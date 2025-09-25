AARP Hearing Center
Like Labor Day, Halloween and Thanksgiving, Medicare’s open enrollment season comes once a year. It’s an important time for Medicare beneficiaries who have signed up for original Medicare or a Medicare Advantage plan.
Are you up to the challenge? Take this quiz to demystify the process and not get caught by changes in your plan.
This quiz, originally published Sept. 26, 2022, was updated with two additional questions to reflect changes in the past three years.
More From AARP
Medicare Part B Premium May Top $200 in 2026
Possibility could squeeze finances for older adults on fixed incomes
Avoid Medicare Enrollment Mistakes
Some errors will set you up for lifelong penalties
12 Things That You Can Get Free From Medicare
Vaccines, screenings, counseling and more