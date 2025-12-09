Javascript is not enabled.

AARP’s Movies for Grownups 25 Most Fabulous Women Over 50

And now, 25 of Hollywood’s finest

By

Natasha Stoynoff,

 
AARP
Published December 09, 2025
the cover of aarp the magazine featuring angela bassett
AARP (Andreas Rentz/Getty Images; David Crotty/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images; Aeon/Getty Contour Images; Derek Reed/Getty Images)

“A woman does not become interesting until she is over 40,” Coco Chanel once said.

So, after the huge response to our list of Hottest Actors Over 50, AARP’s Movies for Grownups is turning the spotlight to Hollywood’s Most Fabulous Women Over 50 — more than two dozen remarkable talents in their 50s to 90s who demonstrate that age isn’t a hurdle; it’s an upgrade.

Leading the brigade is 9-1-1 star Angela Bassett, praised by The New Yorker for her “innate strength, diamond-sharp beauty, and depth of feeling.”

Bassett herself carries that grace lightly. As she told AARP recently, she refuses to let age define her: “Half the time, I forget how old I am! Just keep putting one foot in front of the other, keep embracing life, and know that the best is yet to come.”

Her colleagues echo the reverence. Says her Black Panther: Wakanda Forever director, Ryan Coogler, “Everybody loves Angela.… She’s a national treasure, know what I mean? She’s so incredible that sometimes you forget.… Her work ethic is insane.”

Another case in point: former Baywatch bombshell Pamela Anderson, 58, who stunned the fashion world two years ago by daring to do the unthinkable — arrive at Paris Fashion Week without a trace of makeup and look radiant doing it.

“With so many pressures and postures,” Jamie Lee Curtis, 67 (and also on our list), wrote on Instagram, “[Anderson] showed up and claimed her seat at the table with nothing on her face. I am so impressed and floored by this act of courage and rebellion.”

Curtis has earned her own praise for challenging ageism and the pressures women face, having, as The Guardian notes, “become someone who appears to operate outside the usual Hollywood rules.”

Another quality of being fabulous is knowing it’s not a solo act, it’s a sisterhood. Two of our picks — Naomi Watts, 57, and Nicole Kidman, 58 — have been devoted friends for more than 40 years. These women don’t compete; they collaborate and cheer each other on.

And then there’s June Squibb, 96 — living proof that ﻿a late bloom can be the brightest. After six decades in the business, she earned her first Oscar nomination at 84 for Nebraska and scored her first leading role in 2024’s Thelma. As one New York critic quipped, “There are 70-year-olds who want to be like June Squibb when they grow up.”

Women of every age could take a cue from screen icon Sophia Loren, 91, who understood ﻿the power of experience long before it was fashionable. “There is a fountain of youth,” she wrote in her 1984 book Women & Beauty as she turned 50. “It is your mind, your talents, the creativity you bring to your life.… When you learn to tap this source, you will truly have defeated age.” ﻿

These women are not in their “second act,” they are in their truest act — bold, wise, stylish, powerful and luminous in ways youth can’t imitate.

What could be more fabulous than that?

Meet the Fab 25
No. 1
No. 2
No. 3
No. 4
No. 5
No. 6
No. 7
No. 8
No. 9
No. 10
No. 11
No. 12
No. 13
No. 14
No. 15
No. 16
No. 17
No. 18
No. 19
No. 20
No. 21
No. 22
No. 23
No. 24
No. 25
About Movies for Grownups

   

No. 1

Angela Bassett, 67

Iconic

Angela Bassett’s volcanic performance as Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do With It earned her a Golden Globe, an Oscar nomination and instant icon status. It also cemented her gift for portraying real-life women with force and dignity. She brought emotional fire to Betty Shabazz in Spike Lee’s Malcolm X, strength to Katherine Jackson in The Jacksons: An American Dream and quiet power to the titular civil rights activist in The Rosa Parks Story.

“If you’re lucky,” she tells AARP, “your work touches others and you can make an impact.”

In 2023 Bassett made Hollywood history as the first actor Oscar-nominated for a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, thanks to her commanding Queen Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. She can embody these powerhouse roles, she says, because she takes the time to cultivate — and fiercely protect — her own inner strength. She needs it for her high-octane role as LAPD patrol sergeant Athena Grant in the hit series 9-1-1, now in its ninth season.

Back to List

No. 2

https://aarp.widen.net/content/pawy01elid/jpeg/GettyImages-2241517403.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,126&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1366&h=785
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Naomi Watts, 57

Bestie

We’ve admired Naomi Watts’ talent for decades — ever since witnessing the raw ache of her character in 21 Grams and the psychological tightrope she walked in Mulholland Drive. But today we love her just as much for the person she is off-screen: the best friend women wish they had. The actor speaks openly about menopause and aging as empowerment, not decline, and even launched Stripes, a skin-care and wellness company devoted to supporting women through the hormonal shifts of midlife.

“I love being in my 50s,” she tells AARP. “We get to know ourselves better … and we can stop the people-pleasing. There’s no need to give a f--- what everyone else thinks. We can let go of the could﻿a, should﻿a, would﻿as and go after what we want — unapologetically.”

Watts’ new Hulu series, All’s Fair, follows a group of female divorce attorneys (costars include Glenn Close, Sarah Paulson and Kim Kardashian) who leave a male-dominated firm to build their own — and Watts embraces that sisterhood message in her real life as well. “I feel especially grateful now for the deep friendships I have with remarkable women,” she says. “We’ve grown up together, through thick and thin. Community is everything.”

Back to List

No. 3

https://aarp.widen.net/content/zczr97e5te/jpeg/GettyImages-2234168206.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,180&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=2048&h=1177
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

June Squibb, 96

Dynamo

According to June Squibb, fabulousness begins with self-knowledge: “It’s knowing what is special about you — how you are different from any other woman.” She’s lived that truth. For decades Squibb worked steadily — Broadway, regional theater, commercials, memorable bit parts in big films like Scent of a Woman and The Age of Innocence — before everything changed at 84 with Alexander Payne’s Nebraska. Her salty, scene-stealing turn as Bruce Dern’s wife earned her an Oscar nod — and instantly transformed this longtime character actor into everyone's crush.

Then, at 94, Squibb landed her first-ever leading film role in the action-comedy Thelma, earning rave reviews and proving she isn’t a late bloomer — she’s a rocket. “I am grateful for the fact that I am still working,” she tells AARP.

How does this dynamo keep going strong at a pace that would leave someone half her age breathless?

“I take a Pilates class once a week,” says Squibb. “I do four Pilates stretches every morning. I try not to eat too crazy. I must get my sleep — nine to 10 hours a night.”

And even in her blazing cultural moment, she keeps it humble.

“I am absolutely blown away after being told I am on AARP’s list of Hollywood’s Most Fabulous Women Over 50,” she says. “I consider it a great honor.”﻿ Squibb is nominated for a Movies for Grownups best actress award this year for her most recent performance, in Eleanor the Great, directed by Scarlett Johansson.

Back to List

No. 4

https://aarp.widen.net/content/xrdmgofmay/jpeg/GettyImages-2170559911.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,138&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=2048&h=1177
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Jamie Lee Curtis, 67

Rebel

Once known as Hollywood’s favorite scream queen (HalloweenProm Night, et al.), Jamie Lee Curtis has spent the past four decades proving she’s nobody’s typecast. A true rebel, she showcased knockout comedic instincts in Trading PlacesA Fish Called Wanda and True Lies — winning a Golden Globe and cementing herself as one of Hollywood’s most versatile performers. From Freaky Friday to the cult hit Knives Out, Curtis has built a singular filmography and refuses to play by anyone’s rules but her own.

Her boldest act of rebellion arrived with Everything Everywhere All at Once, where she embraced an unfiltered, unglamorous role that earned her the Academy Award for best supporting actress in 2023.

What powers her current era is radical honesty. Curtis speaks openly about sobriety, aging, identity and body image, challenging Hollywood’s expectations at every turn. “I wouldn’t want to be any other age,” she tells AARP. “I look better, think better, move better than I did in my youth.”

And she’s leaning in. “The bouquet of opportunities to create deep and complex characters only arrived when I had a sense of my own complicated nature and mind,” says Curtis. “The freedom of the mind is the goal, and I feel liberated and free as a bird.”﻿

Curtis received Movies for Grownups’ highest honor, the annual career achievement award, in 2023.

Back to List

No. 5

https://aarp.widen.net/content/hw1drplorx/jpeg/GettyImages-2154604984.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,348&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1537&h=883
Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Andie MacDowell, 67

True Beauty

What makes a woman fabulous? ﻿“That’s a complex and beautiful question,” Andie MacDowell tells AARP. “Women are unique and capable at every level. We can be fabulous as mothers, artists, leaders, coworkers, taskmasters. There is nothing cliché about fabulous women.”

MacDowell exploded into the spotlight as a top model for Calvin Klein and L’Oréal. Then came her movie breakthrough in Sex, Lies, and Videotape and the pop-culture classics Groundhog Day and Four Weddings and a Funeral.

After decades of steady work, she delivered a stunning reinvention in Netflix’s Maid as a bipolar mother, acting opposite her real-life daughter Margaret Qualley.

But the former supermodel’s off-screen choices proved just as transformative. When MacDowell stopped coloring her hair during the pandemic and strutted red carpets with a striking silver mane, that choice became her “superpower,” Good Housekeeping heralded — and she emerged as a symbol of age-positive beauty.

Still, she prefers to focus on what’s happening inside.

“Your 60s are about turning inward, reflecting and learning who you truly are,” she says. “I’m finally getting things right.… ﻿I﻿ ﻿t﻿h﻿i﻿n﻿k﻿ ﻿the greatest asset of growing older is the deep reflecting you do on the necessity of loving your family and your friends.”

Back to List

No. 6

https://aarp.widen.net/content/l3xgp4shke/jpeg/GettyImages-2201387993.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,36&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1310&h=753
Corey Nickols/Getty Images

Michelle Yeoh, 63

Joyful

Michelle Yeoh has spent her career saying yes to the next leap — whether performing her own stunts in Hong Kong action films or headlining the genre-bending Everything Everywhere All at Once, which made her the first Asian woman to win the Academy Award for best actress. ﻿

Last month, Yeoh reprised her Wicked role as the charming but sinister Madam Morrible in Wicked: For Good.

So, what makes a woman fabulous? “For me, being fabulous means living fully,” she tells AARP. “It’s when you keep saying yes to life … with curiosity, compassion and courage.” Age? She doesn’t bother with numbers. “I just think about being alive and engaged in the moment,” she says.

That joy is her engine. “It’s movement and stillness, strength and softness,” she says. “I exercise, meditate, go outdoors and enjoy a delicious meal with a glass of wine, with good laughter, with the company I love.”

Work is fuel too: “Being surrounded by passionate, creative people keeps me wanting to make more meaningful films.”

Her favorite part of this chapter? Clarity. “You start to understand what truly matters: … the people, the moments and the purpose.” Every triumph, every scar, every joy has brought her here. “Life becomes more meaningful when you stop counting the years and start valuing the journey.”

Yeoh won best actress at the Movies for Grownups Awards in 2023.

Back to List

No. 7

https://aarp.widen.net/content/scdbjy8xib/jpeg/GettyImages-2245064371.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,95&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=2048&h=1177
Taylor Hill/Getty Images

Demi Moore, 63

Triumphant

After Ghost turned Demi Moore into a global phenomenon, she ruled the ’90s with A Few Good Men and Indecent Proposal. Then came Striptease, the landmark deal that made her the highest-paid female actor in Hollywood. “That moment was so powerful for me because it wasn’t just about me; it was about changing the playing field for all women,” she later reflected in Variety.

But the tide shifted. Box office stumbles, gleeful tabloid takedowns and an industry eager to push her off her pedestal followed.

Moore didn’t break — she rebuilt. She stepped out of the spotlight, stitched her life back together, wrote a best-selling memoir and returned with fire in her chest. Her 2025 Movies for Grownups best actress and Golden Globe wins for The Substance — a feminist body-horror film about a woman clawing back lost youth — felt like vindication wrapped in rage and artistry.

“Thirty years ago, I had a producer tell me I was a ‘popcorn actress,’ ” she said in her Golden Globes acceptance speech. “And I believed that. And that corroded me over time.”

Not anymore. Today she’s got a major role on the successful series Landman, and she stays strong as she helps care for her ex-husband Bruce Willis, who has frontotemporal dementia. 

Back to List

No. 8

https://aarp.widen.net/content/i9axcmaxrc/jpeg/GettyImages-2215810600.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,69&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1365&h=784
Swan Gallet/Getty Images

Cate Blanchett, 56

Transcendent

Cate Blanchett’s most daring film roles have helped expand the cultural conversation around gender, sex and power.﻿

Her acclaimed turn in I’m Not There, in which she played an androgynous incarnation of Bob Dylan, shattered boundaries; she embodied a male icon through a distinctly feminine lens. In Carol, Blanchett’s role as a gay woman resisting the rigid gender and sexual norms of the 1950s resonated deeply with LGBTQ+ audiences. And in Tár she portrayed a world-class conductor, a woman in a historically male-dominated power seat.

Blanchett launched a college program in 2023 to support films that promote the perspectives of women and trans and nonbinary people. “I don’t think about my gender or my sexuality,” she told Vanity Fair. “For me in school, it was David Bowie, it was Annie Lennox. There’s always been that sort of gender fluidity.”

That fluidity also shapes her creative ethos — she sees the fight for gender equality as an artistic duty.

“It’s not just women; it’s also men,” she says. “Our job is, yes, to be creative, but one of our primary jobs as artists is to be fearless.”

Back to List

No. 9

https://aarp.widen.net/content/dltpxfmowc/jpeg/GettyImages-2226657820.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,83&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=2048&h=1177
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Pamela Anderson, 58

Truth Teller

Pamela Anderson’s story has always been public — but only recently has it become self-authored. In the ’90s, the Playboy Playmate, Baywatch beauty and rock star’s wife was easy tabloid prey and seldom taken seriously as an actor.

She did an about-face to remedy that in 2023 when she starred as Roxie Hart in Chicago on Broadway and got a standing ovation on her opening night. That same year she released a best-selling memoir, Love, Pamela, and appeared in the Netflix documentary Pamela, a Love Story.

“I feel like this is the first opportunity when I’ve been able to say, ‘Well, this is how I did it. I don’t know how you would’ve done it, but this is the way I survived it all, and with a smile,’ ” she told Vogue. “Even though there have been hard times, it will work out.”

Then came her boldest act yet: a moment of radical simplicity. Appearing bare-faced at Paris Fashion Week in 2023, Anderson became an unexpected activist for female truth — encouraging women to show the world their real faces and to stop feeling the need to mask themselves.

“I feel the happiest I’ve ever been in my own skin,” Anderson has said. “It’s all about self-acceptance.”

Back to List

No. 10

https://aarp.widen.net/content/g18bivs0w9/jpeg/GettyImages-2215446956.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,47&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=2048&h=1177
Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Salma Hayek, 59

Unstoppable

Salma Hayek has spent her career blowing past expectations, becoming one of the first Latina actors to claim real power in Hollywood. When the former Mexican telenovela star first arrived in Los Angeles, executives told her flat out: “You’ll never make it in this town.… You’ll only play a prostitute, drug dealer, wife or girlfriend, and housekeeper,” she said on The Drew Barrymore Show.

She proved them wrong almost immediately.

Her breakout performance in Desperado turned her into a star, but the earthquake moment was Frida, the passion project she fought to produce and headline. As iconic Mexican painter Frida Kahlo — a bisexual, unibrowed, political artist — Hayek earned an Oscar nomination and established herself as a force both in front of and behind the camera.

Since then, she’s pushed in every direction — comedies, action films, even Marvel blockbusters — expanding the lanes available to women over 50, especially Latinas. And as an executive producer of Ugly Betty, she helped bring more authentic Latino representation to TV.

“There are more opportunities now … and that’s good,” she tells AARP. “But they’re still segregated in boxes.… I wish we could find a space where people feel, ‘My voice has to do with you, and your voice has to do with me.’ ”

Back to List

No. 11

https://aarp.widen.net/content/oq7jjoubwj/jpeg/GettyImages-2218974530.jpg?crop=true&anchor=4,242&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1365&h=784
Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images

Halle Berry, 59

Resilient

Halle Berry’s career reached a historic peak in 2002, when she won the best actress Oscar for Monster’s Ball, becoming the first (and still only) Black woman to hold that honor.

She kept the momentum going with the X-Men franchise, Die Another Day and John Wick: Chapter 3. Then, in 2020, the actor stepped behind the camera for her directorial debut: Bruised, an MMA drama with an abusive-boyfriend subplot that echoes issues she’s long fought off-screen.

Berry’s most meaningful activism centers on supporting survivors of domestic violence, shaped by watching her mother endure abuse and surviving an abusive relationship herself.

“This story was a world I knew,” she told AARP. “As a kid, I saw my mother beaten up and I know the horror and helplessness a kid feels.”

For more than 20 years the actor has partnered with the Jenesse Center in Los Angeles — raising funds, fighting stigma, volunteering, and creating transitional housing for women and children escaping violence. ﻿

This year Berry refocused her wellness website, re-spin.com, as a resource for women’s midlife health, including menopause. “I thought, What deserves a respin more than menopause?” she asks. “Nothing. I mean, menopause was never spun in the first place.”

Back to List

No. 12

https://aarp.widen.net/content/be4yp88lcp/jpeg/GettyImages-1388822509.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,52&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1363&h=783
Dave J Hogan/Getty Images

Sandra Bullock, 61

Humanitarian

Sandra Bullock became America’s sweetheart with SpeedWhile You Were Sleeping and Miss Congeniality — showcasing her warmth, wit, and effortless, everywoman charm. Then she blew past the cute-rom-com-lead box, winning an Oscar for The Blind Side, earning a nomination for Gravity, and headlining hits like The Heat and Ocean’s 8 while producing her own films.

Off-screen, Bullock is one of Hollywood’s most quietly formidable humanitarians. She has donated millions to the American Red Cross — after 9/11, Hurricane Katrina, Hurricane Harvey — and her long-term support of New Orleans’ Warren Easton Charter High School remains one of her most lasting contributions. “There are no politics in 8 feet of water,” she told People after Hurricane Harvey. “There are human beings in 8 feet of water.”

And when fire — not water — devastated communities, she showed up again, giving $﻿400,000 to California wildfire relief. “The untold destruction from these fires is heartbreaking,” she said. “I’m glad to be able to help. We’re all family in this.”

Back to List

No. 13

https://aarp.widen.net/content/kiiy4jcmwv/jpeg/GettyImages-2241619116.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,135&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1365&h=784
Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Viola Davis, 60

Survivor

Long before Viola Davis earned the Triple Crown of Acting — as the first Black woman to win the Oscar, Emmy and Tony trifecta — she understood what it meant to survive. Her breakthrough performance in Doubt (in one searing scene with Meryl Streep) signaled an actor whose power came from lived truth, and in The HelpFences (for which she won Movies for Grownups’ best supporting actress award in 2017) and The Woman King she continued to play women who bend, endure, but never break. Davis has spoken openly about growing up in poverty and violence and tells AARP: “What comes with poverty is invisibility.”

Her work on-screen and off insists on the opposite: that every woman deserves to be seen. Davis is committed to breaking the cycles she survived — fighting childhood hunger, expanding arts programs for underserved kids, and advocating for civil rights and criminal justice reform.

In her memoir, Finding Me, the actor shares the wounds of her past and the resilience that shaped her, offering women a road map for reclaiming their own worth.

“I want to make everyone who comes in contact with me feel they’re worthy,” she says. 

Back to List

No. 14

https://aarp.widen.net/content/sddvtll0xl/jpeg/GettyImages-2239025388.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,80&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1325&h=761
Mike Marsland/Getty Images

Meryl Streep, 76

Mastery

For nearly five decades, the luminous Meryl Streep has been Hollywood’s gold standard — the actor everyone else measures themselves against. With landmark performances in Sophie’s ChoiceKramer vs. KramerThe Devil Wears Prada and The Iron Lady, Streep doesn’t just play characters; she vanishes into them. Her uncanny accents and ability to slip between comedy and tragedy in the blink of an eye changed the expectations for what women — and actors, period — could do on-screen.

But Streep’s mastery isn’t limited to the roles that have made her an Oscar nominee a record-setting 21 times. Behind the scenes, she has become an engine for other artists, funding scholarships, arts-education programs and organizations that champion women through her Silver Mountain Foundation for the Arts.

Most notably, she helped launch the Writers Lab, the first program in the world devoted to developing screenplays by women over 40 — a demographic Hollywood has historically ignored.

“We’ve entered a new time of possibility for women,” she told Vanity Fair. “There is a vital, interesting place for them on-screen, into middle and older age.”﻿ ﻿ ﻿﻿

Back to List

No. 15

https://aarp.widen.net/content/kfn3wtemut/jpeg/GettyImages-2235449025.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,51&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1365&h=784
Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Jean Smart, 7﻿4

Comedian

Jean Smart has a gift for making us laugh — and these days, that feels essential.

After charming audiences as sharp-tongued Charlene on Designing Women, she blasted into a second act with other knockout TV roles: the cool, caustic Agent Laurie Blake in Watchmen; the stubborn, grieving grandmother in Mare of Easttown; and — her defining triumph — the razor-witted comedy icon Deborah Vance in Hacks, a role that earned her a Movies for Grownups best TV actress award and four ﻿Emmys, and cemented her as Hollywood’s queen of the late-career comeback.

Smart knows better than anyone why humor matters. Her husband died during Hacks production and she filmed a funeral scene just days later. “I was a wreck, but it actually turned out to be very funny,” she told The New Yorker. It’s the kind of moment only Smart could alchemize, proving that comedy doesn’t just entertain — it cracks open grief and lets the light in.

As she told Yahoo Life: “Laughter is the best medicine.” 

Back to List

No. 16

https://aarp.widen.net/content/9nhio8egeq/jpeg/GettyImages-2215793919.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,401&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1365&h=784
Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images

Nicole Kidman, 58

Advocate

Nicole Kidman has long gravitated toward roles that reveal the inner battles women fight, exploring the morally complicated satire of To Die For, grief in Rabbit Hole and an Oscar-winning portrayal of Virginia Woolf in The Hours.

In the months leading up to her 50th birthday, Kidman began shooting Big Little Lies, taking on a role that definined a shift for her — artistically and socially — by shedding light on domestic violence and prompting vital conversations about the issue.

That on-screen advocacy mirrors her real-life mission. As a UN Women Goodwill Ambassador for more than a decade, Kidman champions global initiatives that support survivors, strengthen legal protections and challenge the stigma surrounding intimate partner violence.

“Everyone has a role to play and power to contribute to ending violence against women and girls,” she wrote in The Guardian.

Kidman won the Movies for Grownups best actress award for Being the Ricardos in 2022.

Back to List

No. 17

https://aarp.widen.net/content/u8gclhnlz2/jpeg/GettyImages-2192197445.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,135&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1366&h=785
Dan Doperalski/Getty Images

Kate Winslet, 50

Unfiltered

Kate Winslet has spent three decades choosing roles that refuse to lie about who women really are. She rocketed to global stardom as the willful Rose in Titanic — and instead of becoming Hollywood’s next doe-eyed ingenue, built a career playing unvarnished characters in films like Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless MindLittle ChildrenRevolutionary Road and (in an Oscar-winning turn) The Reader.

Just as defining is her long, public pushback against Hollywood’s beauty expectations. She has rejected the retouching of her photos for years, saying, “The retouching is excessive. I do not look like that and, more importantly, I don’t desire to look like that.” As she moved into her 40s and 50s, Winslet became even more outspoken about the value of faces — and bodies — that reflect real life. “Faces that change, that move, are beautiful,” she told The New York Times. “We’ve stopped learning how to love those faces because we keep covering them up with filters.”

That philosophy crystallized in Mare of Easttown, where Winslet insisted her Pennsylvania detective character look like an actual middle-aged woman — no smoothing, no flattering lighting, no edits.

“She’s a fully functioning, flawed woman,” Winslet said of her character, “with a body and a face that moves in a way that is synonymous with her age and her life.”

Back to List

No. 18

https://aarp.widen.net/content/emiknbgaxu/jpeg/GettyImages-2241912947.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,72&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1354&h=778
Amy Sussman/Getty Images

Julia Louis-Dreyfus, 64

Jokester

In the early ’80s, Julia Louis-Dreyfus made her debut at just 21 on Saturday Night Live, becoming the youngest woman cast member in the show’s history. She went on to reshape television comedy as Elaine Benes on Seinfeld, giving a performance fully equal to (if not funnier than) her male costars. Her run in The New Adventures of Old Christine and her acclaimed, Emmy-laden work on Veep further affirmed that a woman could anchor a show and raise the comedic bar every decade.

“There’s more opportunity for women in comedic roles than 20 or 30 years ago,” she told Time magazine. “More roles that are not just the wife … or the girlfriend.”

Today, she continues that evolution. Through her celebrated podcast Wiser Than Me, Louis-Dreyfus highlights women over 70 because, she tells AARP, “older women are less visible in our culture. We’re trying to change that narrative.”

Away from work, she mentors younger performers to take risks and embrace the kind of boundary-pushing comedy she learned from her own heroes: Lucille Ball, Mary Tyler Moore and Madeline Kahn. As she told Variety, “I’ve always admired women who are not afraid of making themselves look bad or foolish to get a laugh.”

Back to List
No. 19

https://aarp.widen.net/content/ri23p6rswn/jpeg/GettyImages-2238384643.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,193&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1366&h=785
Dave Benett/Getty Images

Helen Mirren, 80

Rule Breaker

A real dame does whatever she wants, and Helen Mirren has made that clear for decades. After training with the Royal Shakespeare Company, the British actor first captivated audiences as the uncompromising Detective Jane Tennison in Prime Suspect. Then came The Queen, which earned her a best actress Oscar, and her gleefully badass turns in the Fast & Furious franchise. She’s even been immortalized as an action figure, thanks to Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and as a Barbie.

Mirren’s delighted by all of it, she tells AARP. With age, she says, “I’ve lost my seriousness.” She’s lost her patience with ageism, too, becoming a commanding voice urging older women to reject invisibility. “My age has always been an asset,” she says. “The trick is just being at ease with the age that you are.… Live with it and love it.”

And she leads by example — owning a bold signature style (figure-hugging dresses, a swipe of red lipstick, a tousled or slicked-back silver bob) and urging women to be fearless and unapologetically themselves. Her message is simple and subversive: Don’t follow the rules — make them. Or better yet, as she puts it: “Break your own rules on a regular basis.”﻿

Mirren has won five Movies for Grownups awards, including its highest honor, the career achievement award, in 2018. 

Back to List

No. 20

https://aarp.widen.net/content/x4jmixt8su/jpeg/GettyImages-2246535877.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,118&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1365&h=784
JC Olivera/Getty Images

Octavia Spencer, 55

Seeker

Octavia Spencer has built a career on characters who teach us something — about courage, grit, justice or simply speaking the truth. Her breakout turn in The Help earned her an Oscar, followed by standout roles in Hidden FiguresFruitvale StationThe Shape of Water and Self Made, where she brought trailblazing entrepreneur Madam C﻿.J. Walker to life. “I always hope to inspire people to be the best people they can be,” she tells AARP. “To play these types of women means a lot to me because I learn from every single character I’ve ever played.”

Her impact reaches far beyond her acting. Diagnosed with dyslexia as a child, Spencer has become a fierce advocate for kids with learning differences. “Kids with dyslexia need to know that they’re not stupid,” she says. “Some of the most creative people are dyslexic.… There are so many of us out there.” Her popular book series, Randi Rhodes, Ninja Detective, celebrates clever, resourceful children — and encourages young readers, especially reluctant ones, to see themselves as heroes.

Her advice to the next generation? Stay curious. “If you’re constantly chasing success, you’re not really living in the moment,” she says. “Go places. Do things. The journey is what’s fun.”

Back to List

No. 21

https://aarp.widen.net/content/y8lturw5dh/jpeg/GettyImages-2241467294.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,147&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=2048&h=1177
Tiziana Fabi/Getty Images

Angelina Jolie, 50

​Crusader

Angelina Jolie forged a career on bold choices — from her raw, electric breakthrough performance in Gia to her Oscar-winning turn in Girl, Interrupted. With Lara Croft: Tomb Raider, she became a global force, redefining the female action hero and launching an international franchise. After expanding into directing, she reintroduced herself as an actor to a new generation by transforming the Disney character Maleficent into a billion-dollar phenomenon.

But Jolie’s most enduring role is far from the silver screen. For more than 20 years she has served refugees, survivors of conflict, and vulnerable children through the United Nations High Commission for Refugees, undertaking more than 60 field missions and advocating for global protections against sexual violence in war. She has funded girls’ schools in Afghanistan and Kenya and created legal initiatives to safeguard children’s rights.

Growing up,﻿ her mother ﻿“was very clear,” ﻿she told the audience while accepting the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award in 2013, “that nothing would mean anything if I didn’t live a life of use to others. I didn’t know what that meant for a long time.” But after meeting survivors of war, famine and rape, she said, “I understood my responsibility.”

Back to List

No. 22

https://aarp.widen.net/content/rzehpujsis/jpeg/GettyImages-2236528604.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,94&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=2048&h=1177
Saira MacLeod/Getty Images

Gwyneth Paltrow, 53

​Holistic

With early standout performances in SevenEmma and The Talented Mr. Ripley, Gwyneth Paltrow was already on the rise when Shakespeare in Love earned her a best actress Oscar. She continued to shine in The Royal TenenbaumsProof and as Pepper Potts in Iron Man, becoming a key part of one of cinema’s biggest franchises.

But Paltrow’s real evolution came when she shifted her focus from performance to holistic health. In 2008 she launched Goop, a homespun newsletter that grew into a global wellness brand spanning beauty, supplements, fashion and live events. Goop’s impact isn’t just commercial — it opened space for women (and men) to talk frankly about aging, hormones, strength and mental health. “These things don’t only impact the way that you look as you age, but how you feel as you age,” she told British Vogue.

But even she’ll admit the wellness world can get a little … extra.

“We wanted to take the work out of it for you,” she said, “so you don’t have to worry you’re just making your pee more expensive.”

Back to List

No. 23

https://aarp.widen.net/content/jc50j87mz8/jpeg/GettyImages-2208772286.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,87&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1365&h=784
Craig T Fruchtman/Getty Images

Drew Barrymore, 50

Empath

From the moment she charmed audiences as little Gertie in E.T., Drew Barrymore’s life has unfolded in the spotlight — including a turbulent adolescence and a highly publicized struggle with addiction. After stepping away from acting to get sober, she returned in the ’90s and reinvented herself as a rom-com star with Boys on the SideThe Wedding Singer and Ever After. Then, launching Flower Films, she became a powerhouse producer behind hits like Never Been KissedHe’s Just Not That Into You and the Charlie’s Angels franchise.

But Barrymore’s most recent reinvention, as the soul-baring host of The Drew Barrymore Show, where she has become a daily source of comfort and optimism to 1.5 million viewers, has made her into something rarer than a movie star; it’s turned her into a reassuring presence in a chaotic world.

“Let’s put it all out there,” Barrymore tells AARP of her show’s mission. “Let’s not sweep anything under the rug. Let’s dare. Let’s cheer each other on. Let’s laugh. Let’s cry. Let’s call each other out on our s---. Let’s just do it all.”

She adds, “We have to pick ourselves up day after day, and find beauty and hope even when it feels lost.”

Back to List

No. 24

https://aarp.widen.net/content/ohenqendl6/jpeg/GettyImages-2246513537.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,94&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1353&h=777
Valerie Macon/Getty Images

Lucy Liu, 56

Vanguard

As the sharp-witted Ling Woo on Ally McBeal, Lucy Liu became a household name and the first Asian American woman to be nominated for a Primetime Emmy and a SAG Award. She quickly leapt to the big screen in the Charlie’s Angels franchise and as villain O-Ren Ishii in Kill Bill: Vol. 1, becoming one of the rare Asian American actors leading major Hollywood action films. For her performance this year in Rosemead, Liu is nominated for a Movies for Grownups best actress award.

“When I was growing up, no one on television, in movies or on magazine covers looked like me or my family,” she wrote in The Washington Post. “I feel fortunate to have ‘moved the needle’ a little with some mainstream success, but there is still much further to go.… It’s not easy to shake off nearly 200 years of reductive images.”

Beyond acting, Liu has a second creative life as a visual artist, with paintings, photography and mixed-media work exhibited internationally. The proceeds from the sale of her work are donated to UNICEF and women-centered charities.

“Art has been an important part of my life and development since I was a child,” she says. “It cultivates imagination and fosters critical thinking.”

“Oftentimes I get the question, ‘Do you prefer being an actress or an artist?’ ” she told Elle. “It’s like asking, ‘What do you prefer: your right or your left arm?’ ”  

Back to List

No. 25

Jodie Foster, 63

Freedom

We watched Jodie Foster grow up on-screen, first as a freckle-faced prodigy in commercials and Disney projects, then as Iris in Taxi Driver, earning her first Oscar nomination at 14. After pausing to attend Yale, she returned with a defining run: The Accused (Oscar for best actress), The Silence of the Lambs (a second Oscar) and standout turns in ContactNellPanic Room and Inside Man. She also built a formidable directing career with Little Man TateHome for the Holidays, and acclaimed episodes of Orange Is the New Black and Black Mirror.

But Foster says her biggest turning point came recently: entering her 60s. After her tumultuous 50s — “I couldn’t make a decision about who I wanted to be.… I felt like I was being asked to compete with my younger self” — she felt something shift.

“I’ve said this before, but I feel like there was a hormone that came through my body the day I turned 60,” she says. “Suddenly I was like, Oh, I don’t care.”﻿

That shift brought a sense of release, fueling her work in Nyad and True Detective: Night Country.﻿﻿

“[I felt a] freedom and a kind of joy and a calmness, because I wasn’t under the miscroscope,” she says. “I wasn’t under pressure. And I think it’s made for my best work.”﻿

Foster has won three Movies for Grownups acting awards and is nominated for a fourth for her performance this year in A Private Life, in which her dialogue is entirely in French.

Back to List

About Movies for Grownups

AARP’s advocacy work includes fighting ageism in Hollywood and encouraging the entertainment industry to tap into the unique perspectives and talents that actors, writers and producers who are 50 or older bring to their work. AARP’s annual Movies for Grownups Awards, telecast on PBS, celebrates the achievements of the 50-plus community in film and television. View this year’s nominees here.

Back to List
Natasha Stoynoff is an award-winning journalist, screenwriter and New York Times best-selling author who frequently writes about celebrities and culture for AARP The Magazine. Her most recent collaboration is Chasing Evil: Shocking Crimes, Supernatural Forces, and an FBI Agent’s Search for Hope and Justice, with John Edward and Robert Hilland.

