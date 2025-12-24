The Social Security Administration (SSA) pays benefits in the month following the month for which they are due. The payment you receive in January is for your December benefit. For most people, that payment arrives on the second, third or fourth Wednesday of the month, but there are several exceptions.

Here are the Social Security payment dates for January 2026.

Members only

Friday, Jan. 2: Beneficiaries who …

Beneficiaries in this category usually receive their payments on the third of the month, but the SSA does not make payments on weekends or federal holidays. Jan. 3 is a Saturday, so they will get paid on Jan. 2, the closest prior business day.

Wednesday, Jan. 14: Social Security beneficiaries with birthdays between the 1st and 10th of their birth month.

Wednesday, Jan. 21: Beneficiaries with birthdays between the 11th and 20th of their birth month.

Wednesday, Jan. 28: Beneficiaries with birthdays between the 21st and the end of their birth month.

Friday, Jan. 30: People who receive Supplemental Security Income (SSI) and no other SSA-administered benefit.

SSI is typically paid on the first of the month, but since Jan. 1 is a federal holiday, December payments will be issued on Dec. 31. Similarly, as Feb. 1 falls on a Sunday this year, SSI recipients will get their January payments on Jan. 30.