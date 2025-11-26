Javascript is not enabled.

25 Great Movies Starring Actors Over 70

These outstanding performances by grownup stars stand the test of time — and who better to honor them than AARP, home of the Movies for Grownups Awards?

By

Chris Nashawaty,

 
AARP
Comments
Published December 02, 2025
a collage with images of alan arkin, catherin ohara, morgan freeman and sigourney weaver
While Hollywood tends to keep the spotlight on youth, it also makes space for older stars to shine, including (from left) Alan Arkin, Catherine O'Hara, Morgan Freeman and Sigourney Weaver.
Sam Island (Getty Images, 4)

Hollywood has always been obsessed with youth. But as we get older, we learn that experience reveals real character on the silver screen. Which is why AARP advocates for both talents and viewers over 50 through our Movies for Grownups program (including the annual Movies for Grownups Awards, annually one of the highest-rated presentations on PBS’s Great Performances).

We recently shined a spotlight on stars who gave indelible performances in their 50s and their 60s. Now we’re traveling a bit further down the road to appreciate some of the best on-screen turns from actors in their 70s.

There were many terrific candidates to choose from. They include thousand-watt Tinseltown icons from yesteryear, stunning comebacks, underappreciated masterpieces, films that took an actor to a new level of excellence, and movies that have something to say about what it means to get older. Here is AARP’s rundown of 25 great performances from stars in their 70s and beyond.  

1. Judi Dench in The Best Exotic Marigold Hotel (2011)

John Madden’s charming travelogue features a Murderers﻿’ Row of seasoned talent: the late Maggie Smith and Tom Wilkinson, as well as Bill Nighy, 75, and Penelope Wilton, 79. But the straw that stirs the drink is then-77-year-old Judi Dench, who steals every scene she’s in (no small feat in this company). Dench, who got a Movies for Grownups Award nomination for the part (and won best supporting actress for 201﻿8’s All Is True), plays a British widow who heads to India to live out her retirement years as an expat. But her new digs are hardly the luxurious Taj Mahal that was advertised. While this is a breezy, light ensemble film, Dench gives it real emotional heft, showing us how life’s final chapter can be a new beginning if you approach it the right way.

Where to watch it

2. Robert De Niro in Killers of the Flower Moon (2023)

Robert De Niro was 31 when he won his first Academy Award (for 1974’s The Godfather Part II). Nearly 50 years later, he showed he’s still capable of delivering high-caliber performances (he was Oscar-nominated for best supporting actor for Killers of the Flower Moon and also won a Movies for Grownups award, on his fifth nomination; earlier, he earned AARP’s 2010 career achievement award). In this stunning collaboration with his longtime cinematic patron saint Martin Scorsese, 82, De Niro (then 80) gives a master class in restrained evil, turning what could have been a showy cartoon villain into something far more chilling, insinuating and interesting. As the Oklahoma land baron who manipulates those around him like a puppet master, De Niro turns a real-life tale of race, greed and cold-blooded murder into something out of a Greek tragedy.  

Where to watch it

3. Joe Pesci in The Irishman (2019)

Speaking of Scorsese, the director called on another trusted onscreen partner (see Raging Bull, Goodfellas) for this lion-in-winter crime saga — which won Movies for Grownups awards for best picture and director — about the inevitable power struggle between the Mafia and Teamsters boss Jimmy Hoffa (Al Pacino). Joe Pesci doesn’t appear in many movies these days, but when he does﻿, he brings something special to the screen. As the ruthless mobster Russell Bufalino, Pesci showed moviegoers that he was still at the peak of his powers at 76, aging several decades over the course of the film without losing an ounce of his spark — or his brutal power. One day we’ll look back at The Irishman and see it for what it is: perhaps the greatest performance of Pesci’s career.

Where to watch it

4. Paul Newman in Road to Perdition (2002)

At 77, Paul Newman delivered one of his friskiest and most hypnotic turns in Sam Mendes’ Prohibition-era noir about the Irish Mob. Sure, Tom Hanks, 69, is the top-billed lead here, but Newman commits a sly bit of larceny whenever he’s on screen as John Rooney, the criminal kingpin who considers Hanks’ lieutenant as more of a son than he does his own flesh and blood (a fantastic, pre-007 Daniel Craig, 57). Newman radiates backslapping charisma and backstabbing menace in equal doses in what can only be seen as a miraculous performance. If you’ve never seen Road to Perdition, do yourself a favor. This is Newman’s last truly great role. ﻿

Where to watch it

sigourney weaver
At 73, Sigourney Weaver used her voice skills to bring an alien teenager to vivid life in the sci-fi smash hit "Avatar: The Way of Water."
Sam Island (Getty Images)

5. Sigourney Weaver in Avatar: The Way of Water (2022)

Two decades after they first partnered for 1986’s Aliens, director James Cameron, 71, and Sigourney Weaver recaptured movie magic in the 2009 sci-fi juggernaut Avatar. In this 2022 eye-candy sequel, Weaver (then 73) returns to the blue-hued paradise of Pandora. This time she’s not playing Dr. Grace Augustine, who didn’t make it out of the original chapter alive. Instead, she lends her voice to Kiri, the Na’vi teenager adopted by Sam Worthington’s Jake and Zoe Saldaña’s Neytiri. It’s an interesting choice; surprisingly, it works, thanks to Weaver’s emotional realism and Cameron’s boundless creativity. It’s also further proof that there’s nothing Weaver can’t do. She earned Movies for Grownups nominations for 200﻿2’s The Guys and 201﻿6’s A Monster Calls.

Where to watch it

6. John Gielgud in Arthur (1981)

It’s easy to run out of superlatives when discussing John Gielgud’s on-screen talent, even in a mainstream Hollywood confection like Arthur. The legendary stage actor was 77 when this unlikely Dudley Moore blockbuster hit theaters. But while this high-concept comedy about a rich alcoholic man-child is loaded with sitcom punchlines, it also leaves room for moments of bittersweet poignancy. Gielgud gets plenty of laughs as the faithful butler Hobson thanks to his bone-dry British delivery, but the scenes where he drops the icy veneer and talks to Moore’s Arthur like a son transform the film into something deeper.

Where to watch it

7. Walter Matthau in Grumpy Old Men (1993)

If you look up the word “rascal” in the dictionary, chances are you’ll find a picture of Matthau’s hangdog mug. At 73, the comic curmudgeon reunited with his Odd Couple costar Jack Lemmon for this unofficial opposites-attract sequel. Listening to Matthau grouse and complain about anything is one of life’s great joys. And the grumpy old rascal more than delivers his share as Max Goldman, a prickly crank who turns snippy senior-citizen sarcasm into an art form.  

Where to watch it

8. Henry Fonda in On Golden Pond (1981)

When we say Hollywood doesn’t make ’em like they used to, this is exactly the kind of picture we’re talking about: a mature, emotionally layered tearjerker that emphasizes subtle acting over special effects. Then 76, Henry Fonda soars as a crotchety old coot spending his final summer with his devoted wife (Katharine Hepburn) while looking after the teenage son of their estranged daughter’s new boyfriend. The fact that the estranged daughter is played by none other than Fonda’s real-life daughter, Jane (she’s now 87), adds an extra level of poignancy. Throughout his legendary career, Henry Fonda always conveyed can-do decency. Here, he’s a tougher nut to crack, masking his vulnerability with stubborn pride.

Where to watch it

9. Robert Redford in A Walk in the Woods (2015)

When Robert Redford﻿ passed away in September at 89, most tributes focused on his string of hit films from the ’60s and ’70s. Fair enough — they are incredible. But lost in the mix was the fact that Redford was still delivering great, if less frequent, star turns in his later years. Take this charming, human-scaled drama based on Bill Bryson’s outdoorsy memoir about a pair of longtime friends who decide to hike the Appalachian Trail together. Opposite Nick Nolte, 84, Redford (then 79) gives a thoughtful, understated performance that’s the dramatic equivalent of a pair of old hiking boots. He may look like he’s seen more than a few adventures over the years, but he also has an air of familiar, lived-in comfort. Redford earned Movies for Grownups Award nominations for acting (All Is Lost, 2013, and The Old Man & the Gun, 201﻿8) and for best director for The Company You Keep (2012).﻿ He was also honored with a Movies for Grownups career-achievement award in 2011.

Where to watch it ﻿

morgan freeman
Morgan Freeman was 70 when he tackled the harrowing role of a detective investigating the abduction of a 4-year-old girl — a crime that echoes a tragedy in his past — in "Gone Baby Gone."
Sam Island (Getty Images)

10. Morgan Freeman in Gone Baby Gone (2007)

Morgan Freeman, who won the Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award in 2017, is the master at turning supporting characters into a film’s emotional beating heart. Exhibit A: Rookie director Ben Affleck’s harrowing adaptation of Dennis Lehane’s Boston crime novel. Freeman, then 70, plays a veteran police detective investigating the abduction of a 4-year-old girl. As much as he’d like to be detached from such horrors, Freeman’s Captain Doyle has been down this road before with his own daughter. And it’s this haunted past that gives Affleck’s gritty drama a much-needed dose of humanity. Freeman invests Gone Baby Gone with pathos, intelligence and a devastating air of déjà vu.

Where to watch it

11. Anthony Hopkins in The Two Popes (2019)

While he’ll always be identified with Hannibal Lecter, Anthony Hopkins has long been an eclectic virtuoso who can deliver quiet grace as convincingly as over-the-top villainy. (He won a 2021 Movies for Grownups best actor award for The Father and received a 2024 nomination for Freud’s Last Session.) In director Fernando Meirelles’ dual biopic about the passing of the torch from the outgoing Pope Benedict (Hopkins, then 81) to man-of-the-people Francis (Jonathan Pryce), the Welsh acting legend gives us a dazzling glimpse at how the hothouse of the Vatican can isolate a man of God from his flock. Bristling at the more populist changes Francis has in mind, Hopkins’ tradition-minded Benedict is a spiritual leader stubbornly clinging to the past. The beauty of the performance is how Hopkins lets you see the seeds of doubt behind his expressionless eyes.

Where to watch it

12. Ossie Davis in I’m Not Rappaport (1996)

Spike Lee’s Do the Right Thing introduced Ossie Davis (as well as his brilliantly talented wife, Ruby Dee) to a new generation of moviegoers. Sadly, that revelation didn’t lead to a dozen more great roles for the underrated actor. Still, one of the best to come in the wake of Lee’s 1989 masterpiece was this warm and charming adaptation of Herb Gardner’s Tony-winning stage play about two old New York characters who while away their afternoons joking and bickering on a Central Park bench. Jousting with Walter Matthau, the then-79-year-old Davis is like a jazz virtuoso — he knows exactly when to support and when it’s his turn to solo. And few solo more perfectly.

Where to watch it

13. Clint Eastwood in Million Dollar Baby (2004)

When Million Dollar Baby hit theaters in 2004, Eastwood was 74 years old. He’d already won Oscar﻿s for Unforgiven, and there was every reason to think that this boxing drama might be his swan song, or at least the point when he would finally start slowing down. But it turns out that for Eastwood, 74, is just middle-aged. The actor-director has never been comfortable trafficking in easy sentimentality on-screen, but as a past-his-prime trainer who reluctantly agrees to mentor a young female fighter (Hilary Swank, 51), he works the audience’s tear ducts like a heavyweight champ works the speed bag. This is a three-hankie weepie that never makes you feel guilty for reaching for the Kleenex. Eastwood earned a 2006 Movies for Grownups best﻿-director nomination for Flags of Our Fathers, and his Invictus won best picture in 2009.

Where to watch it

14. Jessica Tandy in Driving Miss Daisy (1989)

While there’s no getting around the fact that this best-picture winner handles racial issues with kid gloves, it’s an irresistibly smooth and pleasant ride thanks to its two perfectly cast leads. Hollywood and Broadway legend Jessica Tandy, then 80, plays a proud Atlanta woman whose well-meaning son (Dan Aykroyd, 73) hires a chauffeur to shuttle her around after she crashes her car. Morgan Freeman, 88, is the driver, and he’s absolutely fantastic, giving as good as he gets with his employer in the back seat. But since he’s already on this list with Gone Baby Gone, let’s turn our focus to Tandy, who not only earned a well-deserved Oscar for her feisty yet fragile performance but also showed us how much we all need love and friendship, even if it means letting someone else take the wheel on occasion.

Where to watch it

alan arkin
Alan Arkin's performance as a funny, foulmouthed grandfather with a heart of gold stole the show in "Little Miss Sunshine." He was 72 when the film premiered.
Sam Island (Getty Images)

15. Alan Arkin in Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Forty years after receiving his first Oscar nomination for 1966’s The Russians Are Coming The Russians Are Coming, Alan Arkin was honored again — and won this time — for his affecting turn as the oddball paterfamilias in this delightfully quirky road movie about three generations piling into the family van to take the youngest of them (10-year-old Abigail Breslin) to compete in a beauty pageant. Sunshine is a pint-sized blast of laughing gas, but it seasons its most comic moments with hard-won nuggets of wisdom courtesy of Arkin, who at 72 showed that he was still at the top of his game. He was the first-ever winner of AARP’s Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Award, in 2007.﻿

Where to watch it

16. Michael Caine in Batman Begins (2005)

If you’re looking for an actor who can do a lot with a little, it’s hard to top Michael Caine, a Movies for Grownups nominee for The Quiet American (2002), Secondhand Lions (2003), Harry Brown (2011) and Youth (2016). As Alfred, Bruce Wayne’s loyal — and, it turns out, quite lethal — manservant in Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins, the then-72-year-old actor makes us see the storied supporting character in a completely new light. Yes, he’s a father figure of sorts to a playboy vigilante, but he’s not some obsequious gentleman in formal dress. He’s a behind-the-scenes crime-fighting partner who’s equally comfortable being Bruce’s voice of reason or Batman’s war-room consigliere. Who says good help is hard to find?

Where to watch it

17. Ruth Gordon in Harold and Maude (1971)

More than a half-century after it arrived in theaters and snowballed into a cult sensation, Harold and Maude remains one of the most unlikely crowd-pleasers ever made. The story of a young outcast (Bud Cort, 77) who forms a deep friendship with a Holocaust survivor more than 50 years his senior, Hal Ashby’s offbeat romance is a showcase for its leading lady’s unique brand of frisky eccentricity and guileless charm. At 75, Gordon seems every bit as youthful as her 23-year-old costar — probably more so. And yet the beauty of Gordon’s Maude is how she turns darkness and tragedy into positivity and light. She’s the ultimate cinematic free spirit, and an inspiration. After two hours in her presence, it’s impossible not to fall in love with her as much as Harold does.

Where to watch it

18. Bruce Dern in Nebraska (2013)

The 77-year-old Dern was nominated for an Oscar for his prickly portrayal of Woody Grant, a bullheaded old-timer determined to collect the grand prize of a sweepstakes he believes he’s won. Don’t bother trying to talk sense into him or convince him that he’s been scammed — it’s no use. He’s like a Midwest Don Quixote on a misguided quest as he sets out on foot to get what he thinks he’s got coming. Will Forte, 55, is outstanding as Dern’s youngest son, who fights him until he realizes it’s easier to play along. But this is Dern’s show all the way. And the crestfallen look on his face when he eventually learns the truth should have earned him that Oscar statuette. Alas, he lost to Dallas Buyers Club’s Matthew McConaughey, 5﻿6 — but he won the Movies for Grownups best﻿-actor award.

Where to watch it

19. June Squibb in Thelma (2024)

At an age when most folks would probably be a lot more comfortable playing mah-jongg than spending 14 hours on a movie set doing stunts, 94-year-old June Squibb delivered a career-best performance as the titular hero of Josh Margolin’s giddy action flick, which won a Movies for Grownups award. Squibb, who first came to most moviegoers’ attention with her Oscar-nominated turn in 2013’s Nebraska, makes the most of her leading-lady moment as her widowed character goes on a mission of payback after she’s scammed out of her life’s savings. Does Thelma rank with an action epic like Mission: Impossible? No, but it’s certainly a wildly entertaining Mission: Improbable.

Where to watch it

catherine ohara
Catherine O’Hara was 70 when she revisited the role of obnoxious homeowner Delia Deetz, first seen in Tim Burton's 1988 comedy/horror classic "Beetlejuice."
Sam Island (Getty Images)

20. Catherine O’Hara in Beetlejuice Beetlejuice (2024)

Catherine O’Hara, 71, is a living highlight reel. From her earliest days on SCTV through her career-defining turns in Home AloneBest in Show and Schitt’s Creek (which won her the Movies for Grownups best TV actress award in 2021), the comic actress makes everything she touches funnier. Which is why it was such a welcome sight to see then-70-year-old O’Hara reprise her role as Beetlejuice’s pretentious and over-the-top haunted homeowner Delia Deetz in 2024’s belated follow-up, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice. O’Hara can make the subtlest gestures hilarious. Not that there’s anything subtle about Delia, Winona Ryder’s newly widowed stepmother. Watching her being possessed by karaoke spirits and forced to cartoonishly lip-sync to “MacArthur Park” is proof that sometimes possession can be a blessing rather than a curse. ﻿

Where to watch it

21. Gloria Stuart in Titanic (1997)

Gloria Stuart’s first movie credit came in 1932. That year, she starred in six films, including The Old Dark House with Boris Karloff. Fast-forward 65 years to 1997, when the 87-year-old actress capped one of the strangest career arcs in Hollywood history by earning her first trip to the Academy Awards as the oldest acting nominee ever up to that point. The movie that vaulted her there was James Cameron’s Titanic, which she poignantly bookends as the aged version of Kate Winslet’s Rose. Stuart’s presence sells the blockbuster’s nostalgic, pixie-dust spell. She’s tender and touching and, most of all, timeless.

Where to watch it

22. Emmanuelle Riva in Amour (2012)

Fifty-three years after becoming the darling of world cinema with 1959’s Hiroshima Mon Amour, the 85-year-old French actress Emmanuelle Riva won an encore wave of adulation (and a Movies for Grownups best﻿-actress nomination) thanks to director Michael Haneke’s import Amour. In an intensely powerful meditation on love and aging, Riva touchingly portrays an older woman who has a debilitating stroke. Jean-Louis Trintignant costars as her devoted husband who struggles to care for her. Amour is an emotional haymaker — it knocks you to the canvas and keeps you there long after the 10-count is over. And Riva’s Oscar-nominated performance is a fearless, ferocious thing of beauty.

Where to watch it

23. Dick Van Dyke in Mary Poppins Returns (2018)

Let’s face it — there really is no replacing someone like Dick Van Dyke, 99. The beloved star of the big and small screens reminded moviegoers of just that when he popped up, at age 93, to sprinkle a little supercalifragilistic magic over Disney’s big-budget 2018 reboot of Mary Poppins, which won best intergenerational film in 2019 at the Movies for Grownups Awards. Of course, the actor had charmed movie audiences more than a half-century earlier in the 1964 original. But this time around, it felt like both a well-earned valedictory and a giant dose of pure, unfiltered joy as Van Dyke’s super-wealthy, super-whiskered banker danced behind (and on top of!) his desk. This wasn’t a swan song — it was a thrilling swan opera.

Where to watch it

24. Richard Farnsworth in The Straight Story (1999)

In the most un-Lynchian movie of David Lynch’s career, the director dared to go to a kinder, gentler place with the help of an older adult man driving a lawn mower on the interstate. The Straight Story told the story of Alvin Straight, a septuagenarian who crosses the Midwest at 5 miles per hour to visit his ailing brother. But perhaps even more unexpected than the film (and the director behind it) was its star, Richard Farnsworth, then a 79-year-old stuntman-turned-Western actor. It proved to be an improbable but perfect stroke of casting, imbuing the film’s regretful hero with dignity, compassion and heart. It’s a touching and triumphant film.

Where to watch it

25. Leslie Uggams in American Fiction (2023)

Leslie Uggams, 82, became more in-demand after 70 than most actors are before. She appeared in the 2016 blockbuster Deadpool and its 2018 sequel Deadpool 2, she had a major recurring role on the hit TV series Empire, and at 80 she gave one of her richest performances ever in Cord Jefferson’s American Fiction, earning a Movies for Grownups best﻿-supporting﻿-actress nomination. A stinging, irony-drenched satire about race in America, the film was rightly nominated for a best-picture Oscar. Playing the Alzheimer’s-stricken mother of Jeffrey Wright’s literary charlatan, she gives the film its unvarnished emotional heart. It’s a fearless, career-capping performance.

Where to watch it

%{postComment}%

Chris Nashawaty, former film critic for Entertainment Weekly, is the author of Caddyshack: The Making of a Hollywood Cinderella Story and a contributor to Esquire, Vanity Fair, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

