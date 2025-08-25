Led by a new season of the critical and popular hit Only Murders in the Building, the fall Hulu lineup here is full of new shows, returning favorites, absorbing documentaries, true-crime bingefests and even a Ted Lasso-like sitcom starring leading man Glen Powell. Back to school? Back to Hulu!

Members only

Coming Sept. 4

Blood & Myth

If you found yourself riveted (and spooked) by HBO’s Alaska-based True Detective: Night Country last year, hold on to your parkas for this true-crime documentary from Hulu. After a string of brutal crimes shocks a Native village in Northern Alaska, suspicions turn toward Teddy Kyle Smith, an Inupiat actor who claims, when apprehended, that he was driven to violence by Iñukuns — terrifying figures from Inupiat legend. What’s myth? What’s memory? What’s reality? Tune in to see what you think — just leave a light on!

Coming Sept. 5

Memphis to the Mountain

Settle in for some inspiration, adventure and edge-of-your-seat nerves in this limited docuseries that follows a group of young climbers from South Memphis, Tennessee, with a big dream: to summit the 16,000-foot-high Mt. Kenya in East Africa.

Coming Sept. 9

Only Murders in the Building , Season 5

The most fun you can have streaming is back for its fifth season, and guess what: Someone’s dead at the Arconia. This time, it’s beloved doorman Lester, and of course, the intrepid trio of Steve Martin, 80, Martin Short, 75, and Selena Gomez suspect foul play. This season’s search for the truth leads to run-ins with billionaires, mobsters and the hilarious characters who inhabit the building. The returning cast and guest stars are pure gold: Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Meryl Streep, 76, Richard Kind, 68, Nathan Lane, 69, Bobby Cannavale, 55, Renée Zellweger, 56, Christoph Waltz, 68, Téa Leoni, 59, Keegan-Michael Key, 54, and Dianne Wiest, 77.

Coming Sept. 10

Tempest

This stylish South Korean spy-romance (spymance?) stars Kingdom’s Jun Ji-hyun as a skilled diplomat whose husband, a presidential candidate, is assassinated in front of her. She goes on an action-fueled journey for the truth, aided by Uprising’s Gang Dong-won as a mysterious mercenary. Can she trust him to keep her safe? A three-episode premiere kicks off the season on Sept. 10, with six more episodes following weekly.