AARP’s Movies for Grownups﻿ Hottest Actors Over 50

One of the hottest leading men of all time, Cary Grant, once said, “Everyone wants to be Cary Grant. Even I want to be Cary Grant.”
We concur. On-screen and off, the man oozed charm, razor-sharp wit, truckloads of talent and physical perfection — no one cut a more effortlessly elegant figure in a tux.
Best of all, like vintage Scotch, the guy grew finer with age, wooing leading ladies Grace Kelly and Sophia Loren well into his salt-and-pepper-haired 50s and beyond.
We have actors like that today, too — the kind who defy the ravages of time and consistently capture our imaginations, in stories we grownups love to be swept away in.
It’s time they got some well-deserved kudos for that, don’t you think?
After much demand, AARP’s Movies for Grownups has compiled an inaugural, essential list we expect will prove legendary in its own time: the Hottest Actors Over 50. (You can thank George Clooney, Grant’s heir apparent, who badgered us for years to perform this task.)
It was a tough job, but someone had to do it.
Each of these 25 men in their 50s, 60s and 70s excel at their craft. Among them, they’ve amassed 215 Oscar, Golden Globe, and Emmy nominations and 35 wins. They also exude the kind of magnetism, vibrancy, heart and soul that amounts to that rare, intangible superpower: star quality.
Admittedly, they’re not hard on the eyes or lacking in sex appeal. As Seinfeld’s Kramer would say, our Hottest Actors are blessed with “the kavorka.” Their allure is enriched with a depth earned over the years.
Pierce Brosnan, 72 — the eldest on our list — heralded in a “more sensitive, more vulnerable, more psychologically complete” James Bond in the mid-’90s, according to Chicago Sun-Times film critic Roger Ebert. This year, British GQ called Brosnan, now a grandfather of four, “still the definitive 007 — effortlessly stylish, endlessly charismatic, and armed with the perfect smoulder.”
The youngest to make our list, Chilean-born Pedro Pascal, 50, was recently dubbed a “revolutionary sex symbol” who is “trailblazing a new kind of hotness,” by one pop culture writer. Olé to that.
Colman Domingo, 55, who nabbed two consecutive best actor nominations for Academy Awards in 2024 and 2025 (for his portrayals of real-life gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in Rustin and prisoner John “Divine G” Whitfield in Sing Sing) was described by his Four Seasons costar Steve Carell, like this: “There’s an aura to him.... It drips off of him — his greatness, talent, and charisma.”
Scrolling through our coterie, you’ll also find — no way! — the bodacious Keanu Reeves, who turned the Big 6-0 last year. Keanu over 50? Excellent!
Part of the charm of these guys, of course, is that they’re loath to admit their fabulousness. In a scene from the new CBS drama Watson, a beautiful stranger in a hospital corridor asks Morris Chestnut’s Dr. John Watson, “You do realize that you’re hot, right?” It’s a rhetorical question.
Though our guys may be too humble to own up to it, they have no problem teasing their dashing colleagues. At the L.A. premiere for Wolfs last year, Brad Pitt ribbed longtime pal and costar Clooney about his enduring swoonworthiness.
Apologies to Grant, but “this,” Pitt said of Clooney, “is the sexiest man still alive.”
No. 25
Jamie Foxx, 57
Versatile
Before filming the biopic Ray (2004), Foxx met the titular soul music legend himself, Ray Charles, who gave him some sage advice.
“The notes are right underneath your fingers,” Charles told him. “That’s life. Life is hittin’ the right notes.”
Foxx has hit a lot of the right notes throughout his career. In the ’90s, he lit up TV screens with his quick wit and sharp comedic timing — first on the sketch-comedy hit In Living Color, then as the charismatic lead of his own smash sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Show.
Then in 2004, Foxx won the best actor Oscar for the musical drama Ray and scored a supporting actor nomination for Collateral, opposite Tom Cruise.
“Can I just tell you that I am having the ride of my life?” he said that year.
A musician too, Foxx has flexed his R&B chops, winning a Grammy and landing two Billboard chart-toppers.
If you’re ever wandering around the suburbs of L.A., you can catch a live performance up close. One of Foxx’s hobbies, besides pickleball, is popping into a San Fernando bowling alley to play a few games and sing karaoke. (The Village People’s ‘Y.M.C.A.’ is “my best song,” he says).
We’re sure he hits all the right notes.
No. 24
Robert Downey Jr., 60
Comeback Kid
By the time 27-year-old Downey was nominated for a best actor Oscar for 1992’s Chaplin, many considered him one of the most gifted actors of his generation.
But the following decade, marked by drug addiction and prison time, nearly derailed his extraordinary talent.
“It’s like I have a loaded gun in my mouth,” he told a judge in 1999, “and my finger’s on the trigger, and I like the taste of the gunmetal.”
By 2003, the actor had committed to sobriety and embarked on a journey of reinvention, guided in part by his devotion to Wing Chun, a “martial art for the mind.”
“It’s a spiritual practice,” Downey says. “It’s grounded me, and its primary purpose is to promote a sense of spiritual warriordom and to respect your society.”
His focus would lead to the role that would change his life: the swaggering, witty Tony Stark in Iron Man (2008). The film reestablished Downey as an A-lister and launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
More than 30 years after Chaplin, Downey transformed himself into the scheming Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer and, in 2024, won his first Oscar.
“Here’s my little secret,” he said, in his acceptance speech. “I needed this job more than it needed me.... I stand here before you a better man because of it.”
No. 23
Billy Porter, 55
Authentic
“I’m really not sure what makes an actor hot,” the boundary-breaking artist tells AARP.
“When I was in drama school, they were telling me that I was a leading man. But to be Black, queer, out, and unapologetically authentic—there wasn’t really a space for that.”
Porter made space, going on to wow Broadway audiences in the early ’90s with show-stopping performances in Miss Saigon and Grease. But it was his transformative turn as the charismatic drag queen in Kinky Boots in 2013 that made him a theater legend — earning him a Tony and a Grammy.
Then, on FX’s Pose, Porter’s heartbreaking portrayal of the HIV-positive ballroom emcee Pray Tell landed the actor an Emmy in 2019, making him the first openly gay Black man to do so in a lead acting category.
Along the way, Porter has also become a fashion icon known for his gender-fluid, statement-making ensembles (like his red velvet suit shaped like a uterus—a nod to women’s reproductive rights) on the red carpet.
Porter has had some meaningful interactions with fans. When they talk to him, “the one thing [they say] that is the most profound, very often, is, ‘You created a space for me to understand how to just be me,’ ” says Porter, an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, HIV awareness, and racial justice.
“My art is my activism,” he says.
No. 22
Ken Watanabe, 65
Trailblazer
Watanabe was 44 when he performed the achingly poignant scene — a Japanese ritualistic suicide in The Last Samurai (2003) — that earned him an Oscar nomination and introduced him to audiences around the world.
The multilingual actor — he’s had roles speaking Japanese, English and French — nails tragic heroes (add Letters from Iwo Jima to the list). He also excels at playing romantic leads (Memoirs of a Geisha) and various characters in Hollywood blockbusters (Godzilla and Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins).
But Celluloid Dreamboat?
“I don’t think it applies to me,” he tells AARP. He’s dedicated to stirring people at their core. “I want to do work that genuinely touches people’s hearts.”
Born in the Japanese mountain town of Koide, Niigata, about 40 miles north of where he lives today, the actor takes pride in challenging and reshaping Asian stereotypes in films while admiring the traditional Samurai code of conduct.
“A man who is energetic,” he describes, “walks his own path, and has earned the trust of many people.”
True to form, Watanabe’s journey toward happiness and success is steered by his inner compass. “Doing what I want, when I want, enjoying it fully — whether that’s work, eating, or laughing.”
No. 21
Pierce Brosnan, 72
Elegance
It’s been three decades since Brosnan bungee jumped off the edge of a Russian dam, making his daring debut as James Bond in GoldenEye.
Television audiences had already adored his impeccably stylish sleuth Remington Steele, and once he stepped out of the Bond tux in 2002, Brosnan offered fans performances in a broader spectrum of genres — romantic comedies (Mamma Mia!), dramas (The Ghost Writer), period pieces, indie fare, and musicals.
“You have to stay strong and hungry, humble and courageous,” he once said, discussing his career. “If you get too nonchalant, then it just goes away.”
As he readies for the second season of Mobland, in which he plays the patriarch of an Irish crime syndicate, Brosnan, who was born in Ireland, keeps busy at home in Hawaii, playing golf, biking, painting and rowing.
“It’s a beautiful pastime, rowing is,” he says. “Twenty minutes a day and you’re going to be fit as a fiddle.”
Best he keeps in shape; he may need to don the old tux again. Earlier this year, Amazon MGM Studios acquired creative control of the James Bond franchise, and the buzz is they’ll ask him to reprise an older version of the character for a spin-off.
“Let’s see where the wind takes us,” Brosnan says. “They know where to find me. Why not?”
No. 20
Hugh Jackman, 56
Triple Threat
The first time we glimpse Jackman in X-Men — shirtless, in the shadows, in a cage — it’s hard not to notice the muscles. Vulture described his performance as “aggressively sexual ... though there’s no sex in the movie.”
It was a breakthrough role for the triple-threat (singing, dancing, acting) Aussie, who would go on to play the Marvel character Wolverine in 11 movies and, along the way, win awards for musicals, both in film (a Golden Globe for Les Misérables in 2012) and on stage (A Tony for The Boy from Oz in 2004). To bulk up for The Wolverine in 2013, Jackman consulted with fellow “Hot” pick Dwayne Johnson, who gave him that 6,000-calories-a-day diet and a three-hour workout regime to follow.
Taking care of his mind and soul, he heeds the teachings of the School of Practical Philosophy and practices Transcendental Meditation, something he’s been doing since his 20s.
“Meditation has changed my life,” says the actor. “I meditate before I go onstage, I meditate in the morning and during lunch when I’m on a film set.... It makes me calm and happy.... It gives me some peace and quiet in what’s a pretty chaotic life!”
