Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Apply to become a Senior Planet sponsored athlete to motivate older adults to improve their fitness

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

illustration of a woman doing a leg unge in her living room

Fitness

30-Day Couch-to-Fit Challenge

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

Approaching Medicare

Enrolling in Medicare

Managing Costs & Coverage

Getting Help

Latest News

Ask A A R P. A I powered help from trusted A A R P sources. Illustration of a man using a laptop

Tool

Ask AARP: AI-powered Tool to Get the Most Out of Medicare

illustration of a clipboard with a checklist and medical cross on it

AARP Navigator

Take This Course to Feel Prepared About Enrolling in Medicare

a red and white illustration showing a woman in a monitor flanked by a word bubble and a calendar

On-Demand Webinars

Get Answers to Medicare Questions With Our On-demand Webinars

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

Member Benefits

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

Multiplayer

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

2026 Travel

Inexpensive Places for the New Year

a man skiis down a mountain in santa fe new mexico

winter getaways

Cheap Vacation Spots for Winter

MEMBERS ONLY

MULTIGENERATIONAL TRAVEL

Guide to Planning a Big Family Trip

MEMBERS ONLY

Travel Rewards Cards

Are the Cards Worth Signing Up For?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Member Benefits

Movies for Grownups

Fall Movie Preview

Sylvester Stallone photographed for AARP by Jim Wright on July 24. Producer: Anthony Moschini at Moschini Productions; wardrobe stylist: Lori Stilson for Schneider Entertainment Agency; groomer: Fionagh Cush for Schneider Entertainment Agency.

Celebrities

Sylvester Stallone You Never Knew

MEMBERS ONLY

Members Edition

Gordon Ramsay's New Cookbook

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

Member Benefits

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a man is shown in a photo looking at papers with his laptop nearby

AARP Things to Know This Week

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

Katherine LaNasa on How Age Shapes Her Portrayal on ‘The Pitt’

Actor draws from a deep well of powerful role models for her Emmy-winning role on the medical drama

By

Gayle Jo Carter,

 
AARP
Comments
Published January 08, 2026
Katherine LaNasa smiling for a portrait in front of a blue background
For Katherine LaNasa, going through cancer gave her a new outlook on life: “I don’t suffer fools anymore. ... I now prioritize calmness in everything.”
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Katherine LaNasa, 59, says her age informs her portrayal of the poised veteran emergency room nurse Dana Evans on the HBO Max medical drama The Pitt.

“I play a lot of powerful characters, and because of that, it was natural for me to go into roles of women that might have more age on them, women that were bosses or mothers or whatever,” says LaNasa, who won an Emmy for best supporting actress in a drama series for her work on the show. The Pitt — which also stars Noah Wyle, 54, and Shawn Hatosy, 50, both of whom also picked up Emmy wins — begins its second season Jan. 8, with 15 episodes unfolding one hour at a time in a single day.

LaNasa, whose small-screen credits include TV favorites such as Justified, Big Love and Two and a Half Men, was eager to land a series from producer John Wells, 69, the TV force behind hits including ER and The West Wing. The New Orleans native appreciated that his thoughtful, successful shows featured “strong, complicated women” who reminded her of the ones she knew growing up.

katherine lanasa jon cryer angus t jones and charlie sheen in a scene from two and a half men
LaNasa played Lydia on “Two and a Half Men,” alongside (from left) Jon Cryer, Angus T. Jones and Charlie Sheen.
CBS/Courtesy Everett Collection

In a recent interview from her home in Los Angeles with AARP, LaNasa talked about how a breast cancer diagnosis gave her power; the benefits of a good hike; and why she doesn’t think her husband of 13 years, actor Grant Show, 63, (Melrose Place, Big Love), will ever guest star on The Pitt.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Could you tell that The Pitt would be such a hit?

I had always wanted to work for [executive producer] John Wells. I always thought he let really complicated women live on television. He was a maverick in that. There were not that many great characters like that when I was getting started in television. There were not a lot of women who looked like the women that I know, the strong, complicated women that I know and that I grew up with. This was an opportunity to play in that sandbox. I was grateful. I always considered him the gold standard, so on that level I thought there was potential for something to be great, but I don’t think any of us saw what has [actually] happened. I don’t think any of us was clairvoyant in that way.

Were you starting to feel these great parts might be slipping away, knowing the way Hollywood treasures youth?

As you age in Hollywood, your opportunities definitely decrease, but I have always been able to keep working. For me, what was hard was [during] COVID, when I was no longer able to go into a room and show my craft. [Before COVID], when the casting directors could bring people in for a small session, that’s how I got the role in The Campaign with Will Ferrell, that’s how I got the role opposite [Robert] Duvall, 96, and Billy Bob Thornton, 70, in Jayne Mansfield’s Car. All from going in to read, sometimes even to read for a smaller part, and then they might give me the lead role. My role on Two and a Half Men had been written for Téa Leoni, 59. She couldn’t do it, so I went in.

Most Popular

Right. I hadn’t thought about that.

It was hard to get a job. I actually don’t feel that I was as crippled as I thought I might be because of my age. I play a lot of powerful characters, and because of that, it was natural for me to go into roles of women that might have more age on them, women that were bosses or mothers or whatever.

Your mom went to nursing school. Did she inspire your Pitt character, Dana?

One of my mom’s sisters is a schoolteacher, and she always had this great moral center: tough and unapologetic but good. All of her sisters are really tough. They all work. So I got a lot from them. I modeled Dana, in a way, off one of my mom’s youngest sisters, who decided in high school she wanted to be a pilot — and became a pilot. I had imagined young Dana being like [her]. My grandmother was not a nurse but ran my grandfather’s office — he was a doctor. [She] was pretty involved and a very confident woman, and also tough but beautiful, kind. I had a lot of women to draw from. There was a lot of female power in my family on both sides.

katherine lanasa in a scene from the pitt
LaNasa credits the success of “The Pitt” with executive producer John Wells’ ability to feature complicated women on TV. “He was a maverick in that. ... This was an opportunity to play in that sandbox.”
HBO Max/Courtesy Everett Collection

You’ve been married to other actors [current husband Grant Show; ex-husbands French Stewart, and Dennis Hopper]. Is it competitive?

Honestly, because it’s such a shaky business, all my guys have been very happy when the other was working, so we could continue playing tennis or whatever we’re doing when we’re not working. There’s a benefit. I think we’re just happy that we’re employed and tuition is getting paid for the kid, and mortgages are getting paid, and we’re moving it along. It’s a scrappy, scrappy business.

You began your career as a professional ballet dancer and choreographer before acting. Is professional dance still part of your life?

I dance on set! I like to dance a little in between scenes, partly because it’s just this big, wide, wide-open space, and the floor is just the right amount of slippery. I have fun with that. But I did dance in my last series, Truth Be Told. In one of the episodes, I got back en pointe. I had nothing else to do during lockdown but practice. And they had suggested that I dance in the show. And so I slowly — as I was waiting for them to write this episode — started, got my pointe shoes out, and over months got back in shape enough to do a short piece for that. I love to dance on the dance floor, but no, I don’t really dance [professionally]. I do a lot of yoga. I find it incredibly strengthening. It’s been good for my body.

Do you do anything else differently health-wise as you’ve gotten older?

I put a lot of focus on eating as well as I can, trying to make the best choices that I can, eating as much organic food and vegetables as I can. My mother always had a lot of fresh vegetables — a fresh salad every day at dinner. So I don’t consider a meal a good meal unless it involves some fresh fruit or vegetables. I hike as often as I can. Nature is incredibly restorative and creative and grounding. I live close to Griffith Park, so it’s easy for me to enter this great public land. I try to go every weekend with my daughter [Eloise], who’s 11.

It’s wonderful that you can spend such quality time with her.

When you’re on a walk, you learn things about your kid, and you get questions asked that you wouldn’t have if you hadn’t been on this long walk together. Maybe if you’re on a long drive. It’s been good for us.

noah wyle and katherina lanasa in a scene from the pitt
(From left) Noah Wyle and LaNasa in Season 1 of “The Pitt.” The HBO Max series returns in January 2026 with 15 episodes.
Courtesy HBO Max

Did going through cancer [LaNasa was diagnosed with Stage ﻿1 breast cancer in February 2023, undergoing surgery and radiation] provide you with any new perspective? People often tell me that.

Yes. I think that it did a lot for me. It was a great gift. I definitely try to move stress through my body as quickly as I can. [A] situation that arose recently was causing me a lot of stress. I was like, “Yeah, girl” —  it’s almost like we had an agreement about this —  “you’re not doing this anymore.” I literally will tell myself, “You have to drop this now.” I don’t suffer fools anymore. Sometimes you have a friend for a long time, and you just don’t feel good around them anymore. I had a few people like that whom I needed to put on the back burner. I feel pretty unapologetic about that. And also, I don’t think I had enough boundaries. Also, I don’t want to listen to shouting anymore. I don’t really like how that feels. And just to say, “Oh, that doesn’t really work for me.” Yelling? I don’t really want to listen to it. I now prioritize calmness in everything.

The Pitt needs a lot of actors week to week. Is there any chance Grant might show up as a patient or a family member?

I would love it. But I have a funny feeling he might be too famous. He’s still handsome. [They] try to keep everybody looking like real people.

%{postComment}%

Gayle Jo Carter is a former entertainment editor at USA WEEKEND, who during her 30-year reporting and editing career, has worked at USA TODAY, Voice of America and Feature Story News. When not interviewing high-profile people, she’s teaching reformer Pilates classes and doing her best to raise two empathetic, curious, healthy young people to adulthood.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More from Members Edition

    

Red AARP membership card displayed at an angle

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

Join AARP

You Might Also Like

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All