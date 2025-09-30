AARP Foundation 2025 Supreme Court Preview

The Supreme Court often hears cases affecting the lives of people over 50. Read our review of key cases coming before the Court this year and likely to come in the future.



2025 Supreme Court Preview

A Public Interest Law Firm at the Intersection of Aging and Social Justice

We file and support lawsuits that combat senior poverty by promoting economic mobility and financial wellbeing.

AARP Foundation conducts legal advocacy to ensure that older adults have a voice and proper representation in the legal system.

AARP Foundation attorneys advocate for systemic change in federal and state courts nationwide to advance the legal rights and interests of people 50 and older, particularly those who are vulnerable and have low income.

Partial Settlement Agreement Wins Back Retirement Funds

We do not take cases or provide legal advice in matters that affect only a few individuals who may have experienced isolated incidents of discrimination or other harm.

Meet the Team

In the News

AARP Foundation Joins Lawsuit Against TIAA for Mismanagement of Retirement Funds

AARP Foundation attorneys have joined a class action lawsuit as co-counsel on behalf of thousands of older adults enrolled in retirement plans offered by the Teachers Insurance and Annuity Association of America (TIAA). The suit, filed by the law firm Sanford Heisler Sharp McKnight, alleges that TIAA violated the Employee Retirement Income Security Act (ERISA) by self-dealing and mismanaging the retirement funds of over 28,000 participants in TIAA’s retirement plans.

AME Church, Plan Admin To Pay $60M To Exit Retirement Suit

The African Methodist Episcopal Church and a retirement plan manager will pay a combined $60 million to resolve claims that they failed to prevent a rogue church employee from embezzling nearly $90 million from its retirement plan, according to a filing in Tennessee federal court.

Read More News

On the Docket

