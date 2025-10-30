Javascript is not enabled.

We Asked Women 50+ What Worries Them. High Prices, Health Care and Social Security Top the List

Republican and Democratic female voters weighed in as part of AARP’s ‘She’s the Difference’ research

By

Miriam Cross,

 
AARP
Published October 30, 2025
five people talking each with a different thought bubble above their heads
Peter Arkle

Women in their 50s, 60s and 70s are strategizing on how to stretch their savings into retirement, are caring for family members﻿ of different generations and are dealing with medical costs that health insurance does not always cover. 

They’re also considering the possibility that Social Security won’t pay out as promised.

A series of focus groups organized by AARP asked women 50 and older about their concerns, their priorities and the state of the country. The discussions took place in October as part of “She’s the Difference,” AARP’s research series gauging older women’s perspectives. Women 50-plus make up a large share of registered voters, turn out to the polls at a high rate and are often a key swing voting bloc in elections.

About 30 participants were divided into four focus groups based on their age and political leanings. The focus groups were led by a bipartisan team of pollsters: GBAO Strategies, a Democratic research firm, and Republican research firm Echelon Insights.  Many of the women noted that life rarely pans out the way you expect. One participant is still living paycheck to paycheck after 40 years in the workforce. Another is helping raise her late daughter’s five children. Others thought they would travel more, retire earlier or plan a future with a partner rather than alone.

Although Republican and GOP-leaning women were generally more hopeful about the state of the country and more positive about their personal lives than Democratic or Democratic-leaning women, qualms about the cost of living, retirement and health care spanned both sides of the aisle. And participants in three of the four focus groups fear the country’s best days are behind them; only older Republican women saw better times ahead.

No matter their political affiliation, women noted that working hard did not always yield results. Although several Republican women felt hopeful about the state of the country under Republican leadership (in contrast with Democratic women, who struggled to find a bright spot), participants at large worried about political divisions. Both Republicans and Democrats wonder why the government is not doing more to lower health care costs, support long-term care or shore up Social Security. Few could name a politician who excites them or seems sensitive to their needs. 

“We’re on Earth, and they’re on Mars,” Sharron C., a 61-year-old Republican woman from Louisiana, said about politicians in general.

Here’s how women age 50 and older feel about their finances, health care, caregiving and retirement in 2025: 

a bill and an empty shopping cart
Peter Arkle

Feeling the pinch of higher prices

Girl Scout cookies. Lay’s potato chips. A meager cart of groceries that rings up $60 at the register. Women across all ages and political groups are dismayed at rising food prices and shrinking package sizes. Several of them are turning to discount grocers like Aldi, learning the art of meal prep or sacrificing name-brand items — with some exceptions.

“I have to have Heinz ketchup,” said Antoinette A., a 53-year-old Democratic woman in Maryland. 

Sticker shock doesn’t stop at food. Participants winced at the cost of cable, utilities and housing. Jill G., a 52-year-old Republican woman from North Carolina, lamented an extra $60 a month tacked on to her electric bill, making the total “outrageous” in the summer when air conditioning was on as well.

To contend with rising prices, women are adapting in big and small ways, such as replacing Netflix with flicks from the library. When asked about tariffs, many participants, regardless of political affiliation, expressed concern about how they would impact their daily financial situation.  One Republican questioned whether tariffs were an excuse to pass on higher prices to the consumer.

a stethoscope and a heart
Peter Arkle

Troubled by health care quality and cost

Many women lamented the state of health care in America. One 53-year-old Republican woman said that she is uninsured and saw finding a job as the only solution to getting health insurance. Participants from both sides of the aisle worried about those who could not access health care or who would suffer from cuts to Medicaid. Some felt that younger doctors dismissed the concerns of older women; others flagged long waits to see a specialist. 

“It shouldn’t have to be this complicated,” said Lisa C., a 62-year-old woman from Texas in one of the Republican-leaning focus groups.

Some women said they feel the stress even with health insurance. Karen M., a 55-year-old Democrat from Ohio, said both she and her husband have a high-deductible plan. They have had to dig into savings to cover health care expenses that cropped up for them and their daughter, and she said she fears the pattern will continue. 

“Eventually, that bucket is going to be empty,” she said. 

Join Our Fight to Protect Older Americans

Here's what you can do to help: 

  • Sign up to become an AARP activist for the latest news and alerts on issues you care about.
  • Find out more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.
  • AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Become a member or renew your membership today.

Meanwhile, Medicaid has been a lifeline for Veronica B., a 69-year-old Democrat from Georgia. She is eligible for both Medicare and Medicaid. Generally speaking, Medicare pays covered expenses for “dually eligible” older adults before Medicaid fills in the gaps to cover deductibles, copayments, Part D premiums and other expenses such as nursing home care.

“My providers are wonderful, and they listen to me,” she told the other women in her group. “I can’t even imagine having a copay like you ladies have. It would really hurt me financially.” 

Finding balance as a caregiver

Several women said they wished others understood the toll that caregiving takes. Although they said they treasured time with aging parents, participants discussed the pain of putting their own dreams on hold and the burnout that comes with spreading themselves thin.

“I wish people knew the amount of money it takes to make sure bills are paid and they aren’t drinking dishwashing liquid, or putting a house in a trust so the government can’t take it,” said Jennifer M., a 64-year-old Republican from Georgia, whose mother had Alzheimer’s

Participants in the focus groups were thinking deeply about their own futures, although few said they had nailed down concrete plans with loved ones. But for Nina P., the topic was top of mind. The 56-year-old Democrat from Pennsylvania is a self-described “older mom,” with kids ages 12 and 16. Her own mother has Alzheimer’s and lives in a nursing home. 

When talking about aging with her own kids, “I say, ‘Don’t hesitate, put me in a good place and come visit me,’” she said. “I don’t want them to worry or feel guilt like I have.”

Many participants felt that daughters were more equipped for caregiving than sons; some without daughters wondered what that meant for their future needs. Others are contemplating long-term care policies or retirement facilities

Sharron C. said she is grateful she only has to worry about feeding herself, especially as she deals with a job loss

“I don’t know what I would do if I had small kids or someone other than myself to take care of,” she said. 

an empty chair and a broken pillar with a cracked dollar sign
Peter Arkle

Factoring uncertainty about Social Security into retirement plans

For many women, retirement is a math problem that is not adding up.

Clara F., a 65-year-old Democrat from New York, lost half the value of her 401(k) in 2008 and another 30 percent during the pandemic. 

“I’m afraid I’m not going to have money to get to 70,” she said.

Most of the younger women polled are still working, while some in the 65 and older cohort continue to work as well. Amy M., a 70-year-old Republican from Missouri, loves her part-time job at a manufacturing company, where she has spent 35 years. But she also sees no alternative if she wants a cushion for emergencies, to travel and to buy presents for her grandkids and great grandkids

“My doctor said, ‘Amy, you need to retire,’” she said. “And I just can’t.”

Some have the safety net of a pension or a plan to increase their savings. One woman described having a fantasy retirement date and a more realistic target date. Another feels financially secure with the nest egg she and her husband accumulated, but notes they spend little on themselves as a result. Others, like Antoinette A., find it hard to prepare at all. 

Retirement has never feasibly crossed my mind,” she said. “I’m not planning. I’m just living.”

Women across the political spectrum said they fear Social Security will not pay out at the rates that were promised. Even at current levels, some say it’s barely enough to cover their bills. 

Still others found contentment in retirement when they least expected it.

Lisa C., from Texas, shared in her group that her husband was killed by a drunk driver 10 years ago. “At the time you think your life is over,” she said. She credited her friends and family with helping her bounce back, and her ability to stretch a dollar as the reason she was able to retire early. 

“I can focus on all the bad things that have happened, but I have my health and good friends,” she said. “That’s what you need.” 

Miriam Cross is a writer for AARP covering advocacy issues. She previously worked at American Banker and Kiplinger’s Personal Finance. 

