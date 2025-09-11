Javascript is not enabled.

What 'The Golden Girls' Taught Me About Being a Friend

Celebrate the 40th anniversary of the show with these timeless friendship secrets from Rose, Dorothy, Blanche and Sophia

By

Judith Newman,

 
AARP
Comments
Published September 12, 2025
the cast of the golden girls in a group photo, inside a locket inscribed with the words best friends
Thank you for being our friends, Blanche (Rue McClanahan), Sophia (Estelle Getty), Dorothy (Bea Arthur) and Rose (Betty White).
AARP (Touchstone/Everett Collection; Shutterstock)

When The Golden Girls first aired in 1985, I was in my 20s, and these ladies seemed impossibly old — how could these vintage women have the same concerns that I did? OK, maybe I wasn’t fretting about my mortality or children, and I wasn’t swanning about my lanai in pastels and terrifyingly large shoulder pads. Still, it was a revelation to someone raised on Madonna that women raised on Doris Day could share her neurotic concerns about work, looks, dating, sex (could I grow up to be a Blanche?) and friendship. Especially friendship.

Now that I am older than the Girls (and can confirm that I am 100 percent Dorothy), I appreciate the show in a different way. It was deadpan and jokey, but it showed older women as whole people, not just sexless caricatures. That was, and maybe still is, revolutionary.

And when it comes to the women in our lives that we love, I’m pretty sure I’m not the only one who occasionally thinks of the theme song “Thank You for Being a Friend﻿” while enjoying a liquid lunch with pals. If you’ve never watched the show, now is the perfect time to start, 40 years after it debuted on NBC. To celebrate that anniversary, here are 14﻿ lessons from Rose, Dorothy, Blanche and Sophia

blanche, dorothy, sophia and rose in a scene from the golden girls
Sometimes a conversation together around the table is all you need to see each other’s point of view (and hear about Sicily again).
Touchstone Television/Everett Collection

Roast, but never burn

The Golden Girls often kid each other about promiscuity, weight, wrinkles, even intelligence — but they know where to draw the line. (Well, usually. We could argue about Sophia’s observation to her daughter: “Jealousy is an ugly thing, Dorothy. And so are you, in anything backless.” Season 2, Episode 2, “Ladies of the Evening.”) Be like the Girls. Go for the double chin, not the jugular. 

No man is worth the loss of a friend. Even to Blanche

Over the years, there were many flirtation﻿s with another girl’s man: stolen kisses underneath the palms, creepy passes in the wicker-heavy living room. And there were fights about men … so many fights. But in all those years, there was never an instance of a man breaking the Girls﻿’ bond. Even when Dr. Elliot Clayton, who was dating Dorothy, makes a pass at Blanche (Season 1, Episode 3, “The Triangle”). When Blanche tells Dorothy, she isn’t believed — until Elliot reveals the truth, prompting Dorothy to ask for her friend’s forgiveness. “I have to think about it,” Blanche says. “I understand,” says Dorothy. “OK, I’ve thought about it. I forgive you!” Blanche says. When Dorothy thanks her, Blanche says, “Oh, what the heck! That’s what friendship’s all about.”

Great friends can become the family you want and need

Although they came from very different backgrounds, all four were able to find a common ground that bonded them deeply. Rose was a Norwegian American born in St. Olaf, Minnesota, and adopted into a farming family of nine siblings, later discovering her biological dad was a monk. Sophia immigrated to the United States from Sicily rather than let herself be forced into an arranged marriage. Blanche’s siblings and parents were pretty much a Southern Gothic soap opera. But in that one-story Miami ranch house, the Girls’ friendship sustained all of them. “Family isn’t always the people you’re born to,” Dorothy tells Blanche and Rose. “Sometimes it’s the people you find along the way who love you enough to stick by you.” (Season 3, Episode 1, “Old Friends.”)

blanche, rose and dorothy in a scene from the golden girls
Listening, not advice-giving, is the cornerstone of friendship. (And cheesecake.)
Gary Null/NBCU Photo Bank/Getty images

You can get through anything with help from your friends

In Season 4, Episode 20, “High Anxiety,” Rose admits she’s addicted to pain pills. The Girls try everything to make her go cold turkey, but even Bundt cake and a late-night game of Googenspritzer don’t help. When Dorothy reaches for the phone to get Rose into rehab, Rose says, “I think the first step is for me to make that call.” Sophia reflects: “This is what friendship is all about. Banding together when the going gets tough. Sacrificing sleep and personal comfort. Putting someone else’s need ahead of your own. It’s beautiful. Let me know how it turns out in the morning.” ﻿

Sometimes it’s fun to fight, but it is always essential to listen

As Sophia once put it, “It’s not whether you agree or disagree with somebody. It’s whether you can be there for that person when they need you.” (Season 5, Episode 7, “Not Another Monday.”)

blanche and rose in a scene from the golden girls
The Girls taught us to always be there for our friends, even if it meant listening to yet another St. Olaf story from Rose.
Touchstone Television/Everett Collection

A true friend listens to a long and winding St. Olaf story

Listening, not advice-giving, is the cornerstone of friendship. And let’s face it, we all can be a bit tedious sometimes. But sometimes those stories are very dear to us. So a real friend will listen — but she will also be Dorothy and pull you out of your life-on-the-farm death spiral with affectionate teasing when she can’t take another minute.

Give gifts from the heart (or, if you’re Blanche, maybe farther south)

Great gifts needn’t involve a lot of money. All they have to do is show that you know and appreciate the person. The Girls were always giving each other little presents, and sometimes Blanche’s said more about her than anyone else. In Season 2, Episode 11, “’Twas the Nightmare Before Christmas,” she gives everyone a boudoir calendar, “of the men who’d brought some special joy into my life.” Dorothy, looking through the calendar: “Oh, honey. This is so thoughtful. Whoa!” Blanche: “September?” Dorothy: “Yep.” Sophia: “I’m surprised you were able to walk in October.” 

Friends don’t let friends have really crappy friends

Well, we do, but we should speak up. We all have that one pal who is blind to the mean girl, especially if she has some particular talent or beauty. Dorothy had Barbara Thorndyke, a local novelist she admired, despite the fact that Barbara was pompous and condescending. It is the job of a close friend to point out the person’s flaws — and then let it go. Besides, anyone who brings you to a tony “literary” restaurant that has menu items like “Crepes of Wrath” and “The Old Man and the Seafood Salad” deserves everything that’s coming to them. In this case, Dorothy eventually sees her mean friend for who she is. (Season 3, Episode 15, “Dorothy’s New Friend.”)

blanche and dorothy in a scene from the golden girls
A silk robe and a smile can’t be beat.
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Fight ageism together 

After losing her late husband’s pension, Rose tries to get a job at a local pet store but is quickly dismissed due to her age (Season 5, Episode 3, “Rose Fights Back”). So, with her St. Olaf moxie and support from the Girls, she applies for a job working as a production assistant for local egotistical reporter Enrique Mas — and gets it.

Picture it: Sicily, 1912

Make room in your life for older friends, both for their wisdom and the fact that they may understand and appreciate you better than you think. Besides, you never know where those Sophia stories will take you: to a madcap weekend where she was painted by Picasso, or when her prize pizza recipe was stolen by her close friend﻿ Mama Celeste. Her stories tell a larger truth, as fanciful stories from our friends often do. On one occasion, Rose, panicking﻿, tells an outrageous lie to save the feelings of a would-be suitor (Season 3, Episode 12: “Charlie’s Buddy”). To make her feel better, Sophia follows up with a story about bedding Winston Churchill. Dorothy: ﻿﻿“Ma, you made that whole thing up. Now what is your point?﻿﻿﻿” Sophia: ﻿﻿“That I made it up. It was a little lie that gave me a lot of pleasure. If Rose is happy, and there was no harm done, let her have that.﻿﻿”

blanche rose and dorothy in a scene from the golden girls
Shared embarrassment makes for great storytelling later.
ABC Photo Archives/Disney General Entertainment Content via Getty Images

Yesterday’s poor lifestyle choice is today’s excellent story

Shady investment schemes, impulsive purchases (did Rose really need that burial plot?), mediocre sex with past husbands (we’re looking at you, Stan), all preferably discussed over a late-night bowl of ice cream. One of the more underrated parts of life is turning an embarrassment into fodder — and having a friend who’ll laugh along with you.

Tough love is still love

The girls teased each other relentlessly, but when there was a serious misjudgment﻿ they gave each other reality checks, as we should all do with the people we care about. In Season 2, Episode 1, “End of the Curse,” Blanche is whining endlessly about menopause. Old! No longer desirable! “As far as I’m concerned, this is the end of my life,” she announces. Rose quips, “We live in Florida. Who can tell a hot flash from a weather front?” Eventually﻿ Blanche gets over her “menopausal depression.”﻿ “I know that beauty like mine cannot fade overnight,” she says, thanking the Girls for their help. “You let me go and be crazy, and you were right there. You were caring and supportive and I thank you for it. I’m lucky to have friends like you.”

In all friendships, be prepared to teach and be taught

Blanche made Dorothy more comfortable with sex. Sophia famously taught Blanche that love is love, that her gay brother’s relationship was as valid as her own. And would any of us know about Lucky Gunther, the man who delivered babies in St. Olaf because, after the thresher incident, his arms were replaced by forceps? No, we would not. And that would be tragic.

Tell your friends you love them

The Girls’ love was usually wrapped in sass or sarcasm. But when it counted? In Season 2, Episode 25, “A Piece of Cake,” while reminiscing on Blanche’s birthday (over cake, of course), the convo went like this. Dorothy: “You know, I love you all.” Blanche adds, “We’re family now, and that’s forever.”

Judith Newman is a columnist for The New York Times and author of To Siri With Love: A Mother, Her Autistic Son, and the Kindness of Machines

Most Popular

