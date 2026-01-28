Before the coronavirus pandemic upended Pat Weaver’s routine, her days followed a steady schedule: morning coffee with her husband, Ed, at his nursing home, work as a mental health counselor, then an afternoon visit with Ed before driving home and doing it all again the next day.

“I was used to spending anywhere from four to eight hours a day with him,” says Pat, 81, who lives near Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

Ed was admitted to a skilled nursing facility after developing inflammation in the brain in early 2018. He struggled with thinking, speaking and spatial awareness.

“He had to have somebody with him 24 hours a day because he would just get lost,” Pat says. “But he was still an able-bodied gentleman.”

Being apart wasn’t ideal for the couple of nearly﻿ 40 years, but they adapted. Pat hardly missed a visit.

That rhythm held until March 20, 2020 — a few weeks after North Carolina announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19.

“I spent a couple of hours with him that evening, and when I left that night, it was almost nine months before I got to see him in person or touch him again,” Pat says.

Although Ed could see Pat through window visits and video calls during the pandemic, these stand-ins couldn’t replace the touch of his wife’s hand. He didn’t understand why she couldn’t come through the door, and he would reach for her through the glass. Although limited in-person visits eventually resumed, the months without regular, meaningful contact added up. Ed died in December 2021.

“I had lost, really, 14 months of his life that I would have been able to be with him,” she says. “Not just for his benefit but for my benefit, as well.”

Pandemic lockdowns and losses

A new proposal introduced in Congress could help caregivers maintain access to loved ones during future periods of restricted visitation, like a pandemic or declared disaster.

“During the COVID-19 public health emergency, nursing homes across the country faced extraordinarily difficult decisions about visitation,” wrote Bill Sweeney, AARP's senior vice president for government affairs, in a Jan. 5 letter to lawmakers. “While protecting residents’ health was the priority, prolonged separation highlighted the essential role that family connections play in residents’ well-being.”

The bipartisan Essential Caregivers Act, introduced in the House and Senate, would allow residents to designate at least one caregiver who must be allowed to visit, ensuring continued emotional and physical support from a loved one.