Under the new prescription drug law and for the first time in history, Medicare has negotiated lower prices for 10 medications that are among the costliest and most used in its prescription drug program (Part D). Every year going forward, the federal program will select additional drugs to negotiate.

The new prices negotiated by the federal government and drug manufacturers take effect in 2026 and apply to prescription pills and injections taken by older adults for diabetes, blood clots, heart failure, arthritis, kidney disease, cancer and more. About 9 million Medicare enrollees in 2023 used one or more of the 10 drugs selected.

Medicare Part D enrollees, who often pay a percentage of a drug’s cost, are expected to save a collective $1.5 billion in out-of-pocket expenses in 2026 because of the price negotiations, government officials announced. If the negotiated prices had been in effect last year, Medicare would have saved an estimated $6 billion.

“Americans pay way too much for their prescription drugs. That’s what makes today’s announcement so historic,” U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Xavier Becerra said on a call with reporters. “For the first time ever, Medicare negotiated directly with drug companies, and the American people are better off for it.”

“These negotiated prices, they’re not just about cost,” added Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Chiquita Brooks-LaSure. “They are about helping to make sure that your aunt, your father, your grandfather or you can live longer and healthier.”

Some of the negotiated prices are steep discounts compared to the drugs’ list prices. For example, a 30-day supply of Januvia, a diabetes drug, is discounted 79 percent from the 2023 list price. And the negotiated price for the NovoLog pen, also used for diabetes, is 76 percent lower than the list price.

Comparisons to list prices, however, don’t give a clear picture on how much less Medicare’s prescription drug plans will pay for the 10 medications, since plans often negotiate lower prices. These prices are kept confidential.

“It’s difficult to say exactly how much Medicare prescription drug plans were paying for the 10 medications, but the savings expected by CMS indicate that it was able to negotiate prices that were even lower,” says Leigh Purvis, AARP’s prescription drug policy principal.

Lower prices are result of AARP-backed law

The first 10 prescription medications selected for negotiations were identified last August as part of an AARP-backed prescription drug law that expands health care benefits and lowers out-of-pocket expenses for millions of older Americans with Medicare.

Federal officials picked the 10 drugs from a list of 50 medications that Medicare Part D spends the most on and are among the most used. Any selected small molecule drugs — medications you typically get at the pharmacy and take orally — must have been approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for at least seven years with no generic alternative. Biologics, which are drugs made from living organisms rather than chemicals, must have been FDA approved for at least 11 years with no similar alternatives.