AARP’s Movies for Grownups﻿ Hottest Actors Over 50

It was a tough job, but someone had to do it.

By

Natasha Stoynoff,

 
Updated September 02, 2025
AARP
Published August 28, 2025
/ Updated September 02, 2025
the cover of a a r p the magazine featuring idris elba
AARP (JuanKR/Headpress/Redux; Lyvans Boolaky/Getty Images; Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images; Bruce Glikas/Getty Images)

One of the hottest leading men of all time, Cary Grant, once said, “Everyone wants to be Cary Grant. Even I want to be Cary Grant.”

We concur. On-screen and off, the man oozed charm, razor-sharp wit, truckloads of talent and physical perfection — no one cut a more effortlessly elegant figure in a tux.

Best of all, like vintage Scotch, the guy grew finer with age, wooing leading ladies Grace Kelly and Sophia Loren well into his salt-and-pepper-haired 50s and beyond.

We have actors like that today, too — the kind who defy the ravages of time and consistently capture our imaginations, in stories we grownups love to be swept away in.

It’s time they got some well-deserved kudos for that, don’t you think?

After much demand﻿, AARP’s Movies for Grownups has compiled an inaugural, essential list we expect will prove legendary in its own time: the Hottest Actors Over 50. (You can thank George Clooney, Grant’s heir apparent, who badgered us for years to perform this task.)

It was a tough job, but someone had to do it.

Each of these 25 men in their 50s, 60s and 70s excel at their craft. Among them, they’ve amassed 215 Oscar, Golden Globe, and Emmy nominations and 35 wins. They also exude the kind of magnetism, vibrancy, heart and soul that amounts to that rare, intangible superpower: star quality.

Admittedly, they’re not hard on the eyes or lacking in sex appeal. As Seinfeld’s Kramer would say, our Hottest Actors are blessed with “the kavorka.” Their allure is enriched with a depth earned over the years.

Pierce Brosnan, 72 — the eldest on our list — heralded in a “more sensitive, more vulnerable, more psychologically complete” James Bond in the mid-’90s, according to Chicago Sun-Times film critic Roger Ebert. This year, British GQ called Brosnan, now a grandfather of four, “still the definitive 007 — effortlessly stylish, endlessly charismatic, and armed with the perfect smoulder.”

The youngest to make our list, Chilean-born Pedro Pascal, 50, was recently dubbed a “revolutionary sex symbol” who is “trailblazing a new kind of hotness,”﻿ by one pop culture writer. Olé to that.﻿ ﻿

Colman Domingo, 55, who nabbed two consecutive best actor nominations for Academy Awards in 2024 and 2025 (for his portrayals of real-life gay civil rights activist Bayard Rustin in Rustin﻿ and prisoner John “Divine G” Whitfield in Sing Sing) was described by his﻿ Four Seasons﻿ costar Steve Carell, like this: “There’s an aura to him.... It drips off of him — his greatness, talent, and charisma.”

Scrolling through our coterie, you’ll also find — no way! — the bodacious Keanu Reeves, who turned the Big 6-0 last year. Keanu over 50? Excellent!

Part of the charm of these guys, of course, is that they’re loath to admit their fabulousness. In a scene from the new CBS drama Watson, a beautiful stranger in a hospital corridor asks Morris Chestnut’s Dr. John Watson, “You do realize that you’re hot, right?” It’s a rhetorical question.

Though our guys may be too humble to own up to it, they have no problem teasing their dashing colleagues. At the L.A. premiere for Wolfs﻿ last year, Brad Pitt ribbed longtime pal and costar Clooney about his enduring swoonworthiness.

Apologies to Grant, but “this,” Pitt said of Clooney, “is the sexiest man still alive.” ﻿

See the Winners
No. 25
No. 24
No. 23
No. 22
No. 21
No. 20
No. 19
No. 18
No. 17
No. 16
No. 15
No. 14
No. 13
No. 12
No. 11
No. 10
No. 9
No. 8
No. 7
No. 6
No. 5
No. 4
No. 3
No. 2
No. 1
About Movies for Grownups

No. 25

https://aarp.widen.net/content/7mrhmg8itm/jpeg/GettyImages-2049061119.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,85&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=2048&h=1177
Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Jamie Foxx, 57

Versatile

Before filming the biopic Ray (2004), Foxx met the titular soul music legend himself, Ray Charles, who gave him some sage advice.

“The notes are right underneath your fingers,” Charles told him. “That’s life. Life is hittin’ the right notes.”

Foxx has hit a lot of the right notes throughout his career. In the ’90s, he lit up TV screens with his quick wit and sharp comedic timing — first on the sketch-comedy hit In Living Color, then as the charismatic lead of his own smash sitcom, The Jamie Foxx Show.

Then in 2004, Foxx won the best actor Oscar for the musical drama Ray and scored a supporting actor nomination for Collateral, opposite Tom Cruise.

“Can I just tell you that I am having the ride of my life?” he said that year.

A musician too, Foxx has flexed his R&B chops, winning a Grammy and landing two Billboard chart-toppers.

If you’re ever wandering around the suburbs of L.A., you can catch a live performance up close. One of Foxx’s hobbies, besides pickleball, is popping into a San Fernando bowling alley to play a few games and sing karaoke﻿. (﻿The Village People’s ‘Y.M.C.A.’ is “my best song,” he says).

We’re sure he hits all the right notes.

Back to List

No. 24

https://aarp.widen.net/content/riqm19dazt/jpeg/GettyImages-2203624349.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,53&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=2048&h=1177
Adam Kissick/Getty Images

Robert Downey Jr., 60

Comeback Kid

By the time 27-year-old Downey was nominated for a best actor Oscar for 1992’s Chaplin, many considered him one of the most gifted actors of his generation.

But the following decade, marked by drug addiction and prison time, nearly derailed his extraordinary talent.

“It’s like I have a loaded gun in my mouth,” he told a judge in 1999, “and my finger’s on the trigger, and I like the taste of the gunmetal.”

By 2003, the actor had committed to sobriety and embarked on a journey of reinvention, guided in part by his devotion to Wing Chun, a “martial art for the mind.”

“It’s a spiritual practice,” Downey says. “It’s grounded me, and its primary purpose is to promote a sense of spiritual warriordom and to respect your society.”

His focus would lead to the role that would change his life: the swaggering, witty Tony Stark in Iron Man (2008). The film reestablished Downey as an A-lister and launched the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

More than 30 years after Chaplin, Downey transformed himself into the scheming Lewis Strauss in Oppenheimer and﻿, in 2024, won his first Oscar.

“Here’s my little secret,” he said, in his acceptance speech. “I needed this job more than it needed me.... I stand here before you a better man because of it.”

Back to List

No. 23

Billy Porter, 55

Authentic

“I’m really not sure what makes an actor hot,” the boundary-breaking artist tells AARP.

“When I was in drama school, they were telling me that I was a leading man. But to be﻿ ﻿Black, queer, out, and unapologetically authentic—there wasn’t really a space for that.”

Porter made space, going on to wow Broadway audiences in the early ’90s with show-stopping performances in Miss Saigon and Grease. But it was his transformative turn as the charismatic drag queen in Kinky Boots in 2013 that made him a theater legend — earning him a Tony and a Grammy. 

Then, on FX’s Pose, Porter’s heartbreaking portrayal of the HIV-positive ballroom emcee ﻿Pray Tell﻿ landed the actor an Emmy in 2019, making him the first openly gay Black man to do so in a lead acting category.

Along the way, Porter has also become a fashion icon known for his gender-fluid, statement﻿-making ensembles (like his red velvet suit shaped like a uterus—a nod to women’s reproductive rights) on the red carpet.

Porter has had some meaningful interactions with fans. When they talk to him, “the one thing [they say] that is the most profound, very often, is, ‘You created a space for me to understand how to just be me,’ ” says Porter, an outspoken advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, HIV awareness, and racial justice.

“My art is my activism,” he says.

Back to List

No. 22

https://aarp.widen.net/content/25vjdchcgu/jpeg/GettyImages-1180983671.jpg?crop=true&anchor=589,131&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1390&h=798
Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Ken Watanabe, 65

Trailblazer

Watanabe was 44 when he performed the achingly poignant scene — a Japanese ritualistic suicide in The Last Samurai (2003) — that earned him an Oscar nomination and introduced him to audiences around the world.

The multilingual actor — he’s had roles speaking Japanese, English and French — nails tragic heroes (add Letters from Iwo Jima to the list). He also excels at playing romantic leads (Memoirs of a Geisha) and various characters in Hollywood blockbusters (Godzilla and Christopher Nolan’s Batman Begins).

But Celluloid Dreamboat?

“I don’t think it applies to me,” he tells AARP. He’s dedicated to stirring people at their core. “I want to do work that genuinely touches people’s hearts.”

Born in the Japanese mountain town of Koide, Niigata, about 40 miles north of where he lives today, the actor takes pride in challenging and reshaping Asian stereotypes in films while admiring the traditional Samurai code of conduct.

“A man who is energetic,” he describes, “walks his own path, and has earned the trust of many people.”

True to form, Watanabe’s journey toward happiness and success is steered by his inner compass. “Doing what I want, when I want, enjoying it fully — whether that’s work, eating, or laughing.”

Back to List

No. 21

https://aarp.widen.net/content/0sdxbilyez/jpeg/GettyImages-2161973520.jpg?crop=true&anchor=30,124&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1306&h=751
Darren Gerrish/Getty Images

Pierce Brosnan, 72

Elegance

It’s been three decades since Brosnan bungee jumped off the edge of a Russian dam, making his daring debut as James Bond in GoldenEye.

Television audience﻿s had already adored his impeccably stylish sleuth Remington Steele, and once he stepped out of the Bond tux in 2002, Brosnan offered fans performances in a broader spectrum of genres — romantic comedies (Mamma Mia!), dramas (The Ghost Writer), period pieces, indie fare, and musicals.

“You have to stay strong and hungry, humble and courageous,” he once said, discussing his career. “If you get too nonchalant, then it just goes away.”

As he readies for the second season of Mobland, in which he plays the patriarch of an Irish crime syndicate, Brosnan, who was born in Ireland, keeps busy at home in Hawaii, playing golf, biking, painting and rowing.

“It’s a beautiful pastime, rowing is,” he says. “Twenty minutes a day and you’re going to be fit as a fiddle.”

Best he keeps in shape; he may need to don the old tux again. Earlier this year, Amazon MGM Studios acquired creative control of the James Bond franchise﻿, and the buzz is they’ll ask him to reprise an older version of the character for a spin-off.

“Let’s see where the wind takes us,” Brosnan says. “They know where to find me. Why not?”﻿

Back to List

No. 20

https://aarp.widen.net/content/we68e2iib3/jpeg/GettyImages-2195789316.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,81&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=2048&h=1177
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Hugh Jackman, 56

Triple Threat

The first time we glimpse Jackman in X-Men — shirtless, in the shadows, in a cage — it’s hard not to notice the muscles. Vulture described his performance as “aggressively sexual ... though there’s no sex in the movie.”

It was a breakthrough role for the triple-threat (singing, dancing, acting) Aussie, who would go on to play the Marvel character Wolverine in 11 movies and﻿, along the way, win awards for musicals, both in film (a Golden Globe for Les Misérables in 2012) and on stage (A Tony for The Boy from Oz in 2004). To bulk up for The Wolverine in 2013, Jackman consulted with fellow “Hot” pick Dwayne Johnson, who gave him that 6,000-calories-a-day diet and a three-hour workout regime to follow.  

Taking care of his mind and soul, he heeds the teachings of the School of Practical Philosophy and practices Transcendental Meditation, something he’s been doing since his 20s.

Meditation has changed my life,” says the actor. “I meditate before I go onstage, I meditate in the morning and during lunch when I’m on a film set.... It makes me calm and happy.... It gives me some peace and quiet in what’s a pretty chaotic life!” 

Back to List

No. 19

https://aarp.widen.net/content/zusgb8wqqk/jpeg/GettyImages-1456657001.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,94&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=2048&h=1177
Kevin Winter/Getty Images 

Benjamin Bratt, 61

Optimism

Bratt gained national attention — and an Emmy nomination — for his work on Law & Order (1995–1999) before his film career took off with high-profile roles in Miss Congeniality (2000), Steven Soderbergh’s acclaimed drug-trade drama, Traffic (2000) and Piñero (2001).

In a business defined by unpredictability, Bratt’s anchor has always been a simple lesson learned at home.

“My mother raised us with a sense of eternal optimism,” he tells AARP. “Even through times of struggle — and there were many in my early childhood — hope and the possibility that comes with a new day was the thing that would reliably get you up in the morning.”

Keeping fit and strong — he’s been lifting weights since he was 12 — has also been a cornerstone for Bratt.

“Just move!” he says. “Physical activity, whether through dedicated exercise and sport, or hard physical labor﻿, is foundational to my lifelong sense of well-being.”

Although he admits to “dwelling on mortality more often” now that he’s beyond 60, he says there are perks to getting older.

His wife, Talisa, confirms he’s as hot as ever. “﻿She says, ‘﻿Your hotness will never go out of style,’ ” says Bratt with a laugh.

Back to List

No. 18

https://aarp.widen.net/content/sqlty2jdmg/jpeg/GettyImages-1749119916.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,188&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=2048&h=1177
FOX/Getty Images

Rob Lowe, 61

Nostalgic

Lowe turned heads as Sodapop Curtis in Francis Ford Coppola’s The Outsiders and, throughout the 1980s, proceeded to dominate coming-of-age films (St. Elmo’s Fire, About Last Night), cementing his place in Hollywood’s Brat Pack.

The next decade brought TV and film roles, notably Wayne’s World, Contact and Austin Powers movies﻿﻿﻿.﻿ ﻿He then struck gold in 1999 as Sam Seaborn in The West Wing.

He takes none of it for granted: “I’ve run into enough young people who don’t know who Paul Newman is,” he tells AARP. “So I’m aware of how fleeting people’s memories can be.”

At 61, he maintains his boyish, pinup good looks but without the Brat Pack hoopla. Though looking forward to a possible St. Elmo’s Fire sequel, his days off are happily tranquil.

“I sleep in, have my coffee in bed. I do my prayers and meditation. I spend some time with the dogs. I go to the gym. I’ll check in on business. If nothing is pending, I’ll go and play a round of golf or surf and then come back for dinner with my wife at home, and then she’ll want to watch TV. I’ll go to the firepit and have a cup of coffee or something like that, and then off to bed.”

After ﻿more than four decades in the business, he’s learned a great truth: “Your dogs love you no matter what the ratings are.” 

Back to List

No. 17

https://aarp.widen.net/content/zydqn09emh/jpeg/GettyImages-2178734244.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,112&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=2048&h=1177
Gilbert Flores/Getty Images

Ricky Martin, 53

Energy

He began as a fresh-faced teen idol in the Puerto Rican boy band Menudo before going solo in the early ’90s and causing hearts to flutter in his role as a sexy, singing bartender on the daytime drama General Hospital.

But it was his exultant, leather-pants-clad performance of “La Copa de la Vida” (“The Cup of Life”) at the 1999 Grammy Awards that skyrocketed Martin to fame. That same year, his song “Livin’ la Vida Loca” became one of the best-selling singles of all time, helping jump-start the “Latin pop explosion.”

Being hot? He’s simpatico with that.

“You can be a sex symbol through music or film,” says the two-time Grammy winner, who has a role on the hit Apple series Palm Royale.

“Hey, there are some politicians that are sex symbols,” he adds. “Is that something you should fight? No. Sex is very natural. Then again, my cultural approach toward things is also very sexual: the music, the drums, the way we dance, the way we flirt through music. It’s there. Don’t fight it. Just go with it and enjoy it and make people feel good about themselves.”

Back to List

No. 16

https://aarp.widen.net/content/4zzte52qtq/jpeg/GettyImages-2182568861.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,94&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=2048&h=1177
Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images

Javier Bardem, 56

Unpredictable

Before rising to fame as an actor, Javier Bardem made his mark on the rugby field.

“Playing rugby in Spain is like being a bullfighter in Japan,” says the actor, who was born in the Canary Islands and played for the junior Spanish National Team. He quit at 23 after making waves in 1992’s Jamón Jamón, opposite his future wife, Penélope Cruz.   

(Fun fact: He learned English by listening to the heavy metal band AC/DC﻿.)

Bardem made his international breakthrough in 2000 with Before Night Falls; his portrayal of Cuban poet Reinaldo Arenas earned him an Oscar nomination.

By the mid-2000s, he’d become Hollywood’s go-to actor for layered, unpredictable characters, including his chilling, bowl-cut assassin in No Country for Old Men — a performance that won him the Academy Award for best supporting actor.

Sex symbol? Pshaw.

“It’s ridiculous,” he says. “It just makes me laugh, because I look in the mirror and I don’t see a sex symbol. I just see a guy who looks like he’s been beaten with a baseball bat. I mean, is this the face of a sex symbol? They say that because I work in the movies. Take Brad Pitt — now, there’s a sexy man. If Brad Pitt was a plumber, he’d still be a sex symbol and he’d be a sexy plumber.”

Back to List

No. 15

https://aarp.widen.net/content/boeasbueax/jpeg/GettyImages-1493051957.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,71&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=2048&h=1177
Brian Babineau/NHLI/Getty Images

Jon Hamm, 54

Suave

As the enigmatic Don Draper on Mad Men, Hamm crafted one of television’s most complex antiheroes — sleek and polished like an ad campaign but riddled with secrets and contradictions.

Off camera, the Golden Globe and Emmy winner has described himself more as a polite Midwesterner who’d rather wear a baseball cap than a suit.

“When I have time off, I like to just do nothing, because when I have time on, I’m pulled in a hundred different directions,” he says.

The pull is understandable. That baritone voice and square jaw? By noon, he looks like an unshaven Marlboro Man.

“It’s completely arbitrary,” Hamm says, of the attention people pay to his looks. “Point me to 50 people online who think I’m super sexy, I’ll point you to 50 more who say, ‘He’s old and looks like my dad.’ It’s not universal. If you buy into that, you’re crazy.”

The actor never let his career get boxed in by Draper’s shadow, flexing his comedic muscles on 30 Rock, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, and Saturday Night Live﻿ and in ensemble thrillers (The Town), slick action films (Baby Driver) and quirky indie fare (Confess, Fletch). He’s currently starring in Your Friends & Neighbors on Apple TV.

Hamm says he’s content with getting older: “I remember when I turned 30. It was fun. I was just on my way to becoming an actor, I was surrounded by friends. Forty, I had a big celebration with a lot of famous people. Fifty was like, I was here, at home. I had friends come through. It was in the middle of the pandemic.... I was with my girlfriend and her family. And I was like, ‘﻿﻿﻿﻿﻿This is perfect. This is exactly where I need to be. I couldn’t be happier.’﻿

Do I feel old? No. I feel comfortable and happy, and it’s a good feeling.”﻿

Hamm won the Best TV Actor award at Movies for Grownups in 2024.

Back to List

No. 14

Morris Chestnut, 56

Endurance

Thirty-four years ago, Chestnut gave a poignant, career-launching performance as hopeful football star Ricky Baker in John Singleton’s Boyz n the Hood.

Since then, he’s brought his mix of intensity and cool professionalism to roles in V, Rosewood, and Nurse Jackie. A recurring role in The Best Man franchise, revisited over two decades, gave the actor one of the most beloved arcs in modern Black cinema.

“I don’t know what’s hot,” the star of the new CBS medical drama–detective series Watson tells AARP. “But I’ve been around a long time, and to make any list is an honor.”

According to fans on social media, he’s a ’90s heartthrob whose sizzle has stood the test of time. We can thank longtime commitment to the gym for that, he says.

“I’ve been going to the gym and working out for decades,” says the actor, who knows so much about fitness, he coauthored The Cut: Lose Up to 10 Pounds in 10 Days and Sculpt Your Best Body in 2017. ﻿“I want to be in great shape and keep improving — not just physically, it’s also mentally.”

His biggest challenge? A sweet tooth.

“I can literally eat sweets for breakfast, lunch and dinner,” he says. “But that’s part of the discipline of nutrition — not always having what you want, when you want it.”

Back to List

No. 13

https://aarp.widen.net/content/b1v1wprti4/jpeg/GettyImages-2222772350.jpg?crop=true&anchor=75,123&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1340&h=770
Arnold Jerocki/Getty Images

Matthew McConaughey, 55

Risk-taker

Texas charm. Laid-back philosopher. And one of Hollywood’s most celebrated reinventions.

McConaughey made a memorable debut in 1993’s Dazed and Confused with an improvisation — “Alright, alright, alright” — instantly etching himself into pop culture history. He reached leading-man status as a defense attorney in A Time to Kill﻿ and, by the 2000s, was king of romantic comedies like The Wedding Planner.

Then he paused—a career gamble he likes to call the “McConaissance.”

“I unbranded those two years to then rebrand,” he tells AARP. “When [the dramas] came my way and I jumped on them.”

From 2011 to 2014, McConaughey delivered a streak of acclaimed performances, ranging from a morally murky hit man in Killer Joe to a conflicted fugitive in Mud, culminating in a best actor Oscar for his role as Ron Woodroof in Dallas Buyers Club.

It’s all part of the “outlaw logic” he grew up with and lives by, the actor tells AARP. “It’s the individualism of my family’s thinking. They’re rule breakers. Don’t follow the flock.”

He surely doesn’t. Like the time he tiptoed into a cage with a mountain lion in Mexico.

“I was [looking for] a similar frequency,” he tells AARP. ﻿ “And I did successfully, thankfully, find a similar frequency, and came away with that mountain lion purring in my lap. Yeahhhh!”

Back to List

No. 12

https://aarp.widen.net/content/kseejjyhkw/jpeg/GettyImages-2212965267.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,83&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1365&h=784
Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Matt Damon, 54

Ladies’ Man

Who can forget the moment fresh-faced, relative newbie Damon tearfully hugged his mom the night he won the best original screenplay Oscar for Good Will Hunting?

Not us. That was back in 1998, and we were smitten. Since then, the Boston native has become one of the industry’s most bankable — yet still easygoing and accessible — stars in films like the war epic Saving Private Ryan, the stylish thriller The Talented Mr. Ripley and popcorn blockbusters like The Bourne Identity and the franchise that followed. Today, the mama’s boy from Oscar night is a girl dad, and he doesn’t want anyone to forget it: In 2019, Damon got the names of his four daughters — Stella, Gia, Isabella and Alexia — tattooed in fine-line cursive on his right upper arm (he already had “Lucy” inked there for his wife, Luciana).

Watching his daughters grow up and go off to college gives the actor the feels, he admits.

“It’s a lot,” he said, after Isabella took off for New York University in 2024. “It’s a surreal kind of time and the way it operates in your life, the older you get, because it just feels like I was holding her yesterday.” 

Back to List

No. 11

https://aarp.widen.net/content/rbe1h0zh6z/jpeg/GettyImages-1324567374.jpg?crop=true&anchor=-5,55&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=2048&h=1177
Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images

Colman Domingo, 55

Inspiring

Domingo was already an acclaimed, Tony-nominated stage actor and writer before Hollywood brought him to a wider audience as the devoted father in 2018’s If Beale Street Could Talk and as a recovering addict in HBO’s Euphoria in 2019.

The 2020s catapulted him into leading-man territory, as he earned two consecutive best actor Oscar nominations in 2024 and 2025 for Rustin (playing real-life civil rights icon Bayard Rustin) and Sing Sing (playing real-life prisoner John “Divine G” Whitfield).

With the empowering roles he portrays, Domingo tells AARP, he hopes to inspire others.

“I feel like we’re in a dark moment in our history, especially young people feel hopeless,” he tells AARP. “The world truly is on fire everywhere you turn. [People] need to have hope and believe that they can do something, that they can use their intelligence, their heart, their mind, their bodies to create the world that they want to live in.”

When he’s not acting, Domingo is snapping photos or hosting friends — perhaps regaling them with stories about how he once joined the circus, where he climbed ropes and walked on stilts.

“I have the heart of a clown,” he says, “and I want to keep the heart of a clown in everything that I do.”

Comes in handy when inspiring the “young people.”

In a commencement speech he gave to this year’s graduating class at American University, Domingo advised, “When all else fails, you have to believe in poetry.… [Poetry] is about goodness and light. It’s about watching babies take their first step. It’s about people being curious. It’s about people falling in love, and distilling all the good that’s in the world because there’s so much darkness in the world. I’m a very hopeful person. I believe there’s so much good, and there’s so much magic. You just have to look around; it’s everywhere.”

Back to List

No. 10

https://aarp.widen.net/content/9lhussxiv5/jpeg/GettyImages-2155336372.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,104&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=2048&h=1177
Mariano Regidor/Redferns/Getty Images

Keanu Reeves, 60

Free Spirit

Born in Beirut, his name means “cool breeze over the mountains” in Hawaiian.

Reeves caught our eye in the late ’80s in River’s Edge and Dangerous Liaisons, but 1989’s Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure made him a pop culture icon.

He then proved triumphant in an array of genres — drama (My Own Private Idaho), action (Point Break, Speed), romance (Something’s Gotta Give). But he ﻿solidified his place as a global action star in the sci-fi Matrix trilog﻿y and the sleek and stylish John Wick franchise.

﻿The very private, low-key actor has other talents and quirks worth mentioning: He’s a hockey-playing Canadian, a published poet, a bassist in the band Dogstar and a collector of vintage typewriters﻿. (“I like the sound and feel of the keys,” he says﻿. “There’s something satisfying about having a thought, then seeing it on the page.”)

He also loves to tear around on one of his motorcycles. “It’s the physical sensation of riding, the wind, the smell, the sights, the connection to the machine, the living-in-nature. It demands a kind of attention and presentness. It’s also good to go out and think a little bit, so you can get lost in the now. Or you can also kind of reflect. You’re moving on the surface of the planet,” he says.

And on any given day, you can spot him riding the subway like a regular person. Because he’s a most righteous dude. 

Back to List

No. 9

https://aarp.widen.net/content/mltynkphpd/jpeg/GettyImages-2184112430.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,127&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=2048&h=1177
Chad Salvador/Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson, 53

Rock Solid

By the time he was 15, Johnson had reached a sturdy six foot four. No surprise, then, that he began his career as a third﻿-generation (after his father and grandfather) champion pro wrestler known as The Rock and “the most electrifying man in all of entertainment.”

His leap to film came soon after in 2001’s The Mummy Returns (he ate a real scorpion for one scene), and his presence in the industry was firmly established the following year when he became the lead in The Scorpion King. With that movie, he set a Guinness World Record for the highest salary paid to a first-time leading actor.

But what everybody really wants to know most about The Rock is: How does he stay in such large rock formation?

Answer: He’s been known to scarf down between 6,000 and 8,000 calories a day, and that often includes a 12-egg breakfast and meals of chocolate chip cookies slathered with peanut butter or French ﻿t﻿oast topped with apple pie.

“I love my cheat days. They have become legendary, which is a good thing,” he says. “I make my cheat meals epic because, hell, we all work hard and only live once.”

Back to List

No. 8

https://aarp.widen.net/content/zl4ktua1yi/jpeg/GettyImages-2187212122.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,244&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1365&h=784
Cesc Maymo/Getty Images

Patrick Dempsey, 59

Boy Next Door

Dempsey launched his career as a teenager, moving from stage to ’80s rom-coms like Can’t Buy Me Love, in which he became known for playing awkward, endearing underdogs.

Then, in 2005, he landed his career-defining role as Dr. Derek Shepherd, a.k.a. McDreamy, on Grey’s Anatomy.

“I’ve always been a late bloomer,” he says.

Romantic leads followed, in Made of Honor and Enchanted, but the vintage car collector who has competed as a driver ﻿in the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Daytona car races once said he’d give it all up if he could race full time.

“When you’re racing, you don’t really think about anything else other than being present,” says the actor, whose documentary, Destined to Drive: Patrick Dempsey’s Return to Racing, premiered earlier this year.

“I think that’s an important thing for all of us to remember in the world we’re living in right now,” he says.

Dempsey partly credits his success and work ethic to his struggles with dyslexia, which was not diagnosed until he was 12.

“It’s given me a perspective of — you have to keep working,” Dempsey says. “I have never given up.”

Back to List

No. 7

https://aarp.widen.net/content/zdcploythx/jpeg/GettyImages-2170028915.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,56&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1365&h=784
Daniele Venturelli/Getty Images

Daniel Craig, 57

Rugged

Picking up the mantle from Pierce Brosnan, Brit actor Craig rose from the sea buff, in blue swim trunks, in an early scene in 2006’s Casino Royale and heralded in a new, stripped﻿-down, grittier James Bond.

Though not fond of the immediate, overwhelming fame the role brought — “I felt paranoid.﻿... The freedom you had as a semi-anonymous human being has gone,” he says — Craig went on to play Ian Fleming’s spy for 15 more years, his final time being in 2021’s No Time to Die.

As a thespian who cut his teeth in British theater and television, the avid Liverpool Football fan refused to be typecast. He﻿ pursed non-Bondian roles including the tweedy Southern detective in Knives Out, Macbeth on Broadway, and a gay American expatriate in last year’s Queer.

As for worrying about his beach bod, he doesn’t.

“It’s a drag,” he says. “The best acting is when you’re not concerned about the surface.... I don’t want to give a f--- about what I look like!"

Back to List

No. 6

https://aarp.widen.net/content/7j975f54xm/jpeg/GettyImages-2221711735.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,94&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=2048&h=1177
Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images

Brad Pitt, 61

Beauty

He burst into the spotlight with less than 10 minutes of screen time as the seductive hitchhiker in Thelma & Louise — a role that anointed him Hollywood’s newest heartthrob.

But the richly tattooed (a 13th-century poem, a rhinoceros...) two-time Oscar-winner (for 12 Years a Slave and Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood) is more about what’s under the skin.

“When you see a person, do you just concentrate on their looks? It’s just a first impression,” he says. “Then there’s someone who doesn’t catch your eye immediately but you talk to them, and they become the most beautiful thing in the world.”

Still, he did display his sculpted abs in Thelma & Louise — and Fight Club and Troy and ... well, a lot. But maybe that’s because he appreciates fine architecture.

In 2000, the actor coauthored a book with two architects about the restoration of a house built in 1907﻿, and in 2020 he narrated a documentary about his design idol Frank Lloyd Wright’s ﻿modern ﻿masterpiece Unity Temple.

“I love that architecture is this huge art piece you can be inside. I believe it lifts your soul and affects your mindset,” Pitt says. 

Back to List

No. 5

https://aarp.widen.net/content/sxbhpb2yru/jpeg/GettyImages-2184649985.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,86&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1366&h=785
Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images

Denzel Washington, 70

Spirituality

In less than a decade, Denzel Washington vaulted from TV’s St. Elsewhere to a 1988 Oscar nomination for Cry Freedom — and capped it with a 1990 best supporting actor win for Glory.

“I don’t do it for Oscars,” he told Screen Rant last November (he won his second, best actor for Training Day, in 2002). “My mother said, ‘Man gives the award, God gives the reward.’ ”

Since turning 60, he’s been seeking that higher-level reward.

The actor, whose home boasts a 10,000-bottle wine cellar, gave up drinking.

“I’ve done a lot of damage to the body,” he admits.

After seeing photos of himself at the Academy Awards two years ago, he hired a personal trainer.

“He makes the meals for me and we’re training, and I’m now 190-something pounds on my way to 185,” he says. “I feel like I’m getting strong. Strong is important.”

Acting, as he sees it, is his calling to help others.

“I was put on this planet to do good,” he says. “I’ve been blessed with this ability to act, and I’ve tried to use it for goodness’ sake. For God-ness’ sake.”

Washington is a two-time Movies for Grownups award winner. (Best actor for Flight, 2013 and best actor for Fences, 2017.)

Back to List

No. 4

https://aarp.widen.net/content/zabpw8cuba/jpeg/GettyImages-2169748571.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,40&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=2048&h=1177
Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images

George Clooney, 64

Charisma

We first fell in love with this two-time Oscar winner, known for his roguish, old-Hollywood charm and classic good looks, in the fall of ’94, as Dr. Doug Ross on ER, a role that made him an instant sex symbol.

By the 2000s, the actor was a bona fide movie star and filmmaker, headlining hits like Ocean’s Eleven and directing thoughtful, politically charged works like Good Night, and Good Luck while lending his platform to humanitarian causes.

“I think the only life lesson is to bet on yourself,” he tells AARP, looking back at his career. “And when there’s opportunities, you gotta go. In my life, I have been the recipient of a lot of luck,” he says. “But I also believe you create opportunity for luck. You create enough opportunity and, every once in a while, you’ll hit one.”

He’s hit a few of them, at one point becoming the only person ever nominated for an Oscar in six categories.

This year he made his Broadway debut in a stage adaption of Good Night, and Good Luck.

“There’s no rhyme or reason for who gets to age and who doesn’t,” he tells AARP. “So you should live as if you’re not going to get to. And then, if you wake up one day and you’re old, you’ve lived a really full life.”﻿

Clooney received AARP's Movies for Grownups highest honor, the annual Career Achievement Award, in 2021.

Back to List

No. 3

https://aarp.widen.net/content/q9czgalztt/jpeg/GettyImages-2217575720.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,69&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=2048&h=1177
Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Noah Wyle, 54

Sentimental

Playing ER’s rookie﻿﻿ physician, Dr. John Carter, Wyle gave ﻿﻿us a beloved TV doctor with a gentle bedside manner and earned multiple Emmy and Golden Globe nominations during his 11 seasons as a regular on the show. Plus, he looked great in scrubs.

So great, in fact, that he’s donned them again for the new hit medical drama The Pitt, playing emergency room chief attendant Michael “Robby” Robinavitch.

Think: ER for Gen Z, with modern-day crises. “Fentanyl overdoses, mental health stuff, the gun epidemic, mass shootings, medical-assisted suicides and anything that has to do with what our country is going through post-pandemic,” Wyle tells AARP. To stay healthy during the grueling shoot schedule, Wyle moderates his sugar and alcohol consumption and works out in his dressing room between takes﻿: “There’s these TRX [resistance] bands that you can hang, and you can do a whole multitude of exercises on them.”

Off camera, he’s a collector of odds and ends, including walking canes and anything to do with his biblical namesake and his vessel, Noah’s ark.

“I’m a pack rat,” Wyle tells AARP. “I’m a junker. I’m a picker. You name it, I collect it.”

On paper, he collects his thoughts on what he appreciates most.

“I have a gratitude practice [where] I write down the things that I’m most grateful for, and so I’m always conscious of them throughout my day.”

Back to List

No. 2

https://aarp.widen.net/content/timkgtxpvd/jpeg/GettyImages-2225758213.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,43&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=2048&h=1177
Justin Goff Photos/Getty Images

Pedro Pascal, 50

Sensitive

Decades of small parts in Hollywood finally led to Pascal’s ﻿breakout role as the fearless and sensual swordsman Oberyn Martell in the hit fantasy series Game of Thrones.

“It was a game changer,” he says (pun intended), of the pivotal role.

International stardom followed, with Narcos, The Mandalorian and the postapocalyptic HBO series The Last of Us.

But lately, he’s arguably best known for his social media moniker, “Daddy Pascal,” referencing his most recent protective-yet-sexy father figure roles﻿. (The hashtag “PedroPascalDaddy” has more than 18 million views on TikTok.)﻿

Yet, he honestly doesn’t understand what the fuss is all about.

“What has happened to people that they like someone old like me?” he has said. “I don’t understand … how can this happen? [People] should focus on Harry Styles.”

A competitive swimmer as a child and a go-go dancer in college, he thrives on six shots of e﻿spresso on ice, a blast of Prince’s “Purple Rain,” and “just the basics: get up … do something … stay busy … eat right … get sleep.”

And one other thing: On the eve of his 50th birthday, Pascal was asked what gift he wanted. “Love,” he said.

Back to List

No. 1

https://aarp.widen.net/content/h8dkra8a93/jpeg/GettyImages-2147859196.jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,94&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=2048&h=1177
Doug Peters/Getty Images

Idris Elba, 52

Passionate

The London-born actor rose to prominence in 2002 in HBO’s The Wire, made us laugh in NBC’s The Office in 2009, and stormed into stardom the following year in the Brit crime drama, Luther — winning a best actor Golden Globe for his role as the brilliant but obsessive detective.

Elba prepares for his roles just as obsessively: To play South African anti-apartheid activist-politician Nelson Mandela in Mandela: Long Walk to Freedom, the actor spent a night locked in a prison cell on Robben Island, the same prison Mandela was incarcerated in from 1964 to 1982.

He is driven; he loves fast cars, kickboxes to win and performed a spoken cameo on Taylor Swift’s Lover album.

“I’m not afraid of difficult things or challenges that make me uncomfortable,” he says.

A self-confessed football (soccer) fanatic and recently converted vegetarian, Elba credits squats, therapy, ginger shots and breath work with helping him stay fit and calm in a hectic world.

“Whenever you feel like you’re getting wound up, find a quiet corner, chill out, take 10 deep breaths — literally count to 10 on the inhale and exhale. By the time you finish the ninth one, you’re already thinking about something else. Your body is resetting — it’s really magical. The power of the brain and body is phenomenal.”

Back to List

About Movies for Grownups

demi moore
Michael Kovac/Getty Images for AARP

AARP’s advocacy work includes fighting ageism in Hollywood and encouraging the entertainment industry to tap into the unique perspectives and talents that actors, writers and producers who are 50 and older bring to their work. AARP’s annual Movies for Grownups Awards, telecast on PBS, celebrates the achievements of the 50-plus community in film and television. This year’s honorees included best actress Oscar winner Demi Moore (The Substance) and best actor Oscar winner Adrien Brody (The Brutalist).

Back to List
Natasha Stoynoff is an award-winning journalist and New York Times best-selling coauthor of 15 books who frequently writes about celebrities and culture for AARP The Magazine. Her most recent book is Bones: Anorexia, Anxiety, and My Path to Self-Love, with Robyn Shumer.

