Javascript is not enabled.

Javascript must be enabled to use this site. Please enable Javascript in your browser and try again.

Skip to content

Register now for our ‘Social Security at 90’ tele-town hall with AARP CEO Dr. Myechia Minter-Jordan today at 4 p.m. ET

Content starts here
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
CLOSE ×
Search
Popular Searches

Games

Car rental

AARP daily Crossword Puzzle

Hotels with AARP discounts

Life Insurance

AARP Dental Insurance Plans

Travel

Suggested Links
Help Show me my account info Change my Address How do I contact AARP? Where is my membership card? How do I get a digital card?
Red Membership Card

AARP Membership — $15 for your first year when you sign up for Automatic Renewal

Get instant access to members-only products and hundreds of discounts, a free second membership, and a subscription to AARP the Magazine.

 

Join Now
Renew Now
120x30-AARP-logo-red
Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin

AARP en Español

Back 

Health

Close Menu

Healthy Living

Conditions & Treatments

Drugs & Supplements

Health Care & Coverage

Health Benefits

AARP Hearing Center

Advice on Tinnitus and Hearing Loss

gloved hand holding a vaccine vial with a syringe in the background

Your Health

What to Know About Vaccines

An illustration of a brain palette on a pink background

Brain Health Resources

Tools and Explainers on Brain Health

MEMBERS ONLY

Fitness

25 Ways to Get a Flatter Stomach

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Scams & Fraud

View and Report Scams in Your Area

top view montage of brightly colored donation coin collection containers that all read, "Please Give Generously"

Giving Back

Take the Charitable Giving Quiz

Retirement

AARP Retirement Calculator

MEMBERS ONLY

Your Money

25 Ways to Save at the Grocery Store

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Flexible Work

Job Search Help from AARP and Indeed

AARP Skills Builder

Online Courses to Boost Your Career

Flexible Work

Part-Time Jobs (No Degree Required!)

a person on a laptop screen with various icons around it

ON-DEMAND WEBINARS

Tips to Enhance Your Job Search

Back 

Drug Prices

Saving You RX Dollars

Social Security

Fighting to Protect Social Security

Medicare & Medicaid

Advocating for Strong Programs

Caregiving

Supporting Family Caregivers

Back 

Medicare

Close Menu

illustration of people building a structure from square blocks with the letters a b c and d

Guide

Start Your Journey With Our Medicare Enrollment Guide

illustration of a woman holding a magnifying glass standing next to a large question mark

Tool

Get Quick Medicare Answers With Our Medicare Q&A Tool

Series

Learn How to Get Help With Common Medicare Problems

Medical stethoscope and US flag on a pink background signifying advocacy

Advocacy

Learn How AARP is Fighting for Better Medicare

Back 

Caregiving

Close Menu

Basics

Care at Home

Medical

Financial & Legal

Life Balance

Local

person stands at a door marked with a first aid cross there are a series of many doors and the person is wondering which is the best choice

LONG-TERM CARE

​Understanding Basics of LTC Insurance​

illustration of a map with an icon of a person helping another person with a cane navigate towards caregiving

State Guides

Assistance and Services in Your Area

Prepare to Care Guides

How to Develop a Caregiving Plan

Close up of a hospice nurse holding the hands of one of her patients

End of Life

How to Cope With Grief, Loss

Back 

Games

Close Menu

All

Recently Played

Word & Trivia

Rewards

Atari® & Retro

Mahjongg

Members Only

Staying Sharp

Solitare

New Games

Strategy

Arcade

Puzzles

Card

Juegos

Daily

Game Shows

More About Games

AARP Right Again Trivia and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia

AARP Right Again Trivia Sports and AARP Rewards

Right Again! Trivia – Sports

Atari, Centipede, Pong, Breakout, Missile Command Asteroids

Atari® Video Games

Throwback Thursday Crossword and AARP Rewards

Throwback Thursday Crossword

Back 

Travel

Close Menu

Travel Tips

Vacation Ideas

Destinations

Travel Benefits

beach chairs an umbrella and flip flops on a sunny beach

SUN AND FUN

Beach Vacations

Fall foliage

Leaf Peeping

Fall Foliage Reimagined

MEMBERS ONLY

Smart Guide

River Cruise Tips

MEMBERS ONLY
TSA Precheck

TSA Precheck

Is It Worth It?

Back 

Entertainment & Style

Close Menu

Movies

TV

Music

Celebrities

Beauty & Style

Books

Movies for Grownups

Summer Movie Preview

Music

18 Concert Tours to See This Summer

MEMBERS ONLY

Celebrities

An Interview with Ralph Macchio

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Family & Relationships

Close Menu

graphic of a man and a woman with a cherry in their mouths

Sex & Dating

Your Questions Answered

Grandparenting

Everything You Need to Know

MEMBERS ONLY

Coping

Tame Your Fear of Death

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Personal Tech

Close Menu

a tablet displaying smart home controls in a living room

Home Technology

Caregiver’s Guide to Smart Home Tech

Get Happier

Creating Social Connections

online dating safety tips

Virtual Community Center

Join Free Tech Help Events

Back 

Home & Living

Close Menu

Aging in Place

Is a 55+ Community Right for You?

MEMBERS ONLY

Recipes

Mark Bittman’s Summer Menu for Two

MEMBERS ONLY
MEMBERS ONLY

Declutter

What to Do With Your Unwanted Stuff

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Auto

Close Menu

Car Buying

Driver Safety

Maintenance & Safety

Trends & Technology

MEMBERS ONLY

Maintenance

Get More Mileage Out of Your Car

MEMBERS ONLY
older woman and mother with locked arms walking and talking outside

We Need To Talk

Assess Your Loved One's Driving Skills

AARP

Driver Safety

AARP Smart Driver Course

Back 

Staying Sharp

Close Menu

Assessment

Challenges

Articles

Videos

Recipes

A woman using a tablet inside by a window

Building Resilience in Difficult Times

A close-up view of a stack of rocks

Tips for Finding Your Calm

A woman unpacking her groceries at home

Weight Loss After 50 Challenge

Back 

Podcasts

Close Menu

AARP Perfect scam podcast

Cautionary Tales of Today's Biggest Scams

Travel stuff on desktop: map, sun glasses, camera, tickets, passport etc.

7 Top Podcasts for Armchair Travelers

jean chatzky smiling in front of city skyline
MEMBERS ONLY

Jean Chatzky: ‘Closing the Savings Gap’

MEMBERS ONLY

Back 

Videos

Close Menu

a woman at home siting at a desk writing

Quick Digest of Today's Top News

A man and woman looking at a guitar in a store

AARP Top Tips for Navigating Life

two women exercising in their living room with their arms raised

Get Moving With Our Workout Series

Join
Renew
Enroll: Automatic Renewal
Rejoin
Leaving AARP.org Website

You are now leaving AARP.org and going to a website that is not operated by AARP. A different privacy policy and terms of service will apply.

Continue Cancel

'The Golden Bachelor' Season 2 Debut: Mel Owens Faces Backlash

The contestants put the show’s star in his place: ‘Mel’s got his hands full!’

By

Tim Appelo,

 
AARP
Comments
Published September 24, 2025
two people standing together
Mel Owens begins his journey for love with 23 women.
John Fleenor/Disney

WARNING: SPOILERS AHEAD

Golden Bachelor Mel’s first play was the biggest fumble of his life

On the second season premiere of The Golden Bachelor Sept. 24, the first thing that its hunky star, NFL player-turned-attorney Mel Owens, 66, had to face was the wrath of 23 attractive women who want to marry him. (His wife left him for another man in 2020, during the COVID pandemic, so he’s available.)

They were peeved that this summer, he said he’d rule out dating any woman over 60 — astounding, since the point of the show is that grownups are still in the dating game. As former model Carla, 62, one of the women seeking Mel’s hand, said on the show, “I’m here to break all your stereotypes about women over 60. People that are in their 60s are having sex, they’re having orgasms. Mel’s got his hands full for sure!”

The women razzed Mel

Terri, 71, a Houston dentist, greeted Mel with a large hand puppet. She said, “I bet you weren’t expecting all these women over 60 to look so hot, right? And I bet you weren’t expecting this either, buddy!” and punched him with the puppet. Peg, 62, a retired Las Vegas firefighter and bomb defuser, lit a fake prop bomb at his feet. It fizzled — the prop failed — but she made her point.

The women accepted Mel’s profuse apology. He said, “It doesn’t matter how old you are, falling in love never stops being magical. I’ve only been in love once in my life, and I’d give anything to feel that again. When they walk out. I’m not thinking age. I'm looking and feeling for connections. It’s the chemistry.” And so the great chemistry experiment began. Here’s a recap of the premiere episode, full of fireworks, lust and female bonding.

Mel is a Motown guy

In Detroit, he grew up at the epicenter of the greatest musical revolution in America. “Diana Ross lived behind us,” said Mel. “My dad was a teacher and a coach in the public school system. Before that, he played in the Negro Leagues. My dad actually taught Diana Ross and taught the Supremes.”

A motorcycle mama asked Mel questions in a sexy game

Retired IRS worker Cheryl, 66, rode up on a dirt bike (she’s a motocrosser), then played a game with him. She brought cards and demanded he choose between two alternatives — but forgot her glasses, so he had to read the cards for her. “Mountain or beach?” he read. “I say mountain, because you’re from Colorado. Sleep in or get up early? Get up early. Loyalty or passion?” “Passion!” she said.

Most Popular

“Good answer! Physical touch or emotional connection? Physical touch?”

“For sure!”

“Kiss now or kiss later?”

“Oh, kiss now!”

Later, Cheryl enthused, “He has very soft lips.”  

Cheryl got a second kiss on her first date in 15 years

First, she got to pick out a sizzling red dress for dinner with Mel. “Jewel sequins, silk! I was a tomboy when I was little. I ride motorcycles, so this is like stepping into a fairy tale. I feel like Cinderella!”

Cheryl spent five years taking care of her mother, who’s 93, and her dating calendar was blank for longer than that. “It’s been a long time since I’ve been on a real date — 15 years,” she said. She bonded with Mel talking about their respective children and told him the gripping story of her son’s dad, who abandoned them, then returned to kidnap the infant. After they divorced, she forgave him so that her son could have his dad in his life.

Mel was impressed: “Cheryl’s ability to forgive is a virtue. You can see in her eyes how much she cares for her son. She’s been through hell and back to protect him, and as a father, that really hits home for me.”

Not everyone is as kindly as Cheryl

Before Cheryl’s date, Miami yoga instructor Nicolle, 64, got forward with Mel. “That’s my husband!” she shouted. “I had to give him a kiss. It’s not often that I kiss a man right before he’s taking another woman on a date, but a girl’s got to do what a girl’s got to do,” she said.

At a pool party, when the women were marveling at Mel’s buff body, retired Austin biomedical engineer Cindy, 60, growled, “Mel hops in the water and Nicolle jumps in right after him, starts to climb him like a tree!” In a teaser for an upcoming episode, another contestant says, “Sisterhood, sisterhood! You don’t do that.” But Nicolle snaps, “He’s mine. He’s going to be mine. So, you know, get out of the way.”

The women loved their roommates at the fancy mansion

As in the first Golden Bachelor season, most of the women made at least as much of a love connection with each other as the bachelor did with them. The first Golden Bachelor, Gerry Turner, 74, swiftly divorced his bride on the show, Theresa Nist, 72, but many of the women who vied for his affection have been pals ever after.

They had fun bonding in the mansion the show provided, but nobody thought the bathroom was adequate. “I’m used to sharing rooms with 25 guys at the firehouse,” said Peg, “but now I’m sharing a room with 20-something women, and so it’s different. You know, they’re very chatty. Chatty, chatty, chatty, chatty, chatty, chatty, chatty!”

It’s exhausting being a bachelorette

Just before the rose ceremony, where everybody gets a rose except the women who are asked to leave the show, Miami luxury yacht saleswoman Alexandra, 67, whose bubbliness and accent remind one of Charo, said, “I don’t know if I want a rose or a pillow. I was pretty more zombie. I sleeped with my eyes open — but oh, my God, I see Mel, and this is happening! I’m awake now!” Many of the bachelorettes could relate. “Finding love at this age is like trying to find a needle in a haystack!” said Alabama dentist Monica P., 60.

Paula Abdul got the women to kick up their heels

The women divided into two teams for a cheerleading competition led by Abdul, 63. Though a few of them had experience, like Cindy, who danced for the Dallas Mavericks three decades ago, the point was not to be great cheerleaders but to have a great time, and bond even more. “Honestly, it’s just such a fabulous throwback,” said Cindy. They danced to “Girls Just Wanna Have Fun,” and boy, did they ever.

Nobody really loses on ‘The Golden Bachelor,’ if they’ve got the right attitude

After getting the boot in the first rose ceremony, triple triathlon winner, hockey player and Wasila, Alaska, librarian Diane, 71 (who’s on the board of Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library), was reflective. “I wasn’t ready to go home. I was having a great time. But you know, in hockey, when we lose a game, we’re sad for a little bit, but then we remind ourselves there’s always a game next weekend. This journey of meeting Mel gave me hope!”

%{postComment}%

Tim Appelo covers entertainment and is the film and TV critic for AARP. Previously, he was the entertainment editor at Amazon, video critic at Entertainment Weekly, and a critic and writer for The Hollywood Reporter, People, MTV, The Village Voice and LA Weekly.

Unlock Access to AARP Members Edition

Join AARP to Continue

Already a Member?

More From AARP

Most Popular

Recommended for You

Benefits Recommended For You

See All