When Season 2 of The Golden Bachelor debuts on Sept. 24 (8 p.m. ET on ABC), NFL star-turned-lawyer Mel Owens, 66, the second Golden Bachelor in the popular dating series for grownups, will have the chance to romance 23 women over 57 and propose to one of them. Last month he apologized for having told Glamour magazine he wanted to date only women between 45 and 60. If anything could convince him of the allure of grownup women, it’s these candidates, who will compete for his affections on the show.