WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

NFL-player-turned-attorney Mel Owens, 66, politely rejected four of the remaining 13 women during the second episode of the second season of The Golden Bachelor, ABC’s reality dating show for older singles. (The show airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET, and is available for streaming the next day on Hulu.)

We also watched the tension begin to ratchet up — inevitable when you’ve got a busload of ladies vying for the same guy (who is still apologizing for his bizarrely inappropriate comment that he prefers to date women between the ages of 45 and 60).

Cindy, 60 (phew!), a retired biomedical engineer from Austin, Texas, seems to be falling the hardest for Mel: She calls herself a “smitten kitten.”

And Mel says he’s “beginning to feel the pressures of this entire process. Dating multiple women is emotionally challenging.” Ya think?

Here are more highlights from Episode 2.

Nicolle gets a dressing down

Miami yoga instructor Nicolle, 64, is annoying everyone (except Mel) with her aggressive pursuit of the Golden Bachelor. Her strategy involves kissing him at every opportunity, as she did in the pool in front of the other women in ﻿Episode ﻿1. Terri, 71, the ventriloquist-puppeteer-dentist, finally confronts her: “So, Nicolle... Everybody was trying to get time with him, and you kind of had him to yourself for a long time. I thought it was kind of off.”

Nicolle says, “I’m sorry,” but doesn’t seem all that sorry. (She later confides to the camera, “I’m a little surprised with how prim and proper the women are here.”)

ABC's "The Golden Bachelor" stars Nicolle. Ricky Middlesworth/Disney

The group date is a roast

Debbie, 65, is offered the coveted one-on-one date, so the other women head to a theater for their group date, where they’re told they need to come up with jokes to roast Mel. They have the assistance of comedian-podcaster Gerard Freid, who introduces himself with: “I’m 40, which is the age Mel wishes you were.” Nice!

While the women scribble down ideas for jokes, the endearingly goofy Carol, 63, runs around the set looking for a pair of reading glasses she can borrow. “I can’t see a darn thing!”

When it’s time to perform, they’re all pretty funny. Monica B., 62, hits him with, “Mel, you’re like a classic car. You’re strong, you’re sexy and you don’t go over 60.”