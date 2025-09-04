Javascript is not enabled.

Meet the 23 Women ‘The Golden Bachelor’ Will Court in 2025

Which fascinating lady will Mel Owens choose?

By

Andre Ellington,

 
AARP
Published September 04, 2025
a collage showing all 23 women in the golden bachelor season 2
Ricky Middlesworth/Disney

When Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor debuts on Sept. 24 (8 p.m. ET on ABC), NFL star-turned-lawyer Mel Owens, 66, the second Golden Bachelor in the popular dating series for grownups, will have the chance to romance 23 women over 57 and propose to one of them. Last month he apologized for having told Glamour magazine he wanted to date only women between 45 and 60. If anything could convince him of the allure of grownup women, it’s these candidates, who will compete for his affections on the show.

Jump to Section
Alexandra, 67
Amy, 63
Andra, 77
Carla, 62
Carol, 63
Cheryl, 66
Cindy, 60
Debbie, 65
Diane, 71
Gerri, 64
Lily, 72
Lisa, 66
Maia, 58
Monica B., 62
Monica P., 60
Mylene, 61
Nicolle, 64
Peg, 62
Robin, 63
Roxanne, 62
Susie, 62
Terri, 71
Tracy, 62

Alexandra, 67

https://aarp.widen.net/content/cmff49ebk0/jpeg/Alexandra%20(Credit_%20Disney%20_%20Ricky%20Middlesworth).jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,145&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1366&h=1678
Ricky Middlesworth/Disney

Hometown: Miami, Florida

Occupation: Luxury yacht sales representative

A proud single mother of three from Colombia, she says she’s not “retired from living or loving.”

Fun Facts: 

  • She loves listening to Bob Marley and jogs eight miles each morning.
  • She roots for the Colombia national fútbol team.
  • She proposed to her first husband. 
Back to List

Amy, 63

https://aarp.widen.net/content/thbrzkx2m4/jpeg/Amy%20(Credit_%20Disney%20_%20Ricky%20Middlesworth).jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,207&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1366&h=1678
Ricky Middlesworth/Disney

Hometown: Short Hills, New Jersey

Occupation: Full-time mom

She looks after her internet-famous twin daughters and finds time to work out two hours a day.

Fun Facts: 

  • She makes the best potato pancakes.
  • She loves pedicures, despite the fact that she’s insanely ticklish.
  • She says she has a built-in BS detector. 
Back to List

Andra, 77

https://aarp.widen.net/content/9w7makwhwb/jpeg/Andra%20(Credit_%20Disney%20_%20Ricky%20Middlesworth).jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,145&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1366&h=1678
Ricky Middlesworth/Disney

Hometown: Los Angeles, California

Occupation: Retired federal worker

A former government employee who cherishes her grandson, she’s the twin sister of Sandra Mason from Season 1 of The Golden Bachelor.

Fun Facts: 

  • She has never been late paying a bill.
  • She earned her master’s degree at 61. 
  • She considers herself a low-key adrenaline junkie.
Back to List

Carla, 62

https://aarp.widen.net/content/bujeulvo7m/jpeg/Carla%20(Credit_%20Disney%20_%20Ricky%20Middlesworth).jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,97&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1366&h=1678
Ricky Middlesworth/Disney

Hometown: Los Angeles, California 

Occupation: Former model

Carla is a full-time influencer who motivates women to live a happy, fulfilled life at any age, and she’s ready to be “madly in love.”

Fun Facts: 

  • She loves to read autobiographies.
  • She went on a solo safari in Tanzania.
  • She is not a cat person.
Back to List

Carol, 63

https://aarp.widen.net/content/a0iqydkf4d/jpeg/Carol%20(Credit_%20Disney%20_%20Ricky%20Middlesworth).jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,114&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1366&h=1678
Ricky Middlesworth/Disney

Hometown: Villa Park, California

Occupation: Sports manager

After raising her three daughters, she became the manager for her nephew, Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman.

Fun Facts: 

  • She drinks more Diet Coke than water.
  • She recently returned to college. “I now can get student and senior discounts!” she says.
  • She’s a skilled tambourine player.
Back to List

Cheryl, 66

https://aarp.widen.net/content/pvwb91owlw/jpeg/Cheryl%20(Credit_%20Disney%20_%20Ricky%20Middlesworth).jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,65&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1366&h=1917
Ricky Middlesworth/Disney

Hometown: Englewood, Colorado 

Occupation: Retired from the IRS

Cheryl loves motorcycles, dirt roads, being outdoors and caring for her family.

Fun Facts: 

  • She has earned more than 50 motocross trophies.
  • She is a terrible speller.
  • She loves everything about the Fourth of July.
Back to List

Cindy, 60

https://aarp.widen.net/content/lxyuydbrvr/jpeg/Cindy%20(Credit_%20Disney%20_%20Ricky%20Middlesworth).jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,252&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1366&h=1678
Ricky Middlesworth/Disney

Hometown: Austin, Texas

Occupation: Retired biomedical engineer

Cindy is living life to the fullest, hiking, paddleboarding, and enjoying everything Austin, Texas, has to offer.

Fun Facts: 

  • Her signature cocktail is a Green Lizard, a recipe she invented.
  • Making reservations is her superpower.
  • She dated Chuck Norris, 85.
Back to List

Debbie, 65

https://aarp.widen.net/content/wruzd0qjwr/jpeg/Debbie%20(Credit_%20Disney%20_%20Ricky%20Middlesworth).jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,83&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1366&h=1678
Ricky Middlesworth/Disney

Hometown: Denver, Colorado  

Occupation: Fitness professional

She considers herself an “it” girl, and she’s a successful fitness instructor who has trained many celebrities.

Fun Facts: 

  • She has a healthy fear of heights.
  • She was asked out on a date by Robert De Niro, 82. (It’s unclear if she said yes.)
  • She participated in the opening and closing ceremonies of the L.A. Olympics.
Back to List

Diane, 71

https://aarp.widen.net/content/v1nahgouvr/jpeg/Diane%20(Credit_%20Disney%20_%20Ricky%20Middlesworth).jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,97&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1366&h=1678
Ricky Middlesworth/Disney

Hometown: Wasilla, Alaska

Occupation: Librarian

She is a proud mother of two and serves on the board of directors for two nonprofits: Kids Kupboard and Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library. She loves to travel, explore the outdoors and make everyone around her laugh.

Fun Facts: 

  • She dreams of being Dolly Parton for a day.
  • She has won not one, not two, but three triathlons!
  • She finds eyelash inspiration from Twiggy, 75.
Back to List

Gerri, 64

https://aarp.widen.net/content/sj4rqsixzp/jpeg/Gerri%20(Credit_%20Disney%20_%20Ricky%20Middlesworth).jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,165&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1366&h=1797
Ricky Middlesworth/Disney

Hometown: Rockville, Maryland 

Occupation: Home care agency CEO

She’s a kindhearted woman who takes pride in her work and her role as a mother and grandmother.

Fun Facts: 

  • She loves to fish.
  • Her sidekick is her teacup Yorkie named Godiva. 
  • She does not tolerate bad breath.
Back to List

Lily, 72

https://aarp.widen.net/content/j028cce1vm/jpeg/Lily%20(Credit_%20Disney%20_%20Ricky%20Middlesworth).jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,57&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1366&h=1678
Ricky Middlesworth/Disney

Hometown: Pacific Palisades, California  

Occupation: Retired elementary school teacher 

Lily loves dancing and being a mother. Her motto: “There’s someone out there for everyone.”

Fun Facts: 

  • She makes a fabulous jambalaya.
  • She plays on a U.S. Tennis Association tennis team.
  • Her biggest pet peeve is bad drivers.
Back to List

Lisa, 66

https://aarp.widen.net/content/mrw9xneips/jpeg/Lisa%20(Credit_%20Disney%20_%20Ricky%20Middlesworth).jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,65&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1366&h=1917
Ricky Middlesworth/Disney

Hometown: Marion, Ohio 

Occupation: State park employee 

Lisa is a proud cat owner who loves raising her two daughters.

Fun Facts: 

  • She is a bird nerd who always has her binoculars with her.
  • She’s a huge Swiftie.
  • She has never had a pedicure.
Back to List

Maia, 58

https://aarp.widen.net/content/iktfp8rgbw/jpeg/Maia%20(Credit_%20Disney%20_%20Ricky%20Middlesworth).jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,88&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1366&h=1678
Ricky Middlesworth/Disney

Hometown: Malibu, California  

Occupation: College sports consultant 

Maia is a dedicated mom and career woman who shares Mel’s interest in sports. She’s a competitive person who loves to play pickleball and take Pilates classes.

Fun Facts: 

  • If shopping were a sport, Maia would be a pro.
  • She dreams of seeing the northern lights.
  • All three of her kids played sports at Ivy League schools.
Back to List

Monica B., 62

https://aarp.widen.net/content/c0niftef0a/jpeg/Monica%20B%20(Credit_%20Disney%20_%20Ricky%20Middlesworth).jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,39&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1366&h=1678
Ricky Middlesworth/Disney

Hometown: Huntsville, Alabama

Occupation: Flight attendant

A grandmother of four who’s traveled for 40 years for her job, she’s ready to settle down.

Fun Facts: 

  • She loves feeding the ducks with her granddaughter.
  • She likes her white wine dry and her red full-bodied.
  • Her happy place is Martha's Vineyard.

Monica P., 60

https://aarp.widen.net/content/vamflmk3ul/jpeg/Monica%20P%20(Credit_%20Disney%20_%20Ricky%20Middlesworth).jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,185&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1366&h=1678
Ricky Middlesworth/Disney

Hometown: Birmingham, Alabama 

Occupation: Cosmetic dentist

She enjoys participating in karaoke, playing board games and going to Pilates every day.

Fun Facts: 

  • She can ride a skateboard.
  • In her opinion, the bigger the hair, the better! 
  • She loves to crochet.
Back to List

Mylene, 61

https://aarp.widen.net/content/hfuiiiipbw/jpeg/Mylene%20(Credit_%20Disney%20_%20Ricky%20Middlesworth).jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,65&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1366&h=1917
Ricky Middlesworth/Disney

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada 

Occupation: Casino host 

A world traveler who speaks four languages fluently, she works as a VIP host at Vegas’s top casinos.

Fun Facts: 

  • She is a big Bruno Mars fan.
  • She loves to rock a red lip.
  • Skydiving is at the top of Mylene’s bucket list.
Back to List

Nicolle, 64

https://aarp.widen.net/content/irma3yvxz3/jpeg/Nicolle%20(Credit_%20Disney%20_%20Ricky%20Middlesworth).jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,150&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1366&h=1678
Ricky Middlesworth/Disney

Hometown: Miami Beach, Florida

Occupation: Yoga instructor 

She loves to travel, cook, paint and bike to the beach.

Fun Facts: 

  • She went to culinary school.
  • She has been vegan for 19 years.
  • She can do headstands and splits.
Back to List

Peg, 62

https://aarp.widen.net/content/gsostzamc2/jpeg/Peg%20(Credit_%20Disney%20_%20Ricky%20Middlesworth).jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,94&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1366&h=1797
Ricky Middlesworth/Disney

Hometown: Las Vegas, Nevada

Occupation: Retired firefighter and bomb tech

She used to perform with the High Rollers, the official senior dance team of the Aces basketball team.

Fun Facts: 

  • Her favorite form of transportation is her unicycle.
  • She is so happy bell-bottoms are making a comeback.
  • She would love to play in the mud with baby elephants.
Back to List

Robin, 63

https://aarp.widen.net/content/xjkp4m3k2r/jpeg/Robin%20(Credit_%20Disney%20_%20Ricky%20Middlesworth).jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,136&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1366&h=1678
Ricky Middlesworth/Disney

Hometown: Napa Valley, California

Occupation: Wealth adviser and vineyard owner

A woman who worked her way up from humble beginnings, she believes in working hard for the things you want in life — and she says, “Seriously, I think I’m going to marry Mel!”

Fun Facts: 

  • She is an avid tap dancer. 
  • She loves Halloween.
  • She is a textbook Gemini.
Back to List

Roxanne, 62

https://aarp.widen.net/content/lq2nqb5bwr/jpeg/Roxanne%20(Credit_%20Disney%20_%20Ricky%20Middlesworth).jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,363&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1366&h=1678
Ricky Middlesworth/Disney

Hometown: Austin, Texas 

Occupation: Longevity nurse

Roxanne helps women over 50 care for their bodies and manage their health.

Fun Facts: 

  • She once sold everything and moved to Costa Rica without knowing anyone.
  • She has participated in a pole-dancing contest.
  • She won't go anywhere without a pair of cowboy boots.

Susie, 62

https://aarp.widen.net/content/bj7tqf7kbe/jpeg/Susie%20(Credit_%20Disney%20_%20Ricky%20Middlesworth).jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,159&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1366&h=1678
Ricky Middlesworth/Disney

Hometown: Del Mar, California

Occupation: Realtor 

She spent most of her life as a kindergarten teacher and loves motherhood, caring for children, hiking, biking and impromptu trips in a Sprinter van.

Fun Facts: 

  • She graduated from college summa cum laude as a 30-year-old mom.
  • She loves walking her dog on the beach. 
  • She is incredibly big on quality time. 
Back to List

Terri, 71

https://aarp.widen.net/content/gxpqtntzpx/jpeg/Terri%20(Credit_%20Disney%20_%20Ricky%20Middlesworth).jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,73&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1366&h=1796
Ricky Middlesworth/Disney

Hometown: Houston, Texas 

Occupation: Cosmetic dentist

Terri loves to live life and has traveled around the world. She even taught herself to be a ventriloquist at age 9.

Fun Facts: 

  • She studied zoology in college and loves nature photography.
  • She has watched every single season of The Bachelor since its inception, in 2002.
  • She did a below-freezing polar plunge in Antarctica.
Back to List

Tracy, 62

https://aarp.widen.net/content/sxh7jvjs32/jpeg/Tracy%20(Credit_%20Disney%20_%20Ricky%20Middlesworth).jpg?crop=true&anchor=0,185&q=80&color=ffffffff&u=7xsf69&w=1366&h=1678
Ricky Middlesworth/Disney

Hometown: Lafayette, Louisiana

Occupation: Interior designer

A southern belle who loves being a mother and grandmother, she’s partial to horse races, crawfish boils, offshore fishing and college football games.

Fun Facts: 

  • She has more than 100 signature hats.
  • Her style icon is Audrey Hepburn.
  • She dreams of writing a book.
Back to List
Andre J. Ellington is an award-winning writer based in Michigan. His work has been featured in Newsweek, HuffPost and Yahoo News. 

