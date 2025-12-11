Maybe you’re helping a parent care for their spouse living with a chronic disease or supporting a sibling who’s caring for one or both of your parents. Either way, you’re part of the growing, but often overlooked, group of secondary family caregivers.

Christy and Megan Callahan have spent the past two years rallying around their father, Bob, as he cares for their mother, Colleen, who was diagnosed with dementia in 2019 and moved into a memory care community last year. Although their parents had typically followed traditional roles at home, Bob stepped fully into caregiving by taking over the cooking, shopping, cleaning, medication management and daily tasks until his wife’s steep decline in mid-2024 left him overwhelmed.

Christy, a registered nurse, quickly jumped in and became his weekend backup, driving two hours to Green Bay, Wisconsin, nearly every week to bathe, dress and spend time with her mom so their dad could rest and simply catch his breath. Megan, a licensed professional counselor in Michigan, took on the administrative and financial maze, researching home-care agencies and Medicaid’s spousal protection program, and navigating paperwork with support from her husband and brother.

Bob and Colleen Callahan celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in November 2023 before her dementia began to progress. Courtesy Megan Callahan

A turning point came when Megan discovered dementia coach Sheri Fairman, owner of Dementia Care Solutions, whose guidance helped the family communicate more openly, divide responsibilities and eventually choose the right memory care community — one where their mother is now thriving. Along the way, the sisters learned powerful lessons: Don’t manage dementia in silence, don’t rely solely on medications to manage behaviors and don’t hesitate to seek professional support.

Their coordinated roles — Christy on the ground, Megan handling logistics and their brother assisting with financial oversight — have allowed their dad to remain deeply involved without burning out, and have kept their mother safe, calm and well cared for.

“Caregiving can’t fall on one set of shoulders,” says Christy. “Once we stepped in to support Dad, everything felt lighter, like we were finally carrying this together.”

Megan Callahan provides caregiving support from a distance to her mom. Courtesy Megan Callahan

What is a secondary caregiver?

Secondary caregivers are often the right-hand person to the primary caregiver, stepping in whenever extra support is needed. Sometimes referred to as support caregivers, they may not shoulder the bulk of daily tasks, but their role is essential in filling gaps, maintaining routines and giving primary caregivers the breathing room they rarely get. Secondary caregivers often navigate a delicate dance with the primary caregiver: offering help without overstepping, staying supportive without taking control of what the primary caregiver is already managing.

“Secondary caregivers are the quiet forces orbiting the primary caregiver — children, siblings, friends — who step in to steady the system when the daily strain becomes too much for one person to hold,” says Joan Monin, professor of public health at Yale University in New Haven, Connecticut.