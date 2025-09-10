Buying a home can open the door to a flood of deceptive offers, from charges for unnecessary documents to pitches for warranties you don’t need.

That’s because when you apply for a mortgage, lenders check your credit reports — and credit reporting agencies then sell your information to data brokers and other third parties who target you with their own products, some of which are unwanted while others are outright scams.

Members only

Older adults are disproportionately affected by this issue because they make up more than 75 percent of homeowners in the U.S., according to U.S. Census Bureau data. That’s why AARP supported the Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act, a bipartisan piece of legislation signed into law by President Donald Trump on Sept. 5.

Join Our Fight Against Fraud Here’s what you can do to help protect people 50 and older from scams and fraud: Sign up to become a digital fraud fighter to help raise awareness about the latest scams.

Read more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.

AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Become a member or renew your membership today.

“People are most at risk for scams during major life events, like buying or selling a home,” noted Bill Sweeney, senior vice president for government affairs at AARP, in a pair of letters to Sens. Bill Hagerty (R-Tenn.) and Jack Reed (D-R.I.) and Reps. John Rose (R-Tenn.) and Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.).

The Homebuyers Privacy Protection Act prohibits credit reporting agencies from selling trigger leads — that is, the fact that a consumer has sought financing — to third parties, unless the consumer opts in or has an existing relationship with the company. The point is to stem the tide of phone calls, texts and letters that homebuyers receive after they apply for a mortgage. These can come in the form of postcards that use urgent language to imply there is a problem with the loan that they can only fix by calling a specific phone number. These postcards may list the name of your broker or lender in bold, but only disclose in fine print that the sender has no affiliation. Homebuyers may also be targeted for refinancing offers, warranties or home security assessments that are aren’t worth the money.

“Because these offers look official, victims mistakenly believe they are from their real estate agent or mortgage broker,” wrote Sweeney in his letter. “As a result, they pay for services they think are required, only to learn later they are not.”