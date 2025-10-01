Javascript is not enabled.

‘The Golden Bachelor’ Episode 2 Recap: ‘Dating Multiple Women Is Emotionally Challenging’

The contestants seem to have forgiven Mel Owens, 66, for his famous fumble. Meanwhile, the kissing — and jealousy — begin in earnest

By

Christina Ianzito,

 
AARP
Comments
Published October 01, 2025
mel owens and contestants raising champagne glasses in a scene from the golden bachelor season 2
Disney

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

NFL-player-turned-attorney Mel Owens, 66, politely rejected four of the remaining 13 women during the second episode of the second season of The Golden Bachelor, ABC’s reality dating show for older singles. (The show airs Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET, and is available for streaming the next day on Hulu.)

We also watched the tension begin to ratchet up — inevitable when you’ve got a busload of ladies vying for the same guy (who is still apologizing for his bizarrely inappropriate comment that he prefers to date women between the ages of 45 and 60).

Cindy, 60 (phew!), a retired biomedical engineer from Austin, Texas, seems to be falling the hardest for Mel: She calls herself a “smitten kitten.” 

And Mel says he’s “beginning to feel the pressures of this entire process. Dating multiple women is emotionally challenging.” Ya think?

Here are more highlights from Episode 2.

Nicolle gets a dressing down

Miami yoga instructor Nicolle, 64, is annoying everyone (except Mel) with her aggressive pursuit of the Golden Bachelor. Her strategy involves kissing him at every opportunity, as she did in the pool in front of the other women in ﻿Episode ﻿1. Terri, 71, the ventriloquist-puppeteer-dentist, finally confronts her: “So, Nicolle... Everybody was trying to get time with him, and you kind of had him to yourself for a long time. I thought it was kind of off.”

Nicolle says, “I’m sorry,” but doesn’t seem all that sorry. (She later confides to the camera, “I’m a little surprised with how prim and proper the women are here.”) 

nicolle posing in a blush colored dress
ABC's "The Golden Bachelor" stars Nicolle.
Ricky Middlesworth/Disney

The group date is a roast

Debbie, 65, is offered the coveted one-on-one date, so the other women head to a theater for their group date, where they’re told they need to come up with jokes to roast Mel. They have the assistance of comedian-podcaster Gerard Freid, who introduces himself with: “I’m 40, which is the age Mel wishes you were.” Nice!

While the women scribble down ideas for jokes, the endearingly goofy Carol, 63, runs around the set looking for a pair of reading glasses she can borrow. “I can’t see a darn thing!”

When it’s time to perform, they’re all pretty funny. Monica B., 62, hits him with, “Mel, you’re like a classic car. You’re strong, you’re sexy and you don’t go over 60.” 

Most Popular

Cheryl, 66, points out Mel’s Detroit roots, then goes in for the kill: “You remind me of a Detroit-style pizza. Crusty, cheesy and square.”

Mel picks Nicolle for a private dinner after the roast

Everyone is shocked (not really) when Mel asks the miniskirted (like, really mini) Nicolle to join him for a private dinner. At their candlelit table, she probes him about his 25-year marriage, which ended after his wife left him for another man in 2020. “She was younger and wanted to experience other things,” Mel explains. “It was heart-wrenching.”

Then they kiss, obvi.

Mel and Debbie get cooking

Debbie, who’s never been married, cries with happiness when she learns Mel has chosen her for a one-on-one date. She and Mel head to a restaurant kitchen with French restaurateur and chef Ludo Lefebvre, who gives the couple a hands-on lesson in preparing a French omelet. At one point, Debbie gets a bit bold and puts her hand on his butt.

debbie posing in a pink dress
ABC's "The Golden Bachelor" stars Debbie.
Disney

Mel tells the camera, “She’s my type — energetic, beautiful.”

Debbie says, “I’m going to remember this for the rest of my life.” 

The gals at home are feeling a wee bit jealous of Debbie

The other 12 women are hanging out at the mansion trying not to think about the fact that their man is with another woman when a few guests show up: Kathy and Susan from Season 1 of The Golden Bachelor! (Remember Gerry Turner and his ill-fated marriage to Theresa Nist?) The two ladies are here for a slumber party, armed with gift bags containing silky pajamas adorned with hearts and an image of Mel's face. There’s also a vibrator for each woman. Peg, 62, the retired firefighter, claims to not know its purpose.

The silliness continues with a game of Never Have I Ever, where they discover that Gerri, 64, is — get this — a member of the Mile High Club (“Can you imagine?” Amy exclaims later. “She reads the Bible every night!” )

Cindy is having a tough time

cindy posing in a lavender dress
ABC's "The Golden Bachelor" stars Cindy.
Disney

After her romantic semi-private kiss on Episode 1, Cindy has fallen hard and fast for the man in question. She's kind of begun viewing him as hers. “I am not OK with Mel trying to explore things with other women,” she says. Later, she cries, “I didn’t expect to have these kinds of feelings.”

The third rose ceremony is tense

But aren’t they all? “The stakes are very, very high,” as Amy puts it. During the cocktail party beforehand, some women make last-ditch efforts to secure their place in his heart, or at least on the show, by kissing him, Nicolle-style. Smitten-kitten Cindy clearly is displeased. “I got to him second because I didn’t want to kiss him after all those other women kissed him,” she says later.  

And then there were 13...

Terri, Amy, Monica B. and Monica P. are sent packing.

Our favorites among the remaining women? Awkward Carol and down-to-earth Peg. Mel’s favorites, in our opinion, so far? Nicolle and Cindy.

Please share your thoughts in the comments below.

See you next week!

Christina Ianzito covers scams and fraud, and is the books editor for aarp.org and AARP The Magazine. Also a longtime travel writer and editor, she received a 2020 Lowell Thomas Award for travel writing from the Society of American Travel Writers Foundation.​

