AARP Hearing Center
When Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor debuts on Sept. 24 (8 p.m. ET on ABC), NFL star-turned-lawyer Mel Owens, 66, the second Golden Bachelor in the popular dating series for grownups, will have the chance to romance 23 women over 57 and propose to one of them. Last month he apologized for having told Glamour magazine he wanted to date only women between 45 and 60. If anything could convince him of the allure of grownup women, it’s these candidates, who will compete for his affections on the show.
Alexandra, 67
Hometown: Miami, Florida
Occupation: Luxury yacht sales representative
A proud single mother of three from Colombia, she says she’s not “retired from living or loving.”
Fun Facts:
- She loves listening to Bob Marley and jogs eight miles each morning.
- She roots for the Colombia national fútbol team.
- She proposed to her first husband.
Amy, 63
Hometown: Short Hills, New Jersey
Occupation: Full-time mom
She looks after her internet-famous twin daughters and finds time to work out two hours a day.
Fun Facts:
- She makes the best potato pancakes.
- She loves pedicures, despite the fact that she’s insanely ticklish.
- She says she has a built-in BS detector.
Andra, 77
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Retired federal worker
A former government employee who cherishes her grandson, she’s the twin sister of Sandra Mason from Season 1 of The Golden Bachelor.
Fun Facts:
- She has never been late paying a bill.
- She earned her master’s degree at 61.
- She considers herself a low-key adrenaline junkie.
Carla, 62
Hometown: Los Angeles, California
Occupation: Former model
Carla is a full-time influencer who motivates women to live a happy, fulfilled life at any age, and she’s ready to be “madly in love.”
Fun Facts:
- She loves to read autobiographies.
- She went on a solo safari in Tanzania.
- She is not a cat person.
Carol, 63
Hometown: Villa Park, California
Occupation: Sports manager
After raising her three daughters, she became the manager for her nephew, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman.
Fun Facts:
- She drinks more Diet Coke than water.
- She recently returned to college. “I now can get student and senior discounts!” she says.
- She’s a skilled tambourine player.
Cheryl, 66
Hometown: Englewood, Colorado
Occupation: Retired from the IRS
Cheryl loves motorcycles, dirt roads, being outdoors and caring for her family.
Fun Facts:
- She has earned more than 50 motocross trophies.
- She is a terrible speller.
- She loves everything about the Fourth of July.
More From AARP
Meet the Next Golden Bachelor, Mel OwensNFL veteran Mel Owens joins The Golden Bachelor as the new star
Theresa Nist Challenges Gerry Turner's StoryNist refutes claims about marriage ending over cancer diagnosis
Favorite TV Shows of 2025 (So Far)
Our critics weigh in on their top 12 series