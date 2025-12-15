Could a little wordsmithing by the Social Security Administration (SSA) help older Americans make better decisions about when to claim their retirement benefit — and potentially get a bigger lifetime payment? That’s the idea behind a bipartisan bill that passed the House on Dec. 1 and will now go to the Senate. If enacted, the Claiming Age Clarity Act would tweak the terms the SSA uses on its website and in other communications to help prospective beneficiaries decide when to apply for Social Security.

Supporters — including AARP, which has endorsed the bill — say these small changes could make a big difference for soon-to-be beneficiaries by clarifying the pros and cons of claiming Social Security at various ages.

For example, starting to receive benefits at 62, the earliest age people can claim, results in monthly payments up to 30 percent lower than what you’d get by waiting until full retirement age, which is 66 and 10 months for people born in 1959 and 67 for those born in 1960 and later.

The SSA currently labels 62 as the “early eligibility age.” The Claiming Age Clarity Act, which cleared the House Ways and Means Committee in mid-September, would change that to “minimum monthly benefit age” to more clearly convey the financial impact.

Similarly, the term “full retirement age,” when you can claim 100 percent of the benefit calculated from your lifetime earnings history, would become the “standard monthly benefit age.” Age 70, when you can claim your biggest possible monthly payment thanks to Social Security’s “delayed retirement credits,” would be labeled “maximum monthly benefit age.”

“Ensuring that everyone understands what different claiming ages mean for their monthly Social Security will help empower people to make the best financial decisions for themselves and their families,” says Nancy LeaMond, AARP’s chief advocacy and engagement officer.

The bill was introduced in the House by Reps. Lloyd Smucker (R-Penn.) and Don Beyer (D-Va.), and in the Senate by Sens. Bill Cassidy (R-La.), Tim Kaine (D-Va.), Susan Collins (R-Maine) and Chris Coons, (D-Del).

It passed the House by a voice vote. Lawmakers in that chamber also overwhelmingly approved two other AARP-backed bills on Dec. 1 — both focused on helping people whose Social Security numbers have been stolen or misused.

One would require the SSA to appoint a single point of contact for anyone whose Social Security number has been stolen by identity thieves or otherwise misused — or to anyone whose Social Security card has been lost after being sent from SSA to the individual. The SSA contact must then track the case from beginning to end and work with others at the agency to resolve it as quickly as possible.

The second bill would require the SSA to issue a new Social Security number to children under the age of 14 if their Social Security card was lost or stolen while being mailed to them.