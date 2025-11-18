After stealing scenes in Boyz n the Hood (1991) and Malcolm X (1992), Angela Bassett strutted across the stage to stardom as Tina Turner in What’s Love Got to Do With It (1993), a high-voltage performance that won her a Golden Globe and an Oscar nod. Thirty-two years later, she remains at the top of her game. Of late, she’s been a queen (Black Panther’s regal Ramonda, a role that earned her AARP Movies for Grownups Awards nominations for best supporting actress in 2019 and 2023), an immortal (American Horror Story’s unforgettable Marie Laveau) and even a president (Zero Day).

Season 9 of her hit series 9-1-1 is now airing on ABC, plunging Bassett back into the high-octane world of Los Angeles first responders.

The on-set experience has shifted her own perspective on health and prevention, she says, so she’s joined a campaign to help raise public awareness about respiratory syncytial virus (RSV).

“If you’re lucky,” she tells AARP, during a stop in New York, “your work touches others and you can make an impact.” Here’s more advice and musings from Bassett, in her own words.

Discover your gifts

During a high school summer program, I entered a talent show, although I didn’t really have a talent. But in the library, I had put on an album of Ruby Dee reciting Langston Hughes poems, and it was electric, eye-opening. Her voice! I strung the poems together in a theatrical way for the show, and that was my talent. It kicked off my acting.

Ignore doubters

When I started acting, my auntie asked: “How will you feed yourself? How will you keep the lights on?” But never mind naysayers —﻿ if it’s for you, go for it.

If you build it …

After I graduated from drama school at Yale and moved to New York, there wasn’t much opportunity —﻿ some soap operas, two television shows, commercials and only four TV stations. What do we have now? A lot. It’s more fun now; you get to see the work of so many others, and you can make your own opportunities.

Limitless impact

When Black Panther [2018] came out, the 97-year-old church ladies were like: “Ah, that was my movie!” I had little kids running up to me, hugging my leg, and they loved it too. It’s amazing that a work of art can touch so many generations and impact individuals across the world.

Lessons from Tom Cruise

He’s the best. When I showed up on the set of Mission: Impossible, he would say, “Don’t worry about the lines. We’re going to take our time and get this thing right.” I could play the scene whatever way I wanted, I could attack the role this way or that way. I could be stern with him, or I could have more camaraderie. I loved that. Options, options, options.

We’re all connected

I think 9-1-1 is a fan favorite because it’s about the relationships we share with each other, the things we go through. Fans can see a bit of themselves in it, in life, in the glimmers, in the traumas, in the support and in the love. In going through hard times and the resilience, and sometimes the ridiculousness of it all.