WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

Golden Bachelor Mel’s first play was the biggest fumble of his life

On the second season premiere of The Golden Bachelor Sept. 24, the first thing that its hunky star, NFL player-turned-attorney Mel Owens, 66, had to face was the wrath of 23 attractive women who want to marry him. (His wife left him for another man in 2020, during the COVID pandemic, so he’s available.)

They were peeved that this summer, he said he’d rule out dating any woman over 60 — astounding, since the point of the show is that grownups are still in the dating game. As former model Carla, 62, one of the women seeking Mel’s hand, said on the show, “I’m here to break all your stereotypes about women over 60. People that are in their 60s are having sex, they’re having orgasms. Mel’s got his hands full for sure!”

The women razzed Mel

Terri, 71, a Houston dentist, greeted Mel with a large hand puppet. She said, “I bet you weren’t expecting all these women over 60 to look so hot, right? And I bet you weren’t expecting this either, buddy!” and punched him with the puppet. Peg, 62, a retired Las Vegas firefighter and bomb defuser, lit a fake prop bomb at his feet. It fizzled — the prop failed — but she made her point.

The women accepted Mel’s profuse apology. He said, “It doesn’t matter how old you are, falling in love never stops being magical. I’ve only been in love once in my life, and I’d give anything to feel that again. When they walk out. I’m not thinking age. I'm looking and feeling for connections. It’s the chemistry.” And so the great chemistry experiment began. Here’s a recap of the premiere episode, full of fireworks, lust and female bonding.

Mel is a Motown guy

In Detroit, he grew up at the epicenter of the greatest musical revolution in America. “Diana Ross lived behind us,” said Mel. “My dad was a teacher and a coach in the public school system. Before that, he played in the Negro Leagues. My dad actually taught Diana Ross and taught the Supremes.”

A motorcycle mama asked Mel questions in a sexy game

Retired IRS worker Cheryl, 66, rode up on a dirt bike (she’s a motocrosser), then played a game with him. She brought cards and demanded he choose between two alternatives — but forgot her glasses, so he had to read the cards for her. “Mountain or beach?” he read. “I say mountain, because you’re from Colorado. Sleep in or get up early? Get up early. Loyalty or passion?” “Passion!” she said.