Minimum Staffing Standards for Nursing Homes Rolled Back

The Trump administration is rolling back federal minimum staffing requirements for nursing homes, which advocates say are key to resident safety and easing chronic understaffing as facilities recover from the pandemic.﻿

﻿On Dec. 2, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced an interim final rule rescinding specific federal staffing requirements, including having a registered nurse on-site 24/7 and guaranteeing a minimum amount of time caring for individual residents. The rules, which apply to nursing homes receiving Medicaid and Medicare funding, were originally slated to take effect in 2029. ﻿

Members only

But federal officials said they determined the rules, adopted under President Joe Biden’s administration, were too costly and disproportionately burdened facilities serving rural and tribal communities that already struggle to recruit and retain health care workers. ﻿

Congress first delayed implementation until 2034 through the One Big Beautiful Bill Act signed on July 4. The latest change, effective February 2026, suspends these provisions. ﻿

However, it left intact other aspects of the rules related to facility assessments and Medicaid payment transparency.﻿

AARP urged protections for residents, staff﻿

Alongside other patient advocacy groups, AARP championed these staffing baselines, citing studies and academic research that link higher quality of care in nursing homes with more staff and fewer adverse outcomes. ﻿

Join AARP’s Fight for Caregivers ​ Here's how you can help: Sign up to become part of AARP’s online advocacy network and help family caregivers get the support they need.

Find out more about how we’re fighting for you every day in Congress and across the country.

AARP is your fierce defender on the issues that matter to people 50-plus. Become a member or renew your membership today. ​

One estimate by University of Pennsylvania researchers found the staffing rules would save about 13,000 lives each year. ﻿

“Every nursing home should be required to meet these bare minimum standards needed to provide safe, dignified care,” wrote Bill Sweeney, AARP’s senior vice president of government affairs, in a May letter to House lawmakers.﻿

The proposed rule required a registered nurse on-site at all times. It also stipulated a minimum of 3.48 hours of direct care per resident each day. Of that, about half an hour had to come from a registered nurse and roughly two and a half hours from a nurse's aide. ﻿

In addition, nursing homes were directed to improve their facility assessments to better reflect patients’ needs and staffing plans for more health care workers. ﻿

The rules also upped reporting requirements for nursing homes to publicly disclose Medicaid spending on pay for direct care workers (nursing or therapy staff) and support staff (drivers or maintenance personnel). ﻿

Nursing homes will still need to meet the facility assessment requirements as well as the Medicare spending disclosures. ﻿​