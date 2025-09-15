AARP Fall TV Preview 2025

From the networks to the streaming giants, there’s a whole new crop of comedies, dramas and documentaries in the pipeline. Here’s what to look forward to in the coming months.

Members only

Black Rabbit (Netflix, Sept. 18)

In a star-studded thriller series set in New York’s bustling nightlife, Jude Law, 52, and Jason Bateman, 56, play estranged brothers pushed to the edge. One of them (Bateman in a scraggly beard) owes a lot of money to the types of people you don’t want to owe money to and is forced to ask his restaurant-owning sibling (Law) for help.

Tulsa King (Paramount+, Sept. 21)

In the second season of the No. 1 Paramount+ hit show, Oklahoma crime boss Dwight Manfred (AARP The Magazine’s August/September cover subject, Sylvester Stallone, 79) confronts a new nemesis: Russell Lee Washington, Jr. (Samuel L. Jackson, 76), sent by New York bosses to stop Dwight. But he’s inspired by Dwight’s entrepreneurship, so there’ll be a Jackson spin-off series, NOLA King, set in New Orleans (likely in early 2026).

The Lowdown (FX, Sept. 23)

​In a promising noir series by Reservation Dogs auteur Sterlin Harjo, Ethan Hawke, 54, plays a rare-book dealer investigating the mysterious death of a prominent Tulsa family’s black sheep.

Slow Horses (Apple TV+, Sept. 24)

London is in danger, and so is the ragtag MI5 spy crew run by brilliant misanthropist Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman, 67). His tech-nerd employee Roddy finds a glamour-puss gal pal, which puts him under suspicion of being mixed up with terrorists.

The Golden Bachelor, Season 2 (ABC, Hulu, Sept. 24)

After a few glitches on the PR front (like when he said he wouldn’t date anyone older than 60), America’s second Golden Bachelor, 66-year-old former NFL player-turned-lawyer Mel Owens, who hasn’t had a date in 26 years, will be looking for love forever after among a new crew of wannabe wives.

The Savant (Apple TV+, Sept. 26)

Oscar winner Jessica Chastain plays a sleuth who infiltrates online hate groups to stop extremists before they get violent in the real world.