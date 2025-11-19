Announcing AARP’s Movies for Grownups Awards Nominees

Javascript is not enabled.

Published November 19, 2025
generic-video-poster

This was a fantastic year for entertainment by and for people age 50 and up — the people we call “grownups.” Nearly half of the most recent acting Emmys went to older actors, and nine of the 20 nominees for acting at the 2025 Oscars were over 50 too. Here are our nominees for the year’s best film and TV projects featuring older performers and directors. The winners will be honored at the annual Movies for Grownups Awards at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel, on January 10, and the ceremony will premiere on Great Performances on PBS on February 22. Tune in to discover the winners in these and other categories.

Film Nominations

Best Picture

jessie buckley and paul mescal in a scene from hamnet
Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal in "Hamnet."
Courtesy Focus Features

Hamnet Shakespeare never goes out of style. But it’s remarkable that 400 years after his death, we’re still finding fresh, compelling angles on the playwright’s life. Academy Award–winner Chloé Zhao (Nomadland) directs this timeless drama about love and loss, starring Jessie Buckley and Paul Mescal.

A House of Dynamite Kathryn Bigelow, 74, the Oscar-winning director of The Hurt Locker, returns with this nail-biting war-room thriller about a stray missile that’s been launched at the United States, featuring Idris Elba, 53, and Rebecca Ferguson.

leonardo di caprio in a scene from one battle after another
Leonardo DiCaprio in "One Battle After Another."
Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

One Battle After Another Director Paul Thomas Anderson, 55, unspools a wonderfully shaggy, dark comedy about an off-the-grid political radical (Leonardo DiCaprio, 51) who comes out of hiding to save his kidnapped daughter.

Sinners Michael B. Jordan does double duty playing twin brothers in the 1930s who return to their Mississippi hometown only to find unexpected evil waiting for them, in director Ryan Coogler’s stunning horror tale.

felicity jones and joel edgerton in a scene from train dreams
Felicity Jones and Joel Edgerton in "Train Dreams."
Courtesy of Netflix

Train Dreams Based on a classic Denis Johnson novella, this soulful, poignant look at what’s left of the American frontier at the dawn of the 20th century stars a never-better Joel Edgerton, 51.

Best Director

Paul Thomas Anderson, 55, One Battle After Another The former Boogie Nights (1997) wunderkind proves that he has matured into one of our most talented and character-driven filmmakers with this wildly ambitious screwball gem.

Kathryn Bigelow, 74, A House of Dynamite The director confirms once again why she’s the master of contemporary political action-thrillers.

Scott Cooper, 55, Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere Cooper already showed us that he knows how to spin music into drama, with 2009’s Crazy Heart, but he outdoes himself with this vivid portrait of the Boss during his darkest hours of self-doubt.

Guillermo del Toro, 61, Frankenstein The Mexican maestro of the macabre returns to his horror roots for this gorgeously haunting take on Mary Shelley’s gothic classic.

spike lee and denzel washington
Spike Lee and Denzel Washington.
David Lee/Courtesy A24

Spike Lee, 68, Highest 2 Lowest The Do the Right Thing director delivers his best film in years with this fast-paced kidnap thriller (loosely adapted from Akira Kurosawa’s High and Low) about a New York music mogul (Denzel Washington, 70) struggling to … do the right thing.

Best Actor

george clooney and adam sandler in a scene from jay kelly
George Clooney and Adam Sandler in "Jay Kelly."
Peter Mountain/Netflix

George Clooney, 64, Jay Kelly Clooney reveals the insecurities behind the Tinseltown facade of an aging movie star who travels to Europe to be honored alongside his longtime manager (Adam Sandler).

Leonardo DiCaprio, 51, One Battle After Another DiCaprio leans into both the comedy and the pathos of a burned-out political idealist who can’t stay on the sidelines any longer when his family is threatened.

Joel Edgerton, 51, Train Dreams The Aussie actor delivers a master class in resilience and introspection as a man trying to make sense of a rapidly changing world in this quietly profound character study.

ethan hawke in a scene from blue moon
Ethan Hawke in "Blue Moon."
Courtesy Sony Pictures Classics

Ethan Hawke, 55, Blue Moon Is there anything Hawke can’t do? The actor goes deep with a transformative turn as the bitterly jealous Broadway lyricist Lorenz Hart in this richly rewarding biopic about ambition, jealousy and the Great White Way.

dwayne johnson in a scene from the smashing machine
Dwayne Johnson in "The Smashing Machine."
Courtesy A24

Dwayne Johnson, 53, The Smashing Machine In his most immersive acting feat to date, the former wrestler taps into his past profession to play a mixed martial arts fighter struggling with the challenges of life outside the ring.

Best Actress

Laura Dern, 58, Is This Thing On? Let’s face it: Dern is pretty fantastic in everything she tackles on-screen. Even so, she practically soars in Bradley Cooper’s bittersweet tale about a man (Will Arnett, 55) trying to navigate a midlife crisis through stand-up comedy.

Jodie Foster, 63, A Private Life The two-time Oscar winner not only serves up yet another staggering performance here but does it while speaking French(!) in this twisty thriller about a psychiatrist looking into the mysterious death of one of her patients.

Lucy Liu, 57, Rosemead Best known (until now) for her big-screen turn as one of Charlie’s Angels, Liu reveals compelling new layers as an ailing mother trying to protect her troubled teenage son.

julia roberts and andrew garfield in a scene from after the hunt
Julia Roberts and Andrew Garfield in "After the Hunt."
Courtesy of Amazon MGM Studios

Julia Roberts, 58, After the Hunt Roberts is a long way from America’s-sweetheart territory in this tricky he said/she said about a college professor forced to take sides when a female student (Ayo Edebiri) claims she was assaulted by one of the professor’s closest colleagues (Andrew Garfield).

June Squibb, 96, Eleanor the Great All hail June Squibb, who, in her 90s, is proving she’s at the top of her acting game, thanks to her deliciously funny and emotionally complex performance in Scarlett Johansson’s feature directorial debut about a woman attempting to deal with grief.

Best Supporting Actor

Sean Penn, 65, One Battle After Another The two-time Oscar winner gives a towering, live-wire performance — his best in years — as the cartoonishly villainous military pitbull Colonel Steven J. Lockjaw in Paul Thomas Anderson’s sprawling counterculture thriller.

Stellan Skarsgård, 74, Sentimental Value As the flawed and frosty Norwegian film director Gustav Borg, Skarsgård peels back his character’s cool, confident veneer and reveals the heartbreaking regrets of a father struggling to finally connect with his daughters after years of neglect.

Michael Shannon, 51, Nuremberg Shannon’s specialty has always been men of quiet, simmering force. And in James Vanderbilt’s riveting courtroom drama about bringing the Third Reich to justice, he delivers another bracing turn as Robert H. Jackson, the American prosecutor tasked with punishing pure evil.

Benicio del Toro, 58, One Battle After Another As the crackpot martial arts sensei and resistance leader Sergio St. Carlos, del Toro deftly shapes what could have been a distracting supporting part into the sly, soulful conscience of the film.

Delroy Lindo, 73, Sinners In Ryan Coogler’s period horror-thriller, the always welcome Lindo soars as Delta Slim, a juke-joint pianist who uses alcohol to numb his pain. At least, until he musters the courage to make the ultimate sacrifice. He transforms a wild, supernatural tale into a deeply human one.

Best Supporting Actress

Gwyneth Paltrow, 53, Marty Supreme Welcome back, Ms. Paltrow; it’s been too long. In her first major film role in six years, the Oscar-winning actor reminds us why no one can match her icy-hot mix of detached cool and pent-up desire as she serves and volleys with Timothée Chalamet’s precocious ping-pong phenom.

Regina Hall, 54, One Battle After Another Sometimes you need to turn down the volume to hear something clearly. And that’s exactly what Hall does as the battle-hardened revolutionary Deandra in Paul Thomas Anderson’s thriller. Her character’s reticence speaks louder than words ever could.

Amy Madigan, 75, Weapons In what may go down as the year’s most surprising — and terrifying — jack-in-the-box performance, the Hollywood veteran messes with the audience’s expectations as Aunt Gladys. It’s probably best to avoid further spoilers here until you’ve seen Weapons. And you should!

Sigourney Weaver, 76, Avatar: Fire and Ash Thirty-nine years after James Cameron turned Weaver into the ultimate rock ’em sock ’em action hero in 1986’s Aliens, the duo reunites for this third installment in the record-breaking blockbuster franchise. The director and his muse bring out the best in each other once again — Weaver soars as the fiery and empathetic Kiri.

Helen Mirren, 80, Goodbye June When looking for an actor to command the screen as the ailing matriarch of a messy family during the holidays, first-time director Kate Winslet, 50, knew exactly whom to call. Smart move: There’s nothing Mirren can’t do.

Best Screenwriter

Paul Thomas Anderson, 55, One Battle After Another Sometimes it’s so easy to admire PTA’s technical virtuosity as a director that we overlook his gifts as a storyteller. Not here. In a movie that closes in on three hours, he never loses sight of where he’s going or the dazzling journey he’s taking us on to get there.

Noah Baumbach, 56, and Emily Mortimer, 54, Jay Kelly Baumbach has always been a master at turning small, intimate moments into acts of poignant grace, but in Jay Kelly, his partnership with actor-screenwriter Mortimer allows George Clooney, 64, to tap into even deeper reserves of emotional force.

Bradley Cooper, 50, Will Arnett, 55, and Mark Chappell, Is This Thing On? As Will Arnett navigates a midlife crisis through stand-up comedy on-screen, the three-man team of screenwriters behind Is This Thing On? deftly juggle humor, disappointment, and bittersweet wisdom without a single false move.

James Vanderbilt, Nuremberg Better known for his work on popcorn blockbusters, Vanderbilt takes a more intimate route in Nuremberg, tackling one of the most chronicled trials of the 20th century and making it feel like a thrilling new discovery.

Julian Fellowes, 76, Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale England’s master of the upstairs/downstairs dramedy of manners returns to bid a final farewell to the Crawley family. It’s a wonderfully sweet and deliciously tart goodbye.

Best Ensemble

Nuremberg Writer-director James Vanderbilt assembles a dream team — Russell Crowe, 61, Michael Shannon, 51, Rami Malek — to plumb the depths of one of history’s darkest nightmares. Even the smallest supporting turns feel note-perfect.

One Battle After Another Sure, Leonardo DiCaprio, 51, Sean Penn, 65, and Benicio del Toro, 58, provide the requisite marquee star power, but director Paul Thomas Anderson’s biggest surprise with is how artfully he chose his the female leads, including Teyana Taylor, Regina Hall, 54, and arguably the film year’s biggest breakout, Chase Infiniti.

Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery Colorful ensembles with outlandish motives are the key to any decent murder mystery, but writer-director Rian Johnson goes a step further, matching his Southern-dandy sleuth, Benoit Blanc (Daniel Craig, 57), with a who’s who of suspects and rubberneckers that includes Glenn Close, 78, Jeremy Renner, 54, Kerry Washington, Thomas Haden Church, 65, Josh Brolin, 57, and Josh O’Connor. Who cares whodunit when the cast is this much fun?

Jay Kelly George Clooney, 64, is the topliner here, and he’s every bit as good as you’d expect. But don’t sleep on the subtle grace notes that pros like Billy Crudup, 57, Laura Dern, 58, and, best of all, Adam Sandler, 59, bring to this poignant drama about self-discovery and reckoning with the past.

rebecca ferguson in a scene from house of dynamite
Rebecca Ferguson in "A House of Dynamite."
Eros Hoagland/Netflix

A House of Dynamite It’s only natural to want to look away from a tick-tock thriller about imminent nuclear apocalypse. Too bad Kathryn Bigelow’s stunning cast — Rebecca Ferguson, Tracy Letts, 60, Greta Lee, Jared Harris, 64 — make it impossible to take your eyes off the screen.

Best Intergenerational Film

Rosemead A never-better Lucy Liu, 56, stars in this laughter-through-tears drama about an ailing immigrant woman trying to protect her troubled teenage son (Lawrence Shou) while simultaneously trying to protect others from him.

june squibb in a scene from eleanor the great
June Squibb in "Eleanor the Great."
24/Courtesy Everett Collection

Eleanor the Great In first-time feature director Scarlett Johansson’s cross-generational caper, the ageless June Squibb, 96, is a whirlwind as an elderly woman who bends the truth to the breaking point after moving in with her daughter and grandson.

Rental Family Brendan Fraser, 56, is fantastic as an American expat in Japan who reluctantly goes to work for an agency that hires out actors to play stand-in family members for clients looking to work through their issues. But his relationships with a young fatherless girl and a long-forgotten film star end up becoming more than an act.

Sentimental Value Stellan Skarsgård, 74, plays a famous Scandinavian movie director and neglectful father who tries to bridge the divide he’s created with his two daughters (Renate Reinsve and Inga Ibsdotter Lilleaas) due to his career.

The Lost Bus In this underseen, white-knuckle Paul Greengrass thriller, Matthew McConaughey, 56, is fantastic as a desperate school bus driver who teams up with a dedicated teacher (America Ferrera) to save 22 children from a deadly inferno.

Best Period Film

Nuremberg Writer-director James Vanderbilt’s powerful courtroom drama chronicles the behind-the-scenes morality play of the Nuremberg trials, calling Nazi leaders to account for their monstrous atrocities during WWII.

Springsteen: Deliver Me from Nowhere This behind-the-music biopic about the long night of the soul that led to Bruce Springsteen’s stark 1982 masterpiece Nebraska stars The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White as the Boss and, in flashbacks, Stephen Graham, 52, as his overbearing father.

michael b jordan as twins smoke and stack in a scene from sinners
Michael B. Jordan in "Sinners."
Courtesy Warner Bros. Pictures

Sinners Director Ryan Coogler brings the Mississippi Delta of the 1930s to muddy, malevolent life in this metaphor-rich horror movie about race, religion and the many guises the devil wears.

Marty Supreme New York City in the 1950s comes to vibrant, open-all-night life in this neon-lit tale of a cocky, young ping-pong prodigy (Timothée Chalamet) who sets out to defy the naysayers and skeptics.

Dead Man’s Wire In director Gus Van Sant’s tense hostage thriller, 1977 Indianapolis is the setting for a stranger-than-fiction story about a financially desperate man (Bill Skarsgård) who takes a mortgage broker prisoner in one of the most bizarre standoffs of the era.

Best Documentary

My Mom Jayne Actor Mariska Hargitay, 61, examines her surprising family history in this rich, revelatory documentary about the complex life and legacy of her movie-star mother, Jayne Mansfield.

Stiller & Meara: Nothing Is Lost Actor Ben Stiller, 59, rummages through the photo albums and scrapbooks of his late parents, comedy duo Jerry Stiller and Anne Meara, to pay tribute to them while trying to figure out who they really were.

Cover-Up A deep dive into the life and work of legendary investigative journalist Seymour Hersh, 88, the fearless reporter who exposed the horrific My Lai massacre during the Vietnam War.

Riefenstahl Leni Riefenstahl was an indisputably talented filmmaker whose movies also happened to glorify her most famous subject, Adolf Hitler. The troubling question that Andres Veiel’s stunning documentary poses is: Just how aware was she of the Nazis’ atrocities?

Becoming Led Zeppelin The iconic rock band’s origin story is told through stunning archival footage and fresh new interviews, chronicling how they came together in 1960s England and proceeded to take over the world, one teenage fan at a time.

Best Foreign-Language Film

Sentimental Value Norwegian director Joachim Trier’s stinging family drama tells the story of a famous film director (Stellan Skarsgård) who reenters the lives of his two daughters in an attempt to make amends in his own roundabout, passive aggressive way.

Nouvelle Vague American indie auteur Richard Linklater crafts a spellbinding love letter to the French New Wave film movement of the 1960s, in particular the making of Jean-Luc Godard’s stylish, game-changing import, Breathless.

No Other Choice Korean master Park Chan-wook helms this bruise-black satire of his country’s uncaring work culture, telling the story of a laid-off paper mill manager who takes revenge by turning to violent extremes.

The Secret Agent Brazilian director Kleber Mendonca Filho turns back the clock to 1977 to tell the story of a technology expert (Wagner Moura) who returns to his hometown to get away from his troubles and the country’s military dictatorship only to find more troubles waiting for him there.

It Was Just an Accident Iranian director Jafar Panahi’s Cannes Film Festival–winning drama revolves around the chance encounter between a former political prisoner and a man who may or may not have been his torturer in prison years earlier.

Television Nominations

Best TV Series or Limited Series

Adolescence Stephen Graham’s Emmy-​festooned series about a family being turned upside down when their 13-year-old son is arrested for killing a classmate remains a devastating and nuanced meditation on every parent’s worst nightmare.

Hacks Jean Smart, 74, keeps her hit show fresh by delving even deeper into her stand-up-comic character’s intergenerational love-hate relationship with her protégée (Hannah Einbinder).

noah wyle and other cast members in a scene from the pitt
Noah Wyle in "The Pitt."
Warrick Page/MAX

The Pitt ER star Noah Wyle, 54, slipped back into his scrubs and single-handedly revived the small-screen medical procedural, thanks to this tick-tock about the chaos and crises at a Pittsburgh hospital.

The Studio Seth Rogen’s hilariously barbed satire of Hollywood’s dream factory juggles inside-baseball jokes, terrific A-list cameos and craven movie studio politics, and turns it all into a bone-dry martini of a series.

The White Lotus When is paradise not paradise? When it springs from the mind of Lotus creator Mike White, 55. The latest season (set in Thailand) was one of the year’s most buzzworthy watercooler shows for a reason.

Best Actor, Television

Walton Goggins, 54, The White Lotus

With his wolfish smirk, tropical-print shirts and self-destructive vendetta, Goggins guided the most recent season of this delirious dark comedy into a must-watch phenomenon.

Stephen Graham, 52, Adolescence

The British acting veteran has finally become a bona fide star on this side of the Atlantic with this harrowing family drama that examines sin, redemption and an almost biblical level of tragedy.

Gary Oldman, 67, Slow Horses Oldman’s performance is a ferocious tour de force in this stunningly matter-of-fact espionage series, which couldn’t be further away from the glitz and glamour of James Bond.

Pedro Pascal, 50, The Last of Us Pascal may have been the busiest man in Hollywood this past year, but for our money, his greatest achievement was his turn in this haunting postapocalyptic survival saga.

Noah Wyle, 54, The Pitt The ER vet is back in scrubs, which means all hell is about to break loose. His stressed-out physician, Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, desperately tries to balance compassion and cynicism without losing his carefully composed armor of cool.

Best Actress, Television

Kathy Bates, 77, Matlock In a role that couldn’t be more of a bespoke fit, Bates not only gives a hypnotic, whip-smart performance as a crusading lawyer; she makes you forget there was ever another attorney who shared her last name.

a scene from the television series the studio
A scene from "The Studio."
Courtesy Apple TV+

Kathryn Hahn, 52, The Studio Hahn is a master of smarter-than-you sarcasm. And she puts that talent to work (and then some) as a soulless, BS-slinging marketing exec in Seth Rogen’s blistering parody of 21st-century Hollywood.

Catherine O’Hara, 71, The Studio A true ensemble show, The Studio carves out at least a half dozen roles that would be the lead on any other series. The scene-stealing Emmy- and Golden Globe–winning O’Hara shines as an exec on the way out who slowly realizes that without power, there isn’t much there there.

parker posey in a scene from the white lotus
Parker Posey in "The White Lotus."
Stefano Delia/HBO

Parker Posey, 57, The White Lotus Posey’s chewy Southern accent was the subject of countless memes this year. But let’s not forget all the other shades she brought to her pill-popping, diva-like matriarch: She contains multitudes.

Jean Smart, 74, Hacks What’s left to say about Smart’s career-defining run as Deborah Vance on Hacks? No one wears the twin masks of comedy and tragedy better.

Movies for Grownups Career Achievement Winner Adam Sandler

At 59, Sandler retains his childlike sense of humor. But in the past year alone, our Career Achievement winner has displayed the sort of versatility few actors can claim. He returned to one of his most beloved movie characters in Happy Gilmore 2 and stretched into more rarefied dramatic air opposite George Clooney in Jay Kelly. Many comedians aren’t satisfied until they’re recognized as “serious” actors. Sandler pulled that off years ago in Punch-Drunk Love and Uncut Gems, yet he keeps pushing himself harder and further to perform.

Awards Show Host Alan Cumming

The mischief-loving host of the hit reality series The Traitors, Cumming, 60, has lent his signature Scottish brogue to performances that have garnered multiple Emmys, an Olivier and a BAFTA. You won’t want to miss his playful show-tune send-ups and the other surprises he’ll have up his natty sleeve at the Movies for Grownups Awards.

Chris Nashawaty, former film critic for Entertainment Weekly, is the author of Caddyshack: The Making of a Hollywood Cinderella Story and a contributor to Esquire, Vanity Fair, The New York Times and The Wall Street Journal.

