Katherine LaNasa, 59, says her age informs her portrayal of the poised veteran emergency room nurse Dana Evans on the HBO Max medical drama The Pitt.

“I play a lot of powerful characters, and because of that, it was natural for me to go into roles of women that might have more age on them, women that were bosses or mothers or whatever,” says LaNasa, who won an Emmy for best supporting actress in a drama series for her work on the show. The Pitt — which also stars Noah Wyle, 54, and Shawn Hatosy, 50, both of whom also picked up Emmy wins — begins its second season Jan. 8, with 15 episodes unfolding one hour at a time in a single day.

LaNasa, whose small-screen credits include TV favorites such as Justified, Big Love and Two and a Half Men, was eager to land a series from producer John Wells, 69, the TV force behind hits including ER and The West Wing. The New Orleans native appreciated that his thoughtful, successful shows featured “strong, complicated women” who reminded her of the ones she knew growing up.

LaNasa played Lydia on “Two and a Half Men,” alongside (from left) Jon Cryer, Angus T. Jones and Charlie Sheen. CBS/Courtesy Everett Collection

In a recent interview from her home in Los Angeles with AARP, LaNasa talked about how a breast cancer diagnosis gave her power; the benefits of a good hike; and why she doesn’t think her husband of 13 years, actor Grant Show, 63, (Melrose Place, Big Love), will ever guest star on The Pitt.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Could you tell that The Pitt would be such a hit?

I had always wanted to work for [executive producer] John Wells. I always thought he let really complicated women live on television. He was a maverick in that. There were not that many great characters like that when I was getting started in television. There were not a lot of women who looked like the women that I know, the strong, complicated women that I know and that I grew up with. This was an opportunity to play in that sandbox. I was grateful. I always considered him the gold standard, so on that level I thought there was potential for something to be great, but I don’t think any of us saw what has [actually] happened. I don’t think any of us was clairvoyant in that way.

Were you starting to feel these great parts might be slipping away, knowing the way Hollywood treasures youth?

As you age in Hollywood, your opportunities definitely decrease, but I have always been able to keep working. For me, what was hard was [during] COVID, when I was no longer able to go into a room and show my craft. [Before COVID], when the casting directors could bring people in for a small session, that’s how I got the role in The Campaign with Will Ferrell, that’s how I got the role opposite [Robert] Duvall, 96, and Billy Bob Thornton, 70, in Jayne Mansfield’s Car. All from going in to read, sometimes even to read for a smaller part, and then they might give me the lead role. My role on Two and a Half Men had been written for Téa Leoni, 59. She couldn’t do it, so I went in.