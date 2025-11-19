Announcing AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards Nominees

This was a fantastic year for entertainment by and for people age 50 and up — the people we call “grownups.” Nearly half of the most recent acting Emmys went to older actors, and nine of the 20 nominees for acting at the 2025 Oscars were over 50 too. Here are our nominees for the year’s best film and TV projects featuring older performers and directors. The winners will be honored at the annual Movies for Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, on January 10, and the ceremony will premiere on Great Performances on PBS on February 22. Tune in to discover the winners in these and other categories.

Film Nominations

Best Picture

Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal in "Hamnet." Courtesy Focus Features

Hamnet Shakespeare never goes out of style. But it’s remarkable that 400 years after his death, we’re still finding fresh, compelling angles on the playwright’s life. Academy Award–winner Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) directs this timeless drama about love and loss, starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal.

A House of Dynamite Kathryn Bigelow, 74, the Oscar-winning director of The Hurt Locker, returns with this nail-biting war-room thriller about a stray missile that’s been launched at the United States, featuring Idris Elba, 53, and Rebecca Ferguson.

Leonardo DiCaprio in "One Battle After Another." Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

One Battle After Another Director Paul Thomas Anderson, 55, unspools a wonderfully shaggy, dark comedy about an off-the-grid political radical (Leonardo DiCaprio, 51) who comes out of hiding to save his kidnapped daughter.

Sinners Michael B. Jordan does double duty playing twin brothers in the 1930s who return to their Mississippi hometown only to find unexpected evil waiting for them, in director Ryan Coogler’s stunning horror tale.

Felicity Jones and Joel Edgerton in "Train Dreams." Courtesy of Netflix

Train Dreams Based on a classic Denis Johnson novella, this soulful, poignant look at what’s left of the American frontier at the dawn of the 20th century stars a never-better Joel Edgerton, 51.

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, 55, One Battle After Another The former Boogie Nights (1997) wunderkind proves that he has matured into one of our most talented and character-driven filmmakers with this wildly ambitious screwball gem.

Kathryn Bigelow, 74, A House of Dynamite The director confirms once again why she’s the master of contemporary political action-thrillers.

Scott Cooper, 55, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere Cooper already showed us that he knows how to spin music into drama, with 2009’s Crazy Heart, but he outdoes himself with this vivid portrait of the Boss during his darkest hours of self-doubt.

Guillermo del Toro, 61, Frankenstein The Mexican maestro of the macabre returns to his horror roots for this gorgeously haunting take on Mary Shelley’s gothic classic.

Spike Lee and Denzel Washington. David Lee/Courtesy A24

Spike Lee, 68, Highest 2 Lowest The Do the Right Thing director delivers his best film in years with this fast-paced kidnap thriller (loosely adapted from Akira Kurosawa’s High and Low) about a New York music mogul (Denzel Washington, 70) struggling to … do the right thing.

Best Actor

George Clooney and Adam Sandler in "Jay Kelly." Peter Mountain/Netflix

George Clooney, 64, Jay Kelly Clooney reveals the insecurities behind the Tinseltown facade of an aging movie star who travels to Europe to be honored alongside his longtime manager (Adam Sandler).

Leonardo DiCaprio, 51, One Battle After Another DiCaprio leans into both the comedy and the pathos of a burned-out political idealist who can’t stay on the sidelines any longer when his family is threatened.

Joel Edgerton, 51, Train Dreams The Aussie actor delivers a master class in resilience and introspection as a man trying to make sense of a rapidly changing world in this quietly profound character study.

Ethan Hawke in "Blue Moon." Courtesy Sony Pictures Classics

Ethan Hawke, 55, Blue Moon Is there anything Hawke can’t do? The actor goes deep with a transformative turn as the bitterly jealous Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart in this richly rewarding biopic about ambition, jealousy and the Great White Way.

Dwayne Johnson in "The Smashing Machine." Courtesy A24

Dwayne Johnson, 53, The Smashing Machine In his most immersive acting feat to date, the former wrestler taps into his past profession to play a mixed martial arts fighter struggling with the challenges of life outside the ring.

Best Actress

Laura Dern, 58, Is This Thing On? Let’s face it: Dern is pretty fantastic in everything she tackles on-screen. Even so, she practically soars in Bradley Cooper’s bittersweet tale about a man (Will Arnett, 55) trying to navigate a midlife crisis through stand-up comedy.

Jodie Foster, 63, A Private Life The two-time Oscar winner not only serves up yet another staggering performance here but does it while speaking French(!) in this twisty thriller about a psychiatrist looking into the mysterious death of one of her patients.

Lucy Liu, 57, Rosemead Best known (until now) for her big-screen turn as one of Charlie’s Angels, Liu reveals compelling new layers as an ailing mother trying to protect her troubled teenage son.

Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield in "After the Hunt." Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

Julia Roberts, 58, After the Hunt Roberts is a long way from America’s-sweetheart territory in this tricky he said/she said about a college professor forced to take sides when a female student (Ayo Edebiri) claims she was assaulted by one of the professor’s closest colleagues (Andrew Garfield).

June Squibb, 96, Eleanor the Great All hail June Squibb, who, in her 90s, is proving she’s at the top of her acting game, thanks to her deliciously funny and emotionally complex performance in Scarlett Johansson’s feature directorial debut about a woman attempting to deal with grief.

Best Supporting Actor

Sean Penn, 65, One Battle After Another The two-time Oscar winner gives a towering, live-wire performance — his best in years — as the cartoonishly villainous military pitbull Colonel Steven J. Lockjaw in Paul Thomas Anderson’s sprawling counterculture thriller.

Stellan Skarsgård, 74, Sentimental Value As the flawed and frosty Norwegian film director Gustav Borg, Skarsgård peels back his character’s cool, confident veneer and reveals the heartbreaking regrets of a father struggling to finally connect with his daughters after years of neglect.

Michael Shannon, 51, Nuremberg Shannon’s specialty has always been men of quiet, simmering force. And in James Vanderbilt’s riveting courtroom drama about bringing the Third Reich to justice, he delivers another bracing turn as Robert H. Jackson, the American prosecutor tasked with punishing pure evil.

Benicio del Toro, 58, One Battle After Another As the crackpot martial arts sensei and resistance leader Sergio St. Carlos, del Toro deftly shapes what could have been a distracting supporting part into the sly, soulful conscience of the film.

Delroy Lindo, 73, Sinners In Ryan Coogler’s period horror-thriller, the always welcome Lindo soars as Delta Slim, a juke-joint pianist who uses alcohol to numb his pain. At least, until he musters the courage to make the ultimate sacrifice. He transforms a wild, supernatural tale into a deeply human one.