The Best Things Coming to Hulu in September

Watch juicy courtroom dramas, sports comedies and riveting documentaries, plus the new season of ‘Only Murders in the Building’

By

Tracey Minkin,

 
Updated August 28, 2025
Published February 02, 2024
/ Updated August 28, 2025
stever martin, martin short and selena gomez peer over a bar in a scene from only murders in the building
‘Only Murders in the Building’ Season 5 premieres September 9.
Patrick Harbron/Disney

Led by a new season of the critical and popular hit Only Murders in the Building, the fall Hulu lineup here is full of new shows, returning favorites, absorbing documentaries, true-crime bingefests and even a Ted Lasso-like sitcom starring leading man Glen Powell. Back to school? Back to Hulu! 

Coming Sept. 4

Blood & Myth

If you found yourself riveted (and spooked) by HBO’s Alaska-based True Detective: Night Country last year, hold on to your parkas for this true-crime documentary from Hulu. After a string of brutal crimes shocks a Native village in Northern Alaska, suspicions turn toward Teddy Kyle Smith, an Inupiat actor who claims, when apprehended, that he was driven to violence by Iñukuns — terrifying figures from Inupiat legend. What’s myth? What’s memory? What’s reality? Tune in to see what you think — just leave a light on! 

Coming Sept. 5

Memphis to the Mountain

Settle in for some inspiration, adventure and edge-of-your-seat nerves in this limited docuseries that follows a group of young climbers from South Memphis, Tennessee, with a big dream: to summit the 16,000-foot-high Mt. Kenya in East Africa.

Coming Sept. 9

Only Murders in the Building , Season 5

The most fun you can have streaming is back for its fifth season, and guess what: Someone’s dead at the Arconia. This time, it’s beloved doorman Lester, and of course, the intrepid trio of Steve Martin, 80, Martin Short, 75, and Selena Gomez suspect foul play. This season’s search for the truth leads to run-ins with billionaires, mobsters and the hilarious characters who inhabit the building. The returning cast and guest stars are pure gold: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Meryl Streep, 76, Richard Kind, 68, Nathan Lane, 69, Bobby Cannavale, 55, Renée Zellweger, 56, Christoph Waltz, 68, Téa Leoni, 59, Keegan-Michael Key, 54, and Dianne Wiest, 77.

Coming Sept. 10

Tempest

This stylish South Korean spy-romance (spymance?) stars Kingdom’s Jun Ji-hyun as a skilled diplomat whose husband, a presidential candidate, is assassinated in front of her. She goes on an action-fueled journey for the truth, aided by Uprising’s Gang Dong-won as a mysterious mercenary. Can she trust him to keep her safe? A three-episode premiere kicks off the season on Sept. 10, with six more episodes following weekly.

Coming Sept. 15

Futurama , Season 13

In need of a little grownup escapism and guffaws of the animated variety? Look no further than this Emmy-winning satire from the creators of The Simpsons, which was among Hulu’s top 10 streaming originals in 2024. New this season: Hulu goes full Netflix — that is, it will drop all 10 episodes at once, so you can binge if you want to or spread the fun out until Season 14 drops in 2026.

Coming Sept. 18

Reasonable Doubt , Season 3

Raamla Mohamed’s juicy legal drama starring Emayatzy Corinealdi as corporate defense attorney Jax Stewart is back for its third season. Jax may think she’s earned some peace after last season’s turbulence with her deadly affair and fighting to save her best friend from a life sentence. But the peace doesn’t last: A former child star (Kyle Bary) needs some serious help after getting into some serious trouble. Meanwhile, Jax has a new complication from a charismatic associate at the firm, so there’s fresh drama at every turn. The series premieres with two episodes, followed by weekly installments every Thursday. 

Coming Sept. 21

Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery

Gen Xers, this one’s for you. The all-female music festival founded in 1997 by Sarah McLachlan, 57, to (successfully) challenge the notion that an all-women bill couldn’t draw crowds gets the documentary treatment from director Ally Pankiw (Black Mirror). Look for interviews with McLachlan (who releases Better Broken this month, her first studio album in more than a decade), as well as Sheryl Crow, 63, Bonnie Raitt, 75, Erykah Badu, 54, Brandi Carlile and more. 

Coming Sept. 22

Into the Void: Life, Death and Heavy Metal

After the good vibes of Lilith Fair, head over to the darker side with this eight-part docuseries about the history of heavy metal rock. This look behind the curtain at the hard-living, hard-playing legends of the genre comes from Vice Studios, which scored Vice TV’s biggest hit ever in 2019 with the wrestling documentary Dark Side of the Ring. The featured bands are still under wraps, but the title is a shout-out to a 1971 Black Sabbath song, so that could be a hint. 

Coming Sept. 25

The Golden Bachelor , Season 2

After a few glitches on the PR front (like when he said he wouldn’t date anyone older than 60!), America’s second Golden Bachelor, 66-year-old former NFL player-turned-lawyer Mel Owens, will be looking for love forever after with a new crew of wannabe wives. You can catch episodes on Wednesdays on ABC, or wait until Thursday and stream whenever you want on Hulu. 

Coming Sept. 26

The Man in My Basement , R

Is it horror season yet? It feels like it in this first directorial outing from Nadia Latif, who cowrote the screenplay with celebrated author Walter Mosley, 73, adapting his horror novel of the same name. Here, in a legacy African American neighborhood of Sag Harbor, New York, Charles Blakey (Corey Hawkins, who broke out with his portrayal of Dr. Dre in Straight Outta Compton) is facing financial ruin and the loss of his family home. Enter Willem Dafoe, 70, as a creepily mysterious businessman who offers a ton of money to rent the basement for the summer. What could possibly go wrong? The film opens in theaters on Sept. 12 and streams exclusively on Hulu beginning Sept. 26.

Coming Sept. 29

Death in Apartment 603: What Happened to Ellen Greenberg?

When 27-year-old teacher Ellen Greenberg was discovered dead on the kitchen floor of her apartment in 2011, her death was ruled a suicide despite the fact she sustained 20 knife wounds and had 11 bruises. Her parents refused to accept the verdict, and this three-episode true-crime docuseries takes viewers on their 14-year search for the truth. 

Coming Sept. 30

Chad Powers

On a theme similar to the one that spawned the superhit Ted Lasso, this gentle sports comedy is based on a one-joke stunt pulled by famed NFL quarterback Eli Manning, who posed as a goofy, mustached “Chad Powers” at Penn State’s walk-on tryouts, for ESPN+. That was sweetly funny. Now, equally funny leading man Glen Powell helms a series, playing a star quarterback brought low who tries to walk on, in disguise, to another college team to redeem himself. His name? Chad Powers, of course! Two episodes premiere on Sept. 30, with weekly episodes on Tuesdays to follow. 

Tracey Minkin is a writer and editor for Coastal Living, Veranda, Southern Living, Travel+Leisure, Outside, Food & Wine, Men’s Journal and AARP.

