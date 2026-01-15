5 Ways AARP Is Fighting to Keep Heat and Electricity Bills Affordable

Older adults are contending with higher prices on almost everything, and utilities are no exception.

​Nearly two-thirds of older Americans say their electric bill has gone up recently, and 83 percent fear it will climb even higher, according to a 2025 survey by AARP Research. ​

“For adults 50 and older, affordable and reliable utilities aren’t a luxury — they’re essential to health, safety and the ability to remain in their homes as they age,” says Jenn Jones, AARP’s vice president of financial security and livable communities. ​

Yet rising energy costs often force older adults to make difficult trade-offs, like skipping other bills or enduring dangerous temperatures to avoid cranking the thermostat. That’s why AARP advocates for affordable utility services, to protect older adults’ quality of life nationwide. ​

“As energy demand grows, and new pressures like large-scale data centers strain local systems, it’s more important than ever that policymakers put consumers first and protect them, especially those living on fixed or limited incomes,” Jones says. ​

Last year, AARP fought rate increases across the country, and it is continuing that work in 2026. Here’s how we’re working to keep utility bills down.

1. Demanding data centers pay their own way

Data centers consume massive amounts of energy to power computer systems, and they are moving into many communities. Advocates are concerned that consumers will end up picking up the tab for their upkeep and the pressure they put on local electric grids. ​

Most older Americans oppose covering data center utility costs, AARP surveys show. ​

“We want data centers paying their fair share for the new power and all the upgrades that they need,” says Sean Voskuhl, state director of AARP Oklahoma. “They shouldn’t be saddling residential customers with yet another large rate increase, who are not to blame for it.” ​

AARP Oklahoma has urged Oklahoma Gas & Electric (OG&E) to adopt a separate “rate class” for data centers, to protect residents from cost spillovers. According to local reporting from The Frontier, at least 18 data center projects in Oklahoma are either under construction or awaiting approval. ​

Thanks in part to AARP’s advocacy efforts, the Oklahoma Corporation Commission, which regulates utilities, has ordered OG&E to develop a separate tariff for large-load users this year. ​

Elsewhere, AARP Florida, alongside other state offices, is urging utility companies to establish distinct rate classes for new large-energy users up front, to prevent their costs from shifting to consumers, says Zayne Smith, AARP Florida’s senior director of advocacy.

2. Supporting bill-pay assistance during hard times

Home heating costs are expected to climb 9.2 percent this winter, in part due to higher electricity and gas prices and extreme weather driving demand. ​