the HoodBridesmaids, and Inglourious Basterds. But clearly the best of the bunch is this Steven Spielberg coming-of-age charmer about the unexpectedly poignant relationship between a young boy (Henry Thomas) and a pint-size alien who’s left behind in suburban California. E.T. has aged like a fine wine, so if you’re afraid that it can’t possibly hold the same spellbinding power it did in the summer of 1982, fear not. It’s a timeless masterpiece.

A Thousand Tomorrows

Based on a bestselling novel by Karen Kingsbury, this faith-based drama series should be catnip for fans of Virgin River and Ransom Canyon. Shot in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the rodeo-set romance stars Colin Ford as a champion bull rider who falls head over heels for a barrel racer (Rose Reid) with a fatal illness. Together, they must seize the day before happiness is taken away.

Coming September 3   

Wednesday, Season 2, Part 2

Netflix’s breakout hit from 2022 returned for its sophomore season last month. But since Netflix likes to occasionally build anticipation, it held back the second half of the season, leaving fans hanging. Well, the wait is finally over. Draped in the gothic sensibility of executive producer Tim Burton, 67, this inventive Addams Family spin-off stars Jenna Ortega as Wednesday Addams, the moodiest and most macabre student at the infamous Nevermore Academy. Ortega’s deadpan, scalpel-sharp performance is one of the best things on TV right now.

Coming September 5

Love Con Revenge

It's basically Netflix’s version of Catfish. But based on the first trailer, this true-crime series looks plenty juicy. Featuring The Tinder Swindler’s Cecillie Fjellhoy (who partners with a veteran private detective), this six-episode exposé pulls back the curtain on the rise of online romantic fraud, in which innocent folks looking for love on the internet fall prey to scammers who promise the world while emptying their bank accounts.

Coming September 10

The Dead Girls , Season 1

This darkly comic crime series tells the strange and sordid saga of the Baladro sisters — a pair of cunning, south-of-the-border brothel owners who accumulated enough wealth and power to branch out into darker deeds, including a string of serial killings in 1960s Mexico. Based on a novel by Jorge Ibarguengoitia, this Spanish-language import looks like dastardly, delirious fun.

aka Charlie Sheen

Ever since his very public meltdown in 2011, Charlie Sheen, 59, has largely kept out of the spotlight, refraining from further outbursts about possessing tiger blood and “winning” while his career crumbled. Now the actor sits down for the cameras to tell his side of the story, detailing his Caligulan exploits and how everything got out of hand so quickly. This feels like the sort of interview that Barbara Walters would have conducted once upon a time. A guilty pleasure? Perhaps. But we’ll be watching right alongside you.     

Coming September 11

Tyler Perry’s Beauty in Black , Season 2

Animation shouldn’t be dismissed as just kids’ stuff. There are plenty of toons out there (Big MouthBoJack Horseman) aimed at adults. Take this film about a randy puppy who gets neutered by his owner and reconsiders his belief in all that “man’s best friend” business. With its salty language, this isn’t a film for the little ones. It’s an R-rated treat for you after they go to bed. Featuring the voices of Adam Devine, Kathryn Hahn, 52, Idris Elba, 52, and Fred Armisen, 58.

Coming September 12

The Wrong Paris

Former child star Miranda Cosgrove stars in this grownup rom-com about a young woman who dreams of going to art school in France. But lacking the money for tuition, she turns her eyes toward the grand prize on a dating show set in Paris. Unfortunately, it turns out to be set in Paris, Texas. In this screwball fish-out-of-water tale, Cosgrove does everything she can to get dumped from the show. But before she succeeds, she ends up being set up with a hunky cowboy bachelor (Pierson Fode). 

Coming September 13

Alvarez vs. Crawford — Live

Netflix continues its push into live sporting events with this super middleweight title fight between Canelo Alvarez and Terence Crawford. Like its pay-per-view brethren, this live-streamed Vegas-set bout will be preceded by a stacked undercard of hungry maulers and bruisers. The bell for the main event rings at 9 p.m. ET sharp. Pro tip: Get the microwave popcorn going at 8:55.

Coming September 17

Next Gen Chef , Season 1

Unless you’re really hungry, there’s nothing better than hunkering down with a reality cooking competition. The latest spin on the formula is this eight-episode endurance test featuring 21 of the country’s most talented chefs under 30 as they try to survive elimination in a series of challenges created by the renowned Culinary Institute of America. Bon appétit!

Coming September 18

Black Rabbit

If you’re looking to take a break from September’s romantic scammers, punchy pugilists and cooking competitions, this star-studded thriller series looks like it should make some nail-biting counterprogramming. Set against the backdrop of New York City’s bustling nightlife, Black Rabbit stars Jude Law, 52, and Jason Bateman, 56, as estranged brothers pushed to the edge. One of them (Bateman in a scraggly beard) owes a lot of money to the types of people you don’t want to owe money to and is forced to ask his restaurant-owning sibling (Law) for help.

Coming September 19

Billionaires’ Bunker

From the creators of Money Heist comes this Spanish drama series about two feuding billionaire families who take refuge in the same underground bunker as the world above ground is falling apart. If you liked Succession but always wished it were more claustrophobic, you’re in luck. A barbed, satiric look at the global 1 percent in extreme circumstances.

Coming September 25

Wayward , Season 1

Toni Collette, 52, stars in this creepy, slow-burn thriller about a tough-love school for troubled teens that may or may not be up to something sinister (OK, it definitely is). Created by Canadian comedian Mae Martin, this limited series looks very promising indeed, and its supporting cast (Alias Grace’s Sarah Gadon and Suits’ Patrick J. Adams) certainly doesn’t hurt. The trailer looks wonderfully unhinged.

House of Guinness , Season 1

If you’ve ever wondered about the brewing dynasty behind the world’s most famous Irish stout — or, frankly, even if you haven’t — you’ll want to check out this dramatic series about the messy inner workings of the super-rich Guinness clan in the 1860s. This should be heady stuff considering that it comes from the very talented pen of Peaky Blinders creator Steven Knight, 66. Expect debauchery, power, corruption and, of course, precision-poured pints of the family’s signature thirst quencher.

Coming September 26

Ruth & Boaz

Tyler Perry is back (yet again) with this modern-day spin on the biblical love story. Set in Tennessee, it tells the story of a young woman who escapes the Atlanta music scene to care for an elderly widow and ends up finding not only a caring maternal figure but also the man of her dreams. Seriously, when does Tyler Perry sleep?

Chris Nashawaty, former film critic for Entertainment Weekly, is the author of Caddyshack: The Making of a Hollywood Cinderella Story and a contributor to Esquire, Vanity Fair, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

